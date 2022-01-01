Restaurant header imageView gallery

Angie's Soul Cafe - Uptown

1,442 Reviews

$

16906 Harvard Ave.

Cleveland, OH 44128

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Peach Cobbler
Smothered Pork Chops
Catfish (Fillet)

Entrees

Catfish (Fillet)

$15.95

Ocean Perch

$13.95

Whiting

$13.95

Salmon Croquettes

$14.95

Fried Shrimp (7pc)

$10.00Out of stock

Tilapia

$13.95Out of stock

2pc Dark - 1 Thigh & 1 Leg

$12.95

2pc White - Breast & 1 Wing

$12.95

3pc Dark - 1 Thigh & 2 Legs

$13.95

3pc White - Breast & 2 Wings

$14.95

4pc Dark - 2 Thigh & 2 Legs

$14.95

4pc White - Breast & 3 Wings

$15.95

Wing Dinner

$14.95

Smothered Chicken

$15.95

2 Piece White

$12.95

Bbq Chicken

$14.95

Short Beef Ribs

$31.00

Beef Tips

$15.95

Meatloaf

$16.95

Salisbury Steak

$16.95

Hamhocks

$12.99

Liver & Onions

$13.95

Fried Pork Chops

$15.95

Smothered Pork Chops

$16.95

Neckbones

$13.99

Grilled Pork Chops

$16.95Out of stock

Western Ribs

$16.95

Chitterlings

$22.00

Pigfeet

$13.99

Spaghetti Entree

$14.95

Seafood Combo

$12.00Out of stock

Surf & Turf

$12.00Out of stock

Oxtail Dinner

$31.00

Ocean Perch (Copy)

$9.00Out of stock

Daily Special

Spare Ribs

$17.99

1/2 Baked Chicken

$19.95

Baked Chicken & White

$19.95

Baked Chicken No Dressing White

$19.95

Baked Turkey & Dressing

$12.75Out of stock

Pork Loin

$15.00

Baked Ham

$13.75Out of stock

Cornish Hen & Dressing

$15.95

Baked Ham

$13.75Out of stock

Fish & Waffle

$10.95

Chicken & Waffle

$10.95

Pepper Stk/ RICE

$15.00

A la Carte Sides

Reg - Collard Greens

$5.95

Reg - Mac & Cheese

$5.95

Reg - Candied Yams

$5.95

Reg - Cabbage

$5.95

Reg - Greens 1/2 Cabbage

$5.95

Reg - Green Beans

$4.95

Reg - Blk Eye Peas

$4.95

1/2Blackeye 1/2 Rice

$5.95

Reg - Pintos

$4.95

Reg - French Fries

$4.95

Reg - Cole Slaw

$5.95

Reg - Potato Salad

$5.95

Reg - Rice

$4.95

Reg - Mashed Potato

$3.95

Reg Grits

$3.95Out of stock

Reg - Okra

$4.00Out of stock

Fried Okra

$4.00Out of stock

Reg - 17 Beans Soup

$3.95

Corn Muffin

$1.50

Reg - Grits

$3.00

Reg Soup

$4.00

BBQ sauce

$1.50

Reg - Corn

$3.00Out of stock

Reg - Ox Stew

$4.00Out of stock

Side Gravy

$1.00

Onion Tomatoe

$1.00

Reg Lima Beans

$3.00Out of stock

Reg Northern Beans

$3.00

Dressing

$5.95

Cranberry Sauce

$1.75

Spaghetti Side (Reg)

$6.00

Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Lrg - Pintos

$6.95

Lrg - Dressing

$7.95

Lrg - Grt. Nor. Beans

$5.95

Lrg - Grits

$5.95

Lrg - 17 Bean Soup

$5.95

Lrg Fried Okra

$6.95Out of stock

Lrg - Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00Out of stock

Lg Oxtail Stew

$7.00

Lrg - Rice

$6.95

Lrg - Potato Salad

$6.95

Lrg - Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Lrg - Green Beans

$6.95

Lrg - French Fries

$6.95

Lrg - Collard Greens

$7.95

Lrg - Cole Slaw

$6.95

Lrg - Candies Yams

$7.95

Lrg - Cabbage

$7.95

Lrg - Blk Eye Peas

$6.95

Lrg - Mashed Potato

$7.95

Spaghetti Side (Lrg)

