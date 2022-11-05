Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries

The Angry Donut Kitchen

No reviews yet

42 Inn Street

Newburyport, MA 01950

Popular Items

Angry Egg Sandwich
Vanilla Glaze
Cinnamon Rolls

Donuts - Singles

Chocolate Sea Salt
$4.00

Chocolate Sea Salt

$4.00
Chocolate with Vanilla Glaze
$3.50

Chocolate with Vanilla Glaze

$3.50
Cinnamon Sugar
$3.50

Cinnamon Sugar

$3.50
Fruity Pebble
$4.00

Fruity Pebble

$4.00
Maple Bacon

Maple Bacon

$4.50
Peanut Butter Cookie Monster
$4.50

Peanut Butter Cookie Monster

$4.50
Raspberry Jelly
$4.50

Raspberry Jelly

$4.50
Toasted Coconut
$4.00

Toasted Coconut

$4.00
Vanilla Glaze
$3.50

Vanilla Glaze

$3.50

Maple Glazed
$4.00

$4.00
Vanilla Sprinkle Donut
$4.00

Vanilla Sprinkle Donut

$4.00
Chocolate Sprinkle
$4.00

Chocolate Sprinkle

$4.00
Strawberry Sprinkle
$4.00

Strawberry Sprinkle

$4.00

Earthy Crunchy Coconut Donut
$4.50

$4.50

Double Chocolate Donut
$4.00

$4.00

Hot Beverages

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.00+

The best brewed coffee you might ever have. Our coffee is roasted specifically for us. We use a local roaster out of New Hampshire.

Hot Latte

Hot Latte

$3.75+

Espresso mixed with steamed milk

Hot Specialty Latte
$4.25+

$4.25+

Espresso

$2.00+

Hot Americano

$2.50+

Shots of espresso topped off with hot water.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Espresso topped with steamed foam milk.

Café Au Lait

$2.60+

Our brewed coffee topped off with steamed milk.

Macchiato

$2.25+

Not your Starbucks macchiato. Our macchiato is a single shot of espresso topped with a dollop of steamed foam.

Cortado

$3.00+

Two shots of espresso topped with equal amounts of steamed milk.

Hot Tea

$1.95

Hot Tea Latte

$2.75+

Hot Tea with Steamed Milk

Hot Chai

Hot Chai

$3.55+

Spiced chai with steamed milk of your choice.

Hot Dirty Chai

Hot Dirty Chai

$3.85+

Our spiced chai with a shot of espresso and with steamed milk of your choice.

Hot Chocolate

$2.85+

Our special homemade cocoa mix. Topped with steamed milk. Add whipped cream for an extra treat!

Red Eye

$2.75+

We prefer Stink Eye over Red Eye, But, you get the idea. When you need more than a cup of coffee. Our brewed coffee with an added shot of espresso. Each size comes with one shot of espresso. You can add additional shots if you need the boost!

Hot Cider

$2.50+
Box O Coffee

Box O Coffee

$24.99

Get our brewed coffee to go for your next meeting or gathering!! Serves 10-12 cups.

Cold Beverages

Iced Coffee

$2.50+

Our version of cold brew. We use the Japanese method for our iced coffee. Which is a more concentrated brewed coffee slowly over ice. Creates a more creamy, less bitter coffee!

Iced Latte

$4.25+

Iced Specialty Lattes
$5.00+

$5.00+

Iced Americano
$2.50+

$2.50+

Shakerato

$3.00

Two shots of espresso shaken vigorously with a bit of ice. Served over ice. Creates a nice creamy beverage. (Think Guinness, if you will)

Iced Red Eye

$3.25+

We prefer Stink Eye over Red Eye, But, you get the idea. When you need more than a cup of coffee. Our iced coffee with an added shot of espresso. Each size comes with one shot of espresso. You can add additional shots if you need the boost!

Iced Chai

$4.00+

Iced Dirt Chai
$4.50+

$4.50+

Iced Cocoa

$2.50+
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.75+

Arnold Palmer

$3.25+

Water

$1.50

Milk

$2.00

Juice - Bottle
$2.00

$2.00

Sparkling Water
$2.00

$2.00

Box Water

$2.50

Juice Box

$1.00

Iced Coffee Caref (94oz)
$25.00

$25.00

Angry Freeze

Affogato

$5.75

Espresso with vanilla, blended with your choice of milk. Topped with whipped cream.

Crème Brulee

$5.75

Vanilla and caramel sauce blended with your choice of milk. Served with a swirl of caramel and whipped cream.

Mint Chip

$5.75

Mint chip blended with your choice of milk. Topped with a swirl of chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

Mocha Freeze

$5.75

Espresso blended with our house made mocha, your choice of milk. Served with a chocolate swirl and whipped cream.

Frozen Hot Cocoa

$5.75

Hot cocoa mix blended with ice and your choice of milk. Served with a swirl of chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

Heath Bar Crunch

$5.75

Extreme toffee, blended with ice and your choice of milk. Served with swirls of caramel and chocolate sauce. Topped with whipped cream.

Frozen Chai

$5.75

Red Velvet

$5.75

Scones

Blueberry Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Raspberry Scone
$3.50

$3.50

Strawberry Almond Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Chip Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Bacon Cheddar

$3.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Cinnamon Chip

$3.50Out of stock

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

Morning Glory

$3.25Out of stock

Raspberry Lemon Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

Mini Blueberry Muffins

$3.25Out of stock

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.50

$3.50

Peanut Butter Cookie Monster GF*
$3.50

$3.50

Ginger Molasses
$2.75

$2.75

Coconut Almond Macaroon *GF
$3.00

$3.00

Double Choc Espresso Cookie Gf
$3.00

$3.00

"Crumbl" Cookie Knock Offs

$1.25Out of stock

Chocolate Almond Biscotti
$3.00

$3.00

Cake Slices

Apple Cider Cake

$4.25Out of stock

New York Style Coffee Cake
$3.50

$3.50

Breads / Coffee Cakes

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread
$3.00

$3.00

Banana Bread
$3.00

$3.00

Lemon Bread

$3.00

New York Style Coffee Cake
$3.50

$3.50

Lemon Rasp Loaf

$3.00Out of stock

Bars/Treats/Krak Brownies

South African Crunchies
$2.75

$2.75

Fruity Pebble Marshmallow Treat *GF
$4.00

$4.00

Cocoa Pebble Marshmallow Treat *GF
$4.00

$4.00

Krak Brownie

$4.50Out of stock

Congo Bar

$4.00Out of stock

Tarts

$5.75Out of stock

Whoopie Pie

$3.50

Pumpkin Bread Pudding

$4.75Out of stock

Cinnamon Buns

Cinnamon Rolls
$4.75

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.75

Sticky Buns (Sundays Only)

Sticky Bun

$5.00Out of stock

Breakfast Sandwiches

Angry Egg Sandwich
$5.00

$5.00

Soups

Chili

$6.50+

Beef And Vegetable
$5.50+

$5.50+

Salads

Get Your Goat

Get Your Goat

$9.25

Served on a bed of mixed greens with fresh strawberries, goat cheese, candied pecans and red onions. Tossed in a creamy balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Tuna Salad Salad

$12.25

Our house made tuna salad served on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes and cucumbers. Tossed in a creamy balsamic dressing.

Chicken Salad Salad
$13.25

$13.25

Angry Salad

$8.25

There is nothing Angry about this build your own salad. Starts with a base salad of mixed greens, tomato, and cucumbers. Tossed in our house made creamy balsamic dressing.

Sandwiches

B.L.A.T

$10.75

Bacon Lettuce and Tomato. With the addition of avocado. Served on sour dough bread with mayo. Served with chips and a pickle!

Chicken Salad Club

Chicken Salad Club

$12.75

Our homemade chicken salad, crispy bacon, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato. Served on cranberry walnut bread.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.75

Chicken with celery, grapes, mayo, salt and pepper. Served on grilled cranberry walnut bread with mixed greens, lettuce and tomato. Served with chips and a pickle

Roast Beef W Special Sauce

$14.50

Roast beef w Pepper Jack cheer, slaw, special sauce.

Grilled Caprese Sandwich

Grilled Caprese Sandwich

$11.75

Fresh mozzarella, plum tomatoes, mixed greens served on a grilled ciabatta bun with some evoo, basil and garlic. Topped with a balsamic drizzle.

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

American and cheddar cheese melted in between sourdough bread. Additional items can be added!! Served with a pickle and chips.

Saucy Bird

Saucy Bird

$11.25

Pulled chicken, cooked in sweet spicy sauce. Served on our homemade everything bun. With melted cheddar cheese, coleslaw, pickles and bbq sauce. Served with a side of chips and a pickle.

The Angry Turkey

The Angry Turkey

$12.95

Oven roasted turkey breast served on a grilled ciabatta bun. With melted swiss cheese, avocado, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and a creamy mustard sauce. Served with a pickle and a bag of chips.

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$12.50

Solid white tuna mixed with celery, pickle relish, red onions, salt and pepper. Mixed with mayo. Grilled with american cheese on sour dough bread. Served with chips and a pickle!

Tuna Sandwich

$11.75

Our homemade tuna salad. Served on grilled sourdough with lettuce and tomato.

Children's Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Chunky PB & Strawberry Jam

$6.95

Lunch Sides

Chips

$1.50

Pickle Chips

$2.00

Honey

Honey

$12.00

Merch/Misc

1/2lb Coffee

$8.50

1lb Coffee

$16.99

Baseball Caps

$25.00
Black Pom Pom Hat

Black Pom Pom Hat

$20.00
Heather Grey Beanie

Heather Grey Beanie

$20.00Out of stock

T-Shirt

$20.00

Rippl Orange Tumbler

$27.00

Ripple Purple Tumbler

$27.00

Rippl Dark Blue Tumbler

$27.00

Rippl Subscription

$35.00

Sticker \ Pin

$1.00

Hot Cocoa Mix

$20.00

Lb Of Granola

$8.99Out of stock

Growler

$15.00

Parfait

$5.95Out of stock

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.00

Quart Broccoli & Cheddar Soup

$14.95

Quart Beef Chili

$18.95

Quart Lobster Mac & Cheese

$19.95

Fruit Cup

$6.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Angry Donut Kitchen, is not your typical donut shop or café. We specialize in artisanal style brioche donuts. Topped with traditional toppings and some that are out of this world! Everything we serve is made from scratch. We offer some of the best pastries, breakfast sandwiches, coffees, lattes and more!

Website

Location

42 Inn Street, Newburyport, MA 01950

Directions

The Angry Donut Kitchen image
The Angry Donut Kitchen image
The Angry Donut Kitchen image

