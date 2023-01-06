Angelini's Ristorante
1427 State Hwy 35
Onalaska, WI 54650
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bruschetta
Toasted bread topped with a delicious mix of fresh cut tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil, olive oil and parmesan cheese
Calamari
Lightly breaded, fried to golden crisp
Garlic Bread
Our baked fresh daily bread basted with our homemade garlic butter and baked
Garlic Cheese Bread
Our baked fresh daily bread basted with our homemade garlic butter and mozzarella cheese, baked until mmmmmmmm!
Gino's special
Fresh bread with red sauce, hot Italian Giardinera peppers, bacon, Italian beef, mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni and baked to perfection
Steamed Mussels
1 lb. of blue mussels sauteéd in a garlic buttery oil
Dinners
AnnaMaria Primavera
Fresh garlic sauteed in olive oil tossed with your choice of Spaghetti or Mastaccioli, fresh diced tomatoes, fresh diced onions, fresh basil, salt & pepper and parmesan cheese. A very light and refreshing dish!
Baked Mostaccioli
Baked Spaghetti
Spaghetti or Mostaccioli smothered with our signature meat sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked
Cheese Manicotti
Three cheese manicotti stuffed with ricotta cheese, smothered with our signature marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Your choice of spaghetti or mostaccioli, broccoli florets, grilled chicken breast smothered with our delicious creamy Alfredo sauce
Chicken Parmagiana
Your choice of spaghetti or mostaccioli served with breaded chicken smothered with our signature meat sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection
Chicken Parmagiana Special
Breaded chicken topped with green peppers, onions and mushrooms smothered with our signature meat sauce and mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection NO PASTA!
Eggplant Parmagiana Special
Thin sliced breaded eggplant smothered with our signature marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection NO PASTA!
Hot Mostaccioli
Topped with our Hot Italian Giardinera peppers and smothered with our signature meat sauce ... so good!
Hot Spaghetti
Topped with our Hot Italian Giardinera peppers and smothered with our signature meat sauce ... so good!
Lasagna
Our incredible homemade ground beef lasagna, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection - from southern Italy
Lasagna Meat lover
Linguine & Clams
Fresh garlic sautéed in olive oil with clams and a touch of white wine and a sprinkle of diced tomatoes and crushed red peppers cooked to perfection served over linguine (red or white sauce) *Average cooking time is 30 minutes. If busy, up to 60 minutes.
Linguine & Shrimp
Fresh garlic sautéed in olive oil with shrimp and a touch of white wine cooked to perfection served over linguine *Average cooking time is 30 minutes. If busy, up to 60 minutes.
Luigino’s Special
Your choice of spaghetti or mostaccioli, diced bacon smothered with our special homemade vodka sauce
Mario’s Special
Your choice of spaghetti or mostaccioli topped with onions, green peppers and mushrooms smothered with our signature marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection
Meat Manicotti aka Cannelloni
Three cannelloni shells stuffed with meat, smothered with our signature meat sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection
Mostaccioli
Cooked al dente smothered with our signature meat sauce
Pasta Al Diavolo
Fresh onions and garlic sautéed in olive oil cooked with diced ham and bacon, mushrooms and hot Italian giardinera, fresh tomatoes tossed with your choice of spaghetti or mostaccioli with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese *Average cooking time is 30 minutes. If busy, up to 60 minutes.
Pasta Bolognese
Sausage & Peppers
Onions and green peppers sautéed in olive oil cooked with our authentic Italian sausage with a touch of our signature marinara sauce NO PASTA! *Average cooking time is 30 minutes. If busy, up to 60 minutes.
Spaghetti
Cooked al dente smothered with our signature meat sauce
Stuffed Shells special
Tortellini & Sausage Bianco
Cheese tortellini cooked with authentic Italian sausage and smothered with our delicious creamy Alfredo sauce *Average cooking time is 30 minutes. If busy, up to 60 minutes.
Tortellini Frito
Onions, green peppers and mushrooms sautéed in olive oil, cooked with pieces of our authentic Italian sausage mixed with cheese tortellini. Sprinkled with parmesan cheese and fresh basil *Average cooking time is 30 minutes. If busy, up to 60 minutes.
Ultimate Chicken Parmagiana
Your choice of spaghetti or mostaccioli served with breaded chicken with green peppers, onions and mushrooms smothered with our signature meat sauce topped with mozzarellacheeseandbakedtoperfection
Ultimate Sausage & Peppers
Onions and green peppers sautéed in olive oil cooked with our authentic Italian sausage with a touch of our signature marinara sauce and mixed with cheese tortellini *Average cooking time is 30 minutes. If busy, up to 60 minutes.
Veal Parmagiana
Your choice of spaghetti or mostaccioli served with breaded veal smothered with our signature meat sauce topped with mozzarellacheeseandbakedtoperfection
Veal Parmagiana Special
Breaded veal topped with green peppers, onions and mushrooms smothered with our signature meat sauce and mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection NO PASTA!
Salads
Mondizia
Lettuce with green peppers, onions, black olives, pepperoni, a sprinkle of mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, with balsamic vinegar and olive oil and a touch of oregano
General Cipolla’s Salad
Lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, hot giardinera peppers, balsamic vinegar and olive oil. Named after Brigadier General Frank Cipolla ... his favorite!
Tossed Salad
Lettuce with green peppers, onions, tomatoes and your choice of dressing
Buratta salad
Caprese salad
Caesar salad
Side Caesar salad
Thin Crust Pizza
Small Build Your Own Pizza
Small Angelini Special
Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Ham
Small La Pizza Dolce Picante
BBQ Sauce, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Italian Beef, Pepperoni & Hot Giardinera Peppers
Small Meat Lovers
Sausage, Italian Beef, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon
Small Pizza Margherita
Sauce, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Basil, Cheese, Capers
Small Special
Cheese, Sausage, Mushroom, Onions, Green Peppers, Pepperoni
Small Veggie Pizza
Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Tomato
Medium Build Your Own Pizza
Medium Special
Cheese, Sausage, Mushroom, Onions, Green Peppers, Pepperoni
Medium Meat Lovers
Sausage, Italian Beef, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon
Medium Veggie Pizza
Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Tomato
Medium Angelini Special
Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Ham
Medium Pizza Margherita
Sauce, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Basil, Cheese, Capers
Medium La Pizza Dolce Picante
BBQ Sauce, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Italian Beef, Pepperoni & Hot Giardinera Peppers
Large Build Your Own Pizza
Large Special
Cheese, Sausage, Mushroom, Onions, Green Peppers, Pepperoni
Large Meat Lovers
Sausage, Italian Beef, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon
Large Veggie Pizza
Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Tomato
Large Angelini Special
Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Ham
Large Pizza Margherita
Sauce, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Basil, Cheese, Capers
Large La Pizza Dolce Picante
BBQ Sauce, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Italian Beef, Pepperoni & Hot Giardinera Peppers
Deep Dish Pizza
Small Deep Dish Build Your Own Pizza
All deep dish pizzas take 45 minutes--
Small Deep Dish Special
All deep dish pizzas take 45 minutes--Cheese, Sausage, Mushroom, Onions, Green Peppers, Pepperoni
Small Deep Dish Meat Lovers
All deep dish pizzas take 45 minutes--Sausage, Italian Beef, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon
Small Deep Dish Veggie Pizza
All deep dish pizzas take 45 minutes--Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Tomato
Small Deep Dish Angelini Special
All deep dish pizzas take 45 minutes--Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Ham
Medium Deep Dish Build Your Own Pizza
All deep dish pizzas take 45 minutes--
Medium Deep Dish Special
All deep dish pizzas take 45 minutes--Cheese, Sausage, Mushroom, Onions, Green Peppers, Pepperoni
Medium Deep Dish Meat Lovers
All deep dish pizzas take 45 minutes--Sausage, Italian Beef, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon
Medium Deep Dish Veggie Pizza
All deep dish pizzas take 45 minutes--Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Tomato
Medium Deep Dish Angelini Special
All deep dish pizzas take 45 minutes--Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Ham
Large Deep Dish Build Your Own Pizza
All deep dish pizzas take 45 minutes--
Large Deep Dish Special
All deep dish pizzas take 45 minutes--Cheese, Sausage, Mushroom, Onions, Green Peppers, Pepperoni
Large Deep Dish Meat Lovers
All deep dish pizzas take 45 minutes--Sausage, Italian Beef, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon
Large Deep Dish Veggie
All deep dish pizzas take 45 minutes--Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Tomato
Large Deep Dish Angelini
All deep dish pizzas take 45 minutes--Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Ham
Stuffed Pizza
Small Stuffed Build Your Own Pizza
All Stuffed pizzas take 45 minutes--
Small Stuffed Special
All Stuffed pizzas take 45 minutes--Cheese, Sausage, Mushroom, Onions, Green Peppers, Pepperoni
Small Stuffed Meat Lovers
All Stuffed pizzas take 45 minutes--Sausage, Italian Beef, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon
Small Stuffed Veggie Pizza
All Stuffed pizzas take 45 minutes--Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Tomato
Small Stuffed Angelini
All Stuffed pizzas take 45 minutes--Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Ham
Medium Stuffed Build Your Own Pizza
All Stuffed pizzas take 45 minutes--
Medium Stuffed Special
All Stuffed pizzas take 45 minutes--Cheese, Sausage, Mushroom, Onions, Green Peppers, Pepperoni
Medium Stuffed Meat Lovers
All Stuffed pizzas take 45 minutes--Sausage, Italian Beef, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon
Medium Stuffed Veggie Pizza
All Stuffed pizzas take 45 minutes--Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Tomato
Medium Stuffed Angelini
All Stuffed pizzas take 45 minutes--Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Ham
Large Stuffed Build Your Own Pizza
All Stuffed pizzas take 45 minutes--
Large Stuffed Special
All Stuffed pizzas take 45 minutes--Cheese, Sausage, Mushroom, Onions, Green Peppers, Pepperoni
Large Stuffed Meat Lovers
All Stuffed pizzas take 45 minutes--Sausage, Italian Beef, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon
Large Stuffed Veggie Pizza
All Stuffed pizzas take 45 minutes--Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Tomato
Large Stuffed Angelini
All Stuffed pizzas take 45 minutes--Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Ham
Panzerotti
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
You're invited to taste the difference.
1427 State Hwy 35, Onalaska, WI 54650