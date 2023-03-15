Restaurant header imageView gallery

Angry Squirrel

36 W Main St

Fredonia, NY 14063

Food

Poutine

$14.00

Fresh French Fries topped with your choice of toppings.

Half Sub (No Gluten-Free Option)

$8.00

Half a fried chicken tender sub. All subs come with lettuce and your choice of toppings. (Currently we do not have a gluten-Free Sub)

Whole Sub (No Gluten-Free Option)

$13.00

A whole fried chicken tender sub. All subs come with lettuce and your choice of toppings. (Currently we do not have a glute-free sub)

Wrap

$13.00

An herb flour wrap with lettuce and your choice of toppings.

Salad

$15.00

Romaine and Iceburg with your choice of toppings.

Fried Pickles

$6.00

A basket of Fried Pickles with spicy aioli

French Fries

$5.00

A side of fries

Pepsi

20oz Pepsi

$2.50

20oz Pepsi Zero

$2.50

20oz Starry

$2.50

20oz Mountain Dew

$2.50

Celsius - Strawberry Lemonade Vibe

$4.00

Celsius - Kiwi Guava

$4.00

Bubbly - BlackBerry

$2.50

Lipton - Sweet Tea

$3.50

Lipton - Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Dole Strawberry Lemonade

$2.50

Aquafina Water

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Crush

$2.50

Mug

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Serving hand breaded chicken prepared & fried to order! Focused on flavor, freshness, and quality.

Location

36 W Main St, Fredonia, NY 14063

Directions

