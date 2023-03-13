Angies Munchies
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Angies Munchies is now open and ready to serve you. We are in the heart of Spring Branch. We make homemade breakfast and lunch daily. This is homestyle mexican food and throw in a little salvadorean with our mouth watering pupusas.
Location
10100 Hammerly Boulevard Ste A, Houston, TX 77080
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Chanos Oysters Bar - 10112 Hammerly blvd.
No Reviews
10112 Hammerly blvd. Houston, TX 77080
View restaurant
Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch - 10123 Hammerly Blvd
4.5 • 29
10123 Hammerly Blvd Houston, TX 77080
View restaurant
DaddyO’s Pizza - Spring Branch - 2645 Gessner Rd
No Reviews
2645 Gessner Rd Houston, TX 77080
View restaurant
Kure Wings & Grill - 1411 Gessner Rd #A
No Reviews
1411 gessner rd #A Houston, TX 77080
View restaurant
Cascabel Mexican Vegan - Spring Branch
4.6 • 1,377
1415 Murray Bay St Houston, TX 77080
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Houston
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurant