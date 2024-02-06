Angelo's Pizza
240 Brainard Rd
Enfield, CT 06082
PIZZA
PIZZA OF THE MONTH
Build Your Own
SMALL GOURMET
- SM ALEXANDERS FAV PIZZA$19.23
mozzarella, spinach, feta, fresh tomato, olives, extra virgin olive oil
- SM ANASTASIS FAV PIZZA$19.23
tzatziki, mozzarella, gyro meat, red onion, fresh tomato
- SM BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA$19.23
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, onions, grilled chicken
- SM BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$19.23
blue cheese, mozzarella, buffalo chicken
- SM CARIBBEAN PIZZA$19.23
ricotta, mozzarella, bermuda onions, chicken, pineapple, bacon, spices
- SM CHICKEN FLORENTINE PIZZA$19.23
red sauce, mozzarella & romano cheeses, garlic, spinach, chicken
- SM CHICKEN PARM PIZZA$19.23
marinara, mozzarella, breaded chicken
- SM LOADED POTATO PIZZA$19.23
Sour Cream, Potato, Broccoli, Bacon, Cheddar, And Mozzarella
- SM CHRISTOS FAV PIZZA$19.23
mozzarella, garlic, shrimp, fresh tomato, broccoli, extra virgin olive oil
- SM CLAMS CASINO PIZZA$19.23
mozzarella, garlic, clams, roasted red peppers, bacon, extra virgin olive oil
- SM GENERAL TSAO PIZZA$19.23
red sauce, mozzarella, chicken tossed in Tsao sauce, pineapple, red onions, bacon, spice
- SM HAWAIIAN PIZZA$18.20
red sauce, mozzarella, ham, pineapple
- SM HOUSE SPECIAL PIZZA$19.23
pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, hamburger, sausage
- SM JACOBS FAVORITE PIZZA$19.23
ranch, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, broccoli
- SM MARGHERITA PIZZA$18.20
garlic sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
- SM MEAT LOVERS PIZZA$19.23
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, bacon
- SM NATES CHEESEBURGER PIZZA$19.23
MUST TRY... just ask Nate! ketchup, mustard, mozzarella, onion, pickle, hamburger
- SM PRIMAVERA PIZZA$19.23
red sauce, mozzarella, peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomato, broccoli
LARGE GOURMET
- LG ALEXANDERS FAV PIZZA$28.59
mozzarella, spinach, feta, fresh tomato, olives, extra virgin olive oil
- LG ANASTASIS FAV PIZZA$28.59
tzatziki, mozzarella, gyro meat, red onion, fresh tomato
- LG BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA$28.59
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, onions, grilled chicken
- LG BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$28.59
blue cheese, mozzarella, buffalo chicken
- LG CHICKEN FLORENTINE PIZZA$28.59
red sauce, mozzarella & romano cheeses, garlic, spinach, chicken
- LG CHICKEN PARM PIZZA$28.59
marinara, mozzarella, breaded chicken
- LG LOADED POTATO PIZZA$28.59
Sour Cream, Potato, Broccoli, Bacon, Cheddar, And Mozzarella
- LG CHRISTOS FAV PIZZA$28.59
mozzarella, garlic, shrimp, fresh tomato, broccoli, extra virgin olive oil
- LG CLAMS CASINO PIZZA$28.59
mozzarella, garlic, clams, roasted red peppers, bacon, extra virgin olive oil
- LG GENERAL TSAO PIZZA$28.59
red sauce, mozzarella, chicken tossed in Tsao sauce, pineapple, red onions, bacon, spice
- LG HAWAIIAN PIZZA$26.00
red sauce, mozzarella, ham, pineapple
- LG HOUSE SPECIAL PIZZA$28.59
pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, hamburger, sausage
- LG JACOBS FAVORITE PIZZA$28.59
ranch, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, broccoli
- LG MARGHERITA PIZZA$26.00
garlic sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
- LG MEAT LOVERS PIZZA$28.59
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, bacon
- LG NATES CHEESEBURGER PIZZA$28.59
MUST TRY... just ask Nate! ketchup, mustard, mozzarella, onion, pickle, hamburger
- LG PRIMAVERA PIZZA$28.59
red sauce, mozzarella, peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomato, broccoli
- LG CARIBBEAN PIZZA$28.59
Ricotta, Mozzarella, Red Onion, Chicken, Pineapple, Bacon, Spices.
