Restaurant header imageView gallery

Angelo’s Pizza Buxton

review star

No reviews yet

46903 NC Hwy 12

Buxton, NC 27920

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

LG Cheese
SM Cheese
Buffalo Wings

Apps

Cheese Sticks

$8.50

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.50

Chicken Fingers

$8.50

Fried Cauliflower

$6.50

Fried Mushrooms

$6.50

Fried Pickles

$6.95

Bread Sticks

$6.50

Calamari

$11.95

Cheesy Breadsticks

$11.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Onion Rings

$4.50

Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.95

French Fries

$2.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.25

Garlic Knots

$4.25

Fried Avocado

$10.95Out of stock

Cup O' Soup

$3.50Out of stock

Bowl O' Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Wings

Naked Wings

$7.50

Garlic Parmesan Wings

$8.00

BBQ Wing

$8.00

Sweet Teriyaki Wings

$8.00

Old Bay Wings

$8.00

Citrus Chipotle Wings

$8.00

Mango Habanero Wings

$8.00

Buffalo Wings

$8.00

Honey BBQ

$8.00

Extra Hot Wings

$8.00

Subs

HLF Turkey

$5.95

Served w/ Provolone Cheese unless otherwise stated.

HLF Italian

$5.95

Ham, Pepperoni, Salami & Served w/ Provolone Cheese unless otherwise stated.

HLF Ham & Cheese

$5.95

Served w/ Provolone Cheese unless otherwise stated.

HLF Tuna

$7.95

Served w/ Provolone Cheese unless otherwise stated.

HLF Club

$5.95

Ham, Turkey, Bacon & Served w/ Provolone Cheese unless otherwise stated.

HLF Meatball Parm

$6.95

Served w/ Mozzarella Cheese unless otherwise stated.

HLF Chicken Parm

$6.95

Served w/ Mozzarella Cheese unless otherwise stated.

HLF Pizza Sub

$6.95

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni & Served w/ Mozzarella Cheese unless otherwise stated.

HLF Veggie Sub

$5.95

Iceberg Lettuce, Green Pepper, Banana Pepper, Mushroom, Black Olive, Tomato, Onion & Served w/ Provolone Cheese unless otherwise stated.

HLF Cheese Steak

$7.95

Served w/ Provolone Cheese unless otherwise stated.

HLF Chicken Philly

$7.95

Served w/ Provolone Cheese unless otherwise stated.

Hlf Cheeseburger Sub

$8.95

HLF Eggplant Parm

$6.95

WHL Turkey

$9.95

Served w/ Provolone Cheese unless otherwise stated.

WHL Italian

$9.95

Ham, Pepperoni, Salami & Served w/ Provolone Cheese unless otherwise stated.

WHL Ham & Cheese

$9.95

Served w/ Provolone Cheese unless otherwise stated.

WHL Tuna

$11.95

Served w/ Provolone Cheese unless otherwise stated.

WHL Club

$9.95

Ham, Turkey, Bacon & Served w/ Provolone Cheese unless otherwise stated.

WHL Meatball Parm

$10.95

Served w/ Mozzarella Cheese unless otherwise stated.

WHL Chicken Parm

$10.95

Served w/ Mozzarella Cheese unless otherwise stated

WHL Pizza Sub

$10.95

Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce & Pepperoni

WHL Veggie Sub

$9.95

Iceberg Lettuce, Green Pepper, Banana Pepper, Mushroom, Black Olive, Onion, Tomato & Served w/ Provolone Cheese unless otherwise stated.

WHL Cheese Steak

$11.95

Served w/ Provolone Cheese unless otherwise stated.

WHL Chicken Philly

$11.95

Served w/ Provolone Cheese unless otherwise stated.

Whl Eggplant Parm

$10.95

Whl Cheeseburger Sub

$11.95

Burgers

Hamburger

$7.99

Cheeseburger

$8.50

Comes with American cheese unless otherwise stated.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.99

Comes with American cheese unless otherwise stated.

Chili Cheeseburger

$8.99

Comes with American cheese unless otherwise stated.

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$9.25

Comes with Swiss cheese unless otherwise stated.

Bacon Bleu Burger

$9.75

Comes with Bleu cheese unless otherwise stated.

Carolina Burger

$9.75

Comes with American cheese unless otherwise stated.

Pizza Burger

$9.75

Dogs

Plain Hotdog

$4.99

Chili Dog

$5.50

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.99

Sandwiches

Fried Flounder Sandwich

$7.95

Pork BBQ Sandwich

$7.95

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.25

Grilled Chicken Mush On

$8.75

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.25

Chicken Bacon Swiss

$9.25

Buffalo Sandwich

$9.25

Salads

Tossed Salad

$5.75

Iceberg Lettuce, Banana Pepper, Tomato, Onion & Black Olive

House Salad

$5.75

Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Carrot, Tomato & Onion

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Romaine, Bacon, Crouton & Fresh Parmesan Cheese

Antipasta Salad

$9.99

Iceberg Lettuce, Ham & Cheese Roll, Pepperoni & Salami Flowers, Mozzarella Cheese, Black Olive, Onion, Banana Pepper & Tomato

Lg House Salad

$9.99

Entrees

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$13.95

Comes with garlic bread

Child's Spaghetti

$8.95

Comes with garlic bread

Manicotti

$13.95

Comes with garlic bread

Chicken Parmesan

$13.95

Homemade Chicken Parmesan, comes with garlic bread

Eggplant Parmesan

$13.95

Comes with garlic bread

Lasagna

$13.95

Homemade Lasagna, comes with garlic bread

Fried Shrimp & Fries

$11.95

4pc Fried Chicken

$14.95

Comes with fries and coleslaw

Wraps

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.99

Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato & Homemade Ranch. Served w/ Fries.

Tuna Salad Wrap

$13.99

Homemade Tuna Salad made from REAL Tuna, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato. Served w/ Fries.

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Wrap

$13.95

Homemade Buffalo Sauce, Fried Chicken, Homemade Ranch, Lettuce & Tomato. Served w/ Fries.

Chzsteak Wrap

$13.95

Cheesesteak, Provolone Cheese, Grilled Peppers, Mushrooms & Onions, Lettuce & Tomato. Served w/ Fries.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.99

