Angora Cafe

Marvelously Fresh Food

Bella Tuscany

$6.90

Turkey, mozzarella cheese, olive oil, tomato and baby spinach. Bowl Choose: arcadia greens, romaine, shredded kale or baby spinach, and red onions. Wrap: Pita bread or honey wheat tortilla. Crispy Grilled Panini: Italian panini bread or whole grain.

Falafel Florentine

Falafel Florentine

$7.40

Our own baked Falafel with spinach accent, fresh tomatoes, roasted peppers and broccoli, feta cheese and hummus. Bowl Choose: arcadia greens, romaine, shredded kale or baby spinach. Wrap: Pita bread or honey wheat tortilla, wrapped with romaine lettuce. Crispy Grilled Panini Choose: italian panini bread or whole grain and mozzarella cheese

Feta Believe It!

$6.90

Tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, peppers, onions, feta cheese, kalamata olives and Greek dressing. Salad Bowl Choose: arcadia greens, romaine, shredded kale or baby spinach. Wrap: Pita bread or honey wheat tortilla, wrapped with romaine lettuce.

Great Caesar w/chic

$7.40

Oven roasted chicken, tomatoes, our homemade crunchy pita chips, parmesan cheese, and creamy caesar dressing. Salad Bowl Romaine lettuce. Wrap: Pita bread or honey wheat tortilla, wrapped with romaine lettuce. Crispy Grilled Panini Choose: italian panini bread or whole grain.

Istanbul not Constantinople

$7.90

Sampling size of hummus, tabouli, and falafel. Bowl: Served with salad, feta, olives and a lot of pita chips.

Mellow Mediterranean

$6.90

Red cabbage, cucumbers, feta cheese, pita chips, sun flower seeds and sesame ginger dressing. Bowl: On shredded kale and arcadia greens. Wrap: Pita bread or honey wheat tortilla.

Parmesan Artisan

$7.90

Our crispy chicken cutlet, with parmesan and mozzarella cheese, marinara and basil. Bowl Choose: arcadia greens, romaine, shredded kale or spinach, with pita chips and parmesan dressing. Wrap: Pita bread or honey wheat tortilla, wrapped with romaine lettuce. Crispy Grilled Panini Choose: italian panini bread or whole grain.

Peppery Polo

$7.90

Oven roasted chicken, roasted peppers and broccoli, mozzarella cheese and pesto. Bowl: Choose: mesclun, romaine, shredded kale or baby spinach. Wrap: Pita bread or honey wheat tortilla, wrapped with romaine lettuce. Crispy Grilled Panini Choose: italian panini bread or whole grain.

Romaine Calm

$5.70

Tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, carrots, lettuce and choice of dressing. Salad Bowl Choose: arcadia greens, romaine, shredded kale or baby spinach, served with pita chips Wrap: Pita bread or honey wheat tortilla, wrapped with romaine lettuce.

Romantic Roma

$6.90

Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, tomatoes, basil pesto. Salad Bowl Choose: arcadia greens, romaine, shredded kale or baby spinach, & red onions. Wrap Pita bread or honey wheat tortilla, wrapped with romaine lettuce. Crispy Grilled Panini Choose: italian panini bread or whole grain.

Sunny California

$7.90

Turkey, mozzarella cheese, olive oil, tomato and baby spinach. Bowl Choose: arcadia greens, romaine, shredded kale or baby spinach, and red onions. Wrap: Pita bread or honey wheat tortilla. Crispy Grilled Panini: Italian panini bread or whole grain.

Atlantic

$7.40Out of stock

Avocado Swiss

$7.95

Caesar no chic

$5.70

Cheese Panini

$5.95

Milano

$7.45Out of stock

Paris

$6.90Out of stock

Roasted Veggie

$7.95
Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$6.95Out of stock

Tomatoes, swiss cheese, smoked turkey and avocado. Salad Bowl Choose: arcadia greens, romaine, shredded kale or baby spinach, sesame ginger dressing. Wrap Pita bread or honey wheat tortilla, wrapped with romaine lettuce, garlic herb mayo. Crispy Grilled Panini Choose: italian panini bread or whole grain; garlic herb mayo.

Quinoa Salad

$7.95

Soba Noodle Bowls

Teriyaki Chicken

$8.75

Teriyaki chicken, scallion, mushroom, parmesan cheese

Szechuan Tofu

$8.45

Tofu with Szechuan sauce, carrots, cabbage, sun flower seeds.

Spicy Thai Chicken

$8.75

chicken with spicy thai sauce, edamame beans, scallion,spinach

Hot Quinoa Bowls

Quinoa Kale,tofu,edameme Option #4

$8.45

Quinoa Broccoli, beets, falafel Option # 5

$8.45

Quinoa chicken, spinach, scallionOption #6

$8.75

Create Your Own

Create Your Own

$5.95

Side Salad

$3.45

Flatbread

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$8.90

Roasted BBQ chicken, tomatoes, spinach, feta and mozzarella cheese. 386 calories > 15g fat, 6g sat. fat, 20g carb, 37g protein.

Broccoli & Roasted Garlic Flatbread

$7.90

Roasted garlic, broccoli, peppers, sun dried tomatoes, feta and mozzarella cheese and olive oil. 311 calories > 12g total fat, 2.5 g sat fat, 30g carb, 15g protein

Falafel Flat Bread

$7.95
Feta Portobello Flatbread

Feta Portobello Flatbread

$7.90

Portobello mushrooms, red peppers, feta and mozzarella cheese, red sauce. 243 calories > 9g fat, 5g sat. fat, 20g carb, 11g protein.

Pizza Salad Flatbread

$9.40

Our plain flat bread pizza, topped with salad greens, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, peppers and choice of dressing.

Plain Cheese Flatbread

$5.60

Our pizza sauce with a blend of mozzarella, cheddar, and provolone.

Steak&Arugula Flatbread

Steak&Arugula Flatbread

$8.90

Fresh arugula, steak, parmesan and feta cheese. 263 calories > 10g fat, 6g sat. fat, 20g carb, 34g protein.

Turkey Swiss Pie

$7.95

Carb Control

Sundried Wrap

$6.90

Sundried tomatoes, feta cheese, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers and greens. 277 calories > 15g fat, 4.5g sat. fat, 11g carb, 13g protein.

Roasted Veggie & Hummus Wrap

$7.40

Oven roasted vegetables, hummus, fat-free honey dijon dressing and greens. 286 calories > 13g fat, 0g sat. fat, 19g carb, 15g protein.

Best Bite Burger

$7.40

Falafel garden burger, tomato, and romain lettuce. 238 calories > 7g fat, 2g sat. fat, 16g carb, 22g protein.

Side Orders 

Humus

$3.70

Quinoa

$3.95

Roasted veggie

$3.70

Tabouli

$3.70

Falafel Patty 1

$2.45

Side Salad

$3.45

Oven Roasted Chicken

$3.75

Chips

$1.55

Homemade Pita Chips

$1.55

Apple

$1.00

Banana

$1.15

Baked Goods

Chocolate Filled Cookies

$1.62

Coconut Filled Cookies

$1.62

Raspberry Filled Cookies

$1.62

Yogurt Muffin

$2.50

Yesterday Baked

$0.75

Gluten free coconut cookie

$1.87

Plain Croissants

$2.33

Chocolate Croissant

$2.56

Scone

$2.56

Salted Caramel Cookie

$2.78

choc dipped strawberry

$2.00

Toffee Crunch Blondie

$2.78

French Macaron

$1.50

Gourmet Pizza

Anatolian Pizza

$19.95Out of stock

Spicy sauce, tomato, egg& cheese

California Club Pizza

$17.95

Avocado, sundried tomato, smoked turkey, mozzarella & light sauce

Cheese Pizza

$12.95

Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$13.95

Breaded chicken, tomatoes, parmesan & mozzarella cheese, light sauce

Grilled Veggie Pizza

$15.95

Mango & Chicken Pizza

$18.95

roasted peppers, mango, chicken, light sauce& cheese

Marinated Chicken Pizza

$18.95

chicken, pepper, onion, tomato, cheese & sauce

Meat Lover's Pizza

$19.95

Meatball Pizza

$14.95

Mediterranean Pizza

$15.95

feta, mozzarella, olives, sundried tomatoes, cheese & sauce

Melanzana Pizza

$15.95

eggplant, tomato, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, light sauce

Neapolitan Pizza

$15.95

fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, tomatoes, pesto sauce

Say Soy Pizza

$17.95

pesto, sundried tomato, kalamata olives, garlic, tofu

Sirloin Steak Pizza

$19.95

steak, onions, peppers, cheese, sauce

White Pizza

$15.95

mozzarella, cheddar, provolone, fresh mozzarella, garlic

Bottled

Nantucket Nectars

$2.19

Snapple

$1.95

Soda (20oz Bottle)

$1.95

Soda (Can)

$1.50

Vitamin Water

$2.75

P.Spring Mineral Water

$2.19

Poland Spring Water

$1.50

Red Bull

$2.79

Yerba Mate

$2.79

Coffee & Tea

Coffee-Regular

Coffee-Regular

$1.87

Coffee Cream

$3.95

Espresso-single

$1.87

Espresso-double

$2.75

Americano

$2.75

Latte

$3.65

Cappuccino

$3.65

Mochaccino

$3.99

Tea

$2.19

Tea w/ double tea bag

$2.45

Chai Latte

$3.25

Hot Choc.

