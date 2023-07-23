Lunch

Appetizers

French Fries

$8.95

One full pound of straight-cut French fries

Waffle Fries

$8.95

One pound of seasoned waffle fries served with seasoned sour cream

Cheese Curds

$9.95

Half pound with ranch

Battered Mushrooms

$9.95

Lightly battered whole button mushrooms served with homemade ranch dipping sauce

Garlic Bread

$8.95

Served with pizza dipping sauce

Garlic Cheese Bread

$9.95

Same as above, we just cover it in cheese

Chips and Dip

$6.95

House-made potato chips with dip

Lunch Special

$9.95

Soup

$3.50

Burgers

"The Pool Hall" Burger

$9.95

American cheese and fried onions

Bacon & Cheese Burger

$10.95

Bacon & Bleu Burger

$10.95

California Burger

$9.95

Tomato, lettuce, onion, and mayo

Plain Jane Burger

$8.95

Just a hamburger! A delicious, plain hamburger for those who appreciate nostalgia

Chicken

Chicken Strips

$10.95

4 chicken strips, French fries, and your choice of sauce

Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled chicken breast or 2 chicken strips, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a bun, served with chips

Chicken Cordon Blue

$11.95

Ham and Swiss cheese on top of grilled or crispy chicken on a bun, served with chips

Buffalo Chicken

$11.95

Grilled or crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, and Swiss cheese, on a bun with a side of blue cheese or ranch, served with chips

Wraps & Salads

Club Salad

$11.95

Turkey, ham, red onion, tomatoes, bacon, lettuce, shredded Cheddar, and choice of dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.95

Grilled or crispy chicken, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomatoes, buffalo sauce, ranch, or bleu cheese dressing on the side

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Salad

$11.95

Grilled or Crispy Chicken, bacon, ranch, tomatoes, onion, and lettuce

Greek* Salad

$11.95

Lettuce, spinach, Greek olives, feta cheese, red onion, tomatoes, pepperoncini, and Greek vinaigrette

And a Little Cheese Just Veggies Salad

$11.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, shredded cheese, and choice of dressing

Club Wrap

$11.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Wrap

$11.95

Greek Wrap

$11.95

Just Veggies (and a little cheese) Wrap

$11.95

Sandwiches

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$12.50

Ham and American cheese

Italian Grill Sandwich

$12.95

Mozzarella, pepperoni, salami, with a side of pizza sauce

BLT Sandwich

$11.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Turkey Deli Sandwich

$11.50

Turkey, lettuce & mayo

Breakfast

Breakfast

#1 Breakfast Sandwich

$6.95

One egg, American cheese, and your choice of bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, or ham served on an English muffin or biscuits

#2 Biscuits & Gravy

$8.95

Angie's homemade sausage gravy was generously poured over 2 house-made biscuits

#3 2 Eggs, Meat and Toast

$7.95

2 eggs scrambled, fried or basted choice of bacon, sausage, or turkey sausage white or wheat toast

#4 2 Eggs, Meat, Hash Browns & Toast

$10.95

2 eggs scrambled, fried, or basted choice of bacon, sausage or turkey sausage, crispy hash browns, wheat or white toast

#5 Short Stack Pancakes

$6.95

3 pancakes with a side of butter & syrup

#6 French Toast

$8.95

Sweet cinnamon vanilla French toast topped with powdered sugar. Served with a side of butter & syrup

Coffee

$1.95

Breakfast Special

$9.95

Ala Carte Breakfast

Hash Browns

$3.00

Egg

$1.50

Biscuit

$2.00

Toast

$2.75

English Muffin

$2.75

Sausage Patties

$4.00

2 pieces

Bacon

$4.00

4 pieces

Turkey Sausage Patties

$4.00

2 pieces

Wrapped Sweets

$3.25

Muffin

$2.50

Omelets

#7 Cheese Omelets

$7.95

Basic cheese omelet filled with American and cheddar cheeses

#8 Denver Omelet

$9.95

Classic Denver omelet with ham, onion, green pepper & cheese

#9 Veggie Omelet

$8.95

Just the veggies - not the meat filled with onion, green pepper, spinach, tomato, mushrooms, and of course cheese

#10 Greek Omelet

$10.95

This savory and salty filling of red onions, feta cheese, spinach, tomatoes, and Greek olives is sure to please a wandering palate

#11 Meat Lovers Omelet

$10.95

No need for explanation - if you love meat and don't want the veg, this is calling your name. Cheese, ham, sausage, and bacon

Pizza

12" Pizzas

12" Cheese Pizza

$9.95

12" Angie's House Special

$12.95

Pepperoni, sausage, salami, onion, green peppers, mushrooms

12" Greekin Out

$12.95

Chicken, feta, spinach, Greek olives, white sauce

12" The Viking

$12.95

Canadian bacon, beef, bacon, onions, mushrooms, and Cheddar cheese served with a side of pickles

12" Maui Wowie

$11.95

Canadian bacon, pineapple, and peppers

12" The Jewel

$11.95

Sausage, onion, and green peppers

12" The Bunk

$11.95

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef, and onions

12" Meat Raffle

$14.95

Pepperoni, sausage, Italian sausage, and beef

12" Italian Stallion

$14.95

Pepperoni, salami, mozzarella, whipped ricotta, and giardiniera peppers, served with a side of hot honey

12" Community Garden

$13.95

Onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives, spinach, mushrooms, red or white sauce

12" The Crib

$13.95

Chicken, blue cheese, buffalo sauce, spinach, onions white sauce

12" The Knight

$13.95

Pepperoni, sausage, and extra cheese

12" Monkey Valley

$13.95

Sausage, banana peppers, and sauerkraut

14" Pizzas

14" Cheese Pizza

$12.95

14" Angie's House Special

$15.95

Pepperoni, sausage, salami, onion, green peppers, mushrooms

14" Greekin Out

$15.95

Chicken, feta, spinach, Greek olives, white sauce

14" The Viking

$15.95

Canadian bacon, beef, bacon, onions, mushrooms, and Cheddar cheese served with a side of pickles

14" Maui Wowie

$14.95

Canadian bacon, pineapple, peppers

14" The Jewel

$14.95

Sausage, onion, and green peppers

14" The Bunk

$14.95

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef, and onions

14" Meat Raffle

$19.95

Pepperoni, sausage, Italian sausage, beef, and Canadian bacon

14" Italian Stallion

$19.95

Pepperoni, salami, mozzarella, whipped ricotta, and giardiniera peppers, served with a side of hot honey

14" Community Garden

$16.95

Onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives, spinach, mushrooms, red or white sauce

14" The Crib

$16.95

Chicken, blue cheese, buffalo sauce, spinach, onions white sauce

14" Monkey Valley

$16.95

Sausage, banana peppers, and sauerkraut

14" The Knight

$16.95

Pepperoni, sausage, and extra cheese

Ice Cream

1 scoop

1 scoop cone

$2.75

1 scoop dish

$2.25

2 scoops

2 scoop cone

$3.75

2 scoop dish

$3.25

Drinks

Coffee drinks

Fresh brewed coffee

$1.95+

Chai Latte

$3.50+

Iced Chai Tea

$3.75+

Espresso

$1.75+

Latte

$3.50+

Caramel Latte

$3.75+

Vanilla Latte

$3.75+

Americano

$2.75+

Mocha

$3.75+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

White Mocha

$3.75+

Caramel Macchiato

$3.75+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

Hot Tea

$2.25

Blue Energy Drink

$5.25+

White Energy Drink

$5.25+

Lemonade

$4.00+

Flavored Lemonade

$4.25+

Refreshers

$4.75+

Energy shot

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Fountain pop

Self serve fountain pop

$2.50

Milk 8 Oz

$1.00

Milk 20 Oz

$3.50

Other Drinks

Apple juice

$3.50

Orange juice

$3.50

Orange Juice 8oz Glass

$1.00

Cran Grape

$3.50

Bubbler

$2.50

Shine

$2.50

Canned Pop

$1.00

Hogwash

$2.00