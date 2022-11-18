Angelina's Pizzeria
$$
22736 Portola dr.
Salinas, CA 93908
Popular Items
Ralph's Calzones
The Triple Roni Calzone
For those of us who love Pepperoni! Sauce, cheese, spicy pepperoni, mild pepperoni and my (Nduja) house ground Calabrese pepperoni
Vegetarian Calzone
With Sauce, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Spinach, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, and Mushrooms
Three Cheese Calzone
They’re filled with Sauce, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan and fresh herbs
This Week's Specials
(3) Cruz's Salmon Taco's
Corn Tortillas, fresh pico di gallo, cabbage, topped with my Cilantro, Lime, Avocado Crema.
(4) Crispy Potato Skins/ Bacon Cheddar
Cheddar/ Bacon Skins Topped with smoked bacon, green onions, and plenty of sharp cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese
(4) Crispy Potato Skins/ Jalepeno Popper
Jalapeno Popper Potato Skins – top with cream cheese ,shredded cheddar/Jack cheese and thin jalapeno rings
TEXAS CHILI MAC N CHEESE
Super creamy and rich macaroni is cooked in a cheesy béchamel sauce and sprinkled with Applewood smoked bacon. Topped with a scoop of Texas Brisket Chili
A- TURKEY “GOBLER” SLIDERS
Turkey Breast loaded on top of our Garlic Butter brushed rolls and topped with and Cranberry sauce. And there are 3 of them!
A-CHILI VERDE TAMALES (2) appetizer
These Chile Verde Chicken Tamales are like a fluffy masa present waiting to be unwrapped; Stuffed with tender poached chicken and mild green tomatillo salsa, topped with fresh crema.
A-SLIDERS MEATBALL-(3)
These Meatball Sliders are the result of taking juicy, flavorful Italian meatballs, bathing them in rich, zesty marinara, smothering them in mozzarella.
Blackened Salmon Salad
Romaine, Spinach, egg, tomatoes, bacon, red onions, avocado, feta cheese and our honey, chipotle, Citrus dressing. Topped with a Blackened Salmon Filet.
CREAMY TOMATO BASIL SOUP
Our homemade soup is well worth trying— Tomato Basil Soup is creamy comfort food loaded with pureed tomatoes, carrots, celery, onions, garlic and basil for multi-dimensional flavor and layers of YUM!
MAC n CHEESE
Super creamy and rich macaroni is cooked in a cheesy béchamel sauce and sprinkled with Applewood smoked bacon.
Oven Roasted Cauliflower w/ Italian Herb, Parmesan Oil
oven roasted Cauliflower with your choice of sauce **Spicy Buffalo w/crumbled Blue cheese**Italian Herb Garlic Parmesan** **Basil Pesto with Almonds** (GF)
Oven Roasted Cauliflower w/ Pesto
oven roasted Cauliflower with your choice of sauce **Spicy Buffalo w/crumbled Blue cheese**Italian Herb Garlic Parmesan** **Basil Pesto with Almonds** (GF)
Oven roasted Cauliflower/ with Buffalo sauce & bc crumbles
oven roasted Cauliflower with your choice of sauce **Spicy Buffalo w/crumbled Blue cheese**Italian Herb Garlic Parmesan** **Basil Pesto with Almonds**(GF)
TEXAS BRISKET CHILI (IT’S THE REAL THING!)…
Authentic Texas blue ribbon winning recipe - Garnished with Cheddar and white onions - Hot sauce on request Served with house-made Corn bread
ADD EXTRA PIECE OF CORN BREAD TO CHILI
chocolate Brownie Sundae
Vanilla Ice Cream-Chocolate sauce—candied Pecans- Whipped Cream. Over our House-made Brownie
Appetizers
12 Pc Wings
AUTHENTIC BUFFALO, NEW YORK-STYLE CHICKEN WINGS / HANDSPUN IN CHOICE OF SAUCE
2pc Garlic Bread
Our homemade garlic bread recipe is a particular stand-out—with loads of parmesan cheese, fresh parsley and plenty of garlic, it’ll make your whole house smell heavenly.
6 Pc Wings
AUTHENTIC BUFFALO, NEW YORK-STYLE CHICKEN WINGS / HANDSPUN IN CHOICE OF SAUCE.
6pc Garlic Bread
Our homemade garlic bread recipe is a particular stand-out—with loads of parmesan cheese, fresh parsley and plenty of garlic, it’ll make your whole house smell heavenly.
