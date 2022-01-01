Angelo's Pizzeria imageView gallery

Popular Items

LG Classico
Cheese Calzone
Garlic Cheese Bread

Starters

12 Wings

$14.00

House made wings with your choice of sauce

6 Wings

$8.00

House made wings with your choice of sauce

Antipasto Del La Casa

$14.00

Prosciutto D. parma, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Genoa Salami, Stuffed Cherry Peppers, Pepperoncini Peppers

Bruschetta Caprese

$12.00

Fresh Mozzarella topped with roma tomatoes & pesto with a balsamic reduction.

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Golden fried Calamari with lemon wedges and marinara.

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Freshly Battered mozzarella

Meatball single serving with sauce

$3.00

Our House made meatball with marinara sauce.

Meatballs & Ricotta

$12.00

House made meatballs with whipped ricotta & fresh tomato sauce

Mozzarella Caprese

$12.00

Fresh Mozzarella, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, Drizzled balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil

Mussels Marinara

$14.00

Mussels sauteed in garlic and olive oil with our homemade marinara tossed in (white or red)

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$14.00

Banana pepper stuffed with Italian sausage in marinara sauce

Seared scallop alla pesto

$15.00

Soups & Salads

Calamari Salad

$16.00

Fresh romaine hearts mixed with croutons and Parmesan cheese tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing. Topped with golden fried Calamari

Lg Angelo's Wedge Salad

$11.00

Iceberg lettuce topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and bacon

Lg Caesar

$9.00

Fresh romaine hearts mixed with croutons and Parmesan cheese tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing.

Lg Dressing

$0.50

Dressing cup

Lg House

$9.00

Fresh iceberg lettuce, Roma tomatoes, olives and onions, served with your choice of dressing

Lg Marinara

$0.25

Side of Marinara

Lg Strawberry & Walnut

$11.00

Fresh strawberries, romaine lettuce, goat cheese and candied walnuts.

Sm Caesar

$4.50

Fresh romaine hearts mixed with croutons and Parmesan cheese tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing.

Sm Salad

$4.50

Fresh iceberg lettuce, Roma tomatoes, olives and onions, served with your choice of dressing

Sm Strawberry salad

$5.50

Fresh strawberries, romaine lettuce, goat cheese and candied walnuts.

Sm Wedge Salad

$5.50

Iceberg lettuce topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and bacon

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Cup or bowl of our soup of the day

Sides

Sautéed Vegetables

$4.00

Side of Sautéed Vegetables

Side Fettucine Alfredo

$6.00

Side of fettuccine pasta with our homemade alfredo

Side of Fries

$3.99

Side of fries

Side of Spaghetti with Pomodoro Sauce

$6.00

Side of Spaghetti with our housemade Marinara

Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side of Mashed potatoes

Zucchini Pasta SIDE

$6.00

Side of zucchini pasta with Marinara

Pasta

L Baked Rigatoni

$12.00

Pasta tossed with ricotta cheese, tomato sauce and mozzarella, then baked to perfection

L Eggplant Lasagna

$12.00

Freshly breaded eggplant layered with ricotta, mozzarella cheese & tomato sauce

L Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.00

Fettuccine pasta with a classic homemade sauce

L fishermans pasta

$15.00

Shrimp, calamari, mussels sautéed in garlic oil, white wine & Alfredo served with fettuccine pasta.

L Lasagna

$12.00

Fresh pasta sheets layered with Bolognese & Besciamella.

L Pappardelle Bolognese

$12.00

Homemade Pappardelle pasta served with a classic meat sauce

L Pasta Pescatore

$14.00

Shrimp, calamari, mussels sauteed in garlic oil, white wine & tomato sauce served with fettuccine pasta.

L Ravioli

$12.00

House made Ravioli with your choice of sauce

L Rigatoni Alla Vodka

$12.00

Rigatoni pasta in a vodka-flavored light tomato cream sauce

L Rigatoni Contadina

$12.99

Pasta tossed with roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms and Italian sausage

L Rigatoni Rustica

$13.00

Chicken and Shrimp with sundried tomatoes, mushrooms & a balsamic cream sauce

L Shrimp Alla Angelo

$14.00

Shrimp, sun-dried tomatoes, sauteed in olive oil, fresh basil and white wine, tossed with angel hair and a touch of marinara

L Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$14.00

Shrimp with hot & spicy tomato sauce tossed in fettuccine pasta.