PARTY GOURMET
- Party ALEXANDERS FAV PIZZA$51.46
mozzarella, spinach, feta, fresh tomato, olives, extra virgin olive oil
- Party ANASTASIS FAV PIZZA$51.46
tzatziki, mozzarella, gyro meat, red onion, fresh tomato
- Party BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA$51.46
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, onions, grilled chicken
- Party BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$51.46
blue cheese, mozzarella, buffalo chicken
- Party CARIBBEAN PIZZA$51.46
ricotta, mozzarella, bermuda onions, chicken, pineapple, bacon, spices
- Party CHICKEN FLORENTINE PIZZA$51.46
red sauce, mozzarella & romano cheeses, garlic, spinach, chicken
- Party CHICKEN PARM PIZZA$51.46
marinara, mozzarella, breaded chicken
- Party LOADED POTATO PIZZA$51.46
Sour Cream, Potato, Broccoli, Bacon, Cheddar, And Mozzarella
- Party CHRISTOS FAV PIZZA$51.46
mozzarella, garlic, shrimp, fresh tomato, broccoli, extra virgin olive oil
- Party CLAMS CASINO PIZZA$51.46
mozzarella, garlic, clams, roasted red peppers, bacon, extra virgin olive oil
- Party GENERAL TSAO PIZZA$51.46
red sauce, mozzarella, chicken tossed in Tsao sauce, pineapple, red onions, bacon, spice
- Party HAWAIIAN PIZZA$44.70
red sauce, mozzarella, ham, pineapple
- Party HOUSE SPECIAL PIZZA$51.46
pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, hamburger, sausage
- Party JACOBS FAVORITE PIZZA$51.46
ranch, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, broccoli
- Party MARGHERITA PIZZA$44.70
garlic sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
- Party MEAT LOVERS PIZZA$51.46
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, bacon
- Party NATES CHEESEBURGER PIZZA$51.46
MUST TRY... just ask Nate! ketchup, mustard, mozzarella, onion, pickle, hamburger
- Party PRIMAVERA PIZZA$51.46
red sauce, mozzarella, peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomato, broccoli
BY THE SLICE
GLUTEN FREE PIZZA
DRINKS
- Water Bottle$1.56
- Raspberry Snapple$2.34
- Kiwi Strawberry Snapple$2.34
- Can Coke$1.56
- Can Diet Coke$1.56
- Can Sunkist Orange$1.56
- Can Pepsi$1.56
- Can diet Pepsi$1.56
- 20 oz Pepsi$2.60
- 20 oz Sierra Mist$2.60
- 20 oz Diet Pepsi$2.60
- 20 oz Orange Crush$2.60
- 2 Liter Pepsi$4.16
- 2 Liter Diet Pepsi$4.16
- 2 Liter Root Beer$4.16
- 2 Liter Dr. Pepper$4.16
- 2 Liter Mountain Dew$4.16
- 2 Liter Ginger Ale$4.16
- 2 Liter Orange$4.16
- 2 Liter Siera Mist$4.16
STARTERS
Appetizers
- COLE SLAW$3.49
- CURLY FRIES$9.10
- FF with cheddar$9.88
French Fries
- FF with cheddar & bacon$11.96
French Fries
- FRENCH FRIES$7.80
- FRIED RAVIOLI$9.10
- Garlic Bread$3.64
- Garlic Bread with cheese$4.68
- JALAPENO POPPERS$9.10
- JOJO POTATO WEDGES$9.10
- Macaroni Cheese Bites$9.10
- MEATBALLS-SIDE$6.50
... served with garlic bread
- MOZZARELLA STICKS$9.10
- ONION RINGS$9.10
- PASTA-MARINARA$8.32