Chicken Philly Wrap

$13.95

SM Pizza

SM Cheese

$11.75

SM Deluxe

$18.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper & Onion

SM Massive Meats

$18.95

Pepperoni, Sauce, Bacon, Beef & Ham

SM North Shore

$18.95

Any 5 toppings of your choice

SM Veggie Supreme

$18.95

Tomato, Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper & Onion

SM Aloha

$16.95

Pineapple, Ham & Bacon

SM Angelo's White Pizza

$17.95

Spinach, Bacon, Feta, Olive Oil & Garlic base

SM BBQ Chicken

$19.95

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Onion & a BBQ base

SM Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.95

Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Homemade Ranch base

SM Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$19.95

Homemade Chicken Parmesan & Pizza Sauce sprinkled with Parmesan

SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.95

HOMEMADE BUFFALO SAUCE & Fried Chicken

LG Pizza

LG Cheese

$14.75

LG Deluxe

$23.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper & Onion

LG Massive Meats

$23.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Beef & Ham

LG North Shore

$23.95

Any 5 toppings of your choice

LG Veggie Supreme

$23.95

Tomato, Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper & Onion

LG Aloha

$19.95

Pineapple, Ham & Bacon

LG Angelo's White Pizza

$23.95

Spinach, Feta, Bacon, Olive Oil & Garlic base

LG BBQ Chicken

$25.95

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Onion & a BBQ base

LG Chicken Bacon Ranch

$25.95

Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Homemade Ranch base

LG Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$25.95

Homemade Chicken Parmesan & Pizza Sauce sprinkled with Parmesan

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$25.95

HOMEMADE BUFFALO SAUCE & Fried Chicken

Calzone/Slices

Calzone

$11.75

Deluxe Calzone

$12.75

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper & Onion

Cheese Slice

$2.75

Pepperoni Slice

$3.25

Specialty Slice

$3.75

Veggie Calzone

$12.95

Tomato, Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper & Onion

Meat Calzone

$12.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Beef & Ham

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$14.95

HOMEMADE BUFFALO SAUCE & Fried Chicken

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$14.95

Chicken Parm Calzone

$14.95

Extras

Large Sauce

$1.00

Small Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Chips

$0.50

Fork

Knife

Spoon

Plate

Napkins

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Of Sweet Teriyaki

$0.50

Specials

Pizza Kit

$10.00

Bowl Chili

$5.95Out of stock

Cup Chili

$3.95Out of stock

NA Bev

Fountain Soda

$2.75

Kids Drink

$1.50

Bottled Drink

$3.00

Water

$0.50

2L

$4.00

Beer

PBR

$4.00

Coors, Mich, Bud, Miller

$3.75

Stella Artois

$6.00

Corona

$4.25

Twisted Tea

$5.00

White Claw

$4.25

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA LOCAL

$6.50

Big Little Thing IPA LOCAL

$6.00

Cloud Rise IPA LOCAL

$6.00

Summer Break IPA LOCAL

$7.00

Neon Neon IPA

$7.50

Bell's Two Hearted Ale IPA

$7.00

Tropicannon IPA

$6.00

Stone Hazy IPA

$6.00

White Zombie LOCAL

$6.00

Southern Pines Hefeweizen LOCAL

$6.00

Chocolate Stout LOCAL

$8.00

Wild Lil Thing LOCAL

$6.00

Sunny Little Thing LOCAL

$6.00

Twisted River LOCAL

$7.50

Double D's Watermelon LOCAL

$7.50

Duck Hook LOCAL

$6.00

Flat Rock Cider LOCAL

$9.00

River Trip

$6.00

Best Brown

$6.00

Sour Monkey

$7.00

Hell or High Watermelon

$6.00

Malibu Splash

$4.25

Craft 6 Pack

$16.50

Domestic 6 Pack

$10.50

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Marg In Charge

$8.00

Wine

Crafter's Union

$10.00

187ml Wood Bridge

$2.99

Woodbridge Seltzer

$5.00

Prosecco

$5.50

Merch

T-shirts

$26.00

Kids T-shirts

$19.99

Angelo's Cups

$10.99

Angelo's Shot Glass

$5.99Out of stock

Hats

$28.00

Bottle Koozie

$4.75

Can Koozie

$5.75

Stickers

$1.50

Long Sleeve Shirt

$32.00

Beanie

$24.00

Ice Cream

Small-Two Scoops

$4.75

Medium-3 Scoops

$5.75

Large-4 Scoops

$6.75

Milkshake

$6.95

Kids Scoop - 1 Scoop

$3.75

Extra Topping

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Angelo's Pizza is located on Hwy 12 north of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse. Established in 1994, Angelo's Pizza thrives on making customers happy and full. We serve a wide variety of pizza and All-American food. Pepsi and Coke products are offered in order to please the "I only drink coke products or I only drink pepsi products" customers. Blue Bunny ice cream is a popular hit after a slice of pizza with a total of 20 flavors. We have an arcade room with a games, a pool table and air hokey table! Angelo's is the one stop spot for food and entertainment.

Location

46903 NC Hwy 12, Buxton, NC 27920

Directions

Gallery
Angelo’s Pizza image
Banner pic
Angelo’s Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lighthouse Sports Bar - Buxton
orange star4.4 • 526
47170 NC-12 Buxton, NC 27920
View restaurantnext
The Mad Crabber
orange starNo Reviews
40606 Hwy 12 Avon, NC 27915
View restaurantnext
GOOD WINDS WINE BAR AND RESTAURANT - 24502 North Carolina Highway 12
orange starNo Reviews
24502 North Carolina Highway 12 Rodanthe, NC 27968
View restaurantnext
Tico Taco - TBD
orange starNo Reviews
TBD Avon, NC 27915
View restaurantnext
Uglie Mugs Coffeehouse - AVON, NC
orange starNo Reviews
40534 NC Highway 12 Avon, NC 27915
View restaurantnext
Tavern on 12
orange star4.7 • 481
53060 HWY 12 Frisco, NC 27936
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Buxton

Lighthouse Sports Bar - Buxton
orange star4.4 • 526
47170 NC-12 Buxton, NC 27920
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Buxton
Manteo
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Nags Head
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Kill Devil Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Kitty Hawk
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Morehead City
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Corolla
review star
No reviews yet
Elizabeth City
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
New Bern
review star
No reviews yet
Moyock
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston