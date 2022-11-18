Restaurant header imageView gallery

Angelina's Pizzeria

205 Reviews

$$

22736 Portola dr.

Salinas, CA 93908

Ralph's Calzones

The Triple Roni Calzone

$14.99

For those of us who love Pepperoni! Sauce, cheese, spicy pepperoni, mild pepperoni and my (Nduja) house ground Calabrese pepperoni

Vegetarian Calzone

$14.99

With Sauce, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Spinach, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, and Mushrooms

Three Cheese Calzone

$14.99

They’re filled with Sauce, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan and fresh herbs

This Week's Specials

(3) Cruz's Salmon Taco's

(3) Cruz's Salmon Taco's

$16.99

Corn Tortillas, fresh pico di gallo, cabbage, topped with my Cilantro, Lime, Avocado Crema.

(4) Crispy Potato Skins/ Bacon Cheddar

$6.99

Cheddar/ Bacon Skins Topped with smoked bacon, green onions, and plenty of sharp cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese

(4) Crispy Potato Skins/ Jalepeno Popper

$6.99

Jalapeno Popper Potato Skins – top with cream cheese ,shredded cheddar/Jack cheese and thin jalapeno rings

TEXAS CHILI MAC N CHEESE

$13.99

Super creamy and rich macaroni is cooked in a cheesy béchamel sauce and sprinkled with Applewood smoked bacon. Topped with a scoop of Texas Brisket Chili

A- TURKEY “GOBLER” SLIDERS

$13.99

Turkey Breast loaded on top of our Garlic Butter brushed rolls and topped with and Cranberry sauce. And there are 3 of them!

A-CHILI VERDE TAMALES (2) appetizer

$9.99

These Chile Verde Chicken Tamales are like a fluffy masa present waiting to be unwrapped; Stuffed with tender poached chicken and mild green tomatillo salsa, topped with fresh crema.

A-SLIDERS MEATBALL-(3)

A-SLIDERS MEATBALL-(3)

$13.99

These Meatball Sliders are the result of taking juicy, flavorful Italian meatballs, bathing them in rich, zesty marinara, smothering them in mozzarella.

Blackened Salmon Salad

$16.99

Romaine, Spinach, egg, tomatoes, bacon, red onions, avocado, feta cheese and our honey, chipotle, Citrus dressing. Topped with a Blackened Salmon Filet.

CREAMY TOMATO BASIL SOUP

$8.99

Our homemade soup is well worth trying— Tomato Basil Soup is creamy comfort food loaded with pureed tomatoes, carrots, celery, onions, garlic and basil for multi-dimensional flavor and layers of YUM!

MAC n CHEESE

$9.99

Super creamy and rich macaroni is cooked in a cheesy béchamel sauce and sprinkled with Applewood smoked bacon.

Oven Roasted Cauliflower w/ Italian Herb, Parmesan Oil

$9.99

oven roasted Cauliflower with your choice of sauce **Spicy Buffalo w/crumbled Blue cheese**Italian Herb Garlic Parmesan** **Basil Pesto with Almonds** (GF)

Oven Roasted Cauliflower w/ Pesto

$9.99

oven roasted Cauliflower with your choice of sauce **Spicy Buffalo w/crumbled Blue cheese**Italian Herb Garlic Parmesan** **Basil Pesto with Almonds** (GF)

Oven roasted Cauliflower/ with Buffalo sauce & bc crumbles

$9.99

oven roasted Cauliflower with your choice of sauce **Spicy Buffalo w/crumbled Blue cheese**Italian Herb Garlic Parmesan** **Basil Pesto with Almonds**(GF)

TEXAS BRISKET CHILI (IT’S THE REAL THING!)…

$11.99

Authentic Texas blue ribbon winning recipe - Garnished with Cheddar and white onions - Hot sauce on request Served with house-made Corn bread

ADD EXTRA PIECE OF CORN BREAD TO CHILI

$3.00

chocolate Brownie Sundae

$9.99

Vanilla Ice Cream-Chocolate sauce—candied Pecans- Whipped Cream. Over our House-made Brownie

Appetizers

12 Pc Wings

$18.90

AUTHENTIC BUFFALO, NEW YORK-STYLE CHICKEN WINGS / HANDSPUN IN CHOICE OF SAUCE

2pc Garlic Bread

$2.10

Our homemade garlic bread recipe is a particular stand-out—with loads of parmesan cheese, fresh parsley and plenty of garlic, it’ll make your whole house smell heavenly.

6 Pc Wings

6 Pc Wings

$10.24

AUTHENTIC BUFFALO, NEW YORK-STYLE CHICKEN WINGS / HANDSPUN IN CHOICE OF SAUCE.

6pc Garlic Bread

$5.24

Our homemade garlic bread recipe is a particular stand-out—with loads of parmesan cheese, fresh parsley and plenty of garlic, it’ll make your whole house smell heavenly.

A-Meatballs Italiano (4 Piece)

$9.44

Hand rolled Meatballs braised in a Spicy sauce with garlic and basil.

A-SUPERFRAGGACHEESELICIOUS LOAF

$11.99

CRAZY, CREAMY, CHEESEY ARTICHOKY, JALEPENO, GARLIC BREAD!

Bruschetta (2 Pieces)

$6.99

Toasted French bread topped with fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil and EV olive oil. “Nothing screams Italian quite like bruschetta. Tiny toasts with tons of flavor!”

Garlic Cheese Stix-Medium

$11.54

Stix with garlic butter, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, served with your choice of marinara or ranch.

Garlic Cheese Stix-Small

$9.44

Stix with garlic butter, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, served with your choice of marinara or ranch.

Potato Skins/Bacon-Cheddar (4)

$6.99

These Crispy Potato skins are topped with smoked bacon, and plenty of sharp cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese.

Potato skins/Jalapeno (4)

$6.99

Jalapeno Popper Potato Skins – top with Ricotta cheese ,shredded cheddar/Jack cheese, and thin jalapeno rings

Roasted Cauliflower w/Herb Parmesan

$9.99

oven roasted Cauliflower with your choice of sauce **Spicy Buffalo w/crumbled Blue cheese**Italian Herb Garlic Parmesan** **Basil Pesto with Almonds**

Salads

BLACKENED SALMON SALAD

$16.99

Romaine, Spinach, egg, tomatoes, bacon, red onions, avocado & feta cheese With a Citrus/Chipotle Honey dressing.

CA Avocado Tomato Insalata Caprese

$14.68

A genuine Californian dish (from the city of Salinas) Fresh sliced tomatoes, Fresh Avocado, Fresh Basil, Sea Salt, Fresh Mozzarella, Extra Virgin olive oil.

Caesar Salad for One

$8.99

Fresh Chopped Romaine Hearts, house-made croutons, shaved Parmesan and Ralph's Caesar Dressing.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$12.58

A genuine Neapolitan dish (from the island of Capri) Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Ex-Virgin Olive Oil, Fresh Basil and a sprinkle of salt.

House Salad for One

House Salad for One

$8.99

Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes & Carrots. Served with your choice of our Awesome Dressings!

Our Ever Popular Iceberg Wedge

$9.39

Gorgonzola cheese, tomatoes, pepperoncini & olives.

Our Famous Sonoma Salad

Our Famous Sonoma Salad

$13.99

Baby Spinach, Arugula, Prosciutto chips, Manchego Cheese, Pears, Candied Walnuts & Dry Cranberries, Black Mission Fig Aged Modena Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Roasted Golden & Ruby Red Beet Salad

Roasted Golden & Ruby Red Beet Salad

$12.99

Spinach, Bacon, Sunflower seeds, Orange Segments, Goat Cheese and Raspberry Vinaigrette.

The Cobb Salad with Grilled Chicken

The Cobb Salad with Grilled Chicken

$14.99

Chicken, bacon, tomatoes, egg, blue cheese crumbles, , avocado and red onion.

The Greek

The Greek

$12.58

Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes & red onions, topped with artichoke hearts,

Salad Pizzettas (One Size 10")

Cobb Pizzetta

Cobb Pizzetta

$16.79

Chicken & mozzarella with bacon, baked & topped with tomatoes, chilled chopped lettuce, sliced avocado & red onions tossed in our house made ranch dressing.

Greek Pizzetta

Greek Pizzetta

$16.79

Chicken & mozzarella baked & topped with a Greek salad of cucumbers, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red onions, Kalamata olives & feta cheese topped with herb vinaigrette.

Baby Spinach & Gorgonzola Pizzetta

$16.79

Chicken and mozzarella baked and topped with sliced apples, walnuts and raspberry vinaigrette

Our Famous Sonoma Pizzetta

Our Famous Sonoma Pizzetta

$16.79

Grilled chicken and mozzarella baked and topped with Baby Spinach, Arugula, Prosciutto chips, Manchego Cheese, Pears, Candied Walnuts & Dry Cranberries, Black Mission Fig Aged Modena Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Caesar Pizzetta

Caesar Pizzetta

$16.79

Chicken & mozzarella baked & topped with chopped romaine, parmesan & tomatoes tossed in house made Caesar dressing.

Pastas

Traditional Lasagna

Traditional Lasagna

$16.99

This homemade baked lasagna is every pasta, cheese and meat lover’s personal slice of heaven. Italian sausage, ground beef, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese combine beautifully to make an incredibly satisfying and delicious dish. It’s the ultimate comfort food.

Mama's Spaghetti Marinara

$15.74

A true classic, freshly cooked Spaghetti with our house-made Marinara sauce.

Penne or Fettuccini with Alfredo

Penne or Fettuccini with Alfredo

$14.68

Chicken Parmesan Penne Pasta

$17.84

Simple, and classic. When you're craving chicken Parmesan, this is exactly what you'd want.

Blackened Chicken Fettuccini

Blackened Chicken Fettuccini

$16.99

Sliced Blackened chicken breast tossed in our creamy alfredo sauce with fettuccini

Shrimp Fettuccini Scampi

$17.84

Shrimp, spinach, tomatoes, garlic and herbs, tossed in our creamy alfredo with Fettuccini.

Soups

1 Qt. Artichoke Bisque

$14.69

Our famous house-made soup. "Tomatoes and roasted sweet red pepper pair up to create a fabulous base for this herb cream soup. Serve it as a first course at dinner parties and you'll be amazed at the compliments you receive."

1 Qt. Minestrone Soup

$13.64

Minestrone is a hearty Italian vegetable soup made with tomato-y broth and pasta I’ve been working hard on this recipe and I’m so excited to share it with you.

1 Qt. Soup of the Day

$15.99

FRANK & RALPH'S HOUSE MADE SOUP ALWAYS FRESH, HOT & DELICOUS

Bowl (Pint) of Artichoke Bisque

Bowl (Pint) of Artichoke Bisque

$8.39

Our famous house-made soup. "Tomatoes and roasted sweet red pepper pair up to create a fabulous base for this herb cream soup. Serve it as a first course at dinner parties and you'll be amazed at the compliments you receive."

Bowl (Pint) of Minestrone Soup

$8.39

Minestrone is a hearty Italian vegetable soup made with tomato-y broth and pasta I’ve been working hard on this recipe and I’m so excited to share it with you.

Soup of the Day Bowl (Pint)

$9.44

FRANK & RALPH'S HOUSE MADE SOUP ALWAYS FRESH, HOT & DELICOUS

Kids Menu

Kids Pizza

$8.39

Kids Pasta

$8.99

MAC 'N' CHZ with BACON

$9.44

Super creamy and rich macaroni is cooked in a cheesy béchamel sauce and sprinkled with Applewood smoked bacon.

Desserts

Frozen Mud Pie

$8.33

This decadent ice cream pie has a crunchy cookie crust, a fudgy chocolate layer, lots of coffee ice cream.

Lemon Short Cake w/ Whipped cream & Lemon Curd

$8.33

lemon& Cream Shortcake layered between real whipped cream and real lemon Curd filling.

LEMONCELLO CAKE

$8.33

Lemon lovers rejoice! This limoncello cake offers a decadent flavor and texture that's hard to beat.

Luscious Lemon Bar

$8.33

Lively, tart and creamy our Lemon Bars pair wonderfully with a crisp white wine or Champagne.

Molten Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.39

Our moist dark chocolate cake enrobed with dark chocolate  filled with a dark chocolate truffle that melts out when heated.

My Favorite Carrot Cake

$8.39

This 5-layer carrot cake sets the standard for carrot cakes everywhere. It's deeply moist and filled with toasted pecans. Most of its flavor comes from brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and carrots.

