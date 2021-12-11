A map showing the location of Angry Goat 1290 Rich HighwayView gallery

Angry Goat 1290 Rich Highway

1290 Rich Highway

Du Bois, PA 15801

Order Again

Brisket and Sides for 40

BBQ Pulled Pork, Brisket, Mac and Cheese, Coleslaw, Buns, Cornbread, and Deviled Eggs

$1,000.00

Heavy Hors D'oeuvres

Watermelon Gazpacho, Olive Tapenade w Crostini, Quiche with Bacon Scallions, Stuffed Baby Portabella Mushrooms, Grilled Asparagus Wrapped Bacon w Balsamic Drizzle, Mini Stuffed Meatballs, Vanilla Bean Cheesecake, and White Chocolate Mousse

$1,300.00

Pulled Pork Dinner, Pizzas, and Drinks for 33

Catering: Pulled Pork and Pizzas and Open Bar for 4 Hours - Difference Due

$3,130.00

Casey's Party - December 11, 2021

Axe Lane Rental

$200.00

App., Sit Down Meal, and Cheesecake for 8

$184.00

Lorinda's Party - December 19, 2021

One Axe Lane Rental for One Hour

$100.00

Appetizers and 8 sit down meals with cheesecake

$259.50

Jodi August - 21st B-Day Party - December 19, 2021

Axe Throwing Lane Rental

$200.00

Appetizers and Cheesecake

$165.50

Rachel's Party - December 19, 2021

Sit Down Meals and Apps

$207.75

Dr. Shaw's Party - December 23, 2021

Rental of Axe Lanes

$300.00

Food Total

$302.25

Charcuterie

Board

$133.00

BUFFET

BUFFET

$321.00

BAH MI

$12.00

Ax Rental

FELT THROWING

$30.00

$10.00

$10.00

$20.00

$20.00

$30.00

$30.00

$40.00

$40.00

$50.00

$50.00

$60.00

$60.00

Pharmaceutical

N/A Beverage

$3.00

House Salad

Filet

$95.00

Salmon

$95.00

Lava Cake

Unmet Minimum

$310.00

Tofu

$90.00

Mixed Drink

Draft

Wine

Room Rental

Room Rental Fee

$200.00

Room Rental Per Hour

$120.00

Room Cancellation

$120.00

COVER CHARGE

FEE

$5.00

FOOD

BUFFET

$700.00

GAMES

GAMES

$250.00

ROOM

ROOM

$250.00

WINE

CUPCAKE

$18.00

LAYERED

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Sports Bar and Lounge. Axe Throwing. Golf Simulators. Outdoor Dining

Location

1290 Rich Highway, Du Bois, PA 15801

Directions

