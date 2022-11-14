Restaurant header imageView gallery

Angeli's Pizzeria

1,587 Reviews

$$

413 South High St

Baltimore, MD 21202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16” Large Cheese Pizza
12” Medium Cheese Pizza
10 Wings

Pizza (Build Your Own)

12” Medium Cheese Pizza

12” Medium Cheese Pizza

$13.95

Gluten free and cauliflower crust options are available in just the 10' size

16” Large Cheese Pizza

16” Large Cheese Pizza

$17.95

Pizza by the Slice

Cheese Slice

$3.50Out of stock

Pepperoni By The Slice

$4.00Out of stock
Margherita By The Slice

Margherita By The Slice

$5.00Out of stock
Angelis Pick By The Slice

Angelis Pick By The Slice

$4.50Out of stock

Four Cheese By The Slice

$4.50Out of stock

Della Carne By The Slice

$4.50Out of stock

Tried & True Pies

12" Margherita

12" Margherita

$19.95

Light marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and roasted cherry tomatoes

12" Miro Special

$19.95

Garlic herb sauce, mozzarella, marinated chicken breast, pancetta and fresh spinach.

12" Veggie Angeli

$19.95

Pesto sauce, roasted cauliflower, roasted eggplant, cherry tomatoes and feta cheese.

12" Diavalo Chicken

$19.95

Spicy smoked tomato sauce, mozzarella, marinated chicken breast, caramelized onions and pancetta.

12" Fresconi

12" Fresconi

$19.95

Garlic herb sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach, marinated artichokes, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, and caramelized onions.

12" Angeli’s Pick

12" Angeli’s Pick

$19.95

Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms and red bell peppers.

12" Chicken Pesto

$19.95

Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, marinated chicken breast, red onions and red bell peppers. *Contains pine nuts

12" Della Carne

12" Della Carne

$19.95

Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, capicola, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pancetta 

12" Four Cheese

$19.95

Marinara sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, fontina and parmesan cheeses.

16" Margherita

16" Margherita

$24.95

Light marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and roasted cherry tomatoes.

16" Miro Special

$24.95

Garlic herb sauce, mozzarella, marinated chicken breast, pancetta and fresh spinach.

16" Veggie Angeli

$24.95

Pesto sauce, roasted cauliflower, roasted eggplant, cherry tomatoes and feta cheese.

16" Diavalo Chicken

$24.95

Spicy smoked tomato sauce, mozzarella, marinated chicken breast, caramelized onions and pancetta.

16" Fresconi

16" Fresconi

$24.95

Garlic herb sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach, marinated artichokes, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, and caramelized onions.

16" Angeli’s Pick

16" Angeli’s Pick

$24.95

Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms and red bell peppers.

16" Chicken Pesto

$24.95

Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, marinated chicken breast, red onions and red bell peppers. *Contains pine nuts

16" Della Carne

16" Della Carne

$24.95

Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, capicola, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pancetta 

16" Four Cheese

$24.95

Marinara sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, fontina and parmesan cheeses.

Appetizers

10 Wings

10 Wings

$13.95

House-marinated and Baked in Stone Oven

20 Wings

20 Wings

$25.95

Bruschetta

$7.25

Fresh tomato, basil,red onion, raspberry vinaigrette and olive oil on 3 pieces of toasted bread. Make it non-vegan by adding cheese for 50¢. (Cold Serve)

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.75

With melted mozzarella and a side of marinara.(Hot serve)

Portabella Mushrooms

Portabella Mushrooms

$8.75

Fresh spinach and portabella mushrooms sautéed in a spicy cream sauce. Add chicken for $3.00 (Hot serve)

Stolen Meatballs

Stolen Meatballs

$7.25

Three meatballs snatched fresh from the oven. Crispy on the outside, deliciously moist inside. topped with grated parmesan cheese(Hot Serve)

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$12.95

Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and ricotta cheese

Hippie Calzone

Hippie Calzone

$15.25

Marinara sauce, mozzarella and ricotta, red peppers, cauliflower, and spinach

Meat Calzone

Meat Calzone

$15.95

Marinara sauce, mozzarella and ricotta, pepperoni, Genoa salami, and pancetta.

Chicken Calzone

Chicken Calzone

$15.95

Spicy smoked tomato sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, portabella mushrooms and chicken.

Salads

SM Green Salad

$7.50

Mixed greens, roasted cherry tomatoes, and crumbled gorgonzola served with balsamic vinaigrette.

LRG Green Salad

$11.50

Mixed greens, roasted cherry tomatoes, and crumbled gorgonzola served with balsamic vinaigrette.

SM Classic Caesar Salad

$7.50

Romaine lettuce tossed with classic Caesar dressing, topped with croutons and parmesan cheese.

LRG Classic Caesar Salad

$11.50

Romaine lettuce tossed with classic Caesar dressing, topped with croutons and parmesan cheese.

Caesar-Cado Salad

$12.95

Our classic Caesar salad topped with roasted cherry tomatoes and sliced avocados.

Italian Salami Salad

$13.50

Mixed greens, marinated artichokes, red onions, roasted cherry tomatoes and walnuts mixed with strips of hard salami and served with lemon vinaigrette dressing

Chicken Salad

$13.50

Marinated chicken breast served warm on a bed of mixed greens with dried cranberries, roasted cherry tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, roasted walnuts and raspberry vinaigrette.

Spinach Salad

$13.50

Fresh baby spinach tossed in raspberry vinaigrette, topped with cherry tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, roasted walnuts and dried cranberries.

Roasted Cauliflower & Garden Veg

$13.50

Oven-roasted cauliflower and eggplant, roasted cherry tomatoes, grilled red onions, and mixed greens served with balsamic vinaigrette.

Sandwiches

Meatball Sandwich

$10.95

Marinara sauce, melted mozzarella and meatballs.

Italian Sandwich

$11.25

Prosciutto salami, ham, capicola and mozzarella cheese dressed with roasted cherry tomatoes, red onions, mixed greens and balsamic vinaigrette.

Portabella Mushroom Sandwich

$10.95

Baby spinach, grilled portabella, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, fontina cheese, sun-dried tomato aioli.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Oven-roasted marinated chicken, fontina cheese, caramelized onions, roasted cherry tomatoes dressed with mixed greens, sliced avocados and sun-dried tomato aioli.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.25

Fresh mozzarella and fontina cheeses

Pasta

Beef Lasagna

Beef Lasagna

$15.25Out of stock

Layers of pasta baked with marinara sauce, ground beef, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses

Alfredo Angelis

$14.25

Your choice of pasta served with parmesan cheese and our version of creamy mushroom&pepper sauce

Meatball Pasta

Meatball Pasta

$15.25

Your choice of pasta served with our homemade marinara sauce and top with meatball

Peppery Portabella Mushroom Pasta

Peppery Portabella Mushroom Pasta

$14.95

Spinach&portabella mushroom sauted in mix of our spicy smoked tomato sauce and creamy mushroom&pepper sauce served with Your choice of pasta

Pesto Pasta

Pesto Pasta

$14.25

Your choice of pasta served with our pesto and creamy mushroom&pepper sauce

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$5.00
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$5.25

Traditional rich, moist devil’s food cake, chocolate-frosted and decorated with dark chocolate flakes.

Pia’s Hazelnut Chocolate Flute

Pia’s Hazelnut Chocolate Flute

$6.75

Smooth hazelnut gelato made with hazelnuts from Piedmont, swirled with rich chocolate sauce.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$4.75

Coffee and zabaione cream on a layer of sponge cake soaked in espresso and dusted with cocoa powder.

Bottle Drinks

Bottle Water

$1.50Out of stock
Coke 20oz

Coke 20oz

$2.65
Coke Cherry 20 Oz

Coke Cherry 20 Oz

$2.65
Coke Diet 20 oz

Coke Diet 20 oz

$2.65

Coke Zero

$2.65Out of stock

Sprite 20 oz

$2.65

Lemonade

$2.65

Orange Fanta20oz

$2.65
HT Half&Half 16.9 Oz

HT Half&Half 16.9 Oz

$3.00
HT Honey Green 16.9 Oz

HT Honey Green 16.9 Oz

$3.00
SP aranciata Blood Orange 11.15oz

SP aranciata Blood Orange 11.15oz

$2.25
SP Clementina 11.15 Oz

SP Clementina 11.15 Oz

$2.25Out of stock
SP Lemon 11.15 oz

SP Lemon 11.15 oz

$2.25
SP Orange 11.5 Oz

SP Orange 11.5 Oz

$2.25
SP Pompelmo Grapefruit 11,5 oz

SP Pompelmo Grapefruit 11,5 oz

$2.25Out of stock

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle Take Out Special

$14.00

Malbec Bottle Take Out Special

$14.00

Merlot Bottle Take Out Special

$14.00

Pinot Noir Bottle Take Out Special

$14.00

Rose Bottle Take Out Special

$14.99

Shiraz Bottle Take Out Special

$14.00

Chardonnay Bottle Take Out Special

$13.00

Moscato Bottle Take Out Special

$13.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle Take Out Special

$13.00

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$13.00

Red Sangria Bottle

$18.50

Beer

Anthem Golden Ale Six pack

$14.00

Austin Eastcider drycider Six pack

$14.00

Carlsberg Six pack

$14.00

Divine Ipa Six pack

$14.00

Duckpin Pale Ale Six pack

$14.00

Mild Manor'D Amber ale Six pack

$14.00

Miller Lite Six pack

$14.00

Narragansett Lager Six pack

$14.00

Natibo Six pack

$14.00

Peroni Six pack

$14.00

Skipjack Pilsner Six pack

$14.00

Narragansett Del's Shandy Six pack

$14.00

To Go Single Beer

$3.00

Glass

Mug

Mug

$5.99
Wine Glass

Wine Glass

$12.00

T-shirt & Apron

Black T-shirt

Black T-shirt

$17.99

Red T-shirt

$17.99

Apron

$24.99

Flour

King Arthur Sir Lancelot Hi Gluten

King Arthur Sir Lancelot Hi Gluten

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info

We recommend you use Grubhub, Doordash or Ubereats for delivery orders .

Website

Location

413 South High St, Baltimore, MD 21202

Directions

Gallery
Angeli's Pizzeria image
Banner pic
Angeli's Pizzeria image
Angeli's Pizzeria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Attman"s Deli Baltimore
orange star4.5 • 1,403
1019 E Lombard St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Ovenbird Bakery
orange star5.0 • 4
300 S Exeter St. Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Dalesio's Of Little Italy - 829 Eastern Ave
orange starNo Reviews
829 Eastern Ave Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Amicci's
orange star4.3 • 4,074
231 S High St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Loch Bar
orange starNo Reviews
240 International Drive Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Hon House Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
415 S. Central Ave Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

Amicci's
orange star4.3 • 4,074
231 S High St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Clark Burger Downtown
orange star4.6 • 3,472
415 S CENTRAL AVE Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
RYMKS Bar and Grille - 819 E Pratt St
orange star4.0 • 11
819 E Pratt St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Ovenbird Bakery
orange star5.0 • 4
300 S Exeter St. Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Hampden
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
SBIC
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Inner Harbor
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Jones Falls Area
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Fells Point
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston