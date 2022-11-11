Pizza
Italian
Angelina's Pizza - Russell 6825 W. Russell Rd.
6825 W. Russell Rd.
Las Vegas, NV 89118
14" Gourmet Pizza
14" Angelina's Special
$24.49
14" BBQ Chicken Pizza
$23.49
14" BLT Pizza
$22.49
14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$23.49
14" Cheeseburger Pizza
$23.49
14" Chicken Alfredo Pizza
$23.49
14" Cordon Bleu Pizza
$24.49
14" Greek Pizza
$24.49
14" Las Vegas All Meat
$24.49
14" Margherita Pizza
$22.49
14" Mediterranean Pizza
$24.49
14" Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
$23.49
14" The Motown Pizza
$23.49
14" Vegetarian
$20.49
14" White Pizza
$23.49
16" Gourmet Pizza
16" Angelina's Special
$26.99
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
$24.99
16" BLT Pizza
$24.99
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$25.99
16" Cheeseburger Pizza
$25.99
16" Chicken Alfredo Pizza
$25.99
16" Cordon Bleu Pizza
$26.99
16" Greek Pizza
$26.99
16" Las Vegas All Meat
$26.99
16" Margherita Pizza
$24.99
16" Mediterranean Pizza
$26.99
16" Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
$25.99
16" The Motown Pizza
$25.99
16" Vegetarian
$24.99
16" White Pizza
$25.99
18" Gourmet Pizza
18" Angelina's Special
$30.49
18" BBQ Chicken Pizza
$29.49
18" BLT Pizza
$28.49
18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$29.49
18" Cheeseburger Pizza
$29.49
18" Chicken Alfredo Pizza
$29.49
18" Cordon Bleu Pizza
$30.49
18" Greek Pizza
$30.49
18" Las Vegas All Meat
$29.49
18" Margherita Pizza
$28.49
18" Mediterranean Pizza
$30.49
18" Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
$29.49
18" The Motown Pizza
$29.49
18" Vegetarian
$27.49
18" White Pizza
$29.49
24" Gourmet Pizza
24" Angelina's Special
$37.99
24" BBQ Chicken Pizza
$36.99
24" BLT Pizza
$35.99
24" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$36.99
24" Cheeseburger Pizza
$36.99
24" Chicken Alfredo Pizza
$36.99
24" Cordon Bleu Pizza
$37.99
24" Greek Pizza
$37.99
24" Las Vegas All Meat
$35.99
24" Margherita Pizza
$35.99
24" Mediterranean Pizza
$37.99
24" Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
$36.99
24" The Motown Pizza
$36.99
24" Vegetarian
$32.99
24" White Pizza
$36.99
Hot Subs
Appetizers
Build Your Own
Burgers
Calzones
Strombolis
Chicken Dinners
Chicken Sandwiches
Drinks
Misc (Deep Copy)
Money Savers
2. 18" One Top. Pizza & 20 Chicken Wings
$35.99
3. 14" One Top. Pizza & 2 Subs
$31.99
4. (2) 16" 1-Top. Pizzas
$31.99
5. 16" One Top. Pizza, 8 Chicken Fingers, 20 Chicken Wings and 2 Liter Soda
$52.99
6. (2) 14" 2 Top. Pizzas, Any Large Salad, 2 Liter Soda
$41.99
