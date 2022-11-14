Angilo’s 11102 Main St

Main picView gallery

11102 Main St

Sharonville, OH 45241

PIZZA

Small Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Medium Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Large Cheese Pizza

$15.00

SPECIALTY PIZZA

Double Play Pizza

$22.00

Hawaiian Pizza

$22.00

Meat Lover's Pizza

$22.00

Veggie Lover's Pizza

$22.00

Supreme Pizza

$22.00

HOAGIES

Famous Steak Hoagie

$10.00

Italian Lunch Meat Hoagie

$10.00

Hot Meatball Hoagie

$10.00

Royal Hoagie

$10.00Out of stock

Ham & Cheese Hoagie

$10.00Out of stock

Crunchy Cod Hoagie

$10.00

Tuna Hoagie

$10.00

Chicken Hoagie

$10.00

PIZZA BREAD

Closed Face Pizza Bread

$6.00

Open Face Pizza Bread

$7.00

Ziggy (Pizza Bread with Onions & Pickles)

$5.00

SIDES

Garlic Bread

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Fried Mushrooms

$5.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

Mild Chicken Wings

$8.00

Inferno Hot Wings

$8.00

Dinner/Basket

Spaghetti Marinara

$8.00

Chicken Tenders & Fries Basket

$8.00

Fried Fish & Fries Basket

$8.00

SAUCE

Ketchup

$0.25

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Italian Dressing

$0.75

Honey French Dressing

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Mushroom Sauce

$0.75

Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Garlic Butter

$0.75

Mayo

$0.50

Marinara Sauce (Not Pizza Sauce)

$0.75

BREAKFAST

Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$6.00

Small Breakfast Pie

$10.00

Medium Breakfast Pie

$16.00

Large Breakfast Pie

$20.00

Closed Face Breakfast Pizza Bread

$6.00

Open Face Breakfast Pizza Bread

$8.00

Big Breakfast

$8.00

Weekend Recovery

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location

11102 Main St, Sharonville, OH 45241

Directions

