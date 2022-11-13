A map showing the location of Angelina's Pizzeria - Charleston 5821 E. Charleston Blvd.View gallery

Angelina's Pizzeria - Charleston 5821 E. Charleston Blvd.

5821 E. Charleston Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89142

Order Again

14" Gourmet Pizza

14" Angelina's Special

$24.49

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.49

14" BLT Pizza

$22.49

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.49

14" Cheeseburger Pizza

$23.49

14" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$23.49

14" Cordon Bleu Pizza

$24.49

14" Greek Pizza

$24.49

14" Las Vegas All Meat

$24.49

14" Margherita Pizza

$22.49

14" Mediterranean Pizza

$24.49

14" Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$23.49

14" The Motown Pizza

$23.49

14" Vegetarian

$20.49

14" White Pizza

$23.49

16" Gourmet Pizza

16" Angelina's Special

$26.99

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$24.99

16" BLT Pizza

$24.99

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$25.99

16" Cheeseburger Pizza

$25.99

16" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$25.99

16" Cordon Bleu Pizza

$26.99

16" Greek Pizza

$26.99

16" Las Vegas All Meat

$26.99

16" Margherita Pizza

$24.99

16" Mediterranean Pizza

$26.99

16" Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$25.99

16" The Motown Pizza

$25.99

16" Vegetarian

$24.99

16" White Pizza

$25.99

18" Gourmet Pizza

18" Angelina's Special

$30.49

18" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$29.49

18" BLT Pizza

$28.49

18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$29.49

18" Cheeseburger Pizza

$29.49

18" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$29.49

18" Cordon Bleu Pizza

$30.49

18" Greek Pizza

$30.49

18" Las Vegas All Meat

$29.49

18" Margherita Pizza

$28.49

18" Mediterranean Pizza

$30.49

18" Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$29.49

18" The Motown Pizza

$29.49

18" Vegetarian

$27.49

18" White Pizza

$29.49

24" Gourmet Pizza

24" Angelina's Special

$37.99

24" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$36.99

24" BLT Pizza

$35.99

24" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$36.99

24" Cheeseburger Pizza

$36.99

24" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$36.99

24" Cordon Bleu Pizza

$37.99

24" Greek Pizza

$37.99

24" Las Vegas All Meat

$35.99

24" Margherita Pizza

$35.99

24" Mediterranean Pizza

$37.99

24" Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$36.99

24" The Motown Pizza

$36.99

24" Vegetarian

$32.99

24" White Pizza

$36.99

Cold Subs

The Godfather

$13.79

American Hoagie

$13.79

Ham and Cheese Sub

$13.79

The Angelina Sub

$13.79

Hot Subs

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.79

Nacho Philly

$13.79

Mushroom Philly

$13.79

Mexican Philly

$13.79

Steak Hoagie

$13.79

Ricky Bobby

$14.99

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$13.79

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$13.79

Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$13.79

Sausage with Peppers and Onions Sub

$13.79

Spicy Chicken Sub

$14.49

Appetizers

Angelina's 10" Cheesy Bread

$10.99

Athens Fries

$10.99

Bread Sticks

$7.49

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$11.99

Garlic Balls

$7.49

Garlic Bread

$6.49

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$7.49

Large Fries

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Quesadilla

$10.99

Small Fries

$5.49

Build Your Own

10" Build Your Own

$9.99

14" Build Your Own

$14.99

16" Build Your Own

$16.99

18" Build Your Own

$18.99

24" Build Your Own

$25.99

2 for Tuesday 14"

$7.50

Burgers

Hamburger

$12.99

Cheeseburger

$13.49

Bacon Burger

$13.99

Bacon Ch-Burger

$14.49

DBL Hamburger

$15.99

DBL Ch-Burger

$16.99

DBL Bacon Ch-Burger

$19.49

Mexican Burger

$13.99

Motor City Burger

$14.99

Teriyaki Burger

$14.99

Jalapeño Ranch Burger

$14.99

Calzones

Small Traditional Calzone

$16.99

Medium Traditional Calzone

$19.99

Large Traditional Calzone

$22.99

Small Build Your Own Calzone

$16.99

Medium Build Your Calzone

$19.99

Large Build Your Own Calzone

$22.99

Strombolis

Small Traditional Stromboli

$17.99

Medium Traditional Stromboli

$20.99

Large Traditional Stromboli

$23.99

Small Build Your Own Stromboli

$17.99

Medium Build Your Own Stromboli

$20.99

Large Build Your Own Stromboli

$23.99

Chicken Dinners

Chicken Cacciatore

$19.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$19.99

Chicken Pasta Diablo

$19.99

Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken

$19.99

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Club

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Teriyaki Sandwich

$11.99

Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Crispy Chicken Club

$11.99

Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

Desserts

Fresh Cannoli

$4.49

Zeppolis

$4.49

Tiramisu

$4.49

Cheesecake

$4.49

Drinks

20 OZ Drink

$2.99

24 OZ w/ Free Refills (Dine-In)

$3.89

32 OZ Drink

$3.99

2 LITER Drink

$5.49

Bottled Water

$2.89

Money Savers

2. 18" One Top. Pizza & 20 Chicken Wings

$35.99

3. 14" One Top. Pizza & 2 Subs

$31.99

4. (2) 16" 1-Top. Pizzas

$31.99

5. 16" One Top. Pizza, 8 Chicken Fingers, 20 Chicken Wings and 2 Liter Soda

$52.99

6. (2) 14" 2 Top. Pizzas, Any Large Salad, 2 Liter Soda

$41.99

7. (2) 16" One Top. Pizza, 20 Chicken Wings, 2 Liter Soda

$51.99

8. 24" Party Pizza 3 Toppings

$31.99

9. 24" One Top. Pizza, 20 Chicken Wings, 2 Liter Soda

$47.99

10. 18" Specialty or Gourmet Pizza and Garlic Balls

$27.99

11. 18" Specialty or Gourmet Pizza and 20 Chicken Wings

$45.99

12. 18" Specialty or Gourmet Pizza and 10 Chicken Fingers

$39.99

13. 16" Specialty or Gourmet Pizza Pizza and 1 One 16" Top. Pizza

$34.99

14. Buy Any Size Specialty/Gourmet Pie and Get a 2nd Pie of the Same Size with 2 Toppings 1/2 Off

$2.00

15. 20 Chicken Wings, 10 Chicken Fingers, Large Fries

$46.99

17. 16" 2 Toppings Pizza and Cheesy Bread

$27.99

18. 16" 2 Topping Pizza and 2 Desserts

$27.99

19. 14" One Topping Pizza and Breadsticks

$19.99

20. 14" One Topping Pizza and Garlic Balls

$19.99

21. 14" One Topping Pizza and 10 Chicken Wings

$23.99

22. 14" One Topping Pizza and 5 Chicken Fingers

$23.99

Pasta Dinners

Baked Ziti

$19.49

Cheese Ravioli

$17.49

Cheese Ravioli with Meatball or Sausage

$19.49

Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.49

Homemade Baked Lasagna

$19.49

Jumbo Stuffed Shells

$18.49

Manicotti

$18.49

Pasta Diablo

$19.49

Sausage Cacciatore

$21.49

Spaghetti

$16.49

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$16.99

Spaghetti with Meatball or Sausage

$19.49

Sandwiches

BLT Triple Decker

$13.79

Triple Decker w/Chicken

$13.79

Grilled Cheese

$10.49

Sides

2oz Bleu Cheese

$2.25

2oz Caesar Dressing

$2.25

2oz Garlic Parm Sauce

$2.25

2oz Hot Sauce

$2.25

2oz Italian Dressing

$2.25

2oz Marinara

$2.25

2oz Meat Sauce

$2.25

2oz Medium Sauce

$2.25

2oz Mild Sauce

$2.25

2oz Ranch

$2.25

6oz Bleu Cheese

$3.00

6oz Caesar Dressing

$3.00

6oz Garlic Parm Sauce

$3.00

6oz Hot Sauce

$3.00