L Spaghetti Alla Meatballs

$11.00

Spaghetti topped with our tomato sauce and house made meatballs

L Spaghetti Pomodoro

$10.00

Spaghetti topped with our house made tomato sauce

L Tortellini Michelangelo

$13.00

Cheese Tortellini, bacon, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes with Alfredo sauce.

L spaghetti Bolognese

$12.00

Panini

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$11.00

Chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce with cheese served on a sub roll

Chicken Parm Sub

$11.00

Chicken Pesto Panini

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese, fresh spinach pesto sauce

Grilled chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled chicken with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Italian Sub

$11.00

Salami, provolone, ham, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a sub roll

Meatball Sub

$11.00

Angelo's meatballs covered in tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese served on a sub roll

Philly Cheese Sub

$12.00

Thinly sliced steak with grilled onions & mushrooms served on a sub roll with melted cheese

Panini SP of the day

$13.00

Specialties

Salad Included

L_Chicken Parmignana

$13.00

Breaded chicken topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese with a side of spaghetti pomodoro

L_Chicken Marsala

$13.00

Sautéed chicken in marsala wine & mushrooms served over fettuccine pasta

L_Chicken Piccata

$13.00

Sautéed chicken in a lemon caper sauce over fettuccine pasta

L_Eggplant Parmesan

$14.00

Freshly breaded eggplant layered with ricotta, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

L_Salmon Amore

$15.00

Walnut encrusted Salmon served over fresh zucchini pasta topped with a dill cream sauce

Pizza

SM Angelo's

$13.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms , onions, red peppers & tomato sauce

SM Buffalo Pizza

$13.00

Chicken & mozzarella cheese with buffalo sauce

SM Classico

$11.00

Traditional Mozzarella cheese & Tomato sauce. Create your own with additional toppings.

SM Florentine Pizza

$13.00

Chicken, bacon, spinach & Alfredo sauce.

SM Larry PIzza

$14.00

Chicken, onions, jalapeños & BBQ sauce

SM Margherita

$13.00

Roma tomatoes, fresh basil & tomato sauce.

SM Meat Lovers

$13.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, ham, bacon & tomato sauce.

SM Mediterranean

$12.00

Sausage, olives, red peppers, goat cheese garlic & olive oil sauce.

SM Pescatore

$14.00

Shrimp, clams, garlic & olive oil sauce.

SM Ricotta

$12.00

Ricotta cheese, fresh Roma tomatoes, basil, garlic & olive oil.

SM Vegetarian

$12.00

Olives, artichoke hearts, red peppers, spinach & tomato sauce.

LG Angelo's

$26.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms , onions, red peppers & tomato sauce

LG Buffalo

$25.00

Chicken & mozzarella cheese with buffalo sauce

LG Classico

$16.00

Traditional Mozzarella cheese & Tomato sauce. Create your own with additional toppings.

LG Florentine

$25.00

Chicken, bacon, spinach & Alfredo sauce.

LG Larry

$24.00

Chicken, onions, jalapeños & BBQ sauce

LG Margherita

$20.00

Roma tomatoes, fresh basil & tomato sauce.

LG Meat Lover's

$26.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, ham, bacon & tomato sauce.

LG Mediterranean

$22.00

Sausage, olives, red peppers, goat cheese garlic & olive oil sauce.

LG Pescatore

$25.00

Shrimp, clams, garlic & olive oil sauce.

LG Ricotta

$22.00

Ricotta cheese, fresh Roma tomatoes, basil, garlic & olive oil.

LG Vegetarian

$22.00

Olives, artichoke hearts, red peppers, spinach & tomato sauce.

Calzone | Stromboli

Angelo's Stromboli

$14.00

Fresh dough filled with sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms & mozzarella.