$8.00

Lrg Soup

$8.00

Chili

$8.00

Lg Dressing

$7.95

Dessert

Apple Cobbler

$5.95Out of stock

Apple Mini

$5.95Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$6.00

Peach Mini

$6.95Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$4.95Out of stock

Sweet Potato Pie

$6.95

Mini Swt Potato

$6.00

Slice Pie

$4.50

Red Velvet Cake

$5.95

Chocolate Cake

$5.95

Bread Pudding

$5.95Out of stock

Tuxedo Bar Cake

$3.50

Caramel Cake

$5.95

Yellow/ Choch Cake

$5.95

Cheese Cake

$3.00

7 Pound

$5.95Out of stock

Pound

$4.00Out of stock

Whole Cake

$40.00

Whole Pie

$15.00

Misc Cake

$2.50

Bean Pie

$3.50Out of stock

Bean Pie Mini

$5.00Out of stock

Whole German Chocolate

$45.00

Cassata Cake (Strawberry)

$5.95

pineapple cake

$5.95Out of stock

Snack Menu

3 Wing Snak-Pak

$8.95

Snak Pak P.Chop

$8.95

Snak-Pak Catfish

$8.95

Snak Pak Perch

$8.50

Snak-Pak Talapia

$8.00

Snak Pak Whitting

$7.50

Baby Back Snak-Pak

$6.00

Snak-Pak Short Rib

$15.00

Oxtail Snak Pak

$15.00

Meatloaf Snak Pk

$8.95

Sandwich

Corn Beef Sand

$7.50

Catfish Sw

$9.00

Polish Boy

$5.99

Fried Chicken Dark Sw

$8.00

Liver

$7.00

Fried Pork Chop Sw

$9.00

Fried Chix Sand W

$9.00

Perch Sw

$7.50

Sandwich

Tilapia Sw

$7.00

Whiting Sw

$7.25

Salmon Croquette Sand

$6.50

A la Carte

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Baked 1/2 Chicken

$8.00

Breast

$5.25

Catfish A la Carte

$5.95

Chitterling Side

$12.00

Corn Bread

$1.00

Dressing

$4.95

1 Oxtail

$6.99

Hot Sauce

Legs

$1.50

Liver A la Carte

$4.00

Meatloaf A la Carte

$4.00

Neckbone

$3.00

1 Short Rib

$5.99

1 Perch

$3.95

Pigfeet

$3.95

Pork Chop A la Carte

$5.99

Salisbury Steak A la Carte

$5.00

Salmon A la Carte

$3.50

Beef tips

$6.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$6.99

Spoon Okra

$0.75

Talapia A la Carte

$4.00

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Thigh

$3.75

Waffle

$4.00

Western Rib A la Carte

$4.00

Whiting A la Carte

$3.00

Wing A la Carte

$1.99

Corn Muffin

corn muffin

$1.00

Steak

$10.00

Sunday

$10.00

Thursday

$10.00

Tuesday

$10.00

Wednesday

Merchandise

Special

$3.99

Skull Cap

$6.00

T-Shirts

$12.00

Delivery Surcharge

$5.00

Gift Certificate

Hats

$8.00

Headbands

$5.00

Beverages

Lg.Kool-Aid

$5.25

Pepsi

$1.69

Diet Pepsi

$1.69

Water

$1.25

Mt. Dew

$1.69

Orange Crush

$1.69

Root Beer

$1.69

Kiwi Strawberry

$1.69

Snapple Apple

$1.69

Small Kool Aid

$2.75

Mango

$1.69

Iced Tea

$1.69

Peach

$1.69

Half & Half

$1.69

Diet Snapple

$1.69

Cranberry Juice

$1.79

Apple Juice

$1.79

Milk

$1.50

Can pop

$0.92

24 Oz Pop

$2.00

Deer Park Water

$1.75

Chocolate Milk

$1.00

Coke

$1.69

Sprite

$1.69

Dr. Pepper

$1.69

Diet Coke

$1.69

Ginger Ale

$1.69

Hot Chocolate

$1.25

Lemonade

$3.50

Lipton Tea

$1.69

Milk1.00

$1.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Raspberry

$1.69

Red Bull

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$1.00

Sm.Koolaid

$3.50

Black Cherry

$1.69

Catering

Cornish Hen

$8.00

Chitterlings Family Pack

$49.99

Lb. Fried Turkey W/Dress+ Gr.

$84.99

Lb. Baked Turkey W/Dress + Gr

$74.99

1/2 Baked Turkey W/Dress Gr

$39.99

Third Pan Candied Yams

$24.99

Third Pan Dressing

$24.99

Third Pan Green Beans

$19.99

Third Pan Greens

$24.99

Third Pan Mac & Cheese

$24.99

Half Pan Blk Eyed Peas

$35.00

Half Pan C. Yams

$40.00

Half Pan Cobbler

$40.00

Half Pan Cabbage

$40.00

Half Pan Cole Slaw

$30.00

Half Pan Greens

$40.00

Half Pan Grn Beans

$35.00

Half Pan Mac & Cheese

$40.00

Half Pan Pot. Salad

$30.00

Half Pan Rice

$30.00

Half Pan Salad

$25.00

Full Pan Blk Eyed Peas

$50.00

Full Pan Candied Yams

$65.00

Full Pan Cabbage

$65.00

Full Pan Green Beans

$50.00

Full Pan Mac & Cheese

$65.00

Full Pan Potato Salad

$45.00

Full Pan Cobbler

$65.00

Full Pan Dressing

$65.00

Full Pan Greens

$65.00

Full Pan Rice

$45.00

Full Pan Salad

$40.00

Meatloaf

$6.00

Fish Selection

$6.00

Oxtails

$8.00

Pork Chop Selection

$6.00

Salisbury Steak

$8.00

Short Ribs

$6.00

Short Ribs Of Beef Family Pack

$39.99

Spaghetti

$6.00

Tilapia

$8.00

Turkey Wings

$8.00

Western Style Ribs

$6.00

Perch pcs

$2.00

Fried Chick P/person

$4.00

Smothered Chick P/person

$6.00

Smothered Pork Chop/person

$6.00

Bucket Pie Mix

$58.00

Fried Chicken Piece

$2.00

BBQ Chicken Piece

$2.00

Fried Catfish Piece

$1.50

Western Ribs Piece

$1.50

Muffins

$0.50

Third Pan Mashed Potato

$19.99

Half Pan Dressing

$40.00

Whole Caramel Pound

$40.00

Whole Sweet Potato Pie

$14.00

Whole Yellow & Chochlate

$35.00

Whole Butter Pound

$32.00

Whole 7up Pound

$32.00

Third Pan Cobbler

$24.99

VEGETARIAN

Veggie Plate

$11.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

16906 Harvard Ave., Cleveland, OH 44128

Directions

Gallery
Angie's Soul Cafe image
Angie's Soul Cafe image
Angie's Soul Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gyro George Lee Road
orange star3.9 • 2,693
3965 Lee Rd Cleveland, OH 44128
View restaurantnext
Beckham's B & M Bar B Que - 3870 Lee Rd
orange star3.4 • 2,509
3870 Lee Rd Cleveland, OH 44128
View restaurantnext
Upper Crust Pizza + Chicken
orange star4.3 • 746
16600 Chagrin Blvd Shaker Hts, OH 44112
View restaurantnext
chutney b
orange starNo Reviews
3401 Tuttle Rd Shaker Heights, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
Cilantro Taqueria Van Aken
orange star4.3 • 2,069
20090 Van Aken Blvd Shaker Heights, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
The Pearl Asian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
20060 VAN AKEN BLVD Shaker Heights, OH 44122
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cleveland

Great Lakes Brewing Company
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Avenue Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Subcity - Euclid Ave
orange star4.0 • 7,443
17811 Euclid Ave Cleveland, OH 44112
View restaurantnext
Best Gyros - Cleveland Heights
orange star4.3 • 4,779
2245 Lee Rd Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
View restaurantnext
TownHall - Cleveland
orange star4.3 • 4,138
1909 W 25TH ST Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Sittoo's Parma - Parma
orange star4.7 • 3,847
5870 Ridge Rd Parma, OH 44129
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cleveland
Independence
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Maple Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Beachwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Rocky River
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Broadview Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
North Royalton
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Euclid
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston