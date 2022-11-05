Restaurant header imageView gallery

Angelo's Italian Restaurant

155 Toney Penna Drive

Jupiter, FL 33458

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Thin & Crispy
Garlic Rolls
12" Thin & Crispy

Appetizers

Garlic Rolls

$3.50

Homemade dough, baked and covered in olive oil and garlic butter (6 to an order)

Pepperoni Bites

$9.00

Pepperoni and mozzarella rolled and baked in our homemade dough, cut into bite-sized pieces and tossed in olive oil, garlic butter and parmasean. Served with marinara. (Approx 8-10 to an order)

Fried Zucchini

$11.00

Served with marinara sauce.

Sauteed Zucchini Parmigiana

$11.00

Served with marinara sauce.

Side Meatball

$7.00

Side Sausage

$7.00

Small French Fries

$4.00

Large French Fries

$7.00

Soup Of The Day

$5.00

Pasta Fagioli. Includes three garlic rolls.

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Served with marinara sauce.

Brushetta

$11.00

Sliced bread toasted and topped with chopped red onions, tomatoes, and lettuce tossed in our homemade vinegarette dressing.

Eggplant Rollatini (APP)

$12.00

Fried eggplant rolled with riccotta cheese, then baked. (3 per order)

Italian Sliders

$11.00

Choice of chicken, eggplant, or meatball parm served on our homemade garlic rolls. (4 to an order)

Mussels Marinara (APP)

$13.00

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Lightly fried calamari served with a side of marinara sauce

Fried Calamari Alla Anthony

$14.00

Our fried calamari with hot peppers for a SPICY kick.

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$6.00

Wings

10 Wings Traditional

$13.00

20 Wings Traditional

$23.00

30 Wings Traditional

$32.00

10 Wings Alla Angelo

$15.00

Tossed with Garlic and Gorgonzola Cheese

20 Wings Alla Angelo

$26.00

Tossed with Garlic and Gorgonzola Cheese

30 Wings Alla Angelo

$36.00

Tossed with Garlic and Gorgonzola Cheese

Salads

Tossed Salad

$6.00

Romaine Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, and black olives

Antipasto

$13.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, tomatoes, cucumber, black olives

Ceasar

$9.00

Crutons, parmesan cheese

Gorgonzola

$9.00

Gorgonzola cheese, pepperoncini, tomatoes, cucmber, black olives

Greek

$13.00

Grape leaves, red onions, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato, cucumber

Tuna Plate

$11.00

Scoop of tuna, tomatoes, cucmber, black olives

Caprese

$12.00

Sliced tomato, mozzarella, basil, balsamic glaze

Spicy Chicago

$15.00

Blackened chicken with crushed red pepper flakes, red onion, grape leaves, gorgonzola cheese, hard boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, black olives

Wedge

$14.00

Iceberg lettuce, gorgonzola cheese, bacon, tomato

Blackened Shrimp Spinach Gorgonzola

$14.00

Our gorgonzola salad served with spinach and topped with blackened shrimp

Chef Salad

$13.00

Turkey, Salami, Ham, provolone, tomatoes, cucumber, black olives

Chicken Greek Salad

$16.00

Chicken Caesar

$12.00

Hot Subs

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$10.00

Our homemade meatballs topped with cheese and toasted on a sub roll.

Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$10.00

Our sausage covered in meat sauce, topped with cheese, and toasted on a sub roll

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$10.00

Our thinly sliced eggplant

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$10.00

Veal Parmigiana Sub

$11.00

Sausage, Pepper, Onion Sub

$10.00

Cheese Steak Sub

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Sub

$10.00

Pepper & Egg Sub

$9.00

Chicken Supreme Sub

$10.00

Breaded chicken with sauteed onions, mushrooms & green peppers

Turkey Italiano Sub

$10.00

Grilled turkey with roasted red peppers, melted mozzarella cheese, & ceaser dressing

Chicken Italiano Sub

$10.00

Grilled chicken with roasted red peppers, melted mozzarella cheese, & ceaser dressing

Cheese Steak Bomb

$12.00

Our cheese steak with onions, green peppers, & mushrooms on a homemade wrap.

