Bagels
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
The Angry Donut Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Angry Donut Kitchen, is not your typical donut shop or café. We specialize in artisanal style brioche donuts. Topped with traditional toppings and some that are out of this world! Everything we serve is made from scratch. We offer some of the best pastries, breakfast sandwiches, coffees, lattes and more!
Location
42 Inn Street, Newburyport, MA 01950
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Coffee Break Cafe - Hampton Beach
No Reviews
23 Ocean Boulevard Hampton Beach, NH 03842
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Newburyport
Anchor Stone Deck Pizza - Downtown Newburyport
4.5 • 1,067
44 State Street Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurant
Metzy's Cantina - NBPT Train Station - NOW SERVING BEER AND WINE WITH FOOD ORDERS!
4.0 • 891
5 Boston Way Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurant