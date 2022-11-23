Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Angelo's Restaurant

141 Atwells Avenue

Providence, RI 02903

Popular Items

Chicken Parmesan
Pastine
Pasta with Sauce (Full Order)

Specials

Cannoli Kit

$12.00+

The perfect activity to satisfy your sweet cravings and give you something to do as well! Standard Kit Includes: - Your choice of a half-dozen or a dozen mini cannoli shells - A pastry bag filled with our housemade ricotta filling - Rainbow sprinkles, Chocolate Sprinkles, Oreo Crumbles, and Powdered Sugar Seasonal Cannoli Kit includes all that is mentioned above plus fun fall sprinkles!

COLD QT. Pasta Fagioli

$9.99

Pasta Fagioli made from scratch available cold to be able to heat & enjoy at your leisure!

Roasted Half Chicken

$14.50

An Angelo's Classic - 1 1/4 pound Roasted Chicken baked until golden brown traditionally served with french fries since 1924 - Limited Amount Daily.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.99

Rosalie's homemade creamy Pumpkin Cheesecake, filled with all the delicious fall flavors featuring a gingersnap cookie crust! *NUT FREE*

Apple Crisp

$8.99

What says fall better than an Apple Crisp? Ours is made from scratch marinated apples in sugar and cinnamon topped with a brown butter oat crumble. *Nut Free*

Frozen Apple Crisp

$10.00

Apple Crisp made with marinated apples in sugar and cinnamon topped with a brown butter oat crumble. Cook from frozen in your oven and enjoy the taste of fall!

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00
Can Coke

$2.00
Can Diet Coke

$2.00
Can San Pel Blood Orange

$2.75
Can San Pel Orange

$2.75
Can San Pel Lemon

$2.75
San Pel Mini

$2.75
San Pel 750ml

$4.50

Wine & Beer

Limited Edition Bubbly Rose

$10.00

House Wine Rainbow Rosé Bubbles cans, in partnership with the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), celebrate and support LGBTQ+ equality and love in all its forms. House Wine donates $2 for every case sold to the HRC.

Sangria Quart

$20.00+

Our signature Red or White Sangria! Available in a 32oz quart. Makes 3-4 Drinks over ice! ***MUST BE PURCHASED WITH FOOD. You must be 21 or older to purchase. **

Sangria Pouch

$15.00+

16oz of our signature red or white sangria in a large reusable pouch - literally an adult Capri Sun. ***MUST BE PURCHASED WITH FOOD. You must be 21 or older to purchase. **

Limoncello Margarita Quart

$25.00

A refreshing sipper that's tart like a lemon but smooth. Available in a 32oz quart. Makes 3-4 Drinks over ice! ***MUST BE PURCHASED WITH FOOD. You must be 21 or older to purchase. **

Customizable 6-Pack

$24.00

Select a 6 pack of your favorite beer or mix it up and try different varieties! ***MUST BE PURCHASED WITH FOOD. You must be 21 or older to purchase. **

Bottle of Wine

$24.00+

Choose from any of our white and red wine options. ***MUST BE PURCHASED WITH FOOD. You must be 21 or older to purchase. **

Bottle of Beer

$4.50+

Choose from any of our can and bottled options. ***MUST BE PURCHASED WITH FOOD. You must be 21 or older to purchase. **

Starters

Pastine

$4.50+

Our famous Pastine Soup. Chicken broth-based with pastine noodles available in a pint or quart.

COLD Pastine

$4.50+

Our famous Pastine Soup served cold to keep in your fridge or freezer. Chicken broth-based with pastine noodles available in a quart.

COLD QT. Pasta Fagioli

$9.99

Pasta Fagioli made from scratch available cold to be able to heat & enjoy at your leisure!

Tradizionale Calamari

$15.00

Tender calamari rings breaded and fried served with our signature hot pepper ring, olive, and roasted red pepper combo on the side. Topped with Pecorino Romano cheese

French Fries

$6.75

Fresh cut french fries, never frozen, then fried twice for exceptional taste.

Cacio Corn

$8.25

Sweet corn, pecorino romano, butter, & black pepper.

Fried Pumpkin Ravioli

$8.25

Four jumbo Fried Pumpkin Ravioli drizzled with a maple glaze. *Contains Nuts (Almond Flour)*

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Fresh mozzarella breaded and fried to a soft center, served with a ramekin of house sauce.

Eggplant Con Ricciolo

$9.00

Thinly sliced eggplant strips, breaded, & fried to golden perfection served with a side of salsa gravy.

Angelo's Garlic Bread

$4.75
Aged Provolone

$8.50

Sliced Aged Provolone served with black olives

Broccoli

$7.25

Fresh broccoli prepared in oil and spices

Fried Peppers

$7.25

Salad

House Salad

$4.50+

A bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, olives. and shredded carrots

Stringbean Salad

$7.25

Stringbeans mixed with oil, garlic, parsley, salt and pepper. Served cold

Autumn Market Salad

$15.50

Fresh spinach, apples, grapes, crumbled goat cheese, celery, candied walnuts with Balsamic dressing.

Rocket Salad

$11.50

Arugula, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, lemon honey dressing

Burrata & Prosciutto

$14.00

A ball of fresh burrata placed on a bed of mixed greens served with thinly sliced San Danielle Prosciutto topped with a fig balsamic glaze drizzle.

Calamari Salad

$19.00

Fried calamari rings, roasted red peppers, olives, hot pepper rings, cucumbers, and tomatoes on top of mixed greens drizzled with a balsamic glaze.

Snail Salad

$18.99

Thinly sliced snails, chopped celery, black olives, hot pepper rings, onions, and spices served over a bed of lettuce.

The Classics

Meatballs & French Fries

$8.50+

A 1924 original - homemade meatballs with a little side of french fries!

Sausage & French Fries

$8.75+

A 1924 original - hand-cut sausage with a little side of french fries

Combo & FF

$8.75

Two handmade meatballs and three hand-cut links of sausage served with french fries.

Veal & Peppers

$9.75+

Our award-winning stewed veal with sweet peppers in its own delicate sauce

Tripe

$20.00+

Light and tender, simmered for hours, just like Granma used to make.

Braciola

$17.50

Our own hand-cut beef braciola, rolled with spices, and served with your choice of side.

Pasta

Pasta with Sauce (Full Order)

$10.99+

A full order of pasta topped with the sauce of your choosing!

Pasta with Sauce (Half Order)

$6.99+

A half order of pasta topped with the sauce of your choosing!

Lasagna

$17.50

Lasagna noodles layered with our homemade beef Bolognese sauce and ricotta, mozzarella, and pecorino romano cheese

Pasta Aglio Olio

$12.99+

Pasta sautéed in oil, fresh garlic, and sliced black olives

Pumpkin Ravioli

$15.00

Enjoy 6 Jumbo Pumpkin Ravioli sautéed in a brown butter and sage sauce. *Contains Nuts (Almond Flour)*

Cavati Rosalie

$18.00

An Ode to Rosalie, the matriarch of the Antignano Family: Cavatelli pasta and diced eggplant tossed in our homemade pink vodka sauce then topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Chicken Penne

$19.50

Penne pasta sauteed with crispy fried chicken, fresh spinach, and diced tomatoes, in our buffalo alfredo.

Gnocchi Sorrentina

$19.00

Fresh potato gnocchi and burrata baked in our house red gravy topped with fresh basil.