Godfather Sub

$10.00

Toasted Sub with Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers, Provalone - Side of House Vin

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$10.00

Grilled chicken, Romain Lettuce, Ceasar Dressing in a wrap

Cold Subs

Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.00

Italian Sub

$10.00

Ham, salami, provolone

Tuna Sub

$9.00

Chicken Cutlet Sub

$10.00

Turkey Sub

$9.00

Chicken, Ham, & Cheese Sub

$10.50

Turkey, Ham, & Cheese Sub

$10.50

Veggie Wrap

$9.00

Lettuce tomato cucumber olives onion mushrooms banana peppers side of vinaigrette dressing

Grilled Chicken Sub

$10.00

Flatbread

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$11.00

Buffalo sauce, fried chicken, gorgonzola, mozzarella

Artichoke Flatbread

$11.00

Fresh tomato, chicken, mozzarella, balsamic glaze

Chicken Pesto Flatbread

$11.00

Roasted red peppers, mozzarella

Board Style Flatbread

$11.00

Fresh tomato, basil, garlic, and olive oil & Mozzarella Cheese

Pizza

12" Thin & Crispy

$12.00

16" Thin & Crispy

$15.00

12" Sicilian

$14.00

16" Sicilian

$18.00

Gluten Free

$16.00

Cauliflower Crust

$16.00

Gourmet Pizza

12" Thin & Crispy (ANGELO'S SPECIAL)

$18.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, and extra cheese

16" Thin & Crispy (ANGELO'S SPECIAL)

$24.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, and extra cheese

12" Thin & Crispy (BOARD SPECIAL)

$16.00

Mozzarella cheese base, topped with fresh tomato, basil, garlic, and olive oil

16" Thin & Crispy (BOARD SPECIAL)

$19.00

Mozzarella cheese base, topped with fresh tomato, basil, garlic, and olive oil

12" Thin & Crispy (WHITE)

$16.00

Ricotta cheese base, topped with spinach, shredded mozzarella cheese, and fresh tomato

16" Thin & Crispy (WHITE)

$19.00

Ricotta cheese base, topped with spinach, shredded mozzarella cheese, and fresh tomato

12" Thin & Crispy (BUFFALO)

$16.00

Buffalo sauce base, topped with breaded chicken, gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella, and garlic

16" Thin & Crispy (BUFFALO)

$19.00

Buffalo sauce base, topped with breaded chicken, gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella, and garlic

12" Thin & Crispy (SALAD)

$13.00

Don't knock it until you try it! Tomato sauce base pizza cooked, then topped with lettuce, fresh tomato, onions, black olives, and tossed in our homemade vinaigrette dressing

16" Thin & Crispy (SALAD)

$16.00

Don't knock it until you try it! Tomato sauce base pizza cooked, then topped with lettuce, fresh tomato, onions, black olives, and tossed in our homemade vinaigrette dressing

12" Thin & Crispy (BBQ)

$16.00

16" Thin & Crispy (BBQ)

$19.00

12" Thin & Crispy (MEAT LOVERS)

$18.00

16" Thin & Crispy (MEAT LOVERS)

$23.00

12" Thin & Crispy (HAWAIIAN)

$14.00

16" Thin & Crispy (HAWAIIAN)

$18.00

12" Thin & Crispy (VEGGIE)

$17.00

16" Thin & Crispy (VEGGIE)

$22.00

Italian Breads

"World Famous" Pepperoni Bread

$10.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella. Served with marinara sauce.

Stromboli

$11.00

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, mozzarella. Served with marinara.

