Ramen

Angry Ramen

424 Reviews

$$

15555 E 14th St

#199

San Leandro, CA 94578

Order Again

Popular Items

Black Garlic Tonkotsu
Tonkotsu
Angry Tantanmen "SPICY"

Ramen

Tonkotsu

Tonkotsu

$14.00

Pork Bone Broth, Kakuni (Pork Belly), Soft Boiled Egg, Wood Ear (Mushroom), Green Onion

Black Garlic Tonkotsu

Black Garlic Tonkotsu

$15.00

Pork Bone Broth, Kakuni (Pork Belly), Soft Boiled Egg, Wood Ear (Mushroom), Green Onion, Black Garlic Oil

Shio Chicken

Shio Chicken

$14.00

Chicken Broth, Sous Vide Chicken Breast, Soft Boiled Egg, Green Onion, Sweet Corn, Shredded Pepper

Veggie Ramen

Veggie Ramen

$14.00

100% Vegetable Broth, Sweet Corn, Wood Ear (Mushroom), Green Onion, Nori (Seaweed), Soft Boiled Egg

Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$14.00

Fish Broth, Kakuni (Pork Belly), Mushroom, Soft boiled egg, Green onions "Bamboo" OUT OF STOCK

Mazemen

Mazemen

$14.00

No broth ramen. Minced Wagyu beef, fried garlic, green onion, nori, raw yolk, toasted sesame seeds, spicy seasoning sauce

Angry Tantanmen "SPICY"

Angry Tantanmen "SPICY"

$15.00

SPICY PORK/CHICKEN BROTH THICK NOODLE MINCED WAHYU BEEF SOFT BOILDED EGG TOASTED SESAME SEEDS SPICY SEASONING SAUCE ARUGULA/SPRING MIX

Curry & Katsu

Pork Katsu Curry

Pork Katsu Curry

$16.00
Chicken Katsu Curry

Chicken Katsu Curry

$15.00
Shrimp Katsu Curry

Shrimp Katsu Curry

$16.00
Chicken Karaage Curry

Chicken Karaage Curry

$15.00
Curry and Rice

Curry and Rice

$10.00
Tonkatsu (Pork) Rice

Tonkatsu (Pork) Rice

$14.00

Chicken Katsu Rice

$13.00

Shrimp Katsu Rice

$14.00

Chicken Karaage Rice

$13.00

Appetizers

Gyoza 5 pcs

Gyoza 5 pcs

$7.00
Pork Belly Wrap 2 pcs

Pork Belly Wrap 2 pcs

$6.00
Edamame

Edamame

$5.00
Chashu Rice

Chashu Rice

$6.00
Rice

Rice

$2.00
Fried Oysters 5 pcs

Fried Oysters 5 pcs

$7.00
Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$7.00
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$9.00
Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$5.00
Pork Belly Fries

Pork Belly Fries

$7.00
Takoyaki 5 pcs

Takoyaki 5 pcs

$7.00
Fried octopus "idako"

Fried octopus "idako"

$8.00
Angry Fries

Angry Fries

$5.00
Deep Fry Veggie Gyoza 5pc

Deep Fry Veggie Gyoza 5pc

$7.00

DEEP FRIED VEGGIE GYOZA

Deep Fry Gyoza 6pc

Deep Fry Gyoza 6pc

$7.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

Coke

$1.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.50
Sprite

Sprite

$1.50
Yuzu Soda

Yuzu Soda

$3.00
Ito En Green Tea

Ito En Green Tea

$3.00
Ito En Bold Green Tea

Ito En Bold Green Tea

$3.00
Ito En Jasmine Tea

Ito En Jasmine Tea

$3.00

Beer

Small Sapporo

Small Sapporo

$5.00
Large Sapporo

Large Sapporo

$8.00
Small Asahi

Small Asahi

$3.00
Large Asashi

Large Asashi

$8.00
Orion Premium Beer ( Large)

Orion Premium Beer ( Large)

$8.00
Small Kirin Ichiban

Small Kirin Ichiban

$5.00
Kiku Cup Sake

Kiku Cup Sake

$5.00
Sho Chiku Bai Nigori Sake

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori Sake

$8.00

Dessert

HOMEMADE BASQUE CHEESECAKE

HOMEMADE BASQUE CHEESECAKE

Out of stock

HOMEMADE

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15555 E 14th St, #199, San Leandro, CA 94578

Directions

Angry Ramen image

