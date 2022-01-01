Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Angelo's Pizza

95 Reviews

$$

240 Brainard Rd

Enfield, CT 06082

Popular Items

SM ALL MOZZ. PIZZA
LG ALL MOZZ. PIZZA
Monthly Special #12 : Large Cheese Pizza

Coupons

Family Feast #3

Family Feast #3

$31.98
#11 Monthly Special: Large Pizza, Cheesy Garlic Bread & Tenders

#11 Monthly Special: Large Pizza, Cheesy Garlic Bread & Tenders

$30.14
Monthly Special #12 : Large Cheese Pizza

Monthly Special #12 : Large Cheese Pizza

$14.55
Monthly Special #13 : $2.50 OFF Pasta with Meatballs OR Sausage

Monthly Special #13 : $2.50 OFF Pasta with Meatballs OR Sausage

$11.70

Monthly Special #10 Party Pizza 1 item

$27.02

Coupon #5 $2.00 OFF Cheese Calzone

$9.10

PIZZA OF THE MONTH

Sour Cream,Potato, Bacon,Broccoli, Mozzarella, And Cheddar Cheese
SM PIZZA Cordon Bleu

SM PIZZA Cordon Bleu

$18.20
LG PIZZA Cordon Bleu

LG PIZZA Cordon Bleu

$26.00

Build Your Own

Guess what? You get to be the artist!

SM ALL MOZZ. PIZZA

$11.18

10 inch pie, with 8 slices

LG ALL MOZZ. PIZZA

$15.60

16 inch pie, with 12 slices

PARTY ALL MOZZ. PIZZA

$27.04

18 x 24 inch, usually 24 slices, can also cut 30 slices

SMALL GOURMET

SM ALEXANDERS FAV PIZZA

$18.20

mozzarella, spinach, feta, fresh tomato, olives, extra virgin olive oil

SM ANASTASIS FAV PIZZA

$18.20

tzatziki, mozzarella, gyro meat, red onion, fresh tomato

SM BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$18.20

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, onions, grilled chicken

SM BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$18.20

blue cheese, mozzarella, buffalo chicken

SM CARIBBEAN PIZZA

$18.20

ricotta, mozzarella, bermuda onions, chicken, pineapple, bacon, spices

SM CHICKEN FLORENTINE PIZZA

$18.20

red sauce, mozzarella & romano cheeses, garlic, spinach, chicken

SM CHICKEN PARM PIZZA

$18.20

marinara, mozzarella, breaded chicken

SM LOADED POTATO PIZZA

$18.20

Sour Cream, Potato, Broccoli, Bacon, Cheddar, And Mozzarella

SM CHRISTOS FAV PIZZA

$18.20

mozzarella, garlic, shrimp, fresh tomato, broccoli, extra virgin olive oil

SM CLAMS CASINO PIZZA

$18.20

mozzarella, garlic, clams, roasted red peppers, bacon, extra virgin olive oil

SM GENERAL TSAO PIZZA

$18.20

red sauce, mozzarella, chicken tossed in Tsao sauce, pineapple, red onions, bacon, spice

SM HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$18.20

red sauce, mozzarella, ham, pineapple

SM HOUSE SPECIAL PIZZA

$18.20

pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, hamburger, sausage

SM JACOBS FAVORITE PIZZA

$18.20

ranch, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, broccoli

SM MARGHERITA PIZZA

$18.20

garlic sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil

SM MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

$18.20

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, bacon

SM NATES CHEESEBURGER PIZZA

$18.20

MUST TRY... just ask Nate! ketchup, mustard, mozzarella, onion, pickle, hamburger

SM PRIMAVERA PIZZA

$18.20

red sauce, mozzarella, peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomato, broccoli

LARGE GOURMET

LG ALEXANDERS FAV PIZZA

$26.00

mozzarella, spinach, feta, fresh tomato, olives, extra virgin olive oil

LG ANASTASIS FAV PIZZA

$26.00

tzatziki, mozzarella, gyro meat, red onion, fresh tomato

LG BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$26.00

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, onions, grilled chicken

LG BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$26.00

blue cheese, mozzarella, buffalo chicken

LG CHICKEN FLORENTINE PIZZA

$26.00

red sauce, mozzarella & romano cheeses, garlic, spinach, chicken

LG CHICKEN PARM PIZZA

$26.00

marinara, mozzarella, breaded chicken

LG LOADED POTATO PIZZA

$26.00

Sour Cream, Potato, Broccoli, Bacon, Cheddar, And Mozzarella

LG CHRISTOS FAV PIZZA

$26.00

mozzarella, garlic, shrimp, fresh tomato, broccoli, extra virgin olive oil

LG CLAMS CASINO PIZZA

$26.00

mozzarella, garlic, clams, roasted red peppers, bacon, extra virgin olive oil

LG GENERAL TSAO PIZZA

$26.00

red sauce, mozzarella, chicken tossed in Tsao sauce, pineapple, red onions, bacon, spice

LG HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$26.00

red sauce, mozzarella, ham, pineapple

LG HOUSE SPECIAL PIZZA

$26.00

pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, hamburger, sausage

LG JACOBS FAVORITE PIZZA

$26.00

ranch, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, broccoli

LG MARGHERITA PIZZA

$26.00

garlic sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil

LG MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

$26.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, bacon

LG NATES CHEESEBURGER PIZZA

$26.00

MUST TRY... just ask Nate! ketchup, mustard, mozzarella, onion, pickle, hamburger

LG PRIMAVERA PIZZA

$26.00

red sauce, mozzarella, peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomato, broccoli

LG CARIBBEAN PIZZA

$26.00

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Red Onion, Chicken, Pineapple, Bacon, Spices.

PARTY GOURMET

Party ALEXANDERS FAV PIZZA

$46.54

mozzarella, spinach, feta, fresh tomato, olives, extra virgin olive oil

Party ANASTASIS FAV PIZZA

$46.54

tzatziki, mozzarella, gyro meat, red onion, fresh tomato

Party BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$46.54

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, onions, grilled chicken

Party BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$46.54

blue cheese, mozzarella, buffalo chicken

Party CARIBBEAN PIZZA

$46.54

ricotta, mozzarella, bermuda onions, chicken, pineapple, bacon, spices

Party CHICKEN FLORENTINE PIZZA

$46.54

red sauce, mozzarella & romano cheeses, garlic, spinach, chicken

Party CHICKEN PARM PIZZA

$46.54

marinara, mozzarella, breaded chicken

Party LOADED POTATO PIZZA

$46.54

Sour Cream, Potato, Broccoli, Bacon, Cheddar, And Mozzarella

Party CHRISTOS FAV PIZZA

$46.54

mozzarella, garlic, shrimp, fresh tomato, broccoli, extra virgin olive oil

Party CLAMS CASINO PIZZA

$46.54

mozzarella, garlic, clams, roasted red peppers, bacon, extra virgin olive oil

Party GENERAL TSAO PIZZA

$46.54

red sauce, mozzarella, chicken tossed in Tsao sauce, pineapple, red onions, bacon, spice

Party HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$46.54

red sauce, mozzarella, ham, pineapple

Party HOUSE SPECIAL PIZZA

$46.54

pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, hamburger, sausage

Party JACOBS FAVORITE PIZZA

$46.54

ranch, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, broccoli

Party MARGHERITA PIZZA

$46.54

garlic sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil

Party MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

$46.54

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, bacon

Party NATES CHEESEBURGER PIZZA

$46.54

MUST TRY... just ask Nate! ketchup, mustard, mozzarella, onion, pickle, hamburger

Party PRIMAVERA PIZZA

$46.54

red sauce, mozzarella, peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomato, broccoli

BY THE SLICE

Slice - Cheese Pizza

$3.90

Slice - Pepperoni Pizza

$4.42

Slice - 2-Topping

$4.94

Select a maximum of two toppings from the list provided below

GLUTEN FREE PIZZA

>> GLUTEN FREE CRUST << 10 inch, one size available

Small GLUTEN FREE Pizza

$13.52

Potato Chips

SMALL UTZ Original Potato Chips

$2.38

LARGE UTZ Original Potato Chips

$4.78

DRINKS

Water Bottle

$1.56

Green Tea Snapple

$2.34Out of stock

Kiwi Strawberry Snapple

$2.34Out of stock

Can Coke

$1.56

Can Diet Coke

$1.56

Can Sunkist Orange

$1.56Out of stock

Can Pepsi

$1.56

Can diet Pepsi

$1.56

20 oz Pepsi

$2.60

20 oz Sierra Mist

$2.60Out of stock

20 oz Diet Pepsi

$2.60

20 oz Orange Crush

$2.60Out of stock

2 Liter Pepsi

$4.03

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$4.03

2 Liter Root Beer

$4.03

2 Liter Dr. Pepper

$4.03

2 Liter Mountain Dew

$4.03

2 Liter Ginger Ale

$4.03

2 Liter Orange

$4.03

2 Liter Siera Mist

$4.03

Appetizers

COLE SLAW

$3.49

CURLY FRIES

$8.06

FF with cheddar

$8.06

French Fries

FF with cheddar & bacon

$10.14

French Fries

FRENCH FRIES

$7.02

FRIED RAVIOLI

$8.58

Garlic Bread

$3.64

Garlic Bread with cheese

$4.68

JALAPENO POPPERS

$8.58

JOJO POTATO WEDGES

$8.58

Macaroni Cheese Bites

$8.58

MEATBALLS-SIDE

$5.98

... served with garlic bread

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$8.58

ONION RINGS

$7.54

PASTA-MARINARA

$7.54

POPCORN CHICKEN

$9.36

... served with french fries & a side of BBQ Dipping Sauce

POPCORN SHRIMP

$10.40

... served with french fries & a side of cocktail sauce

POTATO SKINS

$8.58

SAUSAGE-SIDE

$5.98

... served with garlic bread

SOUP DU JOUR

$3.64

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$7.54

CALAMARI RINGS W/FF

$10.14

Wings & More

Jumbo Wings. Due to the continued increase in our cost, we are forcred to increase our prices for the wings. Temporarily

$13.26+

Boneless Wings

$11.18+

Chicken Tenders

$10.14+

... served with side of BBQ Dipping sauce

Boneless Buff Chicken Bites

$10.14+

... served with side of blue cheese dressing & celery sticks

Salads

Small Tossed Salad

$7.54

mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, onions, peppers

Small Greek Salad

$9.10

feta, kalamata olives, pepperoncini

Small Antipasto Salad

$9.10

ham, genoa, capicola, provolone, pepperoni

Small CHEF Salad

$9.10

ham, turkey, roast beef, provolone, hard boiled egg

Small Caesar Salad

$8.32

romaine, croutons, romano cheese

Large Tossed Salad

$9.62

mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, onions, peppers

Large Greek Salad

$12.22

feta, kalamata olives, pepperoncini

Large Antipasto Salad

$12.22

ham, genoa, capicola, provolone, pepperoni

Large CHEF Salad

$12.22

ham, turkey, roast beef, provolone, hard boiled egg

Large Caesar Salad

$10.92

romaine, croutons, romano cheese

Dinner Salad

$4.16

Grilled Sandwich

choice of white or wheat bread (with pickle)

Grilled Cheese

$4.68

Grilled Cheese w/ Tomato

$5.98

Grilled Cheese w/ Bacon

$8.06

Grilled Cheese w/ Ham

$8.06

Classic Sandwich

choice of hard roll, white or wheat beard. Comes with lettuce, tomato, provolone & pickle (unless otherwise noted)

HAM Sandwich

$8.32

TURKEY Sandwich

$8.32

ROAST BEEF Sandwich

$8.32

TUNA Sandwich

$8.32

PHILLY STEAK (WRAP)

$9.62

topped with peppers, onions, mushrooms, melted cheddar cheese

PHILLY CHICKEN (WRAP)

$9.62

topped with peppers, onions, mushrooms, melted cheddar cheese

Classic Club

Topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo & served with french fries

HAM Club Sandwich

$12.47

TURKEY Club Sandwich

$12.47

ROAST BEEF Club Sandwich

$12.47

SMALL 8" GRINDERS

8" MEATBALL GRINDER

$7.28

8" PEPPERONI GRINDER

$8.32

8" SAUSAGE GRINDER

$8.32

8" EGGPLANT GRINDER

$8.32

8" CHICKEN CUTLET PARM GRINDER

$9.88

8" VEGGIE BURGER GRINDER

$7.28

8" HAM GRINDER

$7.28

8" GENOA GRINDER

$7.28

8" CAPICOLA GRINDER

$9.62

8" ROAST BEEF GRINDER

$9.88

8" TURKEY BREAST GRINDER

$8.32

8" TUNA GRINDER

$8.32

8" CHEESEBURGER GRINDER

$7.80

8" FISH GRINDER

$7.80

8" CRISPY CHICKEN GRINDER

$8.32

8" GRILLED CHICKEN GRINDER

$8.32

8" BUFFALO CHICKEN GRINDER

$8.32

8" COLD CUT GRINDER

$9.62

8" BLT GRINDER

$9.62

8" STEAK PHILLY GRINDER

$9.62

8" CHICKEN PHILLY GRINDER

$9.62

8" CHICKEN BREAST CUTLET GRINDER

$9.88

LARGE 16" GRINDERS

16" MEATBALL GRINDER

$14.04

16" PEPPERONI GRINDER

$16.12

16" SAUSAGE GRINDER

$16.12

16" EGGPLANT GRINDER

$16.12

16" CHICKEN CUTLET PARM GRINDER

$19.24

16" VEGGIE BURGER GRINDER

$14.04

16" HAM GRINDER

$14.04

16" GENOA GRINDER

$14.04

16" CAPICOLA GRINDER

$18.72

16" ROAST BEEF GRINDER

$19.24

16" TURKEY BREAST GRINDER

$16.12

16" TUNA GRINDER

$16.12

16" CHEESEBURGER GRINDER

$15.34

16" FISH GRINDER

$15.34

16" CRISPY CHICKEN GRINDER

$16.12

16" GRILLED CHICKEN GRINDER

$16.12

16" BUFFALO CHICKEN GRINDER

$16.12

16" COLD CUT GRINDER

$18.72

16" BLT GRINDER

$18.72

16" STEAK PHILLY GRINDER

$18.72

16" CHICKEN PHILLY GRINDER

$18.72

16" CHICKEN CUTLET GRINDER

$19.24

PANINIS

Served as panini only or make it a deluxe platter with french fries & a pickle.

Italian Panini

$10.92

pesto, provolone, genoa, capicola, pepperoni, ham, roasted peppers

Chicken Panini

$10.92

grilled chicken, swiss cheese, bacon, fresh tomato, dijon

Tuna Melt

$10.92

american cheese, fresh tomato

Roast Beef Panini

$10.92

horseradish mayo, cheddar, onions, tomato

Eggplant Panini

$10.92

marinara, provolone, red roasted peppers

Turkey Ranch Panini

$10.92

turkey breast, swiss, bacon, tomato, ranch

Burgers

Hamburger

$7.80

6 oz angus beef on a hard roll

Cheeseburger

$8.84

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.92

Veggie Burger

$8.06

PASTA

Served with dinner salad & rolls

PASTA Marinana

$10.39

Choice of angel hair, spaghetti, penne or linguini

PASTA Sausage

$14.30

PASTA Meatball

$14.30

PASTA Bolognese

$14.30

with meat sauce

BAKED Lasagna

$14.30

BAKED Stuffed Shells

$13.26

BAKED Manicotti

$13.26

BAKED Cheese Ravioli

$13.26

SEAFOOD

FISH N CHIPS

$13.26

french fries & cole slaw

FRIED CLAM STRIPS

$13.26

french fries & cole slaw

FRIED SHRIMP

$16.64

french fries & cole slaw

FRIED SEAFOOD PLATTER

$17.62

fish, shrimp, clam strips, french fries & cole slaw

SHRIMP PARMESAN over PASTA

$16.58

NEW FRIED SCALLOPS

$16.64

FRIED CALAMARI RINGS

$14.30

ITALIAN DINNERS

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$17.42

Chicken Carbonara

$17.42

bacon, garlic, alfredo sauce, tossed with pasta

Chicken Cutlet Parmesan

$18.67

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.59

Meatball & Peppers Parmesan

$15.59

Primavera Alfredo

$14.30

Sausage & Peppers Parmesan

$15.59

Tortellini Pepito

$17.94

spicy cream sauce

GREEK DINNERS

Gyro

$9.10

Gyro Platter

$13.00

Spanakopita

$8.84

Spanakopita Platter

$12.22

CALZONES

CALZONE

$11.18

KIDS

Kids GRILLED CHEESE

$6.24

Kids CHEESEBURGER

$7.23

Kids CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$7.23

Kids PENNE MEATBALL

$7.23

Kids CHICKEN NUGGETS

$7.23

Kids MAC N CHEESE

$7.23

Kids CHICKEN MAC N CHEESE

$8.27

Kids PITA PEPPERONI PIZZA

$7.23

DESSERTS (OO)

NY Cheesecake

$5.98

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$5.98

Oreo Mousse Cake

$5.98
Limoncello Mascarpone Cup

Limoncello Mascarpone Cup

$6.50Out of stock

WRAPS

Served with lettuce, tomato, mayo & pickle or make it a deluxe platter with french fries

HAM & CHEESE Wrap

$9.88

TURKEY Wrap

$9.88

ROAST BEEF Wrap

$9.88

TUNA Wrap

$9.88

Sandwiches

Blackened Chicken

$10.92

cajun seasoned with cheddar cheese

Texas CB

$10.92

BBQ, onion ring, american cheese

Crispy Chicken

$10.92

provolone cheese & mayo on a hard roll

BBQ Crispy Chicken

$10.92

BBQ sauce on a hard roll

BLT

$12.22

bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on ciabatta bread

Grilled Chicken

$11.18

bacon & swiss cheese on ciabatta bread

Cordon Bleu Chicken

$11.18

ham, provolone & honey mustard on ciabatta bread

Buffalo Chicken

$10.92

QUESADILLAS

PhillySteak Quesadilla

$10.14+

onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheddar

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$10.14+

cheddar & hot sauce

Vegetable Quesadilla

$9.36+

cheddar & grilled vegetables

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.36+

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$10.92+

cheddar, chicken, bacon & ranch

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markContactless Payments
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Angelo's Pizza Enfield Online Ordering Page. We Always Offer Great Family Food at Reasonable Prices! Note: Online ordering prices reflect credit card charges. A 3.98% discount will be applied to cash sales for in store pick-ups only. Thank you

Location

240 Brainard Rd, Enfield, CT 06082

Directions

Gallery
Angelo's Pizza image
Angelo's Pizza image
Angelo's Pizza image
Angelo's Pizza image

Map
