- Home
- /
- Providence
- /
- Federal Hill
- /
- Italian
- /
- Angelo's Restaurant
Angelo's Restaurant
No reviews yet
141 Atwells Avenue
Providence, RI 02903
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Specials
Cannoli Kit
The perfect activity to satisfy your sweet cravings and give you something to do as well! Standard Kit Includes: - Your choice of a half-dozen or a dozen mini cannoli shells - A pastry bag filled with our housemade ricotta filling - Rainbow sprinkles, Chocolate Sprinkles, Oreo Crumbles, and Powdered Sugar Seasonal Cannoli Kit includes all that is mentioned above plus fun fall sprinkles!
COLD QT. Pasta Fagioli
Pasta Fagioli made from scratch available cold to be able to heat & enjoy at your leisure!
Roasted Half Chicken
An Angelo's Classic - 1 1/4 pound Roasted Chicken baked until golden brown traditionally served with french fries since 1924 - Limited Amount Daily.
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Rosalie's homemade creamy Pumpkin Cheesecake, filled with all the delicious fall flavors featuring a gingersnap cookie crust! *NUT FREE*
Apple Crisp
What says fall better than an Apple Crisp? Ours is made from scratch marinated apples in sugar and cinnamon topped with a brown butter oat crumble. *Nut Free*
Frozen Apple Crisp
Apple Crisp made with marinated apples in sugar and cinnamon topped with a brown butter oat crumble. Cook from frozen in your oven and enjoy the taste of fall!
Drinks
Wine & Beer
Limited Edition Bubbly Rose
House Wine Rainbow Rosé Bubbles cans, in partnership with the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), celebrate and support LGBTQ+ equality and love in all its forms. House Wine donates $2 for every case sold to the HRC.
Sangria Quart
Our signature Red or White Sangria! Available in a 32oz quart. Makes 3-4 Drinks over ice! ***MUST BE PURCHASED WITH FOOD. You must be 21 or older to purchase. **
Sangria Pouch
16oz of our signature red or white sangria in a large reusable pouch - literally an adult Capri Sun. ***MUST BE PURCHASED WITH FOOD. You must be 21 or older to purchase. **
Limoncello Margarita Quart
A refreshing sipper that's tart like a lemon but smooth. Available in a 32oz quart. Makes 3-4 Drinks over ice! ***MUST BE PURCHASED WITH FOOD. You must be 21 or older to purchase. **
Customizable 6-Pack
Select a 6 pack of your favorite beer or mix it up and try different varieties! ***MUST BE PURCHASED WITH FOOD. You must be 21 or older to purchase. **
Bottle of Wine
Choose from any of our white and red wine options. ***MUST BE PURCHASED WITH FOOD. You must be 21 or older to purchase. **
Bottle of Beer
Choose from any of our can and bottled options. ***MUST BE PURCHASED WITH FOOD. You must be 21 or older to purchase. **
Starters
Pastine
Our famous Pastine Soup. Chicken broth-based with pastine noodles available in a pint or quart.
COLD Pastine
Our famous Pastine Soup served cold to keep in your fridge or freezer. Chicken broth-based with pastine noodles available in a quart.
COLD QT. Pasta Fagioli
Pasta Fagioli made from scratch available cold to be able to heat & enjoy at your leisure!
Tradizionale Calamari
Tender calamari rings breaded and fried served with our signature hot pepper ring, olive, and roasted red pepper combo on the side. Topped with Pecorino Romano cheese
French Fries
Fresh cut french fries, never frozen, then fried twice for exceptional taste.
Cacio Corn
Sweet corn, pecorino romano, butter, & black pepper.
Fried Pumpkin Ravioli
Four jumbo Fried Pumpkin Ravioli drizzled with a maple glaze. *Contains Nuts (Almond Flour)*
Mozzarella Sticks
Fresh mozzarella breaded and fried to a soft center, served with a ramekin of house sauce.
Eggplant Con Ricciolo
Thinly sliced eggplant strips, breaded, & fried to golden perfection served with a side of salsa gravy.
Angelo's Garlic Bread
Aged Provolone
Sliced Aged Provolone served with black olives
Broccoli
Fresh broccoli prepared in oil and spices
Fried Peppers
Salad
House Salad
A bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, olives. and shredded carrots
Stringbean Salad
Stringbeans mixed with oil, garlic, parsley, salt and pepper. Served cold
Autumn Market Salad
Fresh spinach, apples, grapes, crumbled goat cheese, celery, candied walnuts with Balsamic dressing.
Rocket Salad
Arugula, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, lemon honey dressing
Burrata & Prosciutto
A ball of fresh burrata placed on a bed of mixed greens served with thinly sliced San Danielle Prosciutto topped with a fig balsamic glaze drizzle.
Calamari Salad
Fried calamari rings, roasted red peppers, olives, hot pepper rings, cucumbers, and tomatoes on top of mixed greens drizzled with a balsamic glaze.
Snail Salad
Thinly sliced snails, chopped celery, black olives, hot pepper rings, onions, and spices served over a bed of lettuce.
The Classics
Meatballs & French Fries
A 1924 original - homemade meatballs with a little side of french fries!
Sausage & French Fries
A 1924 original - hand-cut sausage with a little side of french fries
Combo & FF
Two handmade meatballs and three hand-cut links of sausage served with french fries.
Veal & Peppers
Our award-winning stewed veal with sweet peppers in its own delicate sauce
Tripe
Light and tender, simmered for hours, just like Granma used to make.
Braciola
Our own hand-cut beef braciola, rolled with spices, and served with your choice of side.
Pasta
Pasta with Sauce (Full Order)
A full order of pasta topped with the sauce of your choosing!
Pasta with Sauce (Half Order)
A half order of pasta topped with the sauce of your choosing!
Lasagna
Lasagna noodles layered with our homemade beef Bolognese sauce and ricotta, mozzarella, and pecorino romano cheese
Pasta Aglio Olio
Pasta sautéed in oil, fresh garlic, and sliced black olives
Pumpkin Ravioli
Enjoy 6 Jumbo Pumpkin Ravioli sautéed in a brown butter and sage sauce. *Contains Nuts (Almond Flour)*
Cavati Rosalie
An Ode to Rosalie, the matriarch of the Antignano Family: Cavatelli pasta and diced eggplant tossed in our homemade pink vodka sauce then topped with melted mozzarella cheese
Buffalo Chicken Penne
Penne pasta sauteed with crispy fried chicken, fresh spinach, and diced tomatoes, in our buffalo alfredo.
Gnocchi Sorrentina
Fresh potato gnocchi and burrata baked in our house red gravy topped with fresh basil.