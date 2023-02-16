Restaurant header imageView gallery

Angeline's Louisiana Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

2261 Shattuck Ave.

Berkeley, CA 94704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Hush Puppies
Mac & Cheese

Food

Appetizers

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$7.99

traditional cornmeal fritters w/honey butter

Angeline's Creole-style BBQ Shrimp

Angeline's Creole-style BBQ Shrimp

$17.99

6 shrimp in a decadent sauce w/bread for dipping

Chef B's Honey-Braised Baby Back Ribs

Chef B's Honey-Braised Baby Back Ribs

$19.99

w/house made Louisiana-style bourbon BBQ sauce

Grilled Boudin

$11.99

traditional Cajun pork/rice sausage w/Creole mustard & arugula

Grilled Andouille

$10.99

spicy smoked pork link w/Creole mustard & arugula

Cup of Red Beans and Rice

Cup of Red Beans and Rice

$8.00

smoked ham hock, garlic, & sage

Cup of Gumbo

Cup of Gumbo

$8.00

okra, andouille, tasso ham & bay shrimp

Fried Cheese Grits w/Crawfish Etouffee

Fried Cheese Grits w/Crawfish Etouffee

$12.99

Entrees

Bowl of Red Beans and Rice

Bowl of Red Beans and Rice

$17.99

smoked ham hock, garlic, & sage

Bowl of Gumbo

Bowl of Gumbo

$18.99

okra, andouille, tasso ham & bay shrimp

Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$18.99

w/sauce piquant, roasted chicken, tasso ham, & andouille sausage

Wild Mushroom Jambalaya

Wild Mushroom Jambalaya

$17.99

(vegan)

Fried Catfish

Fried Catfish

$18.99

potato salad, tartar sauce, & hush puppies w/honey butter (cocktail sauce available)

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$18.99

boneless breast w/ginger-vanilla sweet potato mash, tasso ham cream gravy, & Blue Lake green beans w/parmesan

3 oz. Gravy

$2.00

3 oz. Tasso Ham Gravy

Shrimp Creole

Shrimp Creole

$20.99

a classic Creole dish made Cajun-style, sauteed shrimp w/zesty tomato sauce piquant over rice, & Blue Lake green beans w/parmesan

Voo Doo Shrimp

Voo Doo Shrimp

$20.99

our signature BBQ shrimp over rice w/Blue Lake green beans & parmesan

Crawfish Etouffee

Crawfish Etouffee

$18.99

over rice w/Blue Lake green beans w/parmesan

Baby Back Ribs Entree

Baby Back Ribs Entree

$23.99

(8) grilled till crisp w/bourbon BBQ sauce & a side of potato salad

Salads

House Salad

$9.99

fig-balsamic vinaigrette, tomatoes, raisins, & candied pecans

Ranch Salad

Ranch Salad

$8.99

iceberg, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, croutons, & buttermilk dressing

Arugula Salad

$9.99

pomegranate molasses dressing, bleu cheese, apples, tomatoes, & toasted walnuts

Sides

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$7.99

w/crunchy parmesan crust

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$8.99

w/sage-garlic brown butter

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$7.99

w/Creole dressing & green onions

Green Beans

Green Beans

$7.99

w/cherry tomatoes & parmesan

Sweet Potatoes

Sweet Potatoes

$7.99

w/ginger & vanilla

Side of Rice

Side of Rice

$1.00

Desserts

Beignets

Beignets

$8.99

(4) French style pastry pillows cooked to order & served w/powdered sugar

Bananas Foster Bread Pudding

Bananas Foster Bread Pudding

$9.99

w/rum caramel sauce

Chocolate Fudge Pot de Creme

Chocolate Fudge Pot de Creme

$8.99

French style chocolate pudding w/ bourbon vanilla whipped cream

Mon Cochon Pot de Creme

$10.99

as if our Chocolate Fudge Pot de Creme isn't decadent enough! Add caramel & bacon for a sweet and salty balance

Chocolate Cayenne Cake

Chocolate Cayenne Cake

$8.99

flourless w/bourbon vanilla whipped cream

Angeline's Pecan Pie

$10.99

w/bourbon vanilla whipped cream

Fresh Granny Smith Apples

$6.99

w/house made caramel

Lunch Sandwiches

Po'Boys

Our Po'Boys are toasted and served with potato salad or house salad. All Po'Boys are dressed with mayonnaise, Creole mustard, hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, & pickle.

Shrimp Po'Boy

$17.99

Chicken Po'Boy

$16.99

Catfish Po'Boy

$17.99

Beverages

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Abita Rootbeer

Abita Rootbeer

$4.99

Sweet Tea

$3.99

House made

Iced Tea

$3.99

Fresh brewed

Swamp Water

$3.99

watch out for Alligators! (It's like an Arnold Palmer)

Still Lemonade

$3.99

Sparkling Lemonade

$3.99

Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

Coke

$3.99

fountain soda

Diet Coke

$3.99

fountain soda

Strawberry Soda

$3.99

fountain soda

Sprite

$3.99

fountain soda

Mr. Pibb

$3.99

fountain soda

Apple Juice

$3.99

Orange Juice

$4.50

Ice Water

Soda Water

Beer - Alcoholic beverages must be purchased with food

Alcoholic Beverages must be purchased with food when orderd to-go. All orders for alcohol which do not include food will be rejected.
Abita Amber

Abita Amber

$6.99
Purple Haze

Purple Haze

$6.99
Turbo Dog

Turbo Dog

$6.99
Jockamo IPA

Jockamo IPA

$6.99
Strawberry Harvest

Strawberry Harvest

$6.99
Sierra Nevada

Sierra Nevada

$6.99
Aspall Dry Cyder

Aspall Dry Cyder

$10.99
Peronelle's Blush Cyder

Peronelle's Blush Cyder

$10.99
Scrimshaw Pils

Scrimshaw Pils

$6.99
Pranqster

Pranqster

$7.99

Wine - Alcoholic beverages must be purchased with food

Angeline Chardonnay Bottle

Angeline Chardonnay Bottle

$28.00

Dry Creek Fume Bottle

$33.00
J. Lohr Chardonnay Bottle

J. Lohr Chardonnay Bottle

$40.00
White Horse Pinot Gris Bottle

White Horse Pinot Gris Bottle

$34.00
Angeline Pinot Noir Bottle

Angeline Pinot Noir Bottle

$42.00
Fess Parker Riesling Bottle

Fess Parker Riesling Bottle

$26.00
J. Lohr Merlot Bottle

J. Lohr Merlot Bottle

$36.00

Ravenswood Zin Bottle

$28.00
Pedroncelli Cab Bottle

Pedroncelli Cab Bottle

$41.00
Verichon & Clerc Bubble Bottle

Verichon & Clerc Bubble Bottle

$30.00

Carafe Mimosa

$40.00

Carafe Hurricane Mimosa

$40.00
Carafe Hurricane

Carafe Hurricane

$60.00

Catering

Family Size

Gumbo (Quart)

$37.00

Red Beans & Rice (Quart)

$35.00

Family Size Jambalaya

$37.00

Family Size Mushroom Jambalaya

$35.00

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

$36.00

Retail

Single Use Disposables upon request only

Utensils

Napkins

Straw

Hot Sauce Packet

Wet Nap

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Angeline's brings the flavor and atmosphere of a New Orleans neighborhood restaurant ​to downtown Berkeley, with great music, libations and the classic dishes invented in the Big Easy's greatest kitchens.

Website

Location

2261 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley, CA 94704

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Oori Rice Triangles - Berkeley
orange starNo Reviews
2177 Shattuck Avenue Berkeley, CA 94704
View restaurantnext
Jupiter
orange star4.0 • 3,586
2181 Shattuck Avenue Berkeley, CA 94704
View restaurantnext
Heroic Italian Berkeley
orange starNo Reviews
2020 Kittredge Street Suite C Berkeley, CA 94704
View restaurantnext
Gather Kitchen, Bar & Market
orange star4.2 • 5,227
2200 Oxford St Berkeley, CA 94704
View restaurantnext
sushinista
orange starNo Reviews
2235 Milvia Street Berkeley, CA 94704
View restaurantnext
Comal Next Door - Berkeley
orange star4.8 • 9,557
2024 Shattuck Avenue Berkeley, CA 94704
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Berkeley

Comal Next Door - Berkeley
orange star4.8 • 9,557
2024 Shattuck Avenue Berkeley, CA 94704
View restaurantnext
Zachary's Chicago Pizza - Solano Ave
orange star4.7 • 6,783
1853 Solano Ave. Berkeley, CA 94707
View restaurantnext
Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - Solano Ave - 1591 Solano Ave
orange star4.4 • 6,483
1591 Solano Ave Berkeley, CA 94707
View restaurantnext
Gather Kitchen, Bar & Market
orange star4.2 • 5,227
2200 Oxford St Berkeley, CA 94704
View restaurantnext
Iyasare
orange star4.4 • 4,948
1830 Fourth Street Berkeley, CA 94710
View restaurantnext
Jupiter
orange star4.0 • 3,586
2181 Shattuck Avenue Berkeley, CA 94704
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Berkeley
Albany
review star
No reviews yet
Emeryville
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
El Cerrito
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Oakland
review star
Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)
Alameda
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Martinez
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston