Angelina's Lewisville 1396 W Main St

Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Angelina's Lewisville

No reviews yet

1396 W Main St, Lewisville, TX 75067

Lewisville, TX 75067

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Choose 3 Plate
Quesadillas
Fajitas For One

Botanas

Chile Con Queso

$5.75+

Queso Blanco

$5.99+

Queso Fiesta

$10.25

Queso Con Todo

$10.25

Fiesta Nachos

$11.99

Fajita Nachos

$12.50+

Nachos

$6.00+

Quesadillas

$10.50

Stuffed Jalapenos

$11.50

Flautitas

$10.99

Tex Mex Flautitas

$9.50

Queso Flameado

$12.99

Cocktail Camarones De Adriana

$9.99+

Fiesta Platter

$12.99

Fiesta Supreme

$15.99

Louis' Favorite Shrimp Appetizer

$12.99

Salads & Soups

Guacamole

$5.99+

Sopa de Tortilla

$5.99+

Soup and Salad

$9.99

Ensalada de Pollo

$12.99

Tex Mex Salad

$12.99

Taco Salad

$10.99

House Salad

$4.95+

Platillos Ligeros

Enchiladas Espinaca

$11.50

Grilled Tilapia

$14.00

Pechuga a la Limon

$14.99

Fish Tacos

$14.50

Grilled Salmon

$15.99

Shrimp Taco Plate

$14.50

Platillos Tejanos

Chile Relleno

$11.25

Stuffed Bell Pepper

$11.25

Brisket Flautas

$13.99

Choose 2 Plate

$10.99

Choose 3 Plate

$12.99

3 Chicken Club Tacos

$13.99

Angelina's Specials

Chimichanga

$13.99

Tacos al Carbon

$14.50

Pechuga Empanizada

$14.99

Enchiladas de Camarones

$13.50

Louis' Favorite Shrimp

$16.25

Pollo a la Parilla

$14.99

Burrito Grande

$12.99

Grilled Fajita Burrito

$13.99

Guiso de Res

$13.99

Milanesa

$15.50

Pollo De Eliza

$14.50

Camarones Dinner

$14.99

House Specials

Carne Asada

$15.25

Bistec Ranchero

$15.99

Fajitas For One

$16.50

Grilled Veggie Fajitas

$13.99

Fajitas For 2

$32.00

Fajita Setup

$7.25

Parrillada Velez

$55.00

May require additional prep time

Kid's Menu

Kid's Meal

$6.75

Kid's Fajita

$7.75

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.25

Kid's Meal Hot Dog

$6.25

Kid's Burger

$6.25

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$6.25

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Kids Rice & Beans

$2.25

Desserts

Apple Pie

$6.99

Churros

$5.99

Single Sopapilla

$1.50

3 Sopapillas

$4.50

Fried Ice Cream

$5.00

Flan

$5.50

Lava Cake

$5.99

Single Sopapilla With Ice Cream**

$3.25

Two Sopapillas W Ice Cream**

$4.25

Single Scoop Ice Cream

$1.99

Bunuelos

$5.99

Singles

SINGLE ITEMS

$3.50

(1) ASADA

$12.00

(1) CHICKEN BREAST

$10.50

(1) CHILE RELLENO

$7.95

(1) CHIMICHANGA

$10.25

(1) FAJITA

$12.50

(1) FAJITA SET UP

$7.25

(1) GRILLED BURRITO

$10.99

(1) LOUIS SHRIMP

$2.50

(1) GRILLED SHRIMP

$2.00

(1) STUFFED JALAPENO

$2.50

(1) SMALL QUESADILLA

$4.50

(1) Tilapia Garlic

$11.00

(1) Tilapia Lemon Pepper

$11.00

A La Carte

ALA CARTE PICK 3

$9.75

3 FISH TACOS

$11.00

3 GRILLED SHRIMP

$5.25

3 LOUIS SHRIMP

$6.99

6 GRILLED SHRIMP

$8.75

6 LOUIS SHRIMP

$12.99

12 TAMALES

$14.50

Old Items

Cancun

$12.99

Manzanillo

$12.99

Yucatan

