Angelo’s Pizza Buxton
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Angelo's Pizza is located on Hwy 12 north of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse. Established in 1994, Angelo's Pizza thrives on making customers happy and full. We serve a wide variety of pizza and All-American food. Pepsi and Coke products are offered in order to please the "I only drink coke products or I only drink pepsi products" customers. Blue Bunny ice cream is a popular hit after a slice of pizza with a total of 20 flavors. We have an arcade room with a games, a pool table and air hokey table! Angelo's is the one stop spot for food and entertainment.
Location
46903 NC Hwy 12, Buxton, NC 27920
Gallery
