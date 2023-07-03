  • Home
Angry Dumpling and Sweet Tea 1119 Sevier Avenue Suite A

No reviews yet

1119 Sevier Avenue Suite A

Kimberlin Height, TN 37920

DRINKS

Coffee

Blue Mountain

$5.00

Viet coffee

$5.00

Strawberry Lighting

$5.00

Latte

Brown Sug Milk Latte

$5.00

Lucky Taro Latte

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Strawberry Latte

$5.00

Slush

Mango Slush

$5.00

Strawberry Slush

$5.00

Taro Slush

$5.00

Tea

House Boba

$5.00

Lemony Sweet

$5.00

Mango Tango

$5.00

Passion (Passion Fruit)

$5.00

Peachy Sunset

$5.00

Sunny Tea

$5.00

Thai Tea

$5.00

Fruits Fiesta

$5.00

Yogurt

Mango Yogurt

$5.00

Peach yogurt

$5.00

Strawberry yogurt

$5.00

FOOD

App

Dumpling-Ckn

$5.00

Dumpling-Pork

$5.00

Dumpling-Shrimp

$8.00

K-Town Spec

$13.00

Lemon grass wing

$10.00

Viet Wing

$10.00

BBQ Bun

$6.00

Dump - Veg

$6.00

Noodle

Kapoon

$10.00

Spring Onion Noodle

$7.00

Grand Pa Noodle Med

$11.00

Grand Pa Noodle LG

$13.00

Green onion Noodle

$5.00

Sizzling

Teri Beef Plate

$9.00

Happy Cow Short Rib

$12.00

Teri Ckn Plate

$8.00

Dessert

Cookie

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

1119 Sevier Avenue Suite A, Kimberlin Height, TN 37920