NY Cheesecake

$8.39

classic recipe: creamy vanilla center on a flakey graham cracker crust, served with raspberry coulis.

Pizza Brownie

$6.29

A fudgy brownie dessert pizza

Pizza Brownie w/ Ice Cream

$7.34

A fudgy brownie dessert pizza. Served with Vanilla Ice Cream

Pizza Cookie

$7.34

Perfect for sharing, homemade chocolate chip cookie pizza is studded with chocolate chips, The ultimate crowd pleaser. It’s part pizza, part cookie, and 100% delicious!

Pizza Cookie w/ Ice Cream

$8.39

Perfect for sharing, homemade chocolate chip cookie pizza is studded with chocolate chips, The ultimate crowd pleaser. It’s part pizza, part cookie, and 100% delicious! Served with Vanilla Ice Cream

Tiramisu Cake

$8.39

Lady fingers dipped in coffee, layered with whipped marscapone, flavored with cacao and espresso.

PUMPKIN CHZ CAKE

$8.39

Creamy Pumpkin cheesecake with a Chococolate Ganache drizzle

Small Signature Pizzas

We do not offer combo pizzas to be ordered 1/2 and 1/2. If you would like to enjoy two different combo pizzas, we recommend ordering each combo pizza separately in a smaller size. Thank you!

Small Combination

$17.84

Sauce, cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, bell peppers.

Small Luigi's Pride

$17.84

Sauce, cheese, pepperoni, salami, Canadian Bacon, sausage, fresh garlic, peppers, onions, and olives.

Small Godfather

$17.84

Sauce, meatballs, cheese, pepperoni, salami, Canadian bacon, sausage, fresh garlic.

Small The Spinach Lovers

$17.84

Garlic sauce, cheese, chicken, bacon & fresh spinach.

Small The Triple Roni

Small The Triple Roni

$17.84

For those who love pepperoni! Sauce, cheese, spicy pepperoni, mild pepperoni & my house ground Calabrese pepperoni (Nduja).

Small Bada Bing

Small Bada Bing

$17.84

Sauce, cheese, spicy sausage, goat cheese, mushrooms, fresh green onion

Small Margherita

Small Margherita

$17.84

Cheese, fresh tomato, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, fresh mozzarella and Fresh basil. "SIMPLY THE BEST"

Small Chicken Primavera

Small Chicken Primavera

$17.84

Cheese, bruschetta topping, sun-dried tomatoes, grilled zucchini, grilled chicken, goat cheese, garlic, Italian seasoning & basil

Small Gilroy Special

$17.84

Garlic sauce, chicken, cheese, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, fresh garlic, fresh green onions

Small BBQ Chicken

Small BBQ Chicken

$17.84

BBQ sauce, chicken, sliced red onion, triple cheese blend, topped with fresh cilantro

Medium Signature Pizzas

Medium Combination

$22.00

Sauce, cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, bell peppers.

Medium Luigi's Pride

$22.00

Sauce, cheese, pepperoni, salami, sausage, mushroom, olives, bell peppers, onions, fresh garlic

Medium Godfather

$22.00

Sauce, meatballs, cheese, pepperoni, salami, Canadian bacon, sausage, fresh garlic.

Medium The Spinach Lovers

$22.00

Garlic sauce, cheese, chicken, bacon & fresh spinach.

Medium The Triple Roni

Medium The Triple Roni

$22.00

For those who love pepperoni! Sauce, cheese, spicy pepperoni, mild pepperoni & my house ground Calabrese pepperoni (Nduja).

Medium Bada Bing

Medium Bada Bing

$22.00

Sauce, cheese, spicy sausage, goat cheese, mushrooms, fresh green onion

Medium Margherita

Medium Margherita

$22.00

Cheese, fresh tomato, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, fresh mozzarella and Fresh basil. "SIMPLY THE BEST"

Medium Chicken Primavera

Medium Chicken Primavera

$22.00

Cheese, bruschetta topping, sun-dried tomatoes, grilled zucchini, grilled chicken, goat cheese, garlic, Italian seasoning & basil

Medium Gilroy Special

$22.00

Garlic sauce, chicken, cheese, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, fresh garlic, fresh green onions

Medium BBQ Chicken

$22.00

BBQ sauce, chicken, sliced red onion, triple cheese blend, topped with fresh cilantro

Large Signature Pizzas

Large Combination

$26.78

Sauce, cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, bell peppers.

Large Luigi's Pride

$26.78

Sauce, cheese, pepperoni, salami, sausage, mushroom, olives, bell peppers, onions, fresh garlic

Large Godfather

$26.78

Sauce, meatballs, cheese, pepperoni, salami, Canadian bacon, sausage, fresh garlic.

Large The Spinach Lovers

$26.78

Garlic sauce, cheese, chicken, bacon & fresh spinach.

Large The Triple Roni

Large The Triple Roni

$26.78

For those who love pepperoni! Sauce, cheese, spicy pepperoni, mild pepperoni & my house ground Calabrese pepperoni (Nduja).

Large Bada Bing

Large Bada Bing

$26.78

Sauce, cheese, spicy sausage, goat cheese, mushrooms, fresh green onion

Large Margherita

Large Margherita

$26.78

Cheese, fresh tomato, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, fresh mozzarella and basil. "SIMPLY THE BEST!

Large Chicken Primavera

Large Chicken Primavera

$26.78

Cheese, bruschetta topping, sun-dried tomatoes, grilled zucchini, grilled chicken, goat cheese, garlic, Italian seasoning & basil

Large Gilroy Special

$26.78

Garlic sauce, chicken, cheese, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, fresh garlic, fresh green onions

Large BBQ Chicken

$26.78

BBQ sauce, chicken, sliced red onion, triple cheese blend, topped with fresh cilantro

XL Signature Pizzas

XL Combination

$31.50

Sauce, cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, bell peppers.

XL Luigi's Pride

$31.50

Sauce, cheese, pepperoni, salami, sausage, mushroom, olives, bell peppers, onions, fresh garlic

XL Godfather

$31.50

Sauce, meatballs, cheese, pepperoni, salami, Canadian bacon, sausage, fresh garlic.

XL The Spinach Lovers

$31.50

Garlic sauce, cheese, chicken, bacon & fresh spinach.

XL The Triple Roni

$31.50

WOW! Spicy Pepperoni, Italian cup Pepperoni and Ralph's house-made NDUJA (Calabrese spicy Pepperoni) crumble

XL Bada Bing

XL Bada Bing

$31.50

Sauce, cheese, spicy sausage, goat cheese, mushrooms, fresh green onion

XL Margherita

$31.50

Cheese, fresh tomato, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, fresh mozzarella and Fresh basil. "SIMPLY THE BEST"

XL Chicken Primavera

XL Chicken Primavera

$31.50

Cheese, fresh tomato, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, Zucchini, Goat Cheese, Su Dried Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, Italian herbs and Fresh basil.

XL Gilroy Special

$31.50

Garlic sauce, chicken, cheese, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, fresh garlic, fresh green onions

XL BBQ Chicken

$31.50

BBQ sauce, chicken, sliced red onion, triple cheese blend, topped with fresh cilantro

Small Vegetarian Pizzas

Small Rustica

$17.84

Olive oil, bruschetta topping, cheese, fresh garlic, fresh basil

Small Zia Maria

Small Zia Maria

$17.84

Olive oil, sun dried tomatoes, fresh tomatoes, cheese, artichokes, goat cheese and Italian seasoning

Small Angelina's Dream

$17.84

Sauce, cheese, mushrooms, olives, onions, bell peppers and topped with uncooked fresh tomatoes

Small Santa Lucia

$17.84

Sauce, cheese, roasted eggplant, zucchini, roasted bell peppers, artichokes, topped with fresh tomatoes

Medium Vegetarian Pizzas

Medium Rustica

$22.00

Olive oil, bruschetta topping, cheese, fresh garlic, fresh basil

Medium Zia Maria

Medium Zia Maria

$22.00

Olive oil, sun dried tomatoes, fresh tomatoes, cheese, artichokes, goat cheese and Italian seasoning

Medium Angelina's Dream

$22.00

Sauce, cheese, mushrooms, olives, onions, bell peppers and topped with uncooked fresh tomatoes

Medium Santa Lucia

$22.00

Sauce, cheese, roasted eggplant, zucchini, roasted bell peppers, artichokes, topped with fresh tomatoes

Large Vegetarian Pizzas

Large Rustica

$26.77

Olive oil, bruschetta topping, cheese, fresh garlic, fresh basil

Large Zia Maria

Large Zia Maria

$26.77

Olive oil, sun dried tomatoes, fresh tomatoes, cheese, artichokes, goat cheese and Italian seasoning

Large Angelina's Dream

$26.77

Sauce, cheese, mushrooms, olives, onions, bell peppers and topped with uncooked fresh tomatoes

Large Santa Lucia

$26.77

Sauce, cheese, roasted eggplant, zucchini, roasted bell peppers, artichokes, topped with fresh tomatoes

XL Vegetarian Pizzas

XL Rustica

$31.50

Olive oil, bruschetta topping, cheese, fresh garlic, fresh basil

XL Zia Maria

$31.50

Olive oil, sun dried tomatoes, fresh tomatoes, cheese, artichokes, goat cheese and Italian seasoning

XL Angelina's Dream

$31.50

Sauce, cheese, mushrooms, olives, onions, bell peppers and topped with uncooked fresh tomatoes

XL Santa Lucia

$31.50

Sauce, cheese, roasted eggplant, zucchini, roasted bell peppers, artichokes, topped with fresh tomatoes

Pizzas

Small BYO Pizza

$14.69

Medium BYO Pizza

$18.89

Large BYO Pizza

$23.63

XL BYO Pizza

$27.30

Assorted Beverages

2 Litre Soda Bottle

$4.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Bottle Water

$1.50

Henry Weinhard Root Beer

$2.99

Honest Iced Tea

$2.99

IZZE

$2.99

JARRITOS MEXICAN SODA

$2.99

Lemonade Simply

$2.99

LORINA PINK LEMONADE

$3.00

Martinelli Sparkling Apple Cider Small

$2.99

Milk

$2.50

ORANGE JUICE-SIMPLY

$2.99

RED BULL

$2.99

San Pellegrino 1000mL

$7.99

San Pellegrino 12oz Can

$2.99

San Pellegrino 500mL

$3.99

Soda

$2.99

Soda Can 12oz

$1.75

Topo Chico/Mineral Water

$3.50

16oz Bottle Coca Cola

$3.50

Henry Weinhard Orange Cream Soda

$2.99

Pastas for 2

Blackened Chicken breast sliced, sauteed with Garlic, butter and simmered in our creamy Alfredo sauce tossed with freshly cooked Fettuccine. "Out of Bounds"
Blackened Chicken Fettuccine UNBAKED

Blackened Chicken Fettuccine UNBAKED

$19.99Out of stock

Our blackened Chicken, sauteed with butter and garlic simmered in our creamy Alfredo and tossed with Fettuccine Pasta.

Lasagna

Layers of tender pasta filled with Beef and Sausage, 3-Cheeses(Ricotta, Parmesan, Mozzarella), Egg and our Marinara Sauce
Traditional Lasagna for 4-6 UNBAKED

Traditional Lasagna for 4-6 UNBAKED

$25.99

Layers of tender pasta filled with Beef and Sausage, 3-Cheeses(Ricotta, Parmesan, Mozzarella), Egg and our Marinara Sauce

Blackened Chicken Lasagna 4-6 UNBAKED

Blackened Chicken Lasagna 4-6 UNBAKED

$29.99Out of stock

Layers of tender Pasta filled with Blackened Chicken, Spinach, 3 Cheeses and Alfredo sauce. Baked in our oven and topped with Fresh Tomato, Basil and Garlic

Soup

Our popular Artichoke soup, made fresh. You gotta try this one!
1 Qt Artichoke Bisque

1 Qt Artichoke Bisque

$11.99Out of stock

Our house-made Famous Artichoke Bisque. "Artickoes and Tomatoes pair up to create a fabulous base for this herb cream soup. Serve it as a first course at dinner parties and you'll be amazed at the compliments you receive.

***Vegan CALABRESE MINESTRONE

$11.99

Minestrone is a hearty Italian vegetable soup made with tomato-y broth and pasta I’ve been working hard on this recipe and I’m so excited to share it with you.

Sides

Full Loaf of Garlic Bread UNBAKED

Full Loaf of Garlic Bread UNBAKED

$9.99

Ralph's house-made Garlic bread loaded with fresh Garlic and real Parmesan Cheese.