$2.75

Ultimate Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Steamed Milk

$2.25

Extra Espresso Shot

$1.50

Add Flavor

$0.55

Soy Milk

$0.75

Almond Milk

$0.75

Cafe Aulait

$2.75

Cafe Mocha

$3.25

Iced Coffee & Tea

Iced Coffee

$2.33

Iced Americano

$3.45

Iced Latte

$3.65

Iced Cappuccino

$4.45

Iced Mocha

$4.65

Iced White Mocha

$3.95

Iced Chai Latte

$4.25

Iced Tea

$2.33

Green Tea Latte

$4.25

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$1.19

Chocolate Milk

$2.45

Extra Espresso shot

$1.50

Add Flavor

$0.55

Iced Mochaccino

$4.59

Breakfast Sandwiches

BR- Egg & Cheese

BR- Egg & Cheese

$3.25

scrambled egg, mozzarella cheese

BR-California

$5.45

Scrambled egg, smoked turkey,avocado, mozzarella cheese

BR-Mediterranean

$5.45

Scrambled egg, spinach, tomatoes, feta & mozzarella cheese

BR-Caprese

$5.45

Scrambled eggs, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, pesto

BR-LA BLT

BR-LA BLT

$5.45

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado

Breakfast Burrito

$5.45

Scrambled eggs, tomatoes, feta cheese, spinach

Breakfast Specials

Peanutbutter & Jelly

$3.99

Peanutbutter and Jelly

Peanutbutter & Banana

$3.95

Nutella & Banana

$4.99

Nutella and Fresh Banana

Fluffernutter

$4.99

Peanutbutter, Honey, Banana

Omlettes

Fresh Mozz and Tomato Omlette

$6.55

2 eggs, fresh mozzarella, pesto, tomatoes, side of roasted potato

Feta & Spinach Omlette

$6.55

2 eggs, feta cheese, tomatoes, spinach, side of roasted potato

Mediterranean Omlette

$6.55

2 eggs, sundried tomatoes, olives, spinach, side of roasted potato

Roasted Veggie Omlette

$6.55

2 eggs, roasted veggies( pepper, broccoli), feta cheese, side of roasted potato

California Omlette

$6.55

2 eggs, avocado. Tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, side of roasted potato