A-Meatballs Italiano (4 Piece)
Hand rolled Meatballs braised in a Spicy sauce with garlic and basil.
A-SUPERFRAGGACHEESELICIOUS LOAF
CRAZY, CREAMY, CHEESEY ARTICHOKY, JALEPENO, GARLIC BREAD!
Bruschetta (2 Pieces)
Toasted French bread topped with fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil and EV olive oil. “Nothing screams Italian quite like bruschetta. Tiny toasts with tons of flavor!”
Garlic Cheese Stix-Medium
Stix with garlic butter, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, served with your choice of marinara or ranch.
Garlic Cheese Stix-Small
Stix with garlic butter, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, served with your choice of marinara or ranch.
Potato Skins/Bacon-Cheddar (4)
These Crispy Potato skins are topped with smoked bacon, and plenty of sharp cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese.
Potato skins/Jalapeno (4)
Jalapeno Popper Potato Skins – top with Ricotta cheese ,shredded cheddar/Jack cheese, and thin jalapeno rings
Roasted Cauliflower w/Herb Parmesan
oven roasted Cauliflower with your choice of sauce **Spicy Buffalo w/crumbled Blue cheese**Italian Herb Garlic Parmesan** **Basil Pesto with Almonds**
Salads
BLACKENED SALMON SALAD
Romaine, Spinach, egg, tomatoes, bacon, red onions, avocado & feta cheese With a Citrus/Chipotle Honey dressing.
CA Avocado Tomato Insalata Caprese
A genuine Californian dish (from the city of Salinas) Fresh sliced tomatoes, Fresh Avocado, Fresh Basil, Sea Salt, Fresh Mozzarella, Extra Virgin olive oil.
Caesar Salad for One
Fresh Chopped Romaine Hearts, house-made croutons, shaved Parmesan and Ralph's Caesar Dressing.
Caprese Salad
A genuine Neapolitan dish (from the island of Capri) Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Ex-Virgin Olive Oil, Fresh Basil and a sprinkle of salt.
House Salad for One
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes & Carrots. Served with your choice of our Awesome Dressings!
Our Ever Popular Iceberg Wedge
Gorgonzola cheese, tomatoes, pepperoncini & olives.
Our Famous Sonoma Salad
Baby Spinach, Arugula, Prosciutto chips, Manchego Cheese, Pears, Candied Walnuts & Dry Cranberries, Black Mission Fig Aged Modena Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Roasted Golden & Ruby Red Beet Salad
Spinach, Bacon, Sunflower seeds, Orange Segments, Goat Cheese and Raspberry Vinaigrette.
The Cobb Salad with Grilled Chicken
Chicken, bacon, tomatoes, egg, blue cheese crumbles, , avocado and red onion.
The Greek
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes & red onions, topped with artichoke hearts,
Salad Pizzettas (One Size 10")
Cobb Pizzetta
Chicken & mozzarella with bacon, baked & topped with tomatoes, chilled chopped lettuce, sliced avocado & red onions tossed in our house made ranch dressing.
Greek Pizzetta
Chicken & mozzarella baked & topped with a Greek salad of cucumbers, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red onions, Kalamata olives & feta cheese topped with herb vinaigrette.
Baby Spinach & Gorgonzola Pizzetta
Chicken and mozzarella baked and topped with sliced apples, walnuts and raspberry vinaigrette
Our Famous Sonoma Pizzetta
Grilled chicken and mozzarella baked and topped with Baby Spinach, Arugula, Prosciutto chips, Manchego Cheese, Pears, Candied Walnuts & Dry Cranberries, Black Mission Fig Aged Modena Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Caesar Pizzetta
Chicken & mozzarella baked & topped with chopped romaine, parmesan & tomatoes tossed in house made Caesar dressing.
Pastas
Traditional Lasagna
This homemade baked lasagna is every pasta, cheese and meat lover’s personal slice of heaven. Italian sausage, ground beef, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese combine beautifully to make an incredibly satisfying and delicious dish. It’s the ultimate comfort food.
Mama's Spaghetti Marinara
A true classic, freshly cooked Spaghetti with our house-made Marinara sauce.
Penne or Fettuccini with Alfredo
Chicken Parmesan Penne Pasta
Simple, and classic. When you're craving chicken Parmesan, this is exactly what you'd want.
Blackened Chicken Fettuccini
Sliced Blackened chicken breast tossed in our creamy alfredo sauce with fettuccini
Shrimp Fettuccini Scampi
Shrimp, spinach, tomatoes, garlic and herbs, tossed in our creamy alfredo with Fettuccini.