TAKE N BAKE MEATBALLS

$9.00Out of stock

Angelina's meatball recipe is the ultimate family comfort food! Spheres of ground beef broil until golden brown, then simmer in a flavorful tomato sauce until tender and juicy. Serve over spaghetti noodles, your favorite pasta or just by themselves (great appetizer!)

Catering Appetizers

Uncle Frank's Charcuterie Platter for 10-12

$114.95

This popular plater includes imported and domestic cured meats, fruit, pickled vegetables. Ready to bake crusty French bread loaf.

Antipasto Small Platter (10)

Antipasto Small Platter (10)

$70.00

An antipasto platter is a delicious combination of cheeses, vegetables and imported and domestic cured meats. It's a great way to start an evening with friends. Serve with a good bottle of wine.

Antipasto Large Platter (20)

$120.00

An antipasto platter is a delicious combination of cheeses, vegetables and imported and domestic cured meats. It's a great way to start an evening with friends. Serve with a good bottle of wine.

Lasagnas for 10-12 UNBAKED

Traditional (10-12) UNBAKED

Traditional (10-12) UNBAKED

$75.00

Uncle Frank's homemade lasagna with layers upon layers of pasta, cheese, tomato sauce, and meat that will satisfy even Uncle Anthoni's constant appetite.

Blackened Chicken (10-12) UNBAKED

$75.00

Uncle Franks homemade lasagna with layers upon layers of pasta. 3 cheeses, blackened chicken, spinach, garlic, basil, tomatoes in a creamy Alfredo.

Lasagnas for 24 UNBAKED

Uncle Frank's homemade lasagna with layers upon layers of pasta, cheese, tomato sauce, and meat that will satisfy even Uncle Anthoni's constant appetite.

Traditional (24) UNBAKED

$129.00

Uncle Frank's homemade lasagna with layers upon layers of pasta, cheese, tomato sauce, and meat that will satisfy even Uncle Anthoni's constant appetite.

Blackened Chicken (24) UNBAKED

$140.00

Uncle Franks homemade lasagna with layers upon layers of pasta. 3 cheeses, blackened chicken, spinach, garlic, basil, tomatoes in a creamy Alfredo.

Rustica Meatball & Sausage Lasagna (24) UNBAKED

$140.00

Meat lovers dream! Layers of pasta loaded with Meatballs, Sausage, Meat-sauce and 3-Cheeses. Topped with a Rustic Spicy Tomato sauce with smoked bacon.

Lasagnas for 4 UNBAKED

Blackened Chicken (4) UNBAKED

$29.99

Layers of tender Pasta filled with Blackened Chicken, Spinach, 3 Cheeses and Alfredo sauce. Baked in our oven and topped with Fresh Tomato, Basil and Garlic

Traditional Meat and Cheese (4) UNBAKED

$25.99

Main Courses for 10-12 UNBAKED

Blackened Chicken Fettuccine for 10-12

Blackened Chicken Fettuccine for 10-12

$89.99

Blackened Chicken breast, sautéed in butter and garlic, simmered in cream sauce, served over a bed of fettuccine.

Italian Pasta Bake for 10-12

Italian Pasta Bake for 10-12

$69.99

I love to make this pasta dish whenever I have to bring a hot dish! With our meat and sausage, or our four cheese topped with our creamy alfredo and provolone cheese OR tomato marinara sauce.

Ralph's Creamy Mac'N'Cheese for 10-12

$69.99

This baked mac and cheese is a family favorite recipe, loved by both children and adults. It uses a combination of cheeses, layered in the dish as well as melted into a rich and creamy cheese sauce for the ultimate cheesy deliciousness! Perfect for a comforting dinner or as a holiday side dish!

Ralph's Chicken Parmesan "Bianco" Platter for 10-12

$89.99

Breaded chicken breast topped with spinach, mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Served over penne pasta with creamy Alfredo sauce.

Chicken Parmesan Catering Platter for 10-12

Chicken Parmesan Catering Platter for 10-12

$89.99

Breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Served over spaghetti pasta with marinara.

Italian sausage w/P&O over penne

$79.99

Baked Cheese Ravioli with meat sauce 10-12

$65.99

1\2 Half Tray Blacken Chicken Fett.

$69.99

Salads for 10-12

House mixed greens, Tomatoes, Cucumber and carrots

House Salad for 10-12

$35.99

Caesar for 10-12

$35.99

The crowd-pleasing salad of crisp romaine leaves, crunchy croutons, and our creamy Parmesan Caesar dressing

Baby Spinach and Gorgonzola for 10-12

$49.99

Baby Spinach and Gorgonzola with sliced apples, walnuts and raspberry vinaigrette

Middle Eastern Chopped Salad for 10-12

$49.99

Farro, cucumber, tomato, olives, red onion, feta cheese, parsley, olive oil, lemon juice

Our Ever Popular Iceberg for 10-12

Our Ever Popular Iceberg for 10-12

$49.99

Crumbled gorgonzola cheese, bacon, tomatoes, pepperoncini & olives.

The Cobb Salad for 10-12

$49.99

Bacon, tomatoes, egg, blue cheese crumbles, chopped lettuce, avocado and red onion.

CA Avocado-Tomato Insalata Caprese

$54.99

A genuine Californian dish (from the city of Salinas) fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh avocado, fresh basil, sea salt, fresh mozzarella, virgin olive oil.

My "PANZANELLA" Salad

$49.99

Baby arugula salad, fresh mozzarella, red onions, Olives, House-made Croutons & tomatoes, topped with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic.

3-Nut Mandarin Orange Salad

$49.99

Mixed greens, edamame, mandarin oranges, wontons and sesame seeds with an Asian vinaigrette, topped with 3 Nuts.

Insalata Caprese

Insalata Caprese

$49.99

A genuine Neapolitan dish (from the island of Capri) Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil and a sprinkle of salt.

Our Famous Sonoma Salad

Our Famous Sonoma Salad

$49.99

Baby spinach, arugula, prosciutto chips, manchengo cheese, pears, candied walnuts & dry cranberries, black mission fig aged modena balsamic vinaigrette.

The Greek

$49.99

Mixed greens, farro, cucumbers, tomatoes & red onions, topped with artichoke hearts, Greek vinaigrette, feta cheese & Kalamata olives.

Salads for 4

Caesar Salad for 4

$17.99

The crowd-pleasing salad of crisp romaine leaves, crunchy croutons, and our creamy Parmesan Caesar dressing

House Salad for 4

$17.99

DIY Pizza Kit (cheese included)

2 DIY Pizza crusts + 2 toppings (cheese included)

$19.99

Ice Cream Quart

1020

$9.99
Bubble Gum

Bubble Gum

$9.99

Cafe

$9.99

Carmel Crunch

$9.99

Chocolate

$9.99

Cookies And Cream

$9.99

Fudge-brownie

$9.99

Heaven

$9.99

Kahlua Krunch

$9.99Out of stock

Mango

$9.99Out of stock

Mint Chip

$9.99

Mud Pie

$9.99

Northern Oregon Berry

$9.99

Peanut Butter Cup

$9.99

Rocky Road

$9.99

Salted Caramel

$9.99

STRAWBERRY

$9.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$9.99Out of stock

Vanilla

$9.99

Pralines

$9.99

Ice Cream Bars/Novelties

Marianne's Famous frozen Bananas!

A Chocolate Mousse Cup

$3.99

A-Flan cup

$3.99Out of stock

A-Tiramisu Cup

$3.99

Chocolate covered Nutty Bananas

$4.99

Large Banana hand dipped in rich Chocolate and rolled through crunchy toasted Almonds!

Mint Bar

$3.99

Nutty Bar

$4.99

chocolate covered cheesecake

$4.99

ice cream sandwich

$3.99

Ice Cream Pie

Grasshopper Pie

$24.99

Mud Pie

$24.99

Turtle Pie

$24.99

Frozen Pies

Banana Cream Pie

$19.99

Classic Chocolate Cream Pie

$19.99

Classic Cream Pie

$19.99

Coconut Cream Pie

$19.99

Lemon Meringue pie

$19.99

Filo's Gelato Italiano

Vanilla Madagascar

$7.99

Belgian Chocolate

$7.99

Nutellina

$7.99

Tiramisu

$7.99

Hazelnut Piemonte

$7.99

Sorbet Strawberry

$7.99

Sorbet Passion Fruit

$7.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

22736 Portola dr., Salinas, CA 93908

Directions

