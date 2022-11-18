Angelina's Pizzeria and Cafe
No reviews yet
1815 S. Roosevelt Dr.
Seaside, OR 97138
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Specialty Combos Pizzas
The Italian Stallion Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, smoked ham and salami
The New Yorker Pizza
A traditional favorite, pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper, and black olives
Double Pepperoni Pizza
Edge-to-edge pepperoni under the cheese and on top of the cheese with Italian seasonings
The Hawaiian Pizza
Smoked ham and pineapple
The Mamma Mia Pizza
Pepperoni, pineapple and jalapenos
Angelina's Favorite Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, red onions, fresh garlic and crushed red peppers
Spicy Hot Topper Pizza
Rotisserie chicken breast, Roma tomatoes, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, Cajun spices and marinara, served with sour cream
The Italiano Pizza
Italian sausage, green pepper, red onion and roasted red peppers
The Extravaganza Pizza
Tons of meats and veggies on this one. Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives
The Gabriella Pizza
Rotisserie chicken breast, Roma tomatoes, feta cheese, fresh basil and Italian seasonings
Alfredo Specialty Combos Pizzas
Vegetarian Pizzas
The Margherita Pizza
Roma tomatoes, fresh basil and olive oil added after baking.
The Mediterranean Pizza
Roasted red peppers, Roma tomatoes, red onion, black olives, artichokes, pepperoncinis, fresh spinach and feta
The Caprino Pizza
Mushrooms, Roma tomatoes, black olives, green peppers and red onion
BBQ Specialty Pizzas
Ultimate BBQ Pizza
Your choice of grilled chicken or pulled pork, french-fried onion strings, cheddar and mozzarella
The Seaside Cowboy Pizza
Your choice of grilled chicken or pulled pork, bacon, jalapenos, cheddar and mozzarella
The Luau Pizza
Your choice of grilled chicken or pulled pork, bacon and pineapple
Off the Hook Specialty Pizzas
The Philly Pizza
Tender, juicy Italian beef, red onion, and your choice of green or pepperoncini peppers on our homemade cream cheese sauce topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses
The Ranch Pizza
Parmesan crusted pizza crust with ranch dressing, rotisserie chicken breast, bacon, red onion, cheddar and mozzarella
The Pesto Tuscano Pizza
Basil pesto base with black olives, artichoke hearts, Roma tomatoes, fresh basil and mozzarella cheese
The Machiavelli Pizza
Parmesan crusted pizza crust topped with our cream cheese sauce and loaded with creamy white cheddar mac and cheese and finished off with Ritz-panko crumbles!
The Philanthropie Pizza
Help support the United Way of Clatsop County when you order this delicious pie. It has a parmesan ranch base with fresh spinach, Roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese and lots of crispy bacon!
Create Your Own Pizza
Slices
Appetizers
Bone In Chicken Wings
Natural free-range chicken fried in trans-fat free oil until nice and crispy. Tossed in your choice of buffalo or BBQ sauce or served Angelina’s style with our own Balsamic Honey Garlic Glaze. All wings are served with celery sticks and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Boneless Chicken Wings
Natural free-range chicken fried in trans-fat free oil until nice and crispy. Tossed in your choice of buffalo or BBQ sauce or served Angelina’s style with our own Balsamic Honey Garlic Glaze. All wings are served with celery sticks and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Popper Pizza
Cream cheese sauce, jalapenos, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella on an 8” pizza crust. Served with Oregon Marionberry Chipotle Chili sauce for dipping
Cheesybread
An 8” pizza crust, brushed with our signature garlic butter, loaded with mozzarella and sprinkled with Italian seasonings served with marinara and ranch
Breaded Cheese Curds
Breaded White Cheddar Garlic - Served with marinara and ranch
Sausage Smackers
Chunks of zesty Italian sausage dipped in your choice of spicy buffalo, BBQ, or Angelina’s special sauce (Balsamic honey garlic) and served with celery sticks and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Homemade Focaccia Breadsticks
Our famous one-of-a-kind homemade focaccia bread brushed with our signature garlic butter and toasted until golden brown. Served with marinara
Seasoned French Fries
Made with premium pacific NW potatoes and our own special seasoning blend
Garden Salad
Mixed greens and shaved carrots with black olives, Roma tomatoes and red onion served with your choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
Mixed greens and shaved carrots with black olives, Roma tomatoes and red onion served with your choice of dressing
Fried Mushrooms
Served with Cajun Ranch
Zuppa Toscana (Creamy potato, Italian sausage and kale soup)
Salads
Little Italy Salad
Fresh mixed greens, shaved carrots, pepperoni, salami, prosciutto, provolone, parmesan, roasted red pepper, black olives, artichoke hearts, red onion and pepperoncini peppers served with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette
The Greek Goddess
Fresh spinach, mixed greens, feta cheese, roasted red pepper, black olives, artichoke hearts, Roma tomato, red onion and pepperoncini peppers served with our homemade lemon herb vinaigrette
Chicken-Bacon Caesar Pleaser
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with a 6 oz. grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon pieces, tons of shredded parmesan and homemade croutons topped with green onions and tossed in our own Caesar dressing
Frutta Di Bosco
Mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, candied pecans, gala apples and gorgonzola served with our homemade raspberry vinaigrette
Ranchero Chicken Salad
Breaded, barbecue chicken breast, corn, red onion, cheddar cheese, crispy tortilla strips and green onions served with our homemade BBQ ranch dressing
Half Size Salads
Salad Topped Pizza
We take our delicious homemade crust and slather it with our house-made garlic cream cheese sauce, sprinkle it with feta cheese, then bake it until golden. Then we top it with your favorite salad! For take-out and delivery, we serve the salad on the side, so you can add it to your pizza when you're ready to eat.
Stuffed Specialties
Pizza Roll
Our homemade dough stuffed with lots of mozzarella, served with our homemade marinara sauce 6 add any pizza toppings (each) .85
Philly Roll
Tender, juicy Italian roast beef, pepperoncini peppers, onion, cheddar and mozzarella and our original garlic cream cheese sauce, crusted with Parmesan cheese and served with au jus for dipping
Stromboli
A special blend of meats, vegetables, Italian herbs and mozzarella stuffed into our homemade dough, baked and served with marinara
Calzone
Our original blend of ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella and Italian herbs stuffed into our homemade dough, then baked until golden brown and served with a side of marinara
Meatball Jam
Zesty meatballs, bacon crumbles, pickles, onion, mozzarella and cheddar slathered with bacon jam and baked with sesame seeds
Ravioli
Served with your choice of homemade marinara or Alfredo sauce, a fresh garden salad with your choice of dressings and homemade focaccia breadsticks
Lunch Size Ravioli
Ange - Wiches
The Soprano
6 oz. grilled chicken breast, pepperoni, roasted red pepper, fresh basil, provolone cheese, balsamic vinaigrette and olive oil
The Milano
6 oz. grilled chicken breast, bacon, red onion and provolone topped with our homemade Alfredo sauce
Spicy Veggie
Roma tomato, roasted red pepper, onion, pepperoncini, fresh spinach, provolone, balsamic vinaigrette and olive oil
Parmigiano - Chicken
A breaded chicken breast with our homemade marinara sauce, mozzarella and fresh parmesan
Parmigiano - Meatballs
A breaded meatballs with our homemade marinara sauce, mozzarella and fresh parmesan
Pulled Pork
Juicy pulled pork, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and crispy onion strings
Angelina's Club
6 oz. grilled chicken breast, bacon, tomato, provolone, stone ground mustard and mayonnaise
The Napoli
Prosciutto, salami, pepperoni, tomato, fresh basil, red onion, provolone, balsamic vinaigrette and olive oil
The Caprese
Roma tomato, fresh basil, mozzarella and olive oil
Tres Formaggio
The ultimate cheese sandwich! Cheddar, provolone and mozzarella with our homemade marinara for dipping
Seaside Cowboy
Your choice of pulled pork or 6 oz. grilled chicken breast, bacon, jalapenos, BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese
Italian Roast Beef
Tender, juicy Italian beef, cream cheese, provolone cheese, red onion, and your choice of green or pepperoncini peppers, served with au jus for dipping
The Adriano
Premium thick-sliced ham, Tillamook cheddar cheese and gala apples, served with our homemade raspberry vinaigrette for dipping
Desserts
Small Strawberry Stuffed Calzone
Our homemade pizza dough, stuffed with out homemade vanilla cream cheese filling, sprinkled with sugar, and baked until golden, topped with strawberry topping and whipped cream!
Large Strawberry Stuffed Calzone
Our homemade pizza dough, stuffed with out homemade vanilla cream cheese filling, sprinkled with sugar, and baked until golden, topped with strawberry topping and whipped cream!
8" The S'More Pizza
Try this beach favorite Angelina's style!
12" The S'More Pizza
Try this beach favorite Angelina's style!
York Peppermint Patty
Gummy Pizza
4-layer Carrot Cake
Ruby Jewel Ice Cream Sandwiches
Made in Portland, Oregon, these extraordinary and original treats are made with ingredients locally sourced in the Pacific Northwest