Soups
1 Qt. Artichoke Bisque
Our famous house-made soup. "Tomatoes and roasted sweet red pepper pair up to create a fabulous base for this herb cream soup. Serve it as a first course at dinner parties and you'll be amazed at the compliments you receive."
1 Qt. Minestrone Soup
Minestrone is a hearty Italian vegetable soup made with tomato-y broth and pasta I’ve been working hard on this recipe and I’m so excited to share it with you.
1 Qt. Soup of the Day
FRANK & RALPH'S HOUSE MADE SOUP ALWAYS FRESH, HOT & DELICOUS
Bowl (Pint) of Artichoke Bisque
Our famous house-made soup. "Tomatoes and roasted sweet red pepper pair up to create a fabulous base for this herb cream soup. Serve it as a first course at dinner parties and you'll be amazed at the compliments you receive."
Bowl (Pint) of Minestrone Soup
Minestrone is a hearty Italian vegetable soup made with tomato-y broth and pasta I’ve been working hard on this recipe and I’m so excited to share it with you.
Soup of the Day Bowl (Pint)
FRANK & RALPH'S HOUSE MADE SOUP ALWAYS FRESH, HOT & DELICOUS
Kids Menu
Desserts
Frozen Mud Pie
This decadent ice cream pie has a crunchy cookie crust, a fudgy chocolate layer, lots of coffee ice cream.
Lemon Short Cake w/ Whipped cream & Lemon Curd
lemon& Cream Shortcake layered between real whipped cream and real lemon Curd filling.
LEMONCELLO CAKE
Lemon lovers rejoice! This limoncello cake offers a decadent flavor and texture that's hard to beat.
Luscious Lemon Bar
Lively, tart and creamy our Lemon Bars pair wonderfully with a crisp white wine or Champagne.
Molten Chocolate Lava Cake
Our moist dark chocolate cake enrobed with dark chocolate filled with a dark chocolate truffle that melts out when heated.
My Favorite Carrot Cake
This 5-layer carrot cake sets the standard for carrot cakes everywhere. It's deeply moist and filled with toasted pecans. Most of its flavor comes from brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and carrots.
NY Cheesecake
classic recipe: creamy vanilla center on a flakey graham cracker crust, served with raspberry coulis.
Pizza Brownie
A fudgy brownie dessert pizza
Pizza Brownie w/ Ice Cream
A fudgy brownie dessert pizza. Served with Vanilla Ice Cream
Pizza Cookie
Perfect for sharing, homemade chocolate chip cookie pizza is studded with chocolate chips, The ultimate crowd pleaser. It’s part pizza, part cookie, and 100% delicious!
Pizza Cookie w/ Ice Cream
Perfect for sharing, homemade chocolate chip cookie pizza is studded with chocolate chips, The ultimate crowd pleaser. It’s part pizza, part cookie, and 100% delicious! Served with Vanilla Ice Cream
Tiramisu Cake
Lady fingers dipped in coffee, layered with whipped marscapone, flavored with cacao and espresso.
PUMPKIN CHZ CAKE
Creamy Pumpkin cheesecake with a Chococolate Ganache drizzle
Small Signature Pizzas
Small Combination
Sauce, cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, bell peppers.
Small Luigi's Pride
Sauce, cheese, pepperoni, salami, Canadian Bacon, sausage, fresh garlic, peppers, onions, and olives.
Small Godfather
Sauce, meatballs, cheese, pepperoni, salami, Canadian bacon, sausage, fresh garlic.
Small The Spinach Lovers
Garlic sauce, cheese, chicken, bacon & fresh spinach.
Small The Triple Roni
For those who love pepperoni! Sauce, cheese, spicy pepperoni, mild pepperoni & my house ground Calabrese pepperoni (Nduja).
Small Bada Bing
Sauce, cheese, spicy sausage, goat cheese, mushrooms, fresh green onion
Small Margherita
Cheese, fresh tomato, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, fresh mozzarella and Fresh basil. "SIMPLY THE BEST"
Small Chicken Primavera
Cheese, bruschetta topping, sun-dried tomatoes, grilled zucchini, grilled chicken, goat cheese, garlic, Italian seasoning & basil
Small Gilroy Special
Garlic sauce, chicken, cheese, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, fresh garlic, fresh green onions
Small BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, chicken, sliced red onion, triple cheese blend, topped with fresh cilantro
Medium Signature Pizzas
Medium Combination
Sauce, cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, bell peppers.
