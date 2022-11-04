Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Greek
Sandwiches

Angelos Greek Taverna

542 Reviews

$$

245 Maywood Ave

Maywood, NJ 07607

Hot Appetizier

(A) Keftedakia

(A) Keftedakia

$12.95

bite size fried meatballs

(A) Feta Fotias

(A) Feta Fotias

$12.95

hot feta cheese with roasted peppers & tomotoes

(A) Meat Dolmades

(A) Meat Dolmades

$11.95

Grape leaves with ground beef, rice & herbs

(A) Rice Dolmades

(A) Rice Dolmades

$11.95

grape leaves with rice & herbs

(A) Cheese Pies

(A) Cheese Pies

$10.95

bite size cheese pie

(A) Spinach Pies app

(A) Spinach Pies app

$10.95

bite size spinach pie

(A) Fried Zucchini

(A) Fried Zucchini

$12.95

Fried zucchini with garlic dip

(A) Grilled Zucchini

(A) Grilled Zucchini

$11.95

grilled zucchini with balsamic vineger, olive oil & garlic dip

(A) Fried Eggplant

(A) Fried Eggplant

$12.95

pan fried eggplant with fresh tomato sauce & parmesan cheese

(A) Saganaki

(A) Saganaki

$14.95

broiled graviera cheese with lemon

(A) Calamari

(A) Calamari

$15.95

fried calamari with tomato sauce

(A) Grilled Octopus

(A) Grilled Octopus

$21.95

grilled octopus with roasted peppers & balsamic vinegar

(A) Lima Beans

(A) Lima Beans

$14.95

topped with Feta Cheese

(A) Lemon Artichoke

(A) Lemon Artichoke

$15.95
(A) Balsamic Artichoke

(A) Balsamic Artichoke

$15.95

Cold Appetizier

(A) Pikilia

(A) Pikilia

$20.95

Hummus, Scordalia, Melitzanosalata, Tzatziki, Taramosalata,Tirokafteri

(A) Mini Pikilia

(A) Mini Pikilia

$16.95

ANY THREE DIPS Hummus, Scordalia, Melitzanosalata, Tzatziki, Taramosalata,Tirokafter

(A) Melitzanosalata

(A) Melitzanosalata

$11.95

The classic eggplant salad

(A) Tzatziki

(A) Tzatziki

$11.95

Yogurt, cucumbers & fresh garlic

(A) Hummus

(A) Hummus

$10.95

Roasted peppers, fresh garlic & chickpeas

(A) Tirokafteri

(A) Tirokafteri

$12.95

Spicy feta cheese

(A) Taramosalata

(A) Taramosalata

$12.95

Red caviar dip

(A) Skordalia

(A) Skordalia

$10.95

Garlic dip with potatoes, scallions & fresh garlic

(A) Feta Cheese

(A) Feta Cheese

$11.95

With olive oil & oregano

Sandwiches

All in the pita Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Tzatziki sause, choice of Fries or Rice
Pork gyro S

Pork gyro S

$11.95

Sliced marinated pork cooked slowly on rotisserie

Gyro

Gyro

$11.95
Grilled chicken

Grilled chicken

$11.95
Gyro supreme

Gyro supreme

$13.95

In pita your choice of chicken or pork souvlaki.

Gyro supreme Lamb

Gyro supreme Lamb

$15.95

With lamb souvlaki

Chicken souvlaki

Chicken souvlaki

$11.95

Pork souvlaki

$11.95

Lamb souvlaki

$13.95

Bifteki

$11.95

Greek Hamburger

Grilled vegetables

$10.95

Platters

Pork gyro platter

$20.95

served with fries or rice, grilled vegetables, tzatziki sauce & pita bread and choice of Greek salad or soup