Cheese Calzone

$11.00

Fresh dough filled with ricotta & mozzarella cheeses with your choice of one filling.

Cheese Stromboli

$11.00

Fresh dough filled with mozzarella cheese & your choice of one filling.

Deli Stromboli

$14.00

Fresh dough filled with ham, pepperoni, salami & mozzarella.

Steak Stromboli

$15.00

Fresh dough filled with steak, mushrooms, onions & American cheese.

Vegetarian Delight Stromboli

$13.00

Fresh dough filled with eggplant, spinach, onions, mushrooms, red peppers & mozzarella.

Desserts

Large Cannoli

$5.00

Italian pastry overflowing with sweet creamy ricotta with bits of chocolate

Limoncello Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Sicilian lemon infused sponge cake with Italian mascarpone

Ricotta Cheesecake

$8.00

Creamy, smooth and rich. Finished with chocolate or raspberry sauce

Small Cannoli

$2.00

Italian pastry overflowing with sweet creamy ricotta with bits of chocolate

Tiramisu

$8.00

Layers of lady fingers soaked in espresso syrup filled with a sweet mascarpone mousse and dusted with dark chocolate

Lunch Specials

Slice Of Pizza

$2.50

Two slices & a salad

$12.00

Calamari Caesar salad

$15.99

Starters Dinner

12 Wings

$14.00

House made wings with your choice of sauce

6 Wings

$8.00

House made wings with your choice of sauce

Antipasto Del A Casa

$16.00

Prosciutto D. parma, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Genoa Salami, Stuffed Cherry Peppers, Pepperoncini Peppers

Bruschetta Caprese

$12.00

Fresh Mozzarella topped with roma tomatoes & pesto with a balsamic reduction.

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Golden fried Calamari with lemon wedges and marinara.

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Freshly Battered mozzarella

Garlic Cheese Bread

$4.75

Fresh garlic and oil bread topped with melted cheese

Meatball

$3.00

Our House made meatball with marinara sauce.

Meatballs & Ricotta

$12.00

House made meatballs with whipped ricotta & fresh tomato sauce

Mozzarella Caprese

$12.00

Fresh Mozzarella, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, Drizzled balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil

Mussels Marinara

$14.00

Mussels sauteed in garlic and olive oil with our homemade marinara tossed in (white or red)

Side of Fries

$3.99

Side of our crispy French fries

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$14.00

Banana pepper stuffed with Italian sausage in marinara sauce

Baked Banana Peppers

$15.99

Crustinni Special

$13.00

Seafood Trio App

$16.99

Soups & Salads

Calamari Salad

$16.00

Fresh romaine hearts mixed with croutons and Parmesan cheese tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing. Topped with golden fried Calamari

Lg Dressing

$0.50

Large dressing cup

Lg Angelo's Wedge Salad

$11.00

Iceberg lettuce topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and bacon

Lg Caesar

$9.00

Fresh romaine hearts mixed with croutons and Parmesan cheese tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing.

Lg House

$9.00

Fresh iceberg lettuce, Roma tomatoes, olives and onions, served with your choice of dressing

Lg Marinara

$0.25

Side of Marinara

Lg Strawberry & Walnut

$11.00

Fresh strawberries, romaine lettuce, goat cheese and candied walnuts.

Sm Caesar

$4.50

Fresh romaine hearts mixed with croutons and Parmesan cheese tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing.

Sm Salad

$4.50

Fresh iceberg lettuce, Roma tomatoes, olives and onions, served with your choice of dressing

Sm Strawberry Salad

$5.50

Fresh strawberries, romaine lettuce, goat cheese and candied walnuts.

Sm Wedge

$5.50

Iceberg lettuce topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and bacon

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Cup or bowl of our soup of the day

Sides Dinner

Fries

$3.99

Side of our crispy French fries

Sautéed Vegetables

$4.00

Side of Sautéed Vegetables

Side Fettucine Alfredo

$6.00

Side of fettuccine pasta with our homemade alfredo

Side of Marinara boat

$1.99

Side of our homemade Marinara

Side of Spaghetti with Pomodoro Sauce

$6.00

Side of Spaghetti with our housemade Marinara

Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side of Mashed potatoes

Zucchini Pasta SIDE

$6.00

Side of zucchini pasta with Marinara

Extra pasta

$1.99

Side of Alfredo sauce

$3.00

Add melted cheese

Lg dressing

$0.60

Side of marinara

$0.75

Side Of Pesto

$2.99

Pasta Dinner

Baked Rigatoni*

$17.00

Pasta tossed with ricotta cheese, tomato sauce and mozzarella, then baked to perfection

Eggplant Lasagna*

$18.00

Freshly breaded eggplant layered with ricotta, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Fettuccine Meat Sauce*

$16.00

Fettuccine topped with our house made meat sauce

Fettuccini Alfredo*

$17.00

Fettuccine pasta with a classic homemade sauce

Gnocchi Bolognesse*

$20.00

Homemade ricotta gnocchi with authentic meat sauce

Lasagna*

$19.00

Fresh pasta sheets layered with Bolognese & Besciamella.

Pappardelle Bolognese*

$20.00

Homemade Pappardelle pasta served with a classic meat sauce

Ravioli*

$23.00

House made Ravioli with your choice of sauce

Rigatoni alla Vodka*

$17.00

Rigatoni pasta in a vodka-flavored light tomato cream sauce

Rigatoni Contadina*

$20.00

Pasta tossed with roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms and Italian sausage

Rigatoni Rustica*

$22.00

Chicken and Shrimp with sundried tomatoes, mushrooms & a balsamic cream sauce

Spaghetti Meatballs*

$18.00

Spaghetti topped with our tomato sauce and house made meatballs

Spaghetti Meatsauce*

$18.00

Spaghetti topped with our house made meat sauce

Spaghetti Pomodoro*

$16.00

Spaghetti topped with our house made tomato sauce

Tortellini Michelangelo*

$19.00

Cheese Tortellini, bacon, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes with Alfredo sauce.

Homemade Gocci Gorgonzola

$20.99Out of stock

Manicotti

$16.99Out of stock

Spaghetti garlic and oil

$17.00

Seafood

Calamari Fra Diavolo

$23.00

Sautéed Calamari with hot & spicy tomato sauce tossed in fettuccine pasta.

Pasta Pescatore

$24.00

Shrimp, calamari, mussels sauteed in garlic oil, white wine & tomato sauce served with fettuccine pasta.

Fisherman's Pasta

$26.99

Shrimp, calamari, mussels sautéed in garlic oil, white wine & Alfredo served with fettuccine pasta.

Salmon Al Amore

$24.00

Walnut encrusted Salmon served over fresh zucchini pasta topped with a dill cream sauce

Shrimp Alla Angelo

$23.00

Shrimp, sun-dried tomatoes, sauteed in olive oil, fresh basil and white wine, tossed with angel hair and a touch of marinara

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$21.00

Shrimp with hot & spicy tomato sauce tossed in fettuccine pasta.

Frutti Di Mare SPECIAL

$27.99

Angelo's Salmon

$24.00

Salmon with caper berries in a lemon white wine sauce

Shrimp scampi

$22.00

Scallop Della Croix

$24.99

Shrimp Colina

$21.99

Specialties Dinner

Braised Beef Short Rib

10 oz chianti Braised beef short rib served over mashed potatoes

Chicken Florentine

$21.99

Chicken Marsala

$20.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.00

Breaded chicken topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese with a side of spaghetti

Chicken Piccata

$20.00

Sautéed chicken with caper berries, lemon & white wine served over fettuccine pasta

Pizza Dinner

LG Angelo's

$26.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms , onions, red peppers & tomato sauce

LG Meat Lover's

$26.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, ham, bacon & tomato sauce.

LG Pescatore

$25.00

Shrimp, clams, garlic & olive oil sauce.

LG Mediterranean

$22.00

Sausage, olives, red peppers, goat cheese garlic & olive oil sauce.