Medium Luigi's Pride
Sauce, cheese, pepperoni, salami, sausage, mushroom, olives, bell peppers, onions, fresh garlic
Medium Godfather
Sauce, meatballs, cheese, pepperoni, salami, Canadian bacon, sausage, fresh garlic.
Medium The Spinach Lovers
Garlic sauce, cheese, chicken, bacon & fresh spinach.
Medium The Triple Roni
For those who love pepperoni! Sauce, cheese, spicy pepperoni, mild pepperoni & my house ground Calabrese pepperoni (Nduja).
Medium Bada Bing
Sauce, cheese, spicy sausage, goat cheese, mushrooms, fresh green onion
Medium Margherita
Cheese, fresh tomato, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, fresh mozzarella and Fresh basil. "SIMPLY THE BEST"
Medium Chicken Primavera
Cheese, bruschetta topping, sun-dried tomatoes, grilled zucchini, grilled chicken, goat cheese, garlic, Italian seasoning & basil
Medium Gilroy Special
Garlic sauce, chicken, cheese, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, fresh garlic, fresh green onions
Medium BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, chicken, sliced red onion, triple cheese blend, topped with fresh cilantro
Large Signature Pizzas
Large Combination
Sauce, cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, bell peppers.
Large Luigi's Pride
Sauce, cheese, pepperoni, salami, sausage, mushroom, olives, bell peppers, onions, fresh garlic
Large Godfather
Sauce, meatballs, cheese, pepperoni, salami, Canadian bacon, sausage, fresh garlic.
Large The Spinach Lovers
Garlic sauce, cheese, chicken, bacon & fresh spinach.
Large The Triple Roni
For those who love pepperoni! Sauce, cheese, spicy pepperoni, mild pepperoni & my house ground Calabrese pepperoni (Nduja).
Large Bada Bing
Sauce, cheese, spicy sausage, goat cheese, mushrooms, fresh green onion
Large Margherita
Cheese, fresh tomato, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, fresh mozzarella and basil. "SIMPLY THE BEST!
Large Chicken Primavera
Cheese, bruschetta topping, sun-dried tomatoes, grilled zucchini, grilled chicken, goat cheese, garlic, Italian seasoning & basil
Large Gilroy Special
Garlic sauce, chicken, cheese, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, fresh garlic, fresh green onions
Large BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, chicken, sliced red onion, triple cheese blend, topped with fresh cilantro
XL Signature Pizzas
XL Combination
Sauce, cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, olives, onions, bell peppers.
XL Luigi's Pride
Sauce, cheese, pepperoni, salami, sausage, mushroom, olives, bell peppers, onions, fresh garlic
XL Godfather
Sauce, meatballs, cheese, pepperoni, salami, Canadian bacon, sausage, fresh garlic.
XL The Spinach Lovers
Garlic sauce, cheese, chicken, bacon & fresh spinach.
XL The Triple Roni
WOW! Spicy Pepperoni, Italian cup Pepperoni and Ralph's house-made NDUJA (Calabrese spicy Pepperoni) crumble
XL Bada Bing
Sauce, cheese, spicy sausage, goat cheese, mushrooms, fresh green onion
XL Margherita
Cheese, fresh tomato, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, fresh mozzarella and Fresh basil. "SIMPLY THE BEST"
XL Chicken Primavera
Cheese, fresh tomato, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, Zucchini, Goat Cheese, Su Dried Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, Italian herbs and Fresh basil.
