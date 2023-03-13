Restaurant header imageView gallery

Angies Munchies

No reviews yet

10100 Hammerly Boulevard Ste A

Houston, TX 77080

Breakfast

Chilaquiles Plate

$12.00

Corn tortilla chips tossed in spicy red or green salsa topped with crema and queso fresco served with 2 eggs your way and refried beans.

Huevos Rancheros Plate

$10.00

Two over easy eggs smothered in ranchero sauce or chorizo salsa served with fried diced potatoes and refried beans

Tostadas de Desayuno

$10.00

Two tostadas topped with refried beans, a fried egg and smothered in chorizo salsa and queso fresco.

Machacado a Mexicana

$10.00

Two eggs scrambled with shredded beef jerky, peppers, onions and tomato served with diced potatoes and refried beans.

Veggie Omelette

$12.00

Stuffed with potatoes, peppers, onions and cheese

Breakfast Taco

$3.00

gg with your choice of bacon, chorizo, sausage, ham or potato on a hand made flour tortilla.

Pancakes

$6.00

Four fluffy pancakes served with butter and syrup

One Pancake

$2.00

Two Eggs

$2.50

One Egg

$1.50

Breakfast Torta

$10.00

Breakfast Plate

$10.00

Bacon side

$1.50

Two Pancakes

$4.00

Lunch/Dinner

Pupusa orden

$12.00

Three pupusas stuffed with pork and cheese served with pickled cabbage and salsa on the side

Fish Taco Plate

$16.00

Two grilled tilapia tacos topped with cabbage slaw, cilantro and creamy lime sauce served with rice and beans

Chicken alfredo pasta

$14.00

Seasoned grilled chicken over alfredo penne pasta served with toasted baguette slice

Enchiladas suizas

$15.00

Corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken, bathed in a creamy tomatillo sauce, covered with cheese and served with rice and beans

Entomatadas

$12.00

Folded corn tortillas stuffed with queso fresco and onions bathed in a tomato sauce, served with rice and beans (vegetarian)

Mole

$15.00

Savory-sweet and slightly spicy sauce over chicken, served with rice and beans

One Pupusa

$4.00

House Salad with chicken

$12.00

Street

Corn Taco

Corn Taco

$4.00

Your choice of meat on double corn tortilla or crispy taco shell topped with chopped cilantro and onions

Super Nachos

$14.00

Queso over home made tortilla chips with your choice of meat, refried beans, lettuce. tomato, queso fresco, crema and picked jalapenos.

Sopes

$12.00

Three sopes topped with your choice of meat, refried beans, lettuce. tomato,queso fresco and crema

Torta

$10.00

Your choice of meat, refried beans, queso fresco, meat, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes and crema

Burrito

$10.00

Your choice of meat, refried beans, queso fresco, meat, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes and crema

Asada Fries

$11.00

Crispy fries with your choice of meat, topped with melted queso, pico de gallo, crema and pickles jalapeños

Gordita

$5.00

Quesadilla Large

$10.00

Crispy taco

$4.00

Flour Taco

$4.00

Mini Taco order

$8.00

Delux AF Taco

$6.00

Specialties

Quesabirria

$14.00

Three beef birria quesadillas topped with cilantro and onions served with dipping broth

Guisado Plate

$13.00

Your choice of asado de puerco, puerco en salsa verde or beef carne guisada served with refried beans, rice and 2 warm corn tortillas

Flauta Plate

$10.00

Five crispy chicken or potato and cheese taquitos topped with lettuce, tomato, crema and queso fresco served with refried beans and rice

Milaneza de pollo

$14.00

Lighly breaded chicken cutlet served with refried beans, rice and 2 warm corn tortillas

Pork Tamales

$18.00

Chicken Tamales

$18.00

Cheese Tamales

$18.00

Baleada

Tortas de camaron

$14.00

Caldo/Soup

Birria Ramen

$10.00

Hearty beef birria broth with ramen noodles, beef, shredded cheese, fresh cilantro and onion

caldo de pollo

$9.00

Chicken in rich broth with vegetables served with a side of rice and 2 warm corn tortillas

Caldo de res

$11.00

Beef in rich broth with vegetables served with a side of rice and 2 warm corn tortillas

Menudo

$14.00

Beef tripe soup with hominy served with 2 warm corn tortillas

Charro Beans

$5.00

Kids

Chicken quesadilla kids plate

$5.00

chicken and cheese quesadilla with rice and beans

KIDS Chicken strips

$5.00

KIDS Grilled cheese

$5.00

Served with french fries

KIDS Mozzerrella Sticks

$5.00

Five mozzarella sticks with served with french fries

Side

Chile con queso

$4.00

fries

$4.00

Rice side

$2.00

Refried beans

$2.00

A la carte

fish taco

$5.00

Quesabirria Taco

$4.00

Rice Pint

$5.00

Refried beans Pint

$5.00

Tamales 1 DZ

$15.00

6 oz Salsa

$3.00

salsa pint

$8.00

coffee

$3.00

plastic soda

$3.50

2 flour tortillas

$1.00

side salad

$3.50

dinner salad

$6.00

sweet bread

$2.50

Muffin

$3.00

1 Pupusa

$4.00

Pan dulce small

$2.00

Pan dulce large

$4.00

Extra

Avocado

$2.00

Fried Pork Chop

$6.00

T Bone Steak

$10.00

Cheese for taco

$0.50

Beans for taco

$0.50

Dessert

Funnel Cake

$6.00

Fried Oreo

$4.50

Fruit topping

$2.00

snow cone

$2.75

Beverages

Reg. Agua fresca

$3.50

Lg. Agua fresca

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Mexican Soda

$4.00

Juice Box

$2.00

Orange juice

$3.00

bottled water

$1.00

Plastic Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

2 oz michelada sauce

$2.00

Michelada set up

$6.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Angies Munchies is now open and ready to serve you. We are in the heart of Spring Branch. We make homemade breakfast and lunch daily. This is homestyle mexican food and throw in a little salvadorean with our mouth watering pupusas.

10100 Hammerly Boulevard Ste A, Houston, TX 77080

