Angelos Greek Taverna
542 Reviews
$$
245 Maywood Ave
Maywood, NJ 07607
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Hot Appetizier
(A) Keftedakia
bite size fried meatballs
(A) Feta Fotias
hot feta cheese with roasted peppers & tomotoes
(A) Meat Dolmades
Grape leaves with ground beef, rice & herbs
(A) Rice Dolmades
grape leaves with rice & herbs
(A) Cheese Pies
bite size cheese pie
(A) Spinach Pies app
bite size spinach pie
(A) Fried Zucchini
Fried zucchini with garlic dip
(A) Grilled Zucchini
grilled zucchini with balsamic vineger, olive oil & garlic dip
(A) Fried Eggplant
pan fried eggplant with fresh tomato sauce & parmesan cheese
(A) Saganaki
broiled graviera cheese with lemon
(A) Calamari
fried calamari with tomato sauce
(A) Grilled Octopus
grilled octopus with roasted peppers & balsamic vinegar
(A) Lima Beans
topped with Feta Cheese
(A) Lemon Artichoke
(A) Balsamic Artichoke
Cold Appetizier
(A) Pikilia
Hummus, Scordalia, Melitzanosalata, Tzatziki, Taramosalata,Tirokafteri
(A) Mini Pikilia
ANY THREE DIPS Hummus, Scordalia, Melitzanosalata, Tzatziki, Taramosalata,Tirokafter
(A) Melitzanosalata
The classic eggplant salad
(A) Tzatziki
Yogurt, cucumbers & fresh garlic
(A) Hummus
Roasted peppers, fresh garlic & chickpeas
(A) Tirokafteri
Spicy feta cheese
(A) Taramosalata
Red caviar dip
(A) Skordalia
Garlic dip with potatoes, scallions & fresh garlic
(A) Feta Cheese
With olive oil & oregano
Sandwiches
Pork gyro S
Sliced marinated pork cooked slowly on rotisserie
Gyro
Grilled chicken
Gyro supreme
In pita your choice of chicken or pork souvlaki.
Gyro supreme Lamb
With lamb souvlaki
Chicken souvlaki
Pork souvlaki
Lamb souvlaki
Bifteki
Greek Hamburger