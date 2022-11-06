Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Angelo's Too 10136 W Indiantown Rd

review star

No reviews yet

10136 W Indiantown Rd

Jupiter, FL 33478

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Thin & Crispy
Garlic Rolls (6)
12" Thin & Crispy

Appetizers

Garlic Rolls (6)

$3.50

Homemade dough, baked and covered in olive oil and garlic butter (6 to an order)

Soup Of The Day

$5.00

Pasta Fagioli. Includes three garlic rolls.

Side Meatball

$7.00

Side Sausage

$7.00

Brushetta

$11.00

Sliced bread toasted and topped with chopped red onions, tomatoes, and lettuce tossed in our homemade vinegarette dressing.

Eggplant Rollatini (App)

$12.00

Fried eggplant rolled with riccotta cheese, then baked

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Lightly fried calamari served with a side of marinara sauce

Fried Calamari Alla Anthony

$14.00

Our fried calamari with hot peppers for a SPICY kick.

Small French Fries

$4.00

Large French Fries

$7.00

Italian Sliders

$11.00

Choice of chicken, eggplant, or meatball parm served on our homemade garlic rolls. (4 to an order)

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Mussels Marinara (App)

$13.00

Pepperoni Bites

$9.00

Pepperoni and mozzarella rolled and baked in our homemade dough, cut into bite-sized pieces and tossed in olive oil, garlic butter and parmasean. Served with marinara. (Approx 8-10 to an order)

Fried Zucchini

$11.00

Sauteed Zucchini Parmigiana

$11.00

Wings

10 Wings Traditional

$13.00

20 Wings Traditional

$23.00

30 Wings Traditional

$32.00

10 Wings Garlic & Gorganzola

$15.00

Tossed with Garlic and Gorgonzola Cheese

20 Wings Garlic & Gorgonzola

$26.00

Tossed with Garlic and Gorgonzola Cheese

30 Wings Garlic & Gorgonzola

$36.00

Tossed with Garlic and Gorgonzola Cheese

Flatbread

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$12.00

Buffalo sauce, fried chicken, gorgonzola, mozzarella

Artichoke Flatbread

$12.00

Fresh tomato, chicken, mozzarella, balsamic glaze

Chicken Pesto Flatbread

$12.00

Roasted red peppers, mozzarella

Board Style Flatbread

$12.00

Fresh tomato, basil, garlic, and olive oil & Mozzarella Cheese

Salads

Tossed Salad

$6.00

Romaine Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, and black olives

Antipasto

$13.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, tomatoes, cucumber, black olives

Ceasar

$9.00

Crutons, parmesan cheese

Gorgonzola

$9.00

Gorgonzola cheese, pepperoncini, tomatoes, cucmber, black olives

Greek

$13.00

Grape leaves, red onions, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato, cucumber

Chicken Greek

$16.00

Tuna Plate

$11.00

Scoop of tuna, tomatoes, cucmber, black olives

Caprese

$12.00

Sliced tomato, mozzarella, basil, balsamic glaze

Spicy Chicago

$15.00

Blackened chicken with crushed red pepper flakes, red onion, grape leaves, gorgonzola cheese, hard boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, black olives

Wedge

$14.00

Iceberg lettuce, gorgonzola cheese, bacon, tomato

Blackened Shrimp Spinach Gorgonzola

$14.00

Our gorgonzola salad served with spinach and topped with blackened shrimp

Chef Salad

$13.00

Turkey, Salami, Ham, provolone, tomatoes, cucumber, black olives

Sides

Side Of Anchovies

$2.00

Side Of Dressing

$2.00

Side Of Marinara

$2.00

Side Of Garlic Butter

$2.00

Side Of Hot Wing Sauce

$2.00

Side Of Mild Wing Sauce

$2.00

Side Of Spinach

$4.00

Side Of Broccoli

$4.00

Side Of Chicken

$5.00

Side Of Steak

$6.00

Side Of Shrimp

$7.00

Pizza

12" Thin & Crispy

$12.00

16" Thin & Crispy

$15.00

12" Sicilian

$14.00

16" Sicilian

$18.00

Gluten Free

$16.00

Cauliflower Crust

$16.00

Gourmet Pizzas

12" Half Gourmet

$12.00

16" Half Gourmet

$15.00

12" Angelo's Special

$18.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, extra cheese

16" Angelo's Special

$24.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, extra cheese

12" Board

$16.00

Mozzarella base, topped with fresh tomato, basil, garlic, and olive oil

16" Board

$19.00

Mozzarella base, topped with fresh tomato, basil, garlic, and olive oil

12" Buffalo

$16.00

Based with buffalo sauce, topped with breaded chicken, gorgonzola, mozzarella, and garlic

16" Buffalo

$19.00

Based with buffalo sauce, topped with breaded chicken, gorgonzola, mozzarella, and garlic

12" BBQ

$16.00

Based with light tomato sauce, topped with breaded chicken, pineapple, bacon, and red onion, then drizzled with BBQ sauce.

16" BBQ

$19.00

Based with light tomato sauce, topped with breaded chicken, pineapple, bacon, and red onion, then drizzled with BBQ sauce.

12" Ham & Pineapple

$14.00

Ham, pineapple

16" Ham & Pineapple

$18.00

Ham, pineapple

12" Meat Lovers

$18.00

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham

16" Meat Lovers

$23.00

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham

12" Salad

$13.00

Tomato sauce-based pizza cooked, then topped with lettuce, fresh tomato, onions and black olives, tossed in our homemade vinegarette dressing

16" Salad

$16.00

Tomato sauce-based pizza cooked, then topped with lettuce, fresh tomato, onions and black olives, tossed in our homemade vinegarette dressing

12" Veggie

$17.00

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olives

16" Veggie

$23.00

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olives

12" White

$16.00

Ricotta based, topped with spinach, mozzarella, and fresh tomato

16" White

$19.00

Ricotta based, topped with spinach, mozzarella, and fresh tomato

Italian Breads

"World Famous" Pepperoni Bread

$10.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella

Stromboli

$11.00

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, mozzarella

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$11.00

Stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Meat & Cheese Calzone

$12.00

Ground beef, sausage, and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

SPINACH & Cheese Calzone

$12.00

Stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and spinach. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

House Specialties

Cheese Ravioli Ala Francesca

$21.50

Cheese ravioli in a spinach gorgonzola sauce

Michaelangelo

$22.00

Penne, chicken, roasted peppers, and pepperoncini tossed in a spicy white wine sauce. A MASTERPIECE!

Pasta Ala Roberto

$22.00

Sauteed prosciutto, onions, and peas, mixed with fettucini in a light cream sauce

Mona Lisa

$22.00

Grilled chicken mixed with penne alla vodka. BELLISIMO!

Davinci

$19.00

Penne sauteed with sausage, fresh tomato, onion, and basil in a light marinara sauce. DELICIOUS!

Picasso

$23.00

Veal sauteed with mushrooms and penne in a marsala wine sauce

Ralph's Rigatonis

$19.50

Rigatoni alla vodka with peas.

Pasta Alla Dorothy

$20.00

Cavatelli pasta with peas and prosciutto in a pomodoro sauce

Pasta

Pasta

$15.00

Baked Ziti

$17.00

Baked with ricotta, meat sauce and melted mozzarella

Fettuccine Alfredo

$20.00

Served with a Parmesan cream sauce

Homemade Lasagna

$18.00

Layers of pasta, ricotta cheese and meat, topped with mozzarella

Manicotti

$16.00

Tubular pasta shells stuffed with ricotta, marinara sauce and melted mozzarella

Penne Ala Vodka

$19.00

Baked Cheese Ravioli

$17.50

Topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella

Baked Meat Ravioli

$17.50

Topped with meat sauce and melted mozzarella

Stuffed Shells

$17.00

Jumbo pasta shells stuffed with ricotta, marinara sauce and melted mozzarella

Chicken

Chicken Parmigiana (D)

$21.00

Chicken breast breaded, baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Sauteed with sauteed mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce.

Chicken Francese

$22.00

Chicken sauteed with mushsrooms in a white wine sauce.

Chicken Piccata

$22.00

Chicken sauteed in a lemon caper wine sauce.

Chicken, Penne, & Broccoli (D)

$20.00

Chicken and brocolli diced, then tossed with penne in a garlic & oil sauce.

Chicken with Side of Vegetable

$19.00

Annie's Delight

$19.00

Chicken, broccoli, & spinach sauteed in garlic & oil.

Eggplant

Eggplant Parmigiana (D)

$19.00

Eggplant breaded, baked with marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese, over spaghetti

Eggplant Rollatini (D)

$21.00

Eggplant + Veal Combo

$23.00

Veal

diced veal with mushrooms, broccoli, and marsala sauce

Veal Parmigiana (D)

$22.00

Veal cutlet breaded, baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese with spaghetti

Veal Marsala

$23.00

Sauteed with sauteed mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce with spaghetti

Veal Francese

$23.00

Veal sauteed with mushsrooms in a white wine sauce.

Veal Piccata

$23.00

Veal sauteed in a lemon caper wine sauce.

Veal & Peppers

$23.00

Veal cutlet topped with peppers and a marinara sauce.

Veal w/ Broccoli & Mushrooms in Marsala Sauce

$23.00

Seafood

Clams Pomodoro

$21.00

Mussels Marinara (D)

$21.00

Calamari Marinara

$22.00

Shrimp Scampi

$23.00

Linguini with Clam Sauce (D)

$20.00

Seafood Trio

$24.00

Mussels, calamari, & shrimp sauteed in a marinara sauce.

Hot Subs

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$10.00

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$10.00

Our thinly sliced eggplant

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$10.00

Our homemade meatballs topped with cheese and toasted on a sub roll.

Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$10.00

Our sausage covered in meat sauce, topped with cheese, and toasted on a sub roll

Veal Parmigiana Sub

$11.00

Cheese Steak Sub

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Sub

$10.00

Blackened Chicken Sub

$10.00

Chicken Supreme Sub

$10.00

Breaded chicken with sauteed onions, mushrooms & green peppers

Chicken Italiano Sub

$10.00

Grilled chicken with roasted red peppers, melted mozzarella cheese, & ceaser dressing

Turkey Italiano Sub

$10.00

Grilled turkey with roasted red peppers, melted mozzarella cheese, & ceaser dressing

Pepper & Egg Sub

$9.00

Sausage, Pepper, Onion Sub

$9.00

Chicken Philly

$10.50

Godfather Sub

$10.00

Toasted Sub with Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers, Provalone - Side of House Vin

Cheese Steak Bomb

$11.00

Our cheese steak with onions, green peppers, & mushrooms on a homemade wrap.

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$10.00

Grilled chicken, Romain Lettuce, Ceasar Dressing in a wrap

Chicken Gorgonzola Wrap

$10.00

Cold Subs

Ham Sub

$9.00

Italian Sub

$10.00

Ham, salami, provolone

Tuna Sub

$9.00

Chicken Cutlet Sub

$10.00

Turkey Sub

$9.00

Chicken, Ham, & Cheese Sub

$10.50

Turkey, Ham, & Cheese Sub

$10.50

Veggie Wrap

$9.00

Lettuce tomato cucumber olives onion mushrooms banana peppers side of vinaigrette dressing

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken & Fries

$7.00

Chicken Breast Fried & Cut in Strips with Crispy Fries

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Kids Pasta & Meatball

$7.00

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$7.00

3 Cheese Ravioli with Marinara Sauce

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$0.75Out of stock

1 to an Order

Cannoli

$5.00

1 to an Order

Mini Cannoli

$2.50

Cheesecake

$7.00

1 to an Order

Chocolate Lovers Delight Cake

$6.00

A delicious piece of chocolate cake with chocolate mouse in the center and chocolate frosting on top - 1 to an Order

Limoncello Cake

$6.00

A fluffy sponge cake layers, brushed with a lemon juice, filled with a thin lemon cream - 1 to an Order

Tiramisu

$7.00

Made in house this coffee-flavoured Italian dessert is made of ladyfingers, dipped in coffee, layered cream and mascarpone cheese, flavored with cocoa - 1 to an Order

Zeppoles

$6.00

Made in house these Italian Pastry Donuts are topped with powdered sugar fresh out of the fryer - 8 to an Order

Chocolate, Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

$7.50

Homemade Chocolate Cheesecake baked with 2 cups of Melted Chocolate it's simply divine - 1 to an Order

Beverage

Can Soda

$1.25

Bottle Water

$2.00

Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water

$4.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Utensils

Fork

Knife

Spoon

Napkins

Paper Plates

Side Of Parm Cheese

Side Of Red Pepper

Lunch Specials -

(LS) Pasta

$9.00

(LS) Baked Ziti

$10.00

(LS) Chicken Parmigiana

$12.00

(LS) Chicken Penne Broc.

$11.00

(LS) Eggplant Parmigiana

$11.00

(LS) Cheese Ravioli

$10.00

(LS) Meat Ravioli

$10.00

(LS) Linguini with Clam Sauce

$12.00

(LS) Penne Alla Vodka

$11.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10136 W Indiantown Rd, Jupiter, FL 33478

Directions

Gallery
Angelo's Too image
b3daef44-7e1b-4944-8680-37c63c31fc3b image
Angelo's Too image