XL Gilroy Special
Garlic sauce, chicken, cheese, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, fresh garlic, fresh green onions
XL BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, chicken, sliced red onion, triple cheese blend, topped with fresh cilantro
Small Vegetarian Pizzas
Small Rustica
Olive oil, bruschetta topping, cheese, fresh garlic, fresh basil
Small Zia Maria
Olive oil, sun dried tomatoes, fresh tomatoes, cheese, artichokes, goat cheese and Italian seasoning
Small Angelina's Dream
Sauce, cheese, mushrooms, olives, onions, bell peppers and topped with uncooked fresh tomatoes
Small Santa Lucia
Sauce, cheese, roasted eggplant, zucchini, roasted bell peppers, artichokes, topped with fresh tomatoes
Medium Vegetarian Pizzas
Medium Rustica
Olive oil, bruschetta topping, cheese, fresh garlic, fresh basil
Medium Zia Maria
Olive oil, sun dried tomatoes, fresh tomatoes, cheese, artichokes, goat cheese and Italian seasoning
Medium Angelina's Dream
Sauce, cheese, mushrooms, olives, onions, bell peppers and topped with uncooked fresh tomatoes
Medium Santa Lucia
Sauce, cheese, roasted eggplant, zucchini, roasted bell peppers, artichokes, topped with fresh tomatoes
Large Vegetarian Pizzas
Large Rustica
Olive oil, bruschetta topping, cheese, fresh garlic, fresh basil
Large Zia Maria
Olive oil, sun dried tomatoes, fresh tomatoes, cheese, artichokes, goat cheese and Italian seasoning
Large Angelina's Dream
Sauce, cheese, mushrooms, olives, onions, bell peppers and topped with uncooked fresh tomatoes
Large Santa Lucia
Sauce, cheese, roasted eggplant, zucchini, roasted bell peppers, artichokes, topped with fresh tomatoes
XL Vegetarian Pizzas
XL Rustica
Olive oil, bruschetta topping, cheese, fresh garlic, fresh basil
XL Zia Maria
Olive oil, sun dried tomatoes, fresh tomatoes, cheese, artichokes, goat cheese and Italian seasoning
XL Angelina's Dream
Sauce, cheese, mushrooms, olives, onions, bell peppers and topped with uncooked fresh tomatoes
XL Santa Lucia
Sauce, cheese, roasted eggplant, zucchini, roasted bell peppers, artichokes, topped with fresh tomatoes
Assorted Beverages
2 Litre Soda Bottle
Apple Juice
Bottle Water
Henry Weinhard Root Beer
Honest Iced Tea
IZZE
JARRITOS MEXICAN SODA
Lemonade Simply
LORINA PINK LEMONADE
Martinelli Sparkling Apple Cider Small
Milk
ORANGE JUICE-SIMPLY
RED BULL
San Pellegrino 1000mL
San Pellegrino 12oz Can
San Pellegrino 500mL
Soda
Soda Can 12oz
Topo Chico/Mineral Water
16oz Bottle Coca Cola
Henry Weinhard Orange Cream Soda
Pastas for 2
Lasagna
Traditional Lasagna for 4-6 UNBAKED
Layers of tender pasta filled with Beef and Sausage, 3-Cheeses(Ricotta, Parmesan, Mozzarella), Egg and our Marinara Sauce
Blackened Chicken Lasagna 4-6 UNBAKED
Layers of tender Pasta filled with Blackened Chicken, Spinach, 3 Cheeses and Alfredo sauce. Baked in our oven and topped with Fresh Tomato, Basil and Garlic
Soup
1 Qt Artichoke Bisque
Our house-made Famous Artichoke Bisque. "Artickoes and Tomatoes pair up to create a fabulous base for this herb cream soup. Serve it as a first course at dinner parties and you'll be amazed at the compliments you receive.
***Vegan CALABRESE MINESTRONE
Minestrone is a hearty Italian vegetable soup made with tomato-y broth and pasta I’ve been working hard on this recipe and I’m so excited to share it with you.
Sides
Full Loaf of Garlic Bread UNBAKED
Ralph's house-made Garlic bread loaded with fresh Garlic and real Parmesan Cheese.
TAKE N BAKE MEATBALLS
Angelina's meatball recipe is the ultimate family comfort food! Spheres of ground beef broil until golden brown, then simmer in a flavorful tomato sauce until tender and juicy. Serve over spaghetti noodles, your favorite pasta or just by themselves (great appetizer!)
Catering Appetizers
Uncle Frank's Charcuterie Platter for 10-12
This popular plater includes imported and domestic cured meats, fruit, pickled vegetables. Ready to bake crusty French bread loaf.
Antipasto Small Platter (10)
An antipasto platter is a delicious combination of cheeses, vegetables and imported and domestic cured meats. It's a great way to start an evening with friends. Serve with a good bottle of wine.
Antipasto Large Platter (20)
An antipasto platter is a delicious combination of cheeses, vegetables and imported and domestic cured meats. It's a great way to start an evening with friends. Serve with a good bottle of wine.
Lasagnas for 10-12 UNBAKED
Traditional (10-12) UNBAKED
Uncle Frank's homemade lasagna with layers upon layers of pasta, cheese, tomato sauce, and meat that will satisfy even Uncle Anthoni's constant appetite.
Blackened Chicken (10-12) UNBAKED
Uncle Franks homemade lasagna with layers upon layers of pasta. 3 cheeses, blackened chicken, spinach, garlic, basil, tomatoes in a creamy Alfredo.
Lasagnas for 24 UNBAKED
Traditional (24) UNBAKED
Uncle Frank's homemade lasagna with layers upon layers of pasta, cheese, tomato sauce, and meat that will satisfy even Uncle Anthoni's constant appetite.
Blackened Chicken (24) UNBAKED
Uncle Franks homemade lasagna with layers upon layers of pasta. 3 cheeses, blackened chicken, spinach, garlic, basil, tomatoes in a creamy Alfredo.
Rustica Meatball & Sausage Lasagna (24) UNBAKED
Meat lovers dream! Layers of pasta loaded with Meatballs, Sausage, Meat-sauce and 3-Cheeses. Topped with a Rustic Spicy Tomato sauce with smoked bacon.
Lasagnas for 4 UNBAKED
Main Courses for 10-12 UNBAKED
Blackened Chicken Fettuccine for 10-12
Blackened Chicken breast, sautéed in butter and garlic, simmered in cream sauce, served over a bed of fettuccine.
Italian Pasta Bake for 10-12
I love to make this pasta dish whenever I have to bring a hot dish! With our meat and sausage, or our four cheese topped with our creamy alfredo and provolone cheese OR tomato marinara sauce.
Ralph's Creamy Mac'N'Cheese for 10-12
This baked mac and cheese is a family favorite recipe, loved by both children and adults. It uses a combination of cheeses, layered in the dish as well as melted into a rich and creamy cheese sauce for the ultimate cheesy deliciousness! Perfect for a comforting dinner or as a holiday side dish!
Ralph's Chicken Parmesan "Bianco" Platter for 10-12
Breaded chicken breast topped with spinach, mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Served over penne pasta with creamy Alfredo sauce.
Chicken Parmesan Catering Platter for 10-12
Breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Served over spaghetti pasta with marinara.
Italian sausage w/P&O over penne
Baked Cheese Ravioli with meat sauce 10-12
1\2 Half Tray Blacken Chicken Fett.
Salads for 10-12
House Salad for 10-12
Caesar for 10-12
The crowd-pleasing salad of crisp romaine leaves, crunchy croutons, and our creamy Parmesan Caesar dressing
Baby Spinach and Gorgonzola for 10-12
Baby Spinach and Gorgonzola with sliced apples, walnuts and raspberry vinaigrette
Middle Eastern Chopped Salad for 10-12
Farro, cucumber, tomato, olives, red onion, feta cheese, parsley, olive oil, lemon juice
Our Ever Popular Iceberg for 10-12
Crumbled gorgonzola cheese, bacon, tomatoes, pepperoncini & olives.
The Cobb Salad for 10-12
Bacon, tomatoes, egg, blue cheese crumbles, chopped lettuce, avocado and red onion.
CA Avocado-Tomato Insalata Caprese
A genuine Californian dish (from the city of Salinas) fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh avocado, fresh basil, sea salt, fresh mozzarella, virgin olive oil.
My "PANZANELLA" Salad
Baby arugula salad, fresh mozzarella, red onions, Olives, House-made Croutons & tomatoes, topped with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic.
3-Nut Mandarin Orange Salad
Mixed greens, edamame, mandarin oranges, wontons and sesame seeds with an Asian vinaigrette, topped with 3 Nuts.
Insalata Caprese
A genuine Neapolitan dish (from the island of Capri) Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil and a sprinkle of salt.
Our Famous Sonoma Salad
Baby spinach, arugula, prosciutto chips, manchengo cheese, pears, candied walnuts & dry cranberries, black mission fig aged modena balsamic vinaigrette.
The Greek
Mixed greens, farro, cucumbers, tomatoes & red onions, topped with artichoke hearts, Greek vinaigrette, feta cheese & Kalamata olives.
Salads for 4
Ice Cream Quart
1020
Bubble Gum
Cafe
Carmel Crunch
Chocolate
Cookies And Cream
Fudge-brownie
Heaven
Kahlua Krunch
Mango
Mint Chip
Mud Pie
Northern Oregon Berry
Peanut Butter Cup
Rocky Road
Salted Caramel
STRAWBERRY
Strawberry Cheesecake
Vanilla
Pralines
Ice Cream Bars/Novelties
Ice Cream Pie
Frozen Pies
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
22736 Portola dr., Salinas, CA 93908