7. (2) 16" One Top. Pizza, 20 Chicken Wings, 2 Liter Soda
$51.99
8. 24" Party Pizza 3 Toppings
$31.99
9. 24" One Top. Pizza, 20 Chicken Wings, 2 Liter Soda
$47.99
10. 18" Specialty or Gourmet Pizza and Garlic Balls
$27.99
11. 18" Specialty or Gourmet Pizza and 20 Chicken Wings
$45.99
12. 18" Specialty or Gourmet Pizza and 10 Chicken Fingers
$39.99
13. 16" Specialty or Gourmet Pizza Pizza and 1 One 16" Top. Pizza
$34.99
14. Buy Any Size Specialty/Gourmet Pie and Get a 2nd Pie of the Same Size with 2 Toppings 1/2 Off
$2.00
15. 20 Chicken Wings, 10 Chicken Fingers, Large Fries
$46.99
17. 16" 2 Toppings Pizza and Cheesy Bread
$27.99
18. 16" 2 Topping Pizza and 2 Desserts
$27.99
19. 14" One Topping Pizza and Breadsticks
$19.99
20. 14" One Topping Pizza and Garlic Balls
$19.99
21. 14" One Topping Pizza and 10 Chicken Wings
$23.99
22. 14" One Topping Pizza and 5 Chicken Fingers
$23.99
Pasta Dinners
Baked Ziti
$19.49
Cheese Ravioli
$17.49
Cheese Ravioli with Meatball or Sausage
$19.49
Fettuccine Alfredo
$19.49
Homemade Baked Lasagna
$19.49
Jumbo Stuffed Shells
$18.49
Manicotti
$18.49
Pasta Diablo
$19.49
Sausage Cacciatore
$21.49
Spaghetti
$16.49
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
$16.99
Spaghetti with Meatball or Sausage
$19.49
Sides
2oz Bleu Cheese
$2.25
2oz Caesar Dressing
$2.25
2oz Garlic Parm Sauce
$2.25
2oz Hot Sauce
$2.25
2oz Italian Dressing
$2.25
2oz Marinara
$2.25
2oz Meat Sauce
$2.25
2oz Medium Sauce
$2.25
2oz Mild Sauce
$2.25
2oz Ranch
$2.25
6oz Bleu Cheese
$3.00
6oz Caesar Dressing
$3.00
6oz Garlic Parm Sauce
$3.00
6oz Hot Sauce
$3.00
6oz Italian Dressing
$3.00
6oz Marinara
$3.00
6oz Meat Sauce
$3.00
6oz Medium Sauce
$3.00
6oz Mild Sauce
$3.00
6oz Ranch
$3.00
Meatballs with Marinara
$5.99
Sausage with Marinara
$5.99
Double Bread
$3.00
Soups & Salads
Motivational Monday
Throwback Thursday
Chicken Wings & Chicken Tenders
6 Wings
$12.99
12 Wings
$22.99
20 Wings
$34.99
40 Wings
$66.99
80 Wings
$116.99
100 Wings
$145.99
3 Fingers w/ FF
$11.99
5 Fingers w/ FF
$15.99
10 Fingers w/ FF
$24.99
20 Fingers w/ FF
$38.99
80 Fingers w/Fries
$118.99
100 Fingers w/Fries
$160.99
Add Fries
$2.00
Add Carrots and Celery
$4.50
Extra Ranch
$4.25
Sub Bleu Cheese for Ranch
$2.00
Wing Wednesday
$1.39
Ice Cream, Ben & Jerry’s
Ice Cream, Bryers
Ice Cream, Talenti
Magnum Ice Cream Bars
Bok Bok Entrees
1/4 CHICKEN PLATE
$15.00
1/2 CHICKEN PLATE
$17.00
SHAWERMA PLATE
$15.00
FALAFEL PLATE
$15.00
CHICKEN KABOB PLATE W/1 SKEWER (7pc)
$15.00
CHICKEN KABOB PLATE W/2 SKEWERS (14pc)
$22.50
BEEF KABOB PLATE W/1 SKEWER (7pc)
$15.00
BEEF KABOB PLATE W/2 SKEWERS (14pc)
$22.50
VEGGIE PLATE
$17.00
SHAWERMA FRIES
$14.00
FALAFEL FRIES
$14.00
KIDS MEAL
$8.00
Bok Bok Combos
Bok Bok Sandwiches
Bok Bok Rotisserie Chicken
Bok Bok Sides, Salads, Soups
FRIES
$6.50
CHEESE EMPANADA
$8.50
FALAFEL (3pc)
$6.00
STUFFED GRAPE LEAVES (3pc or 5pc)
$6.50
HUMMUS (8oz or 16oz)
$7.50
EGGPLANT DIP (8oz or 16oz)
$7.50
CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP
$6.00
LENTIL SOUP
$6.00
PICKLES (8oz or 16oz)
$6.50
GARLIC SPREAD (8oz or 16oz)
$7.00
RICE PILAF (8oz or 16oz)
$8.50
CHICKEN KABOB A LA CARTE
$11.00
BEEF KABOB A LA CARTE
$11.00
SPRING SALAD
$6.50
TAHINI SALAD
$6.00
POTATO SALAD
$6.50
TABBOULEH
$6.50
Bok Bok Dessert (Seasonal)
Bottled Beer
Amstel Light
$7.00
Birra Moretti
$7.00
Blue Moon
$5.00
Brooklyn Brown Ale
$5.00
Bud Light
$5.00
Budweiser
$5.00
Cali-Squeeze
$5.00
Coors Light
$5.00
Corona
$7.00
Corona Premier
$7.00
Dogfish Head IPA
$5.00
Dos Equis
$7.00
Firestone Walker 805
$5.00
Goose Island IPA
$5.00
Guinness Draught
$5.00
Hazy Thing IPA
$5.00
Heineken
$7.00
Heineken Light
$7.00
MGD
$5.00
Michelob Ultra
$5.00
Miller Lite
$5.00
Peroni
$7.00
St Pauli
$5.00
Draft Beer
Liquor
Czarina Gin
$6.00
Hendricks
$9.00
Tanqueray
$8.00
Bombay Sapphire
$8.00
Well Gin
$7.00
Baileys Whiskey Cream
$7.00
Campari
$7.00
Fernet Branca
$7.00
Frangelico
$7.00
Gaetano Creme de Cacao
$6.00
Gaetano Creme de Cacao Dark
$6.00
Grand Marnier
$8.00
Hiram Walker Blue Curacao
$6.00
Jagermeister
Kahlua
$7.00
LeJon Extra Dry Vermouth
$6.00
LeJon Sweet Vermouth
$6.00
Midori
$7.00
Mr. Boston Amaretto
$6.00
Mr. Boston Butterscotch Schnapps
$6.00
Mr. Boston Creme De Banana
$6.00
Mr. Boston Melon
$6.00
Mr. Boston Peach Schnapps
$6.00
Mr. Boston Sour Apple Schnapps
$6.00
Mr. Boston Triple Sec
$6.00
Rumplemintz
$7.00
St. Germain Elderflower
$7.00
Bacardi
$9.00
Bacardi Superior Light
$7.00
Calypso
$6.00
Captain Morgan Spiced
$9.00
Cruzan Light
$6.00
Malibu Coconut
$8.00
Myers
$8.00
Ron Carlos
$6.00
RumChata
$7.00
Well Rum
$7.00
Casa Amigos
$9.00
Deleon
$9.00
Milagro
$8.00
Milagro Silver
$8.00
Montezuma
$6.00
Patron Reposado
$9.00
Patron Silver
$9.00
Sauza Silver
$6.00
Well Tequila
$7.00
Clase Azul
$25.00
Absolut
$8.00
Czarina Vodka
$6.00
Effen Cucumber
$8.00
Grey Goose
$9.00
Grey Goose Citron
$9.00
Titos Handmade
$9.00
Well Vodka
$7.00
Christian Brothers
$7.00
Henessey
$9.00
Chambord
$10.00
Khalua
$8.00
$8.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$7.00
Crown Apple Royale
$10.00
Fireball Cinnamon
$7.00
Jack Daniel's
$9.00
Jack Daniel's Apple
$9.00
Jack Daniel's Honey
$9.00
Jameson
$9.00
Jim Beam
$7.00
Johnny Walker Black
$12.00
Maker's Mark
$7.00
Seagram's
$8.00
$8.00
Well Whiskey
$7.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$12.00