LG Margherita

$20.00

Roma tomatoes, fresh basil & tomato sauce.

LG Ricotta

$22.00

Ricotta cheese, fresh Roma tomatoes, basil, garlic & olive oil.

LG Vegetarian

$22.00

Olives, artichoke hearts, red peppers, spinach & tomato sauce.

LG Classico

$16.00

Traditional Mozzarella cheese & Tomato sauce. Create your own with additional toppings.

LG Larry

$24.00

Chicken, onions, jalapeños & BBQ sauce

LG Florentine

$26.99

Chicken, bacon, spinach & Alfredo sauce.

LG Buffalo

$26.99

Chicken & mozzarella cheese with buffalo sauce

SM Angelo's

$13.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms , onions, red peppers & tomato sauce

SM Meat Lovers

$13.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, ham, bacon & tomato sauce.

SM Pescatore

$14.00

Shrimp, clams, garlic & olive oil sauce.

SM Mediterranean

$12.00

Sausage, olives, red peppers, goat cheese garlic & olive oil sauce.

SM Margherita

$13.00

Roma tomatoes, fresh basil & tomato sauce.

SM Ricotta

$12.00

Ricotta cheese, fresh Roma tomatoes, basil, garlic & olive oil.

SM Vegetarian

$12.00

Olives, artichoke hearts, red peppers, spinach & tomato sauce.

SM Classico

$11.00

Traditional Mozzarella cheese & Tomato sauce. Create your own with additional toppings.

SM Larry PIzza

$14.00

Chicken, onions, jalapeños & BBQ sauce

SM Florentine Pizza

$14.00

Chicken, bacon, spinach & Alfredo sauce.

SM Buffalo Pizza

$13.00

Chicken & mozzarella cheese with buffalo sauce

Calzone | Stromboli Dinner

Angelo's Stromboli

$14.00

Fresh dough filled with sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms & mozzarella.

Cheese Calzone

$11.00

Fresh dough filled with ricotta & mozzarella cheeses with your choice of one filling.

Cheese Stromboli

$11.00

Fresh dough filled with mozzarella cheese & your choice of one filling.

Deli Stromboli

$14.00

Fresh dough filled with ham, pepperoni, salami & mozzarella.

Steak Stromboli

$15.00

Fresh dough filled with steak, mushrooms, onions & American cheese.

Vegetarian Delight Stromboli

$13.00

Fresh dough filled with eggplant, spinach, onions, mushrooms, red peppers & mozzarella.

Desserts

Large Cannoli

$5.00

Italian pastry overflowing with sweet creamy ricotta with bits of chocolate

Limoncello Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Sicilian lemon infused sponge cake with Italian mascarpone

Ricotta Cheesecake

$8.00

Creamy, smooth and rich. Finished with chocolate or raspberry sauce

Small Cannoli

$2.00

Italian pastry overflowing with sweet creamy ricotta with bits of chocolate

Tiramisu

$8.00

Layers of lady fingers soaked in espresso syrup filled with a sweet mascarpone mousse and dusted with dark chocolate

Molten Cake

$8.00

To Go Specials

Wings/Pizza Bundle

$28.00

Children's menu

Child Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Two chicken tenders and a side of fries

Child Rigatonni with Butter

$6.99

Penne pasta tossed with homemade butter sauce

Child Rav with Tomato sauce

$6.99

Cheese filled ravioli with tomato sauce

Child Fettuccini Alfredo

$6.99

fettuccine pasta tossed in alfredo sauce

Child Spaghetti marinara

$6.99

spaghetti topped with our homemade tomato sauce

Child Spaghetti Meatball

$6.99

spaghetti with our homemade tomato sauce and topped with a meatball

Kids Spaghetti Meatsauce

$6.99

spaghetti with our house made meat sauce

Adult chicken tenders

$12.00

Friday Promotions!

Gorizzo Sp Only

$25.00

Gorizzo Chardonnay

$32.00

Free meal ( double shift)

Work all day

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy!

Location

110 shallotte crossing suite d-3, Shallotte, NC 28470

Directions

Gallery
Angelo's Pizzeria image

