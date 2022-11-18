Restaurant header imageView gallery

Angelina's Pizzeria and Cafe

1815 S. Roosevelt Dr.

Seaside, OR 97138

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Cheesybread
Double Pepperoni Pizza

Specialty Combos Pizzas

Available in 8” (individual) 12” (serves 2-3) 16” (serves 4-5) 10” Gluten-Free Pizza Crust available at same price as 12” All pizzas are served with a complimentary dipping sauce (choose from garlic butter, ranch or marinara)

The Italian Stallion Pizza

$12.00+

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, smoked ham and salami

The New Yorker Pizza

$11.00+

A traditional favorite, pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper, and black olives

Double Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00+

Edge-to-edge pepperoni under the cheese and on top of the cheese with Italian seasonings

The Hawaiian Pizza

$9.00+

Smoked ham and pineapple

The Mamma Mia Pizza

$10.00+

Pepperoni, pineapple and jalapenos

Angelina's Favorite Pizza

$12.00+

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, red onions, fresh garlic and crushed red peppers

Spicy Hot Topper Pizza

$12.00+

Rotisserie chicken breast, Roma tomatoes, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, Cajun spices and marinara, served with sour cream

The Italiano Pizza

$11.00+

Italian sausage, green pepper, red onion and roasted red peppers

The Extravaganza Pizza

$15.00+

Tons of meats and veggies on this one. Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives

The Gabriella Pizza

$11.00+

Rotisserie chicken breast, Roma tomatoes, feta cheese, fresh basil and Italian seasonings

Alfredo Specialty Combos Pizzas

Tuscan Chicken Pizza

$12.00+

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, red onion and fresh garlic

Cordon Bleu Pizza

$12.00+

Grilled chicken, smoked ham and gorgonzola

Chicken Florentine Pizza

$12.00+

Grilled chicken, mushrooms and fresh spinach

The Cantore Pizza

$10.00+

Fresh spinach, artichoke hearts and fresh garlic

Vegetarian Pizzas

All pizzas are hand-tossed and topped with our homemade marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

The Margherita Pizza

$10.00+

Roma tomatoes, fresh basil and olive oil added after baking.

The Mediterranean Pizza

$12.00+

Roasted red peppers, Roma tomatoes, red onion, black olives, artichokes, pepperoncinis, fresh spinach and feta

The Caprino Pizza

$10.00+

Mushrooms, Roma tomatoes, black olives, green peppers and red onion

BBQ Specialty Pizzas

All pizzas are hand-tossed and made with our signature BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese and your choice of grilled chicken or pulled pork

Ultimate BBQ Pizza

$12.00+

Your choice of grilled chicken or pulled pork, french-fried onion strings, cheddar and mozzarella

The Seaside Cowboy Pizza

$12.00+

Your choice of grilled chicken or pulled pork, bacon, jalapenos, cheddar and mozzarella

The Luau Pizza

$12.00+

Your choice of grilled chicken or pulled pork, bacon and pineapple

Off the Hook Specialty Pizzas

The Philly Pizza

$13.00+

Tender, juicy Italian beef, red onion, and your choice of green or pepperoncini peppers on our homemade cream cheese sauce topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses

The Ranch Pizza

$12.00+

Parmesan crusted pizza crust with ranch dressing, rotisserie chicken breast, bacon, red onion, cheddar and mozzarella

The Pesto Tuscano Pizza

$12.00+

Basil pesto base with black olives, artichoke hearts, Roma tomatoes, fresh basil and mozzarella cheese

The Machiavelli Pizza

$12.00+

Parmesan crusted pizza crust topped with our cream cheese sauce and loaded with creamy white cheddar mac and cheese and finished off with Ritz-panko crumbles!

The Philanthropie Pizza

$11.00+

Help support the United Way of Clatsop County when you order this delicious pie. It has a parmesan ranch base with fresh spinach, Roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese and lots of crispy bacon!

Create Your Own Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$6.00+

Our homemade marinara topped with whole milk mozzarella

Slices

Cheese Slice

$3.50

Pepperoni Slice

$4.00

Hawaiian Slice

$4.25

Slice of the Day

$5.00

Two Slice Special

Pick Two Combo

$12.00

Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Appetizers

Bone In Chicken Wings

$13.00+

Natural free-range chicken fried in trans-fat free oil until nice and crispy. Tossed in your choice of buffalo or BBQ sauce or served Angelina’s style with our own Balsamic Honey Garlic Glaze. All wings are served with celery sticks and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Boneless Chicken Wings

$13.00+

Natural free-range chicken fried in trans-fat free oil until nice and crispy. Tossed in your choice of buffalo or BBQ sauce or served Angelina’s style with our own Balsamic Honey Garlic Glaze. All wings are served with celery sticks and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Popper Pizza

$12.00

Cream cheese sauce, jalapenos, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella on an 8” pizza crust. Served with Oregon Marionberry Chipotle Chili sauce for dipping

Cheesybread

$8.00

An 8” pizza crust, brushed with our signature garlic butter, loaded with mozzarella and sprinkled with Italian seasonings served with marinara and ranch

Breaded Cheese Curds

$13.00+

Breaded White Cheddar Garlic - Served with marinara and ranch

Sausage Smackers

$12.00+

Chunks of zesty Italian sausage dipped in your choice of spicy buffalo, BBQ, or Angelina’s special sauce (Balsamic honey garlic) and served with celery sticks and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Homemade Focaccia Breadsticks

$5.00

Our famous one-of-a-kind homemade focaccia bread brushed with our signature garlic butter and toasted until golden brown. Served with marinara

Seasoned French Fries

$5.00

Made with premium pacific NW potatoes and our own special seasoning blend

Garden Salad

$5.00+

Mixed greens and shaved carrots with black olives, Roma tomatoes and red onion served with your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Mixed greens and shaved carrots with black olives, Roma tomatoes and red onion served with your choice of dressing

Fried Mushrooms

$12.00Out of stock

Served with Cajun Ranch

Zuppa Toscana (Creamy potato, Italian sausage and kale soup)

$5.00

Salads

Little Italy Salad

$16.00

Fresh mixed greens, shaved carrots, pepperoni, salami, prosciutto, provolone, parmesan, roasted red pepper, black olives, artichoke hearts, red onion and pepperoncini peppers served with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette

The Greek Goddess

$15.00

Fresh spinach, mixed greens, feta cheese, roasted red pepper, black olives, artichoke hearts, Roma tomato, red onion and pepperoncini peppers served with our homemade lemon herb vinaigrette

Chicken-Bacon Caesar Pleaser

$16.00

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with a 6 oz. grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon pieces, tons of shredded parmesan and homemade croutons topped with green onions and tossed in our own Caesar dressing

Frutta Di Bosco

$14.00

Mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, candied pecans, gala apples and gorgonzola served with our homemade raspberry vinaigrette

Ranchero Chicken Salad

$16.00

Breaded, barbecue chicken breast, corn, red onion, cheddar cheese, crispy tortilla strips and green onions served with our homemade BBQ ranch dressing

Half Size Salads

$7.50

Salad Topped Pizza

$15.00+

We take our delicious homemade crust and slather it with our house-made garlic cream cheese sauce, sprinkle it with feta cheese, then bake it until golden. Then we top it with your favorite salad! For take-out and delivery, we serve the salad on the side, so you can add it to your pizza when you're ready to eat.

Stuffed Specialties

Pizza Roll

$6.50

Our homemade dough stuffed with lots of mozzarella, served with our homemade marinara sauce 6 add any pizza toppings (each) .85

Philly Roll

$12.00

Tender, juicy Italian roast beef, pepperoncini peppers, onion, cheddar and mozzarella and our original garlic cream cheese sauce, crusted with Parmesan cheese and served with au jus for dipping

Stromboli

$12.00

A special blend of meats, vegetables, Italian herbs and mozzarella stuffed into our homemade dough, baked and served with marinara

Calzone

$8.50

Our original blend of ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella and Italian herbs stuffed into our homemade dough, then baked until golden brown and served with a side of marinara

Meatball Jam

$12.00

Zesty meatballs, bacon crumbles, pickles, onion, mozzarella and cheddar slathered with bacon jam and baked with sesame seeds

Ravioli

$13.00

Served with your choice of homemade marinara or Alfredo sauce, a fresh garden salad with your choice of dressings and homemade focaccia breadsticks

Lunch Size Ravioli

$7.50

Ange - Wiches

All sandwiches are made on our homemade focaccia bread and served with a dill pickle spear and our crispy seasoned french fries

The Soprano

$15.00

6 oz. grilled chicken breast, pepperoni, roasted red pepper, fresh basil, provolone cheese, balsamic vinaigrette and olive oil

The Milano

$15.00

6 oz. grilled chicken breast, bacon, red onion and provolone topped with our homemade Alfredo sauce

Spicy Veggie

$10.00

Roma tomato, roasted red pepper, onion, pepperoncini, fresh spinach, provolone, balsamic vinaigrette and olive oil

Parmigiano - Chicken

$12.00

A breaded chicken breast with our homemade marinara sauce, mozzarella and fresh parmesan

Parmigiano - Meatballs

$13.00

A breaded meatballs with our homemade marinara sauce, mozzarella and fresh parmesan

Pulled Pork

$14.00

Juicy pulled pork, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and crispy onion strings

Angelina's Club

$15.00

6 oz. grilled chicken breast, bacon, tomato, provolone, stone ground mustard and mayonnaise

The Napoli

$13.00

Prosciutto, salami, pepperoni, tomato, fresh basil, red onion, provolone, balsamic vinaigrette and olive oil

The Caprese

$9.00

Roma tomato, fresh basil, mozzarella and olive oil

Tres Formaggio

$10.00

The ultimate cheese sandwich! Cheddar, provolone and mozzarella with our homemade marinara for dipping

Seaside Cowboy

$15.00

Your choice of pulled pork or 6 oz. grilled chicken breast, bacon, jalapenos, BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese

Italian Roast Beef

$13.00

Tender, juicy Italian beef, cream cheese, provolone cheese, red onion, and your choice of green or pepperoncini peppers, served with au jus for dipping

The Adriano

$14.00

Premium thick-sliced ham, Tillamook cheddar cheese and gala apples, served with our homemade raspberry vinaigrette for dipping

Desserts

Small Strawberry Stuffed Calzone

$6.00

Our homemade pizza dough, stuffed with out homemade vanilla cream cheese filling, sprinkled with sugar, and baked until golden, topped with strawberry topping and whipped cream!

Large Strawberry Stuffed Calzone

$10.00

Our homemade pizza dough, stuffed with out homemade vanilla cream cheese filling, sprinkled with sugar, and baked until golden, topped with strawberry topping and whipped cream!

8" The S'More Pizza

$8.00

Try this beach favorite Angelina's style!

12" The S'More Pizza

$15.00

Try this beach favorite Angelina's style!

York Peppermint Patty

$0.25

Gummy Pizza

$0.50

4-layer Carrot Cake

$5.50

Ruby Jewel Ice Cream Sandwiches

$5.00

Made in Portland, Oregon, these extraordinary and original treats are made with ingredients locally sourced in the Pacific Northwest

Ben and Jerry's

$7.49

Talenti Gelato

$7.49

Ice Cream Bars

$2.59+

Extras

Hotel Pack (Plates and Plastic-ware)

Parmesan Packets

Crushed Red Pepper Packets