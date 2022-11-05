Angelo's Italian Restaurant
155 Toney Penna Drive
Jupiter, FL 33458
Appetizers
Garlic Rolls
Homemade dough, baked and covered in olive oil and garlic butter (6 to an order)
Pepperoni Bites
Pepperoni and mozzarella rolled and baked in our homemade dough, cut into bite-sized pieces and tossed in olive oil, garlic butter and parmasean. Served with marinara. (Approx 8-10 to an order)
Fried Zucchini
Served with marinara sauce.
Sauteed Zucchini Parmigiana
Served with marinara sauce.
Side Meatball
Side Sausage
Small French Fries
Large French Fries
Soup Of The Day
Pasta Fagioli. Includes three garlic rolls.
Fried Mozzarella
Served with marinara sauce.
Brushetta
Sliced bread toasted and topped with chopped red onions, tomatoes, and lettuce tossed in our homemade vinegarette dressing.
Eggplant Rollatini (APP)
Fried eggplant rolled with riccotta cheese, then baked. (3 per order)
Italian Sliders
Choice of chicken, eggplant, or meatball parm served on our homemade garlic rolls. (4 to an order)
Mussels Marinara (APP)
Fried Calamari
Lightly fried calamari served with a side of marinara sauce
Fried Calamari Alla Anthony
Our fried calamari with hot peppers for a SPICY kick.
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Wings
Salads
Tossed Salad
Romaine Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, and black olives
Antipasto
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, tomatoes, cucumber, black olives
Ceasar
Crutons, parmesan cheese
Gorgonzola
Gorgonzola cheese, pepperoncini, tomatoes, cucmber, black olives
Greek
Grape leaves, red onions, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato, cucumber
Tuna Plate
Scoop of tuna, tomatoes, cucmber, black olives
Caprese
Sliced tomato, mozzarella, basil, balsamic glaze
Spicy Chicago
Blackened chicken with crushed red pepper flakes, red onion, grape leaves, gorgonzola cheese, hard boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, black olives
Wedge
Iceberg lettuce, gorgonzola cheese, bacon, tomato
Blackened Shrimp Spinach Gorgonzola
Our gorgonzola salad served with spinach and topped with blackened shrimp
Chef Salad
Turkey, Salami, Ham, provolone, tomatoes, cucumber, black olives
Chicken Greek Salad
Chicken Caesar
Hot Subs
Meatball Parmigiana Sub
Our homemade meatballs topped with cheese and toasted on a sub roll.
Sausage Parmigiana Sub
Our sausage covered in meat sauce, topped with cheese, and toasted on a sub roll
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
Our thinly sliced eggplant
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Veal Parmigiana Sub
Sausage, Pepper, Onion Sub
Cheese Steak Sub
Grilled Chicken Sub
Pepper & Egg Sub
Chicken Supreme Sub
Breaded chicken with sauteed onions, mushrooms & green peppers
Turkey Italiano Sub
Grilled turkey with roasted red peppers, melted mozzarella cheese, & ceaser dressing
Chicken Italiano Sub
Grilled chicken with roasted red peppers, melted mozzarella cheese, & ceaser dressing
Cheese Steak Bomb
Our cheese steak with onions, green peppers, & mushrooms on a homemade wrap.
Godfather Sub
Toasted Sub with Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers, Provalone - Side of House Vin
Chicken Ceasar Wrap
Grilled chicken, Romain Lettuce, Ceasar Dressing in a wrap
Cold Subs
Ham & Cheese Sub
Italian Sub
Ham, salami, provolone
Tuna Sub
Chicken Cutlet Sub
Turkey Sub
Chicken, Ham, & Cheese Sub
Turkey, Ham, & Cheese Sub
Veggie Wrap
Lettuce tomato cucumber olives onion mushrooms banana peppers side of vinaigrette dressing
Grilled Chicken Sub
Flatbread
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Buffalo sauce, fried chicken, gorgonzola, mozzarella
Artichoke Flatbread
Fresh tomato, chicken, mozzarella, balsamic glaze
Chicken Pesto Flatbread
Roasted red peppers, mozzarella
Board Style Flatbread
Fresh tomato, basil, garlic, and olive oil & Mozzarella Cheese
Pizza
Gourmet Pizza
12" Thin & Crispy (ANGELO'S SPECIAL)
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, and extra cheese
16" Thin & Crispy (ANGELO'S SPECIAL)
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, and extra cheese
12" Thin & Crispy (BOARD SPECIAL)
Mozzarella cheese base, topped with fresh tomato, basil, garlic, and olive oil
16" Thin & Crispy (BOARD SPECIAL)
Mozzarella cheese base, topped with fresh tomato, basil, garlic, and olive oil
12" Thin & Crispy (WHITE)
Ricotta cheese base, topped with spinach, shredded mozzarella cheese, and fresh tomato
16" Thin & Crispy (WHITE)
Ricotta cheese base, topped with spinach, shredded mozzarella cheese, and fresh tomato
12" Thin & Crispy (BUFFALO)
Buffalo sauce base, topped with breaded chicken, gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella, and garlic
16" Thin & Crispy (BUFFALO)
Buffalo sauce base, topped with breaded chicken, gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella, and garlic
12" Thin & Crispy (SALAD)
Don't knock it until you try it! Tomato sauce base pizza cooked, then topped with lettuce, fresh tomato, onions, black olives, and tossed in our homemade vinaigrette dressing
16" Thin & Crispy (SALAD)
Don't knock it until you try it! Tomato sauce base pizza cooked, then topped with lettuce, fresh tomato, onions, black olives, and tossed in our homemade vinaigrette dressing
12" Thin & Crispy (BBQ)
16" Thin & Crispy (BBQ)
12" Thin & Crispy (MEAT LOVERS)
16" Thin & Crispy (MEAT LOVERS)
12" Thin & Crispy (HAWAIIAN)
16" Thin & Crispy (HAWAIIAN)
12" Thin & Crispy (VEGGIE)
16" Thin & Crispy (VEGGIE)
Italian Breads
Calzones
Cheese Calzone
Stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Spinach & Cheese Calzone
Stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and spinach. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Meat & Cheese Calzone
Ground beef, sausage, and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Pasta
Homemade Lasagna
Layers of pasta, ricotta cheese and meat, topped with mozzarella
Stuffed Shells
Jumbo pasta shells stuffed with ricotta, meat sauce and melted mozzarella
Manicotti
Tubular pasta shells stuffed with ricotta, marinara sauce and melted mozzarella
Baked Cheese Ravioli
Topped with meat sauce and melted mozzarella
Baked Meat Ravioli
Topped with meat sauce and melted mozzarella
Baked Ziti
Baked with ricotta, meat sauce and melted mozzarella
Spaghetti
Penne Ala Vodka
Fettuccine Alfredo
Served with a Parmesan cream sauce
Build Pasta
House Specialties
Cheese Ravioli Ala Francesca
Cheese ravioli in a spinach gorgonzola sauce
Michaelangelo
Penne, chicken, roasted peppers, and pepperoncini tossed in a spicy white wine sauce. A MASTERPIECE!
Pasta Ala Roberto
Sauteed prosciutto, onions, and peas, mixed with fettucini in a light cream sauce
Mona Lisa
Grilled chicken mixed with penne alla vodka. BELLISIMO!
Davinci
Penne sauteed with sausage, fresh tomato, onion, and basil in a light marinara sauce. DELICIOUS!
Picasso
Veal sauteed with mushrooms and penne in a marsala wine sauce
Ralph's Rigatonis
Rigatoni alla vodka with peas.
The Dorothy
Cavatelli pasta with peas and prosciutto in a pomodoro sauce
Chicken
Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken breast breaded, baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
Chicken Marsala
Sauteed with sauteed mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce.
Chicken Francese
Chicken sauteed with mushsrooms in a white wine sauce.
Chicken Piccata
Chicken sauteed in a lemon caper wine sauce.
Chicken, Penne, & Broccoli
Chicken and brocolli diced, then tossed with penne in a garlic & oil sauce.
Chicken with Side of Vegetable
Annie's Delight
Chicken, broccoli, & spinach sauteed in garlic & oil.
Eggplant
Veal
Veal Parmigiana
Veal cutlet breaded, baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese with spaghetti
Veal Marsala
Sauteed with sauteed mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce with spaghetti
Veal Francese
Veal sauteed with mushsrooms in a white wine sauce.
Veal Piccata
Veal sauteed in a lemon caper wine sauce.
Veal & Peppers
Veal cutlet topped with peppers and a marinara sauce.