Angies Jamaican Grill 3825 South Roxboro Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Lets brings a taste of the island to you! Known for our authentic Jerk Chicken and succulent fall off the bone oxtail. Come in and enjoy!
Location
3825 South Roxboro Street, Durham, NC 27713
Gallery