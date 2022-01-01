Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Angry Troll Brewing

266 Reviews

$$

222 E Main St

Elkin, NC 28621

Popular Items

Large Fry
12 Wings
Pub Burger

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Hand breaded house made pickles served with Ranch.

Jalapeño Poppers

$8.99

6 Fried Jalapenos Stuffed With Cream Cheese & a side of Sweet Chili Sauce

Large Fry

$5.99

Served with a side of ranch dressing. Add our house-made queso cheese & bacon or chili for an additional $2.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.99Out of stock

12 mini corn dogs served with a side of ketchup and mustard

Onion Ring Basket

$9.99

Beer-battered and fried thick-cut onion rings served with a side of spicy ranch and ketchup

Pork Skins

$6.99

Tossed in ranch spice rub and served with a side of ranch

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Topped with cheese and served hot with tortilla chips

Wood Fired Pretzel

$10.99

Bavarian style Giant pretzel. Served with our house-made queso and mustard

Cheese Curds

$8.99

BBQ Potato Chips

$6.99

Seasoned and drizzled with ranch and Sweet Heat BBQ

Salads

Sm House Salad

$6.99

Spring mix, fresh tomatoes, red onions, cheddar cheese and a side of Mango Vinaigrette dressing

Lg House Salad

$8.99

Spring mix, fresh tomatoes, red onions, cheddar cheese, and a side of Mango Vinaigrette dressing

Sm Caprese Salad

$7.99

Spring mix, fresh tomatoes, house-made mozzarella, basil, and drizzled with Balsamic Reduction

Lg Caprese Salad

$9.99

Spring mix, fresh tomatoes, house-made mozzarella, basil, and drizzled with Balsamic Reduction

Sm Caesar Salad

$6.99

Chopped leaf lettuce, fresh tomatoes, parmesan, croutons, and drizzled with Caesar dressing

Lg Caesar Salad

$8.99

Chopped leaf lettuce, fresh tomatoes, parmesan, croutons, and drizzled with Caesar dressing

Sm Greek Salad

$7.99

Spring mix, fresh tomatoes, red onions, black olives, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, feta and a side of Balsamic Vinaigrette

Lg Greek Salad

$9.99

Spring mix, fresh tomatoes, red onions, black olives, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, feta and a side of Balsamic Vinaigrette

Side Salad

$3.99

A smaller version of our house salad complete with Mango Vinaigrette dressing

Side Ceasar Salad

$3.99

Wings

6 Wings

$9.99

12 Wings

$18.99

18 Wings

$27.99

24 Wings

$36.99

50 Wings

$70.00

6 Boneless

$9.99

12 Boneless

$18.99

18 Boneless

$27.99

24 Boneless

$36.99

50 Boneless

$70.00

100 Wings

$135.00

100 Boneless

$135.00

Sandwiches

Samurai Chicken

$8.99

Grilled chicken breast tossed in teriyaki and topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion

Gr BBQ Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, sweet heat BBQ, topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion

Pulled BBQ Sandwich

$8.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.99

Shaved steak with chopped onions, banana peppers, red bell peppers, pickled chiles, served on a bun and topped with house-made queso

Chicken Philly

$9.99

Pulled chicken with chopped onions, banana peppers, red bell peppers, pickled chiles, served on a bun and topped with house-made queso

Parmesan Chicken

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast, with parmesan cheese, mozzarella sticks, marinara, topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion

The Godfather

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, with parmesan cheese, mozzarella sticks, marinara, pepperoni, prosciutto, banana peppers, topped with lettuce tomato and onion

Grill Chix Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled chicken breast with American cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion

Cod Sandwich

$11.99

Two beer-battered cod filets on a toasted bun topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tartar sauce

Vegetarian Sub

$9.99

Nachos

Med. Loaded Nachos

$7.99

Corn tortilla chips topped with house-made queso, pickled chiles, salsa, pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream

Large Loaded Nacho

$9.99

Corn tortilla chips topped with house-made queso, pickled chiles, salsa, pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream

Med. BBQ Nachos

$10.99

Corn tortilla chips topped with chicken, house-made queso, pico de gallo, pickled chiles, lettuce, sour cream, and drizzled with Sweet Heat BBQ

Large BBQ Nachos

$13.99

Corn tortilla chips topped with chicken, house-made queso, pico de gallo, pickled chiles, lettuce, sour cream, and drizzled with Sweet Heat BBQ