Angora's Signature Omlette

$6.55

2 eggs, peppers, onions, mushrooms, feta cheese, side of roasted potato

Custom Omlette

$3.00

Light Breakfast

Fresh Fruit Cup

$2.99

Oatmeal

$1.99

Berry Blast Parfait

$4.75

Frozen Yogurts

Reg/Vanilla

$4.25

Reg/Choc

$4.25

Reg/Sugar Free

$4.95

Reg/Soy

$4.95

Pint/Vanilla

$6.75

Pint/Choc

$6.75

Pint/Sugar Free

$7.45

Pint/Soy

$7.45

Angora's Signature Froyog

REG /Banana Boat

$5.65

REG /Berry Happy to Meet You

$5.65

REG /Chunky Monkey

$5.65

REG /Late Knighted

$5.65

REG /Pina Colada

$5.65

REG /Pumpkin Pie

$5.65

PINT /Banana Boat

$7.95

Vanilla yogurt, banana, walnuts, whipped cream, choc. syrup

PINT /Berry Happy to Meet You

$7.95

Vanilla yogurt, strawberry, raspberry, blueberry

PINT/Chunky Monkey

$7.95

Chocolate yogurt, peanut butter, banana, butter finger

PINT /Late Knighted

$7.95

Vanilla froyog, coffee, oreo, cookie dough

PINT /Piña Colada

$7.95

Vanilla yogurt, pineapple, coconut,kiwi

PINT /Pumpkin Pie

$7.95

Vanilla yogurt, pumpkin, honey grahams, cinnamon

PINT/ Green Tea Blueberry Bobba

$7.95

Smoothies

Bananarama

$6.45

Banana, oatmeal, vanilla froyog, honey, milk

Caramel Apple

$6.45

Apple, cinnamon, caramel, vanilla froyo, apple juice

Chai Baby

$6.45

Banana, chai, vanilla froyog, honey, milk

Funny Bunny

$6.45

Carrots, pineapple, banana, orange juice

Hangover Helper

$6.45

Melon, strawberry, raspberry sorbet, OJ

Heath Bar Hummer

$6.45

Banana, Heath Bar, caramel, vanilla froyo, milk

Kale Fusion

$6.45

Kale, pineapple, mango, honey, lemon sorbet, OJ

Lemon Crush

$6.45

Strawberry, mango, lemon sorbet, lemonade

Luscious Green

$6.45

Mango in the morning

$6.45

Mocha Monkey

$6.45

Banana, coffee, choc. syrup, honey, choc. froyog, milk

Morning Glory

$6.45

Oreo Cookie Monster

$6.45

Banana, oreo cookie, choc. syrup, vanilla froyog, milk

Peanut Cracker

$6.45

Banana, peanutbutter, honey, van. Froyog, milk

Purifier

$6.45

Purple Pleasure

$6.45

Banana, blueberry, honey, raspberry sorbet, soy milk

Skinnie Minnie

$6.45

Melon, honey, lemon sorbet, skim milk

Sunrise

$6.45

Takes Two To Mango

$6.45

Mango, kiwi, honey, lemon sorbet, OJ

Tropical

$6.45

Strawberry, banana, coconut, lemon sorbet, milk, strawberry syrup

Verry Berry

$6.45

Raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, raspberry sorbet, OJ

Plain Vanilla Smoothie

$4.75

Plain Chocolate Smoothie

$4.75

Chocolate peppermint Smoothie

$6.45

Sorbet

Lemon Sorbet

$3.75+

Raspberry Sorbet

$3.75+

FroYo Case

Vanilla

$37.95

Chocolate

$37.95

Soy

$37.95

Sugar Free

$37.95

Cakes

Triple Chocolate

$7.45

Carrot Cake

$7.45

Chocolate Mouse Cake

$7.45

Strawberry Cheese Cake

$7.45

Strawberry Short Cake

$7.45

Tiramisu

$7.45

Turtle Cheese Cake

$7.45

Peanutbutter Mouse

$7.45

Creampuff Cake

$7.45

Whole Cake

$59.00

Sweet Treats

Strawberry Splendor

$14.99+

Strawberries dipped in milk chocolate, white chocolate drizzle

Snowberry

$14.99+

Strawberries dipped in milk chocolate, covered with coconut

Sweet Strawberries

$14.99+

Strawberries dipped in milk choclate, rainbow sprinkles covered

Birthday Spectacular

$14.99+

Strawberries dipped in milk chocolate, covered with chocolate sprinkles

Apple Splendor

$14.99+

Apple wedges dipped in milk chocolate, white chocolate drizzle

Apple Toffee

$14.99+

Apple wedges dipped in milk chocolate, covered with toffee

Love my Star

$14.99+

Pineapple star shape dipped in milk chocolate covered with chocolate sprinkles

You're my Hearth

$14.99+

Pineapple hearth shapes dipped in milk chocolate, white chocolate drizzle

Roll up Platters

Mix-Roll Up Platter

$46.99

Vegetarian-Roll Up Platter

$42.99

Meat-Roll Up Platter

$48.99

Low Carb Party Platter

$42.99

Tabouli & Romain Wrap Platter

$28.95

Panini Platters

Mixed-Panini Platter

$46.99

Meat-Panini Platter

$48.99

Veggie-Panini Platter

$44.99

Salad Platters

Garden Party Salad

$36.00

Greek Party Salad

$39.00

Caesar Party Salad

$39.00

Chicken Caesar Party Salad

$52.95

F.Mozz & Tom. Party Salad

$42.50

Bean Salad Platter Lg

$42.50

Bean Salad Platter Sm

$19.95

Shepherd Salad Platter Lg

$42.95

Shepperd Salad Platter Sm

$22.95

Others

Fruit Salad Platter

$35.00

Desert Platter

$39.50

Mixed Mediterranean Platter

$47.95

Garden Vegetable Crudites

$38.00

Baked Ziti

$42.50

Potato & Chicken Pie

$27.95

Spinach Pie

$24.95

Soba Noodle Bowls

Option A, Teriyaki Chicken

$47.50

Option B. Szechuan Tofu

$47.50

Option C.Spicy Thai Chicken

$47.50

Quinoa Bowls

Option A.Carrots,kale,tofu

$47.40

Broccoli,beets,kale

$47.40

Sesame ginger,chicken

$47.40
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday8:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday8:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Angora Café the name of the quality food for years. Being located across from the Boston University west campus, the European style cafe & restaurant caters to a variety of customers of all ages. What makes Angora Café famous is it's history, it's location and it's great menu. Angora Café serves the best quality food for the lovers of Mediterranean cuisine. The menu is for everyone. Angora Café has variety of food but basically we are famous for our frozen yogurt, custom salads, and roll-ups. We recently added Panini sandwiches and Flat Bread Pizzas. The most important thing for us is to serve quality healthy food. We constantly try to create the most healthy combinations for our menu selection. The secret of the taste is the use of some imported products in our gourmet selection. We would like to see you stop by and experience something different, but let us warn you that it is not going to be easy to decide what to eat so take your time and enjoy.

Website

Location

1024-A Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02215

Directions

Gallery
Angora Cafe image
Angora Cafe image
Angora Cafe image

