Angelini's Ristorante

review star

No reviews yet

1427 State Hwy 35

Onalaska, WI 54650

Popular Items

Garlic Cheese Bread
Lasagna
Large Build Your Own Pizza

Appetizers

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$9.75

Toasted bread topped with a delicious mix of fresh cut tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil, olive oil and parmesan cheese

Calamari

Calamari

$12.95

Lightly breaded, fried to golden crisp

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Our baked fresh daily bread basted with our homemade garlic butter and baked

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.50

Our baked fresh daily bread basted with our homemade garlic butter and mozzarella cheese, baked until mmmmmmmm!

Gino's special

$10.95

Fresh bread with red sauce, hot Italian Giardinera peppers, bacon, Italian beef, mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni and baked to perfection

Steamed Mussels

Steamed Mussels

$14.95

1 lb. of blue mussels sauteéd in a garlic buttery oil

Dinners

AnnaMaria Primavera

$15.95

Fresh garlic sauteed in olive oil tossed with your choice of Spaghetti or Mastaccioli, fresh diced tomatoes, fresh diced onions, fresh basil, salt & pepper and parmesan cheese. A very light and refreshing dish!

Baked Mostaccioli

$12.50

Baked Spaghetti

$12.50

Spaghetti or Mostaccioli smothered with our signature meat sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked

Cheese Manicotti

$14.75

Three cheese manicotti stuffed with ricotta cheese, smothered with our signature marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$14.00

Your choice of spaghetti or mostaccioli, broccoli florets, grilled chicken breast smothered with our delicious creamy Alfredo sauce

Chicken Parmagiana

Chicken Parmagiana

$15.95

Your choice of spaghetti or mostaccioli served with breaded chicken smothered with our signature meat sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection

Chicken Parmagiana Special

$13.50

Breaded chicken topped with green peppers, onions and mushrooms smothered with our signature meat sauce and mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection NO PASTA!

Eggplant Parmagiana Special

$13.50

Thin sliced breaded eggplant smothered with our signature marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection NO PASTA!

Hot Mostaccioli

$11.50

Topped with our Hot Italian Giardinera peppers and smothered with our signature meat sauce ... so good!

Hot Spaghetti

$11.50

Topped with our Hot Italian Giardinera peppers and smothered with our signature meat sauce ... so good!

Lasagna

Lasagna

$14.00

Our incredible homemade ground beef lasagna, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection - from southern Italy

Lasagna Meat lover

$22.50
Linguine & Clams

Linguine & Clams

$21.95

Fresh garlic sautéed in olive oil with clams and a touch of white wine and a sprinkle of diced tomatoes and crushed red peppers cooked to perfection served over linguine (red or white sauce) *Average cooking time is 30 minutes. If busy, up to 60 minutes.

Linguine & Shrimp

Linguine & Shrimp

$21.50

Fresh garlic sautéed in olive oil with shrimp and a touch of white wine cooked to perfection served over linguine *Average cooking time is 30 minutes. If busy, up to 60 minutes.

Luigino’s Special

$15.25

Your choice of spaghetti or mostaccioli, diced bacon smothered with our special homemade vodka sauce

Mario’s Special

$16.25

Your choice of spaghetti or mostaccioli topped with onions, green peppers and mushrooms smothered with our signature marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection

Meat Manicotti aka Cannelloni

Meat Manicotti aka Cannelloni

$16.75

Three cannelloni shells stuffed with meat, smothered with our signature meat sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection

Mostaccioli

Mostaccioli

$9.50

Cooked al dente smothered with our signature meat sauce

Pasta Al Diavolo

$18.50

Fresh onions and garlic sautéed in olive oil cooked with diced ham and bacon, mushrooms and hot Italian giardinera, fresh tomatoes tossed with your choice of spaghetti or mostaccioli with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese *Average cooking time is 30 minutes. If busy, up to 60 minutes.

Pasta Bolognese

$18.99
Sausage & Peppers

Sausage & Peppers

$17.50

Onions and green peppers sautéed in olive oil cooked with our authentic Italian sausage with a touch of our signature marinara sauce NO PASTA! *Average cooking time is 30 minutes. If busy, up to 60 minutes.

