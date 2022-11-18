Angels 1376 Palmer Restaurant imageView gallery

Specials

Muffin

$3.95

Gf Loaf

$4.50

Southwestern Ham Breakfast Fajita

$14.95

Blueberry Frosted Flake Stuffed French Toast

$12.95

Caramel Apple Flapjack Stacker

$9.95

Sausage Garden Veggie Eggs Benny

$14.95

Honey Mustard ham Apple Cheddar Melt

$14.95

Swiss Patty Melt

$15.95

EB Breakfast

$9.95

Triple DBL

$11.95

Smoked Salmon Breakfast Bowl

$14.95Out of stock

Lox & Bagel

$11.95Out of stock

Balsamic Fruit, Nuts & Greens Salad

$13.95Out of stock

Signature Dishes

Loaded Hash Bowl

Loaded Hash Bowl

$15.95

Farmers Skillet/Biscuit

$15.95

Bacon Burger & Fries Breakfast Skillet

$15.95

Garden Veggie Skillet

$14.95

Green Eggs & Ham Breakfast Bowl

$14.95

Stuffed French Toast

$11.95

New England Style French Toast

$9.95

Reeses Flapjacks

$8.95

Maple Sausage Bacon Breakfast Salad

$13.95

Smoked Salmon Breakfast Bowl

$14.95Out of stock

Bennys From Heaven

House Hash Benny

$15.95

California Benny

$14.95

Smoked Salmon Benny

$15.95

Classic Benny

$14.95

Avocado & Bacon Benny

$14.95

Just Bacon Benny

$14.95

Kielbasa Benny

$13.95

Half Benny

$9.95Out of stock

Florentine Benny

$11.95

Grandpa Joe Big Breakfast Deal

Grandpa Joe/No Meat

$11.95

Grandpa Joe/House Hash

$14.95

Grandpa Joe/Bacon

$13.95

Grandpa Joe/Ham

$13.95

Grandpa Joe/Sausage

$13.95

Grandpa Joe/Kielbasa

$13.95

3 Egg Omelettes

Chicken Bacon Ranch OML

$14.95

Western OML

$12.95

Garden Veggie (ED) OML

$12.95

Greek OML

$11.95

Caprese Omelette

$10.95

BYOML

$6.95

Plain Jane

$6.50

Jane

$7.25

Ten Meals under $10

Breakfast BLT with Egg

$9.95

Brkfast BLT NO EGG

$8.95

Breakfast Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich

$7.95

Egg & Cheese

$3.95

Egg Sand No CHZ

$2.95

Western Breakfast Sandwich

$9.95

French Toast

$7.95

FlapJack Stackers

$4.95

2 Eggs & Toast

$4.95

2 Eggs & Homefries

$5.95

2 Eggs & ham, sausage or kielbasa

$8.95

2 Eggs & Bacon

$9.95

2 Eggs & House Hash

$11.95

1 Egg & Toast

$3.95

1 Egg & Homefries

$4.95

1 Egg & ham, sausage or kielbasa

$7.95

1 Egg & Bacon

$8.95

1 Egg & House Hash

$10.95

Oatmeal/Brown Sugar

$2.95

Avocado Toast

Banana Split

$10.95

Fresh Fruit Cup

$5.95

Sides

Oatmeal/Brown Sugar

$2.95

Jumbo Croissant

$3.95

Bagel

$3.50

Side Sausage

$4.95

Side Kielbasa

$4.95

Side Bacon

$4.95

Side Ham

$4.95

Side Homefries

$2.95

Side Hash

$7.95

Side Flapjacks (2)

$2.95

Gluten Free Flapjacks (3)

$7.95

Side French Toast (1)

$5.95

Gluten Free French Toast (2)

$8.95

English Muffin

$1.50

Gluten Free English Muffin

$2.75

Toast

$1.50

Gluten Free Toast

$2.75

Side of Hand Cut Fries

$3.95

Side of Pickles

$3.00

Side of Veggies

$2.25

Coleslaw

$1.50Out of stock

Cottage Cheese

$1.00Out of stock

Potato Salad

$1.50Out of stock

Fresh Potato Chips

$1.50

Beverage

Coffee

$2.75

Coffee w/ Almond Milk

$2.75

Iced Coffee

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

Tea w/ Almond Milk

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Fresh Squeezed OJ 8 oz

$2.95

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade 12 oz

$3.95

Juice

Silk Almond Milk 8 oz

$2.50

Milk

Choc Milk

Hot Cocoa

$2.95

Soda

$2.50

H2O

$1.50

Burgers

House Burger

$14.95

Build A Burger

$11.95

Just The Burger/NO Fries/No Let/Tom/Pickles

$9.95

Naked Burger

$11.95

Puppy Burger

$4.99

Fill My Belly Sandwiches

Chix, Bacon Avo Croiss

$14.95

Jalapeno Cranberry Turkey Melt

$13.95

Honey Mustard Ham/Pineapple Melt

$13.95

Waldorf Chicken Salad BLT

$14.95

Grilled Rueben on Marble Rye

$13.95Out of stock

Reuben Master

$15.95Out of stock

Albacore Tuna Melt

$12.95

Soups, Salads, Cold Sandwiches

Soup

$4.95

Hearty Beef Stew

$7.95Out of stock

Cheeseburger Chowder

$5.95Out of stock

Butternut & Crab Bisque

$7.95Out of stock

Chili

$4.95Out of stock

"Big Mac" Salad

$14.95

Rotisserie Chix, Bleu, Baco, Avo Cheese Wedge

$13.95

Roasted Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.95

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.95

Classic BLT

$11.95

Egg Salad Sandwich

$5.95

Grilled PB&J

$3.95

Fresh Garden Salad

$7.95

Lunch Wedge

$9.95

Cold Ham & Cheese

$9.95

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$9.95

Lch Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Lch Grill Chz & Bacon

$8.95

Turkey Sand

$12.95Out of stock

Extras

Extra Egg

$1.25

GPG

$1.50

Holly

$1.50

Side Aioli

$0.75

Side Avocado

$2.00

Syrup

$0.75

Cream Cheese

$1.00

Peanut Butter

$1.00

Xtra Dressing

$0.50

Whipped Cream

$0.50

Hand Cut Fries

$2.00

Condiments To Go

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh made to order craft breakfast & lunch! Creative daily specials, soups & muffins plus so much more!

Location

1376 Main St, Palmer, MA 01069

Directions

