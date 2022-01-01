Angelo's Pizzeria
110 shallotte crossing suite d-3
Shallotte, NC 28470
Popular Items
Starters
12 Wings
House made wings with your choice of sauce
6 Wings
House made wings with your choice of sauce
Antipasto Del La Casa
Prosciutto D. parma, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Genoa Salami, Stuffed Cherry Peppers, Pepperoncini Peppers
Bruschetta Caprese
Fresh Mozzarella topped with roma tomatoes & pesto with a balsamic reduction.
Fried Calamari
Golden fried Calamari with lemon wedges and marinara.
Fried Mozzarella
Freshly Battered mozzarella
Meatball single serving with sauce
Our House made meatball with marinara sauce.
Meatballs & Ricotta
House made meatballs with whipped ricotta & fresh tomato sauce
Mozzarella Caprese
Fresh Mozzarella, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, Drizzled balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil
Mussels Marinara
Mussels sauteed in garlic and olive oil with our homemade marinara tossed in (white or red)
Stuffed Banana Peppers
Banana pepper stuffed with Italian sausage in marinara sauce
Seared scallop alla pesto
Soups & Salads
Calamari Salad
Fresh romaine hearts mixed with croutons and Parmesan cheese tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing. Topped with golden fried Calamari
Lg Angelo's Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and bacon
Lg Caesar
Fresh romaine hearts mixed with croutons and Parmesan cheese tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing.
Lg Dressing
Dressing cup
Lg House
Fresh iceberg lettuce, Roma tomatoes, olives and onions, served with your choice of dressing
Lg Marinara
Side of Marinara
Lg Strawberry & Walnut
Fresh strawberries, romaine lettuce, goat cheese and candied walnuts.
Sm Caesar
Fresh romaine hearts mixed with croutons and Parmesan cheese tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing.
Sm Salad
Fresh iceberg lettuce, Roma tomatoes, olives and onions, served with your choice of dressing
Sm Strawberry salad
Fresh strawberries, romaine lettuce, goat cheese and candied walnuts.
Sm Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and bacon
Soup of the Day
Cup or bowl of our soup of the day
Sides
Sautéed Vegetables
Side of Sautéed Vegetables
Side Fettucine Alfredo
Side of fettuccine pasta with our homemade alfredo
Side of Fries
Side of fries
Side of Spaghetti with Pomodoro Sauce
Side of Spaghetti with our housemade Marinara
Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes
Side of Mashed potatoes
Zucchini Pasta SIDE
Side of zucchini pasta with Marinara
Pasta
L Baked Rigatoni
Pasta tossed with ricotta cheese, tomato sauce and mozzarella, then baked to perfection
L Eggplant Lasagna
Freshly breaded eggplant layered with ricotta, mozzarella cheese & tomato sauce
L Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta with a classic homemade sauce
L fishermans pasta
Shrimp, calamari, mussels sautéed in garlic oil, white wine & Alfredo served with fettuccine pasta.
L Lasagna
Fresh pasta sheets layered with Bolognese & Besciamella.
L Pappardelle Bolognese
Homemade Pappardelle pasta served with a classic meat sauce
L Pasta Pescatore
Shrimp, calamari, mussels sauteed in garlic oil, white wine & tomato sauce served with fettuccine pasta.
L Ravioli
House made Ravioli with your choice of sauce
L Rigatoni Alla Vodka
Rigatoni pasta in a vodka-flavored light tomato cream sauce
L Rigatoni Contadina
Pasta tossed with roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms and Italian sausage
L Rigatoni Rustica
Chicken and Shrimp with sundried tomatoes, mushrooms & a balsamic cream sauce
L Shrimp Alla Angelo
Shrimp, sun-dried tomatoes, sauteed in olive oil, fresh basil and white wine, tossed with angel hair and a touch of marinara
L Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Shrimp with hot & spicy tomato sauce tossed in fettuccine pasta.
L Spaghetti Alla Meatballs
Spaghetti topped with our tomato sauce and house made meatballs
L Spaghetti Pomodoro
Spaghetti topped with our house made tomato sauce
L Tortellini Michelangelo
Cheese Tortellini, bacon, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes with Alfredo sauce.
L spaghetti Bolognese
Panini
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce with cheese served on a sub roll
Chicken Parm Sub
Chicken Pesto Panini
Grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese, fresh spinach pesto sauce
Grilled chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato
Italian Sub
Salami, provolone, ham, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a sub roll
Meatball Sub
Angelo's meatballs covered in tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese served on a sub roll
Philly Cheese Sub
Thinly sliced steak with grilled onions & mushrooms served on a sub roll with melted cheese
Panini SP of the day
Specialties
Salad Included
L_Chicken Parmignana
Breaded chicken topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese with a side of spaghetti pomodoro
L_Chicken Marsala
Sautéed chicken in marsala wine & mushrooms served over fettuccine pasta
L_Chicken Piccata
Sautéed chicken in a lemon caper sauce over fettuccine pasta
L_Eggplant Parmesan
Freshly breaded eggplant layered with ricotta, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
L_Salmon Amore
Walnut encrusted Salmon served over fresh zucchini pasta topped with a dill cream sauce
Pizza
SM Angelo's
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms , onions, red peppers & tomato sauce
SM Buffalo Pizza
Chicken & mozzarella cheese with buffalo sauce
SM Classico
Traditional Mozzarella cheese & Tomato sauce. Create your own with additional toppings.
SM Florentine Pizza
Chicken, bacon, spinach & Alfredo sauce.
SM Larry PIzza
Chicken, onions, jalapeños & BBQ sauce
SM Margherita
Roma tomatoes, fresh basil & tomato sauce.
SM Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Sausage, ham, bacon & tomato sauce.
SM Mediterranean
Sausage, olives, red peppers, goat cheese garlic & olive oil sauce.
SM Pescatore
Shrimp, clams, garlic & olive oil sauce.
SM Ricotta
Ricotta cheese, fresh Roma tomatoes, basil, garlic & olive oil.
SM Vegetarian
Olives, artichoke hearts, red peppers, spinach & tomato sauce.
LG Angelo's
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms , onions, red peppers & tomato sauce
LG Buffalo
Chicken & mozzarella cheese with buffalo sauce
LG Classico
Traditional Mozzarella cheese & Tomato sauce. Create your own with additional toppings.
LG Florentine
Chicken, bacon, spinach & Alfredo sauce.
LG Larry
Chicken, onions, jalapeños & BBQ sauce
LG Margherita
Roma tomatoes, fresh basil & tomato sauce.
LG Meat Lover's
Pepperoni, Sausage, ham, bacon & tomato sauce.
LG Mediterranean
Sausage, olives, red peppers, goat cheese garlic & olive oil sauce.
LG Pescatore
Shrimp, clams, garlic & olive oil sauce.
LG Ricotta
Ricotta cheese, fresh Roma tomatoes, basil, garlic & olive oil.
LG Vegetarian
Olives, artichoke hearts, red peppers, spinach & tomato sauce.
Calzone | Stromboli
Angelo's Stromboli
Fresh dough filled with sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms & mozzarella.
Cheese Calzone
Fresh dough filled with ricotta & mozzarella cheeses with your choice of one filling.
Cheese Stromboli
Fresh dough filled with mozzarella cheese & your choice of one filling.
Deli Stromboli
Fresh dough filled with ham, pepperoni, salami & mozzarella.
Steak Stromboli
Fresh dough filled with steak, mushrooms, onions & American cheese.
Vegetarian Delight Stromboli
Fresh dough filled with eggplant, spinach, onions, mushrooms, red peppers & mozzarella.
Desserts
Large Cannoli
Italian pastry overflowing with sweet creamy ricotta with bits of chocolate
Limoncello Cake
Sicilian lemon infused sponge cake with Italian mascarpone
Ricotta Cheesecake
Creamy, smooth and rich. Finished with chocolate or raspberry sauce
Small Cannoli
Italian pastry overflowing with sweet creamy ricotta with bits of chocolate
Tiramisu
Layers of lady fingers soaked in espresso syrup filled with a sweet mascarpone mousse and dusted with dark chocolate
To Go Specials
Children’s menu
Child Chicken Tenders
Two chicken tenders and a side of fries
Child Rigatonni with Butter
Penne pasta tossed with homemade butter sauce
Child Rav with Tomato sauce
Cheese filled ravioli with tomato sauce
Child Fettuccini Alfredo
fettuccine pasta tossed in alfredo sauce
Child Spaghetti marinara
spaghetti topped with our homemade tomato sauce
Child Spaghetti Meatball
spaghetti with our homemade tomato sauce and topped with a meatball
Kids Spaghetti Meatsauce
spaghetti with our house made meat sauce
Adult chicken tenders
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and Enjoy!
110 shallotte crossing suite d-3, Shallotte, NC 28470