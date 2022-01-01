Angelo's Pizza
95 Reviews
$$
240 Brainard Rd
Enfield, CT 06082
PIZZA OF THE MONTH
Build Your Own
SMALL GOURMET
SM ALEXANDERS FAV PIZZA
mozzarella, spinach, feta, fresh tomato, olives, extra virgin olive oil
SM ANASTASIS FAV PIZZA
tzatziki, mozzarella, gyro meat, red onion, fresh tomato
SM BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, onions, grilled chicken
SM BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
blue cheese, mozzarella, buffalo chicken
SM CARIBBEAN PIZZA
ricotta, mozzarella, bermuda onions, chicken, pineapple, bacon, spices
SM CHICKEN FLORENTINE PIZZA
red sauce, mozzarella & romano cheeses, garlic, spinach, chicken
SM CHICKEN PARM PIZZA
marinara, mozzarella, breaded chicken
SM LOADED POTATO PIZZA
Sour Cream, Potato, Broccoli, Bacon, Cheddar, And Mozzarella
SM CHRISTOS FAV PIZZA
mozzarella, garlic, shrimp, fresh tomato, broccoli, extra virgin olive oil
SM CLAMS CASINO PIZZA
mozzarella, garlic, clams, roasted red peppers, bacon, extra virgin olive oil
SM GENERAL TSAO PIZZA
red sauce, mozzarella, chicken tossed in Tsao sauce, pineapple, red onions, bacon, spice
SM HAWAIIAN PIZZA
red sauce, mozzarella, ham, pineapple
SM HOUSE SPECIAL PIZZA
pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, hamburger, sausage
SM JACOBS FAVORITE PIZZA
ranch, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, broccoli
SM MARGHERITA PIZZA
garlic sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
SM MEAT LOVERS PIZZA
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, bacon
SM NATES CHEESEBURGER PIZZA
MUST TRY... just ask Nate! ketchup, mustard, mozzarella, onion, pickle, hamburger
SM PRIMAVERA PIZZA
red sauce, mozzarella, peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomato, broccoli
LARGE GOURMET
LG ALEXANDERS FAV PIZZA
mozzarella, spinach, feta, fresh tomato, olives, extra virgin olive oil
LG ANASTASIS FAV PIZZA
tzatziki, mozzarella, gyro meat, red onion, fresh tomato
LG BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, onions, grilled chicken
LG BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
blue cheese, mozzarella, buffalo chicken
LG CHICKEN FLORENTINE PIZZA
red sauce, mozzarella & romano cheeses, garlic, spinach, chicken
LG CHICKEN PARM PIZZA
marinara, mozzarella, breaded chicken
LG LOADED POTATO PIZZA
Sour Cream, Potato, Broccoli, Bacon, Cheddar, And Mozzarella
LG CHRISTOS FAV PIZZA
mozzarella, garlic, shrimp, fresh tomato, broccoli, extra virgin olive oil
LG CLAMS CASINO PIZZA
mozzarella, garlic, clams, roasted red peppers, bacon, extra virgin olive oil
LG GENERAL TSAO PIZZA
red sauce, mozzarella, chicken tossed in Tsao sauce, pineapple, red onions, bacon, spice
LG HAWAIIAN PIZZA
red sauce, mozzarella, ham, pineapple
LG HOUSE SPECIAL PIZZA
pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, hamburger, sausage
LG JACOBS FAVORITE PIZZA
ranch, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, broccoli
LG MARGHERITA PIZZA
garlic sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
LG MEAT LOVERS PIZZA
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, bacon
LG NATES CHEESEBURGER PIZZA
MUST TRY... just ask Nate! ketchup, mustard, mozzarella, onion, pickle, hamburger
LG PRIMAVERA PIZZA
red sauce, mozzarella, peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomato, broccoli
LG CARIBBEAN PIZZA
Ricotta, Mozzarella, Red Onion, Chicken, Pineapple, Bacon, Spices.
PARTY GOURMET
Party ALEXANDERS FAV PIZZA
mozzarella, spinach, feta, fresh tomato, olives, extra virgin olive oil
Party ANASTASIS FAV PIZZA
tzatziki, mozzarella, gyro meat, red onion, fresh tomato
Party BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, onions, grilled chicken
Party BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
blue cheese, mozzarella, buffalo chicken
Party CARIBBEAN PIZZA
ricotta, mozzarella, bermuda onions, chicken, pineapple, bacon, spices
Party CHICKEN FLORENTINE PIZZA
red sauce, mozzarella & romano cheeses, garlic, spinach, chicken
Party CHICKEN PARM PIZZA
marinara, mozzarella, breaded chicken
Party LOADED POTATO PIZZA
Sour Cream, Potato, Broccoli, Bacon, Cheddar, And Mozzarella
Party CHRISTOS FAV PIZZA
mozzarella, garlic, shrimp, fresh tomato, broccoli, extra virgin olive oil
Party CLAMS CASINO PIZZA
mozzarella, garlic, clams, roasted red peppers, bacon, extra virgin olive oil
Party GENERAL TSAO PIZZA
red sauce, mozzarella, chicken tossed in Tsao sauce, pineapple, red onions, bacon, spice
Party HAWAIIAN PIZZA
red sauce, mozzarella, ham, pineapple
Party HOUSE SPECIAL PIZZA
pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, hamburger, sausage
