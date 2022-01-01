Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Angelo's To Go - Fort Lauderdale

15 N Federal Hwy

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Popular Items

Fried Zucchini Chips
12" Cheese
Build Your Own Pasta

Build Your Own Pasta

Build Your Own Pasta

Build Your Own Pasta

$10.99

Choose a Pasta. Choose a Sauce.

Italian Favorites

5 Layer Lasagna Entrée

5 Layer Lasagna Entrée

$14.99Out of stock

Layers of Pasta, Ground Beef, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmesan and Marinara Sauce

Mulberry Street Baked Penne Entrée

$13.99Out of stock

Sweet Italian Sausage, Penne Pasta, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella and Topped with Creamy Ricotta Cheese

Spaghetti & Meatballs Entrée

Spaghetti & Meatballs Entrée

$13.99Out of stock

Hand Rolled Meatballs Served Over Spaghetti with Homemade Marinara and a Sprinkle of Parmesan Cheese

Chicken Parmesan Entrée

Chicken Parmesan Entrée

$12.99Out of stock

Hand Pounded Chicken Breast Fried to Perfection and Served Over Spaghetti. Topped with Marinara Sauce and Creamy Mozzarella.

Iron (Wo)man Pasta Entrée

Iron (Wo)man Pasta Entrée

$13.99Out of stock

Your Choice of Zucchini Noodles (GF) or Garlic Roasted Spaghetti Squash (GF) Tossed in Fat Free Marinara Sauce with Low Fat Ground Turkey.

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.99Out of stock

Made-to-Order Alfredo Sauce Tossed with Imported Fettuccine and Topped with Fried or Baked Chicken

Eggplant Parmesan Entrée

Eggplant Parmesan Entrée

$13.99Out of stock

Fried Skinless Eggplant Layered with Homemade Marinara and Mozzarella. Presented Over Spaghetti and Topped Marinara and Creamy Mozzarella.

Oven Baked Lemon Oregano Chicken Entrée

Oven Baked Lemon Oregano Chicken Entrée

$14.99Out of stock

Chicken Baked to Perfection. Served Over Fat Free Roasted Garlic Spaghetti Squash with a Charred Lemon Wedge

10 pc Shrimp Marinara

$13.99Out of stock

10 Sautéed shrimp tossed in our delicious House made Marinara Sauce and served on pasta

Penne Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

Penne Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

$12.99Out of stock

Sweet Italian Sausage tossed with Fresh Broccoli Rabe over Penne Pasta in our Made to Order Olive Oil Herb Sauce, finished with Imported Pecorino Romano Cheese.

Ilene's Steamed Zucchini Noodles w/ Double Steamed Veg

$12.99Out of stock

Chicken Piccata

$19.99Out of stock

Chicken Marsala

$19.99Out of stock
Penne With Vodka Sauce and two meatballs

Penne With Vodka Sauce and two meatballs

$15.99Out of stock

Family Packs

Family Pack #1

$55.99

4 Portions of Chicken Parmesan, Pasta of Choice, Large House Salad, Loaf of Garlic Bread and 4 Cannoli

Family Pack #2

$55.99Out of stock

2 Large Pans of Old Fashioned Spaghetti & Meatballs, Large House Salad, Loaf of Garlic Bread and 4 Cannoli

Family Pack #3

$55.99

2 Large Pans of Mulberry Street Baked Penne, Large House Salad, Loaf of Garlic Bread and 4 Cannoli

Extra Grande Pack

$85.99Out of stock

2 Portions Lasagna, 2 Portions Eggplant Parm, 4 Portions Chicken Parm, 6 3oz. Meatballs, Small Pan Mulberry Street Baked Penne, Large House Salad, Loaf of Garlic Bread and 6 Cannoli

Pizza Family Pack 12"

$60.99

1 - 12" Cheese 1 - 12" pepperoni Large Salad 4 - Cannoli 10 Garlic Knots 6 Meatballs

Pizza

Slices

$3.99

12" Cheese

$10.99

16" Cheese

$18.99

Build your own pizza. Choose crust, sauce and toppings

Margherita Pizza

$12.99+

18" Cheese

$22.99Out of stock

Heros - Served with Fried Zucchini Chips

Johnny O's Philly Cheesesteak

Johnny O's Philly Cheesesteak

$15.99Out of stock

Paper Thin Sliced Choice Ribeye, Cooked Traditionally and Topped with Philly Style Onions and Cheez Whiz.

The Big Rob Hero

The Big Rob Hero

$13.99Out of stock

Hand Breaded Chicken Cutlets Fried then Topped with Parmesan Broccoli Rabe, Hot Cherry Peppers and Provolone Cheese.

Chicken Parm Hero

Chicken Parm Hero

$14.99Out of stock

Hand Breaded Chicken Cutlets on Our Hero Roll, Topped with Marinara Sauce and Creamy Mozzarella.

Meatball Hero

Meatball Hero

$14.99Out of stock

Smothered in Marinara Sauce and Creamy Mozzarella

Sausage, Onion & Pepper Hero

Sausage, Onion & Pepper Hero

$16.99Out of stock

Sweet Italian Sausage Packed into a Fresh Roll, Doused in Sautéed Peppers and Onions

The Godfather

$14.99Out of stock

Layered imported Salami, Mortadella and Capicola with Provolone, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomatoes, Red Onions, Herbs and Balsamic Glaze

The Capo

$12.99Out of stock

Imported Gabagool (Capicola) on Our Hero Roll, with Provolone, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomatoes, Red Onion, Herbs with Balsamic Glaze

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.99Out of stock

Fried Chicken Cutlet, topped with Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes and homemade ranch dressing

Chicken Philly Loaded

$13.99Out of stock

Baked Chicken with Philly Style Onions, Mushrooms and Peppers. Topped with Cheeze Whiz. Provolone is also offered

Chicken Caprese

$12.99Out of stock

Baked Chicken with Pesto, Oven Dried Tomatoes and Arugula on a toasted roll

Eggplant Parm Hero

$14.99Out of stock

Chicken Wings

Wings (6)

$12.99

Six chicken wings with choice of sauce. Sauce choices: Buffalo - hot, medium or mild, Plain, BBQ, Spicy BBQ and garlic parm (extra 1.99)

Wings (10)

$17.99

Ten chicken wings with choice of sauce. Sauce choices are: Buffalo, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, plain and garlic parm (extra 1.99)

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Protein Add Ons

Meatballs Side Order (2)

$4.99Out of stock

Two 3oz Meatballs

Baked Lemon Oregano Chicken Side Order

$5.99Out of stock

Baked Lemon Oregano Chicken

Hand Breaded Chicken Side Order

$5.99Out of stock

Hand Pounded Breaded Chicken

Thin Sliced Choice Ribeye

$6.99Out of stock

Sweet Italian Sausage

$4.99Out of stock

Low Fat Ground Turkey

$4.99Out of stock

Fresh Salmon

$8.99Out of stock

Wild Caught Shrimp

$7.99Out of stock

Chicken Meatball Side Order

$4.99Out of stock

Turkey Meatball Side Order

$4.99Out of stock

Sides

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$5.99Out of stock

Fried Belgioioso Mozzarella with Homemade Marinara Sauce

Fried Zucchini Chips

Fried Zucchini Chips

$3.99

Flash Fried and Served with Our Homemade Marinara Sauce

Garlic Bread

$5.99

By the 10 inch Loaf

Garlic Knots (4)

$1.99

Garlic Cheese Knots

$4.99

French Fries

$4.99

Parm Fries

$5.99

Truffle Fries

$6.99

Salads

House Salad

$5.99Out of stock

Romaine Lettuce, Garden Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumber and Red Onion. Side of Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Romaine Lettuce, Toasted Italian Bread Cubes and Freshly Grated Parmesan Cheese. Topped with Your Choice of Hand Breaded or Baked Chicken. Served with a Side of Our Homemade Eggless Caesar Dressing.

Panzanella Salad

Panzanella Salad

$7.99Out of stock

Garden Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Torn Basil and Toasted Italian Bread Cubes. Side of Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing.

Tomato Caprese

Tomato Caprese

$7.99

Sliced Roma Tomato Topped with Belgioioso Mozzarella, Basil, Drizzled with Balsamic Reduction.

The Energy Bowl

The Energy Bowl

$10.99Out of stock

Romaine Lettuce Topped with Quinoa, Garden Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Hard-boiled Egg and Baked Chicken. Side of Buttermilk Ranch Dressing.

Caesar Salad (w/o Chicken)

$5.99Out of stock

Romaine Lettuce, Toasted Italian Bread Cubes and Freshly Grated Parmesan Cheese. Served with a Side of Our Homemade Eggless Caesar Dressing.

Antipasto

$9.99

Cavo Avowavo

$10.99Out of stock

Kale, Romaine, Tomatoes, Corn, Smashed Avocado topped with crispy Capicola and hard boil egg

Chicken Milanese Salad

$12.99

Hand Breaded or Baked Chicken, chopped arugula, romaine, red onion and tomatoes, parmesan and house dressing

Salad Dressing

Balsamic Vinaigrette

Eggless Caesar

Buttermilk Ranch

Olive Oil

Blue Cheese Dressing

Side of Sauce

Vodka Sauce

$1.99

Alfredo Sauce

$1.99

Pesto Sauce

$1.99

Spicy Fra Diavolo

$1.99

Marinara

$0.50

Fat Free Marinara

$1.99

Dessert

Handmade Cannoli

Handmade Cannoli

$1.99

1 Cannoli

Nonna's Cheesecake

Nonna's Cheesecake

$7.99

Traditional Italian Ricotta Cheesecake

Cookies

$1.99

Delicious Chocolate Chip Cookies

Lemonchello

$7.99Out of stock

Mississippi Mud

$7.99Out of stock

Drinks

Cola

$2.49

Diet Cola

$2.49

Cream Soda

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Root Beer

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$3.99Out of stock

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.99

Gingerale

$2.49

Raspberry Tea

$2.49

Lemon Mist

$2.49
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Craveable, Customizable, Italian

15 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

