Angry Chickz - Fresno N West Ave 5044 North West Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5044 North West Avenue, Fresno, CA 93711
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Colorado Grill- - West & Shaw
No Reviews
2088 West Shaw Avenue Suite 103 Fresno, CA 93711
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fresno
Maya Sushi Lounge - 1512 E Champlain Dr #103
4.8 • 2,046
1512 E Champlain Dr #103 Fresno, CA 93720
View restaurant