6oz Italian Dressing

$3.00

6oz Marinara

$3.00

6oz Meat Sauce

$3.00

6oz Medium Sauce

$3.00

6oz Mild Sauce

$3.00

6oz Ranch

$3.00

Meatballs with Marinara

$5.99

Sausage with Marinara

$5.99

Double Bread

$3.00

Soups & Salads

Antipasto Salad

$13.99

Chef Salad

$13.99

Dinner Salad

$11.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.99

Greek Salad

$13.49

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Salad

$13.99

BBQ Chicken Ranch Salad

$13.99

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Small Dinner Salad

$4.99

Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.00

Homemade Lentil Soup

$4.00

Takeout Only

14" Build Your Own TAKEOUT

$8.99

16" Build Your Own TAKEOUT

$10.99

18" Build Your Own TAKEOUT

$11.99

Motivational Monday

Antipasto Salad

$13.99

Chef Salad

$13.99

Dinner Salad

$11.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.99

Greek Salad

$13.49

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Salad

$13.99

BBQ Chicken Ranch Salad

$13.99

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Throwback Thursday

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.79

Nacho Philly

$13.79

Mushroom Philly

$13.79

Chicken Mushroom Philly

$11.88

Mexican Philly

$13.79

Philly Cheese Steak (Copy)

$11.88

Chicken Wings & Chicken Tenders

6 Wings

$12.99

12 Wings

$22.99

20 Wings

$34.99

40 Wings

$66.99

80 Wings

$116.99

100 Wings

$145.99

3 Fingers w/ FF

$11.99

5 Fingers w/ FF

$15.99

10 Fingers w/ FF

$24.99

20 Fingers w/ FF

$38.99

80 Fingers w/Fries

$118.99

100 Fingers w/Fries

$160.99

Add Fries

$2.00

Add Carrots and Celery

$4.50

Extra Ranch

$4.25

Sub Bleu Cheese for Ranch

$2.00

Wing Wednesday

$1.39

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.79

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$13.79

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.79

Ice Cream, Ben & Jerry’s

Ice Cream, Ben & Jerry’s

$7.49

Ice Cream, Bryers

Ice Cream, Breyers, Pint

$5.19

Ice Cream, Bryers, Gallon

$7.99

Ice Cream, Talenti

Ice Cream, Talenti

$7.49

Magnum Ice Cream Bars

Magnum Ice Cream Bars

$3.49

Magnum Ice Cream Bars 3-Pack

$11.99

Dessert (Catering)

Full Tray of Zeppolis

$25.99

Pasta (Catering)

Chicken Parmigiana

$48.99

Chicken Cacciatore

$48.99

Sausage Cacciatore

$48.99

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$40.99

Spaghetti with Sausage

$40.99

Baked Lasagna

$38.99

Baked Ziti

$48.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$38.99

Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken

$48.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$90.99

Chicken Cacciatore

$90.99

Sausage Cacciatore

$90.99

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$75.99

Spaghetti with Sausage

$75.99

Baked Lasagna

$90.99

Baked Ziti

$90.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$70.99

Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken

$90.99

Salads (Catering)

Caprese Salad

$37.99

Antipasto Salad

$40.99

Dinner Salad

$28.99

Greek Salad

$40.99

Caesar Salad

$28.99

Caprese Salad

$70.99

Antipasta Salad

$75.99

Dinner Salad

$50.99

Greek Salad

$75.99

Caesar Salad

$50.99

Bok Bok Menu Items

Beef Kabob Plate

$10.00

Chicken Kabob Plate

$10.00

Chicken Salad

$10.00

Veggie Plate

$10.00

Falafel Plate

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5821 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89142

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

