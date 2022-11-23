Angelo's Restaurant

Cannoli Kit

$12.00 +

The perfect activity to satisfy your sweet cravings and give you something to do as well! Standard Kit Includes: - Your choice of a half-dozen or a dozen mini cannoli shells - A pastry bag filled with our housemade ricotta filling - Rainbow sprinkles, Chocolate Sprinkles, Oreo Crumbles, and Powdered Sugar Seasonal Cannoli Kit includes all that is mentioned above plus fun fall sprinkles!