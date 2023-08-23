Beverages

Water

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Barq's Root Beer

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Cherry Coke

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Half Sweet Half Unsweet

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.00

Regular Coffee

$2.49

Decaf Coffee

$2.49

Hot Tea Regular

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Espresso

$2.49

Root Beer Float

$4.00

Affogato

$3.50

Food

Appetizers

Meatballs Marinara

$6.99

Hand formed meatballs (4) served with marinara sauce

Fried Mozzarella

$11.99

Perfectly aged mozzarella, breaded and flash fried. Served with our house-made marinara

Garlic Knots

$0.85+

Our fresh pizza dough pulled apart, twisted into knots, baked and tossed in fresh garlic, olive oil, and dusting if Romano cheese

Arancini

$9.99

Classic bolognese stuffed rice balls, coated with Italian breadcrumbs then deep fried. Served with house marinara

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$6.99

An italian baguette topped with fresh garlic, spices and mozzarella cheese, baked and served with side of marinara

French Onion Soup

$7.99

Hearty beef broth, caramelized onions, crostini, melted cheese, and a shot of brandy combine to create an onion soup without equal

Angelo's Pasta

Mama Rizzolo's Meat Lasagna

$12.99+

Layers of pasta with seasoned ricotta cheese and bolognese sauce baked under a blanket of mozzarella and covered with another layer of sauce. You can taste the passion in my mother's recipe for great Italian cooking

Penne Ricce

$16.99

Fresh Roma tomatoes sautéed in garlic and extra virgin olive oil with golden fried chicken cutlet tossed in a rich and creamy tomato cream sauce dusted with Romano cheese and fresh Italian parsley

Shrimp Ricce

$18.99

Fresh Roma tomatoes sautéed in garlic and extra virgin olive oil with shrimp tossed in a rich and creamy tomato cream sauce dusted with Romano cheese and fresh Italian parsley

Baked Ziti

$13.99

A classic Italian comfort food, with ricotta, Romano and mozzarella

Baked Ravioli

$13.99

Ricotta stuffed ravioli topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese and baked

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$16.99

If you grew up with spaghetti and meatballs, then you owe it to yourself to try our family recipe. Hand-formed meatballs over tender spaghetti with homemade marinara sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.99

Fettuccini tossed in Alfredo sauce

Penne Alla Vodka

$16.99

Bacon sautéed with onion then simmered in marinara, a shot of vodka, and a splash of real cream

Pasta with Marinara

$10.99

Choice of Pasta tossed and topped with our homemade marinara sauce

Pasta with Garlic and Oil

$10.99

Chicken and Specialties

Chicken Parmigiano Dinner

$15.99

Our signature dish, with tender, breaded chicken cutlet smothered in homemade marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella and served with a side of pasta

Eggplant Parmigiano Dinner

$15.99

Our signature dish, with breaded, fried eggplant smothered in homemade marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella and served with a side of pasta

Chicken Francese

$17.99

Chicken dipped in seasoned egg batter and sautéed in a lemon-butter and white wine sauce. Served with a side of pasta

Chicken Marsala

$17.99

Chicken and mushrooms sautéed in a porcini mushroom and Marsala wine sauce. Served with your choice of pasta

Chicken Scampi

$15.99

Chicken sautéed with garlic and extra virgin olive oil, simmered in a white wine and butter sauce then dusted with fresh Italian parsley. Served over pasta

Seafood

Linguine w/ Clam Sauce

$17.99

Whole baby clams (no shells) sautéed in olive oil and fresh garlic, simmered in your choice of white wine or marinara sauce and sprinkled with fresh parsley

Shrimp Scampi Angelo's Style

$17.99

Shrimp sautéed with garlic and extra virgin olive oil, simmered in a white wine and butter sauce then dusted with fresh Italian parsley. Served over pasta

Wings

8 Wings

$13.99

12 Wings

$18.99

16 Wings

$24.00

24 Wings

$33.00

30 Wings

$40.00

50 Wings

$62.00

100 Wings

$110.00

Specialty Rolls

LG Stromboli

$14.99

Our pizza dough rolled with shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, salami, and banana peppers

SM Stromboli

$11.99

Our pizza dough rolled with shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, salami, and banana peppers

LG Cheesesteak Stromboli

$19.99

Thinly sliced beef, sautéed with peppers, onions, mushrooms, rolled with mozzarella cheese in our pizza dough and baked until golden

SM Cheesesteak Stromboli

$14.99

Thinly sliced beef, sautéed with peppers, onions, mushrooms, rolled with mozzarella cheese in our pizza dough and baked until golden

LG Calzone

$14.99

An Italian pizza dough folded & stuffed with seasoned ricotta cheese. Add pizza toppings to create your own personal favorite

SM Calzone

$11.99

An Italian pizza dough folded & stuffed with seasoned ricotta cheese. Add pizza toppings to create your own personal favorite

Spinach Roll

$6.99

Fresh baby spinach, garlic and olive oil rolled into our pizza dough, sliced into pinwheels and baked

New York Swirl

$8.49

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, and sliced meatballs rolled into our pizza dough with cheese and light sauce, then sliced into pinwheels and baked

Rizzolo Rollos

Chicken Parmigiano Rollo

$11.99

Fresh chicken cutlet, breaded, and wrapped with marinara and mozzarella in pizza dough

Eggplant Parmigiano Rollo

$11.99

Lightly breaded, fried eggplant with marinara and mozzarella wrapped in pizza dough and baked

Sausage Rollo

$11.99

Sliced Italian sausage with green peppers, onion and mozzarella wrapped in pizza dough

Heroes

Chicken Parmigiano Hero

$10.99

Flash fried chicken cutlet topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese

Steak and Cheese Hero

$11.99

Thin sliced beef, sauteed with peppers, mushrooms, and onions on a toasted hero topped with provolone

Meatball Parmigiano Hero

$10.99

Hand rolled meatballs topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Parmigiano Hero

$10.99

Flash fried eggplant topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese

Sausage Parmigiano Hero

$10.99

Italian sausage topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese

Sausage, Peppers and Onions Hero

$10.99

Italian sausage sauteed with peppers and onions

Italian Cold Cut Hero

$10.99

Pepperoni, ham, and Genoa salami topped with lettuce, tomato, and onions. Served with Italian dressing

Salads

Small - Garden Salad

$3.99

Fresh, crispy mixed greens with red onion, tomato, and cucumbers

Large - Garden Salad

$7.99

Fresh, crispy mixed greens with red onion, tomato, and cucumbers

Antipasto Salad

$14.99

Fresh, crispy mixed greens with Roma tomato, pepperoncini, Genoa salami, provolone and giardiniera, cucumber and olives with olive oil and red wine vinegar dressing

Sides

Side 2 Meatballs w/ Marinara

$2.99

Homemade meatballs with marinara sauce

Side 2 Sausage w/ Marinara

$2.99

Roasted sweet Italian sausage with marinara sauce

Seasoned Fries

$3.75

Pasta Salad

$2.99

Broccoli and Garlic

$4.99

Pasta w/ Marinara

$5.99

Small Side Alfredo

$3.25

Large Side Alfredo

$4.49

4oz Marinara

$1.75

6oz Marinara

$2.50

8oz Marinara

$3.25

16oz Marinara

$6.50

2oz Dressing

$1.00

4oz Dressing

$1.75

6oz Dressing

$2.50

8oz Dressing

$3.50

16oz Dressing

$5.99

Fried Chicken Cutlet

$3.99

Desserts

Cannoli

$6.99

Tiramisu

$5.99

Cheesecake

$3.50

Churro Bites

$5.99

Churro bites served with your choice of chocolate or caramel dipping sauce

Family Meals

Baked Ziti Family Meal

$34.95

Our classic Baked ziti served family style, comes with 12 garlic knots and a large garden salad

Chicken Parmigiano Family Meal

$34.95

Our signature chicken parmigiano served family style, comes choice of pasta, 12 garlic knots and a large garden salad

Eggplant Parmigiano Family Meal

$34.95

Our signature eggplant parmigiano served family style, comes with choice of pasta. 12 garlic knots, and a large garden salad

Penne Ricce Family Meal

$34.95

Our comforting penne ricce served family style, comes with 12 garlic knots and a large garden salad

Sausage, Peppers and Onions Family Meal

$34.95

Our sausage, peppers and onions tossed with marinara and penne, comes with 12 garlic knots, and a large garden salad

Spaghetti and Meatballs Family Meal

$34.95

Our classic spaghetti and meatballs served family style, comes with 12 garlic knots and a large garden salad

Sicilian 1 Topping Family Meal

$34.95

Comes with 12 garlic knots and a large garden salad

Kids Menu

Kid's Pasta w/ Marinara

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tender Basket

$9.49

Kid's Pasta Alfredo

$7.50

2 Slices

$8.25

Pizza

Create Your Own Pizza

Large - NY Style Pizza

$14.99

Personal - NY Style Pizza

$11.99

Large - Bianco Pizza

$15.99

Ricotta, Romano, mozzarella, herbs, spices

Personal - Bianco Pizza

$13.99

Ricotta, Romano, mozzarella, herbs, spices

Sicilian Pizza

$17.99

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$16.99

Large Specialty Pizza

Large - Veggie

$23.99

Mushrooms, peppers, onions, chopped fresh garlic, fresh spinach

Large - Meat & Veggie

$23.99

Sausage, pepperoni, tomato, chopped fresh garlic, basil

Large - Meat

$24.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, meatballs

Large - Hawaiian

$19.99

Ham, sweet pineapple, mozzarella cheese

Large - Supreme

$24.49

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, black olives

Large - Stuffed Pizza

$40.00

A double-crusted pizza filled with Light sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sliced sausage, sliced meatballs and ham

Personal Specialty Pizza

Personal - Veggie

$17.49

Mushrooms, peppers, onions, chopped fresh garlic, fresh spinach

Personal - Meat & Veggie

$17.49

Sausage, pepperoni, tomato, chopped fresh garlic, basil

Personal - Meat

$18.49

Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, meatballs

Personal - Hawaiian

$14.99

Ham, sweet pineapple, mozzarella cheese

Personal - Supreme

$18.49

Pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, black olives

Slices

Slice NY Style - Cheese

$2.49

2 Slice Special

$8.25

2 Cheese slices and a Fountain drink