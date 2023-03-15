Angry Squirrel
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Serving hand breaded chicken prepared & fried to order! Focused on flavor, freshness, and quality.
Location
36 W Main St, Fredonia, NY 14063
Gallery