$12.99

Platillo Angelina

$16.50

Platillo Mexico City

$16.50

El Jefe

$15.50

El Patron

$15.50

Pollo Ranchero

$13.99

Flauta Dinner

$13.75

6 Shrimp Fajita

$14.25

8 Shrimp Fajita

$16.25

Sides

AVOCADO

$2.95

BEANS

$1.95

Side Of Bell Pepper

$1.00

CHEESE

$1.00

CILANTRO

$0.50

FRESH SERRANOS

$0.75

GARLIC BUTTER

$0.75

PARILLA SAUCE SM

$3.99

Side Of Grilled Onions

$1.50

Side Of GUACAMOLE

$2.95

CHILE TORREADOS

$0.35+

JALAPENOS

$0.75

LETTUCE

$1.00

MUSHROOMS

$1.00

PARILLA SAUCE LG

$6.50

ONION

$0.50

PICO DE GALLO

$1.00

RICE

$1.95

RICE AND BEANS

$3.75

SAUCE

$1.95

SOUR CREAM

$0.75

Side Of Grilled VEGGIES

$2.50

TOMATO

$0.75

TORTILLAS(4)

$0.75

FRIES

$1.75

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$4.95

Elote

$3.25

Cilantro Lime Rice

$1.95

N/A BEVERAGES

Mexican Coke 500ml

$3.50

Mexican Fanta Orange 500ml

$3.50

Half Gallon Of

$4.50

Gallon Of

$7.99

24 oz TOGO Drink

$2.25

32 oz TOGO Drink

$2.75

Topo Chico

$2.75

CATERING RICE AND BEANS

BLACK BEANS (PT)

$4.25

BLACK BEANS (QT)

$8.00

BLACK BEANS SM PAN

$18.00

BLACK BEANS LG PAN

$35.00

May require additional prep time

BORRACHO BEANS (PT)

$4.25

BORRACHO BEANS (QT)

$8.00

BORRACHO BEANS SM PAN

$18.00

BORRACHO BEANS LG PAN

$35.00

May require additional prep time

REFRIED BEANS (PT)

$4.25

REFRIED BEANS (QT)

$8.00

REFRIED BEANS SM PAN

$18.00

REFRIED BEANS LG PAN

$35.00

May require additional prep time

RICE (PT)

$4.25

RICE (QT)

$8.00

RICE SM PAN

$18.00

RICE LG PAN

$35.00

May require additional prep time

CATERING SIDES

SHREDDED CHEESE (PT)

$7.99

SHREDDED CHEESE (QT)

$11.99

CHILE CON QUESO (PT)

$10.99

CHILE CON QUESO (QT)

$16.99

GUACAMOLE (PT)

$15.00

GUACAMOLE (QT)

$25.00

PICO DE GALLO (PT)

$6.50

PICO DE GALLO (QT)

$10.50

SOUR CREAM (PT)

$6.50

SOUR CREAM (QT)

$10.50

CATERING SPECIALTIES

BRISKET PACK

$42.99

DOZEN ENCHILADAS

$25.99

DOZEN FLAUTAS

$25.99

DOZEN STREET TACOS

$32.99

May require additional prep time

DOZEN TACOS

$25.99

FAMILY PACK 1

$39.99

May require additional prep time

FAMILY PACK 2

$49.00

May require additional prep time

CATERING MEAT

HALF LB FAJITAS( meat & veggies only)

$12.99

1 LB FAJITAS(meat & veggies only)

$23.99

GROUND BEEF (PT)

$7.99

GROUND BEEF (QT)

$14.99

GROUND BEEF 8oz

$4.50

SHREDDED CHICKEN (PT)

$7.99

SHREDDED CHICKEN (QT)

$14.99

SHREDDED CHICKEN 8oz

$4.50

CHIPS AND SALSA

CHIPS SMALL

$2.99

CHIPS LARGE

$7.25

ADD 8OZ PICOSA

Limit one for online orders

EXTRA SALSA

Limit one for online orders

SALSA 4oz

$1.00

SALSA 8oz

$1.75

SALSA 12oz

$2.25

SALSA 16oz

$3.50

SALSA 32oz

$6.50

SALSA PICOSA 4oz

$1.00

SALSA PICOSA 8oz

$1.75

SALSA PICOSA 12oz

$2.50

SALSA PICOSA 16oz

$3.50

SALSA PICOSA 32oz

$6.50

RANCH 4oz

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1396 W Main St, Lewisville, TX 75067

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

