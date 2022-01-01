Angora Cafe

Restaurant info

Angora Café the name of the quality food for years. Being located across from the Boston University west campus, the European style cafe & restaurant caters to a variety of customers of all ages. What makes Angora Café famous is it's history, it's location and it's great menu. Angora Café serves the best quality food for the lovers of Mediterranean cuisine. The menu is for everyone. Angora Café has variety of food but basically we are famous for our frozen yogurt, custom salads, and roll-ups. We recently added Panini sandwiches and Flat Bread Pizzas. The most important thing for us is to serve quality healthy food. We constantly try to create the most healthy combinations for our menu selection. The secret of the taste is the use of some imported products in our gourmet selection. We would like to see you stop by and experience something different, but let us warn you that it is not going to be easy to decide what to eat so take your time and enjoy.