Spaghetti

$9.50

Cooked al dente smothered with our signature meat sauce

Stuffed Shells special

$20.75

Tortellini & Sausage Bianco

$18.50

Cheese tortellini cooked with authentic Italian sausage and smothered with our delicious creamy Alfredo sauce *Average cooking time is 30 minutes. If busy, up to 60 minutes.

Tortellini Frito

Tortellini Frito

$21.75

Onions, green peppers and mushrooms sautéed in olive oil, cooked with pieces of our authentic Italian sausage mixed with cheese tortellini. Sprinkled with parmesan cheese and fresh basil *Average cooking time is 30 minutes. If busy, up to 60 minutes.

Ultimate Chicken Parmagiana

$18.50

Your choice of spaghetti or mostaccioli served with breaded chicken with green peppers, onions and mushrooms smothered with our signature meat sauce topped with mozzarellacheeseandbakedtoperfection

Ultimate Sausage & Peppers

Ultimate Sausage & Peppers

$22.50

Onions and green peppers sautéed in olive oil cooked with our authentic Italian sausage with a touch of our signature marinara sauce and mixed with cheese tortellini *Average cooking time is 30 minutes. If busy, up to 60 minutes.

Veal Parmagiana

$16.95

Your choice of spaghetti or mostaccioli served with breaded veal smothered with our signature meat sauce topped with mozzarellacheeseandbakedtoperfection

Veal Parmagiana Special

$14.50

Breaded veal topped with green peppers, onions and mushrooms smothered with our signature meat sauce and mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection NO PASTA!

Salads

Mondizia

Mondizia

$8.95

Lettuce with green peppers, onions, black olives, pepperoni, a sprinkle of mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, with balsamic vinegar and olive oil and a touch of oregano

General Cipolla’s Salad

$5.50

Lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, hot giardinera peppers, balsamic vinegar and olive oil. Named after Brigadier General Frank Cipolla ... his favorite!

Tossed Salad

$3.00

Lettuce with green peppers, onions, tomatoes and your choice of dressing

Buratta salad

Buratta salad

$15.75
Caprese salad

Caprese salad

$11.50

Caesar salad

$12.00

Side Caesar salad

$5.50

Desserts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$6.50

Lemoncello Marscapone

$7.50
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.75

Thin Crust Pizza

Small Build Your Own Pizza

Small Build Your Own Pizza

$12.00

Small Angelini Special

$25.50

Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Ham

Small La Pizza Dolce Picante

$24.00

BBQ Sauce, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Italian Beef, Pepperoni & Hot Giardinera Peppers

Small Meat Lovers

$21.00

Sausage, Italian Beef, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon

Small Pizza Margherita

$18.00

Sauce, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Basil, Cheese, Capers

Small Special

$19.50

Cheese, Sausage, Mushroom, Onions, Green Peppers, Pepperoni

Small Veggie Pizza

$22.50

Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Tomato

Medium Build Your Own Pizza

Medium Build Your Own Pizza

$16.00

Medium Special

$23.50

Cheese, Sausage, Mushroom, Onions, Green Peppers, Pepperoni

Medium Meat Lovers

$25.00

Sausage, Italian Beef, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon

Medium Veggie Pizza

$26.50

Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Tomato

Medium Angelini Special

$29.50

Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Ham

Medium Pizza Margherita

$22.00

Sauce, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Basil, Cheese, Capers

Medium La Pizza Dolce Picante

$28.00

BBQ Sauce, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Italian Beef, Pepperoni & Hot Giardinera Peppers

Large Build Your Own Pizza

Large Build Your Own Pizza

$20.00

Large Special

$27.50

Cheese, Sausage, Mushroom, Onions, Green Peppers, Pepperoni

Large Meat Lovers

$29.00

Sausage, Italian Beef, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon

Large Veggie Pizza

$30.50

Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Tomato

Large Angelini Special

$33.50

Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Ham

Large Pizza Margherita

$26.00

Sauce, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Basil, Cheese, Capers

Large La Pizza Dolce Picante

$32.00

BBQ Sauce, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Italian Beef, Pepperoni & Hot Giardinera Peppers

Deep Dish Pizza

Small Deep Dish Build Your Own Pizza

Small Deep Dish Build Your Own Pizza

$18.00

All deep dish pizzas take 45 minutes--

Small Deep Dish Special

$25.50

All deep dish pizzas take 45 minutes--Cheese, Sausage, Mushroom, Onions, Green Peppers, Pepperoni

Small Deep Dish Meat Lovers

$27.00

All deep dish pizzas take 45 minutes--Sausage, Italian Beef, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon

Small Deep Dish Veggie Pizza

$28.50

All deep dish pizzas take 45 minutes--Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Tomato

Small Deep Dish Angelini Special

$31.50

All deep dish pizzas take 45 minutes--Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Ham

Medium Deep Dish Build Your Own Pizza

Medium Deep Dish Build Your Own Pizza

$20.00

All deep dish pizzas take 45 minutes--

Medium Deep Dish Special

$27.50

All deep dish pizzas take 45 minutes--Cheese, Sausage, Mushroom, Onions, Green Peppers, Pepperoni

Medium Deep Dish Meat Lovers

$29.00

All deep dish pizzas take 45 minutes--Sausage, Italian Beef, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon

Medium Deep Dish Veggie Pizza

$30.50

All deep dish pizzas take 45 minutes--Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Tomato

Medium Deep Dish Angelini Special

$33.50

All deep dish pizzas take 45 minutes--Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Ham

Large Deep Dish Build Your Own Pizza

Large Deep Dish Build Your Own Pizza

$22.00

All deep dish pizzas take 45 minutes--

Large Deep Dish Special

$29.50

All deep dish pizzas take 45 minutes--Cheese, Sausage, Mushroom, Onions, Green Peppers, Pepperoni

Large Deep Dish Meat Lovers

$31.00

All deep dish pizzas take 45 minutes--Sausage, Italian Beef, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon

Large Deep Dish Veggie

$32.50

All deep dish pizzas take 45 minutes--Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Tomato

Large Deep Dish Angelini

$35.50

All deep dish pizzas take 45 minutes--Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Ham

Stuffed Pizza

Small Stuffed Build Your Own Pizza

Small Stuffed Build Your Own Pizza

$19.00

All Stuffed pizzas take 45 minutes--

Small Stuffed Special

$26.50

All Stuffed pizzas take 45 minutes--Cheese, Sausage, Mushroom, Onions, Green Peppers, Pepperoni

Small Stuffed Meat Lovers

$28.00

All Stuffed pizzas take 45 minutes--Sausage, Italian Beef, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon

Small Stuffed Veggie Pizza

$29.50

All Stuffed pizzas take 45 minutes--Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Tomato

Small Stuffed Angelini

$32.50

All Stuffed pizzas take 45 minutes--Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Ham

Medium Stuffed Build Your Own Pizza

Medium Stuffed Build Your Own Pizza

$21.00

All Stuffed pizzas take 45 minutes--

Medium Stuffed Special

$28.50

All Stuffed pizzas take 45 minutes--Cheese, Sausage, Mushroom, Onions, Green Peppers, Pepperoni

Medium Stuffed Meat Lovers

$30.00

All Stuffed pizzas take 45 minutes--Sausage, Italian Beef, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon

Medium Stuffed Veggie Pizza

$31.50

All Stuffed pizzas take 45 minutes--Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Tomato

Medium Stuffed Angelini

$34.50

All Stuffed pizzas take 45 minutes--Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Ham

Large Stuffed Build Your Own Pizza

Large Stuffed Build Your Own Pizza

$23.00

All Stuffed pizzas take 45 minutes--

Large Stuffed Special

$30.50

All Stuffed pizzas take 45 minutes--Cheese, Sausage, Mushroom, Onions, Green Peppers, Pepperoni

Large Stuffed Meat Lovers

$32.00

All Stuffed pizzas take 45 minutes--Sausage, Italian Beef, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon

Large Stuffed Veggie Pizza

$33.50

All Stuffed pizzas take 45 minutes--Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Tomato

Large Stuffed Angelini

$36.50

All Stuffed pizzas take 45 minutes--Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Ham

Panzerotti

Panzerotti

Panzerotti

$9.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

You're invited to taste the difference.

Location

1427 State Hwy 35, Onalaska, WI 54650

Directions