Party JACOBS FAVORITE PIZZA
ranch, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, broccoli
Party MARGHERITA PIZZA
garlic sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
Party MEAT LOVERS PIZZA
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, bacon
Party NATES CHEESEBURGER PIZZA
MUST TRY... just ask Nate! ketchup, mustard, mozzarella, onion, pickle, hamburger
Party PRIMAVERA PIZZA
red sauce, mozzarella, peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomato, broccoli
BY THE SLICE
GLUTEN FREE PIZZA
DRINKS
Water Bottle
Green Tea Snapple
Kiwi Strawberry Snapple
Can Coke
Can Diet Coke
Can Sunkist Orange
Can Pepsi
Can diet Pepsi
20 oz Pepsi
20 oz Sierra Mist
20 oz Diet Pepsi
20 oz Orange Crush
2 Liter Pepsi
2 Liter Diet Pepsi
2 Liter Root Beer
2 Liter Dr. Pepper
2 Liter Mountain Dew
2 Liter Ginger Ale
2 Liter Orange
2 Liter Siera Mist
Appetizers
COLE SLAW
CURLY FRIES
FF with cheddar
French Fries
FF with cheddar & bacon
French Fries
FRENCH FRIES
FRIED RAVIOLI
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread with cheese
JALAPENO POPPERS
JOJO POTATO WEDGES
Macaroni Cheese Bites
MEATBALLS-SIDE
... served with garlic bread
MOZZARELLA STICKS
ONION RINGS
PASTA-MARINARA
POPCORN CHICKEN
... served with french fries & a side of BBQ Dipping Sauce
POPCORN SHRIMP
... served with french fries & a side of cocktail sauce
POTATO SKINS
SAUSAGE-SIDE
... served with garlic bread
SOUP DU JOUR
SWEET POTATO FRIES
CALAMARI RINGS W/FF
Wings & More
Jumbo Wings. Due to the continued increase in our cost, we are forcred to increase our prices for the wings. Temporarily
Boneless Wings
Chicken Tenders
... served with side of BBQ Dipping sauce
Boneless Buff Chicken Bites
... served with side of blue cheese dressing & celery sticks
Salads
Small Tossed Salad
mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, onions, peppers
Small Greek Salad
feta, kalamata olives, pepperoncini
Small Antipasto Salad
ham, genoa, capicola, provolone, pepperoni
Small CHEF Salad
ham, turkey, roast beef, provolone, hard boiled egg
Small Caesar Salad
romaine, croutons, romano cheese
Large Tossed Salad
mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, onions, peppers
Large Greek Salad
feta, kalamata olives, pepperoncini
Large Antipasto Salad
ham, genoa, capicola, provolone, pepperoni
Large CHEF Salad
ham, turkey, roast beef, provolone, hard boiled egg
Large Caesar Salad
romaine, croutons, romano cheese
Dinner Salad
Grilled Sandwich
Classic Sandwich
Classic Club
SMALL 8" GRINDERS
8" MEATBALL GRINDER
8" PEPPERONI GRINDER
8" SAUSAGE GRINDER
8" EGGPLANT GRINDER
8" CHICKEN CUTLET PARM GRINDER
8" VEGGIE BURGER GRINDER
8" HAM GRINDER
8" GENOA GRINDER
8" CAPICOLA GRINDER
8" ROAST BEEF GRINDER
8" TURKEY BREAST GRINDER
8" TUNA GRINDER
8" CHEESEBURGER GRINDER
8" FISH GRINDER
8" CRISPY CHICKEN GRINDER
8" GRILLED CHICKEN GRINDER
8" BUFFALO CHICKEN GRINDER
8" COLD CUT GRINDER
8" BLT GRINDER
8" STEAK PHILLY GRINDER
8" CHICKEN PHILLY GRINDER
8" CHICKEN BREAST CUTLET GRINDER
LARGE 16" GRINDERS
16" MEATBALL GRINDER
16" PEPPERONI GRINDER
16" SAUSAGE GRINDER
16" EGGPLANT GRINDER
16" CHICKEN CUTLET PARM GRINDER
16" VEGGIE BURGER GRINDER
16" HAM GRINDER
16" GENOA GRINDER
16" CAPICOLA GRINDER
16" ROAST BEEF GRINDER
16" TURKEY BREAST GRINDER
16" TUNA GRINDER
16" CHEESEBURGER GRINDER
16" FISH GRINDER
16" CRISPY CHICKEN GRINDER
16" GRILLED CHICKEN GRINDER
16" BUFFALO CHICKEN GRINDER
16" COLD CUT GRINDER
16" BLT GRINDER
16" STEAK PHILLY GRINDER
16" CHICKEN PHILLY GRINDER
16" CHICKEN CUTLET GRINDER
PANINIS
Italian Panini
pesto, provolone, genoa, capicola, pepperoni, ham, roasted peppers
Chicken Panini
grilled chicken, swiss cheese, bacon, fresh tomato, dijon
Tuna Melt
american cheese, fresh tomato
Roast Beef Panini
horseradish mayo, cheddar, onions, tomato
Eggplant Panini
marinara, provolone, red roasted peppers
Turkey Ranch Panini
turkey breast, swiss, bacon, tomato, ranch
PASTA
SEAFOOD
ITALIAN DINNERS
WRAPS
Sandwiches
Blackened Chicken
cajun seasoned with cheddar cheese
Texas CB
BBQ, onion ring, american cheese
Crispy Chicken
provolone cheese & mayo on a hard roll
BBQ Crispy Chicken
BBQ sauce on a hard roll
BLT
bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on ciabatta bread
Grilled Chicken
bacon & swiss cheese on ciabatta bread
Cordon Bleu Chicken
ham, provolone & honey mustard on ciabatta bread
Buffalo Chicken
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Welcome to Angelo's Pizza Enfield Online Ordering Page. We Always Offer Great Family Food at Reasonable Prices! Note: Online ordering prices reflect credit card charges. A 3.98% discount will be applied to cash sales for in store pick-ups only. Thank you