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$11.00

Stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Spinach & Cheese Calzone

$12.00

Stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and spinach. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Meat & Cheese Calzone

$12.00

Ground beef, sausage, and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Pasta

Homemade Lasagna

$18.00

Layers of pasta, ricotta cheese and meat, topped with mozzarella

Stuffed Shells

$17.00

Jumbo pasta shells stuffed with ricotta, meat sauce and melted mozzarella

Manicotti

$16.00

Tubular pasta shells stuffed with ricotta, marinara sauce and melted mozzarella

Baked Cheese Ravioli

$17.50

Topped with meat sauce and melted mozzarella

Baked Meat Ravioli

$17.50

Topped with meat sauce and melted mozzarella

Baked Ziti

$17.50

Baked with ricotta, meat sauce and melted mozzarella

Spaghetti

$15.00

Penne Ala Vodka

$19.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$20.00

Served with a Parmesan cream sauce

Build Pasta

$15.00

House Specialties

Cheese Ravioli Ala Francesca

$21.50

Cheese ravioli in a spinach gorgonzola sauce

Michaelangelo

$22.00

Penne, chicken, roasted peppers, and pepperoncini tossed in a spicy white wine sauce. A MASTERPIECE!

Pasta Ala Roberto

$22.00

Sauteed prosciutto, onions, and peas, mixed with fettucini in a light cream sauce

Mona Lisa

$22.00

Grilled chicken mixed with penne alla vodka. BELLISIMO!

Davinci

$19.00

Penne sauteed with sausage, fresh tomato, onion, and basil in a light marinara sauce. DELICIOUS!

Picasso

$23.00

Veal sauteed with mushrooms and penne in a marsala wine sauce

Ralph's Rigatonis

$19.50

Rigatoni alla vodka with peas.

The Dorothy

$20.00

Cavatelli pasta with peas and prosciutto in a pomodoro sauce

Chicken

Chicken Parmigiana

$21.00

Chicken breast breaded, baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Sauteed with sauteed mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce.

Chicken Francese

$22.00

Chicken sauteed with mushsrooms in a white wine sauce.

Chicken Piccata

$22.00

Chicken sauteed in a lemon caper wine sauce.

Chicken, Penne, & Broccoli

$20.00

Chicken and brocolli diced, then tossed with penne in a garlic & oil sauce.

Chicken with Side of Vegetable

$19.00

Annie's Delight

$19.00

Chicken, broccoli, & spinach sauteed in garlic & oil.

Eggplant

Eggplant Parmigiana

$19.00

Eggplant breaded, baked with marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese, over spaghetti

Eggplant Rollatini

$21.00

Eggplant + Veal Combo

$23.00

Veal

diced veal with mushrooms, broccoli, and marsala sauce

Veal Parmigiana

$22.00

Veal cutlet breaded, baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese with spaghetti

Veal Marsala

$23.00

Sauteed with sauteed mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce with spaghetti

Veal Francese

$23.00

Veal sauteed with mushsrooms in a white wine sauce.

Veal Piccata

$23.00

Veal sauteed in a lemon caper wine sauce.

Veal & Peppers

$23.00

Veal cutlet topped with peppers and a marinara sauce.

Veal (mushroom, broccoli, marsala)

$23.00

Seafood

Clams Pomodoro

$21.00

Mussels Marinara

$21.00

Calamari Marinara

$22.00

Shrimp Scampi

$23.00

Linguini with Clam Sauce

$20.00

Seafood Trio

$24.00

Mussels, calamari, & shrimp sauteed in a marinara sauce.

Daily Lunch Special

(LS) Pasta

$10.00

(LS) Baked Ziti

$10.00

(LS) Cheese Ravioli

$10.00

(LS) Meat Ravioli

$10.00

(LS) Linguini with Clam Sauce

$12.00

(LS) Chicken Parmigiana

$12.00

(LS) Eggplant Parmigiana

$11.00

(LS) Chicken Broc Penne

$11.00

(LS) Penne Alla Vodka

$11.00

Jupiter Lunch Special

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken & Fries

$7.00

Chicken Breast Fried & Cut in Strips with Crispy Fries

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$7.00

Kids Pasta & Meatball

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Beverage

Can Soda

$1.25

Bottle Water

$2.00

Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water

$4.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Sides