Angelina's Pizzeria - Charleston 5821 E. Charleston Blvd.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5821 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89142
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos Nellis - 1292 S. Nellis Blvd
No Reviews
1292 S. Nellis Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurant
Teriyaki Boy - Bonanza - 4441 E Bonanza Rd #105
No Reviews
4441 E Bonanza Rd #105 Las Vegas, NV 89110
View restaurant
Paleteria La Mexicana - 865 N Lamb Blvd Suite 10
No Reviews
865 N Lamb Blvd Suite 10 Las Vegas, NV 89110
View restaurant