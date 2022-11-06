Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Angelo's To Go

246 Reviews

$

126 NE 2nd St

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pasta
Chicken Parmesan Entrée
Fried Zucchini Chips

Build Your Own

Build Your Own Pasta

Build Your Own Pasta

$10.99

Choose a Pasta. Choose a Sauce.

Italian Favorites

5 Layer Lasagna Entrée

5 Layer Lasagna Entrée

$14.99

Layers of Pasta, Ground Beef, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmesan and Marinara Sauce

Mulberry Street Baked Penne Entrée

$13.99

Sweet Italian Sausage, Penne Pasta, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella and Topped with Creamy Ricotta Cheese

Spaghetti & Meatballs Entrée

Spaghetti & Meatballs Entrée

$13.99

Hand Rolled Meatballs Served Over Spaghetti with Homemade Marinara and a Sprinkle of Parmesan Cheese

Chicken Parmesan Entrée

Chicken Parmesan Entrée

$12.99

Hand Pounded Chicken Breast Fried to Perfection and Served Over Spaghetti. Topped with Marinara Sauce and Creamy Mozzarella.

Iron (Wo)man Pasta Entrée

Iron (Wo)man Pasta Entrée

$13.99

Your Choice of Zucchini Noodles (GF) or Garlic Roasted Spaghetti Squash (GF) Tossed in Fat Free Marinara Sauce with Low Fat Ground Turkey.

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.99

Made-to-Order Alfredo Sauce Tossed with Imported Fettuccine and Topped with Fried or Baked Chicken

Eggplant Parmesan Entrée

Eggplant Parmesan Entrée

$13.99

Fried Skinless Eggplant Layered with Homemade Marinara and Mozzarella. Presented Over Spaghetti and Topped Marinara and Creamy Mozzarella.

Oven Baked Lemon Oregano Chicken Entrée

Oven Baked Lemon Oregano Chicken Entrée

$14.99

Chicken Baked to Perfection. Served Over Fat Free Roasted Garlic Spaghetti Squash with a Charred Lemon Wedge

10 pc Shrimp Marinara

$19.99

Penne Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

$12.99

Ilene's Steamed Zucchini Noodles w/ Double Steamed Veg

$12.99

VIP Special

$25.99

Two Chicken Masala One Garden Salad One Garlic Bread One Chocolate Mini Bunt Cake

Family Packs

Family Pack #1

$55.99

4 Portions of Chicken Parmesan, Pasta of Choice, Large House Salad, Loaf of Garlic Bread and 4 Cannoli

Family Pack #2

$55.99

2 Large Pans of Old Fashioned Spaghetti & Meatballs, Large House Salad, Loaf of Garlic Bread and 4 Cannoli

Family Pack #3

$55.99

2 Large Pans of Mulberry Street Baked Penne, Large House Salad, Loaf of Garlic Bread and 4 Cannoli

Extra Grande Pack

$85.99

2 Portions Lasagna, 2 Portions Eggplant Parm, 4 Portions Chicken Parm, 6 3oz. Meatballs, Small Pan Mulberry Street Baked Penne, Large House Salad, Loaf of Garlic Bread and 6 Cannoli

Pizza

12 " Cheese

$10.99

16" Cheese

$18.99

18" Cheese

$20.99

Pizza Slices

Slice Cheese

$2.99

Slice Pepperoni

$3.99

Slice Vegetable

$4.99

Slice Tre Carne

$4.99

Slice Mushroom

$3.99

Heros - Served with Fried Zucchini Chips

Johnny O's Philly Cheesesteak

Johnny O's Philly Cheesesteak

$15.99

Paper Thin Sliced Choice Ribeye, Cooked Traditionally and Topped with Philly Style Onions and Cheez Whiz.

The Big Rob Hero

The Big Rob Hero

$13.99

Hand Breaded Chicken Cutlets Fried then Topped with Parmesan Broccoli Rabe, Hot Cherry Peppers and Provolone Cheese.

Chicken Parm Hero

Chicken Parm Hero

$14.99

Hand Breaded Chicken Cutlets on Our Hero Roll, Topped with Marinara Sauce and Creamy Mozzarella.

Meatball Hero

Meatball Hero

$14.99

Smothered in Marinara Sauce and Creamy Mozzarella

Sausage, Onion & Pepper Hero

Sausage, Onion & Pepper Hero

$13.99

Sweet Italian Sausage Packed into a Fresh Roll, Doused in Sautéed Peppers and Onions

The Godfather

$14.99

The Giuesppe

$9.99

The Capo

$12.99

Lunch Menu

1/2 MeatBall w/ Salad & Drink

$8.99

1/2 Chicken Parm w/ Salad & Drink

$8.99

1/2 Chicken Cutlet w/ Salad & Drink

$8.99

Lg House Salad w/ Baked Chicken w/ Drink

$8.99

Protein Add Ons

Meatballs Side Order (2)

$4.99

Two 3oz Meatballs

Baked Lemon Oregano Chicken Side Order

$5.99

Baked Lemon Oregano Chicken

Hand Breaded Chicken Side Order

$5.99

Hand Pounded Breaded Chicken

Thin Sliced Choice Ribeye

$6.99

Sweet Italian Sausage

$4.99

Low Fat Ground Turkey

$4.99

Fresh Salmon

$8.99

Wild Caught Shrimp

$7.99

Chicken Meatball Side Order

$4.99Out of stock

Turkey Meatball Side Order

$4.99Out of stock

Salads

House Salad

$5.99

Romaine Lettuce, Garden Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumber and Red Onion. Side of Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine Lettuce, Toasted Italian Bread Cubes and Freshly Grated Parmesan Cheese. Topped with Your Choice of Hand Breaded or Baked Chicken. Served with a Side of Our Homemade Eggless Caesar Dressing.

Panzanella Salad

Panzanella Salad

$7.99

Garden Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Torn Basil and Toasted Italian Bread Cubes. Side of Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing.

Tomato Caprese

Tomato Caprese

$7.99

Sliced Roma Tomato Topped with Belgioioso Mozzarella, Basil, Drizzled with Balsamic Reduction.

The Energy Bowl

The Energy Bowl

$10.99

Romaine Lettuce Topped with Quinoa, Garden Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Hard-boiled Egg and Baked Chicken. Side of Buttermilk Ranch Dressing.

Caesar Salad (w/o Chicken)

$5.99

Romaine Lettuce, Toasted Italian Bread Cubes and Freshly Grated Parmesan Cheese. Served with a Side of Our Homemade Eggless Caesar Dressing.

Antipasto

$9.99

Salad Dressing

Balsamic Vinaigrette

Eggless Caesar

Buttermilk Ranch

Olive Oil

Sides

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$5.99

Fried Belgioioso Mozzarella with Homemade Marinara Sauce

Fried Zucchini Chips

Fried Zucchini Chips

$3.99

Flash Fried and Served with Our Homemade Marinara Sauce

Garlic Bread

$5.99

By the 10 inch Loaf

Side of Sauce

Vodka Sauce

$1.99

Alfredo Sauce

$1.99

Pesto Sauce

$1.99

Spicy Fra Diavolo

$1.99

Marinara

$0.50

Fat Free Marinara

$1.99

Dessert

Handmade Cannoli

Handmade Cannoli

$1.50

1 Cannoli

Nonna's Cheesecake

Nonna's Cheesecake

$6.99

Traditional Italian Ricotta Cheesecake

Drinks

Bottled Coke

$2.49

Bottled Diet Coke

$2.49

Bottled Orange Fanta

$2.49

Bottled Sprite

$2.49

Root Beer (Can)

$1.50

Lemon Pellegrino

$2.49

Pellegrino

$2.49

Lemon Ice Tea

$2.49

Unsweetened Tea

$2.49

Bottled Water

$1.00

Red Powerade

$2.49

Blue Powerade

$2.49Out of stock
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

126 NE 2nd St, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Directions

Angelo's To Go image