Chips & Queso

$6.50

Corn tortilla chips served with house-made queso

Med. Buffalo Nacho

$10.99

Large Buffalo Nacho

$13.99

Chips & Salsa

$4.50

Corn tortilla chips served with house-made salsa

Chips & Pico

$4.50

Corn tortilla chips served with house-made pico de gallo

Extra Chips

$1.00

Add some extra tortilla chips to your order

Pub Fare

Pub Burger

$8.99

Locally raised beef with American cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and onion

SoCo Burger

$9.99

Locally raised beef served with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles, house-made pimento cheese and topped with an onion Ring

Mush Swiss Burger

$9.99

Fish & Chips

$16.99

Three beer-battered cod filets with fries served with ketchup, tartar sauce and malt vinegar

Double Pub Burger

$13.99

Wood Fired Pizzas

9" or 12" pies with house-made dough and a blend of our house-made mozzarella, parmesan, and smoked provolone

9" Build Your Own Pizza

$9.00

Add whatever toppings you choose to build your favorite pizza!

9" Bianco Pizza

$11.00

Pesto base, ricotta cheese, caramelized onions, roasted garlic, and topped with toasted almonds

9" Veg Out

$12.00

Pesto base, spinach, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, artichokes, feta, and a truffle honey drizzle

9" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.00

Sweet Heat BBQ base, pulled chicken, smoked bacon, and a Sweet Heat BBQ drizzle

9" Down South Pizza

$12.00

Marinara base, pimento cheese, smoked bacon, red peppers, and topped with pork skins

9" Buffalo Pizza

$12.00

Spicy ranch base, pulled chicken, smoked bacon, gorgonzola, and a buffalo drizzle

9" Triple Threat Pizza

$12.00

Marinara base, pepperoni, sausage and smoked bacon

9" Americana Pizza

$11.00

Marinara base, pepperoni, mushroom, and shaved onion

9" Mac N Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Pesto base, house-made mac and cheese, and white cheddar

9" Shrooms Pizza

$12.00

Marinara base, mushrooms, caramelized onions, spinach, and a truffle oil drizzle

9" Cheese Burger Pizza

$12.00

Marinara base, seasoned beef, fresh tomatoes, shaved onions, topped with pickles and fries

9" Mexican Pizza

$12.00

Queso base, pulled chicken, pico de gallo, pickled chiles, and topped with sour cream

9" Philly Pizza

$12.00

Our signature Philly Sandwich on a marinara based pizza topped with house-made queso

9" White Pizza

$11.00

Ricotta cheese base, spinach, shaved onions, and roasted garlic

9" Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Marinara base with with a blend of our house-made mozzarella, parmesan and smoked provolone

9" Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00

Marinara base, pepperoni, with a blend of our house-made mozzarella, parmesan and smoked provolone

12" Build Your Own Pizza

$11.00

Add whatever toppings you choose to build your favorite pizza!

12" Bianco Pizza

$14.00

Pesto base, ricotta cheese, caramelized onions, roasted garlic, and topped with toasted almonds

12" Veg Out Pizza

$15.00

Pesto base, spinach, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, artichokes, feta, and a truffle honey drizzle

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Sweet Heat BBQ base, pulled chicken, smoked bacon, and a Sweet Heat BBQ drizzle

12" Down South Pizza

$15.00

Marinara base, pimento cheese, smoked bacon, red peppers, and topped with pork skins

12" Buffalo Pizza

$15.00

Spicy ranch base, pulled chicken, smoked bacon, gorgonzola, and a buffalo drizzle

12" Triple Threat Pizza

$15.00

Marinara base, pepperoni, sausage and smoked bacon

12" Americana Pizza

$14.00

Marinara base, pepperoni, mushroom, and shaved onion

12" Mac N Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Pesto base, house-made mac and cheese, and white cheddar

12" Shrooms Pizza

$15.00

Marinara base, mushrooms, caramelized onions, spinach, and a truffle oil drizzle

12" Cheese Burger Pizza

$15.00

Marinara base, seasoned beef, fresh tomatoes, shaved onions, topped with pickles and fries

12" Mexican Pizza

$15.00

Queso base, pulled chicken, pico de gallo, pickled chiles, and topped with sour cream

12" Philly Pizza

$15.00

Our signature Philly Sandwich on a marinara based pizza topped with house-made queso

12" White Pizza

$14.00

Ricotta cheese base, spinach, shaved onions, and roasted garlic

12" Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Marinara base with with a blend of our house-made mozzarella, parmesan and smoked provolone

12" Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Marinara base, pepperoni, with a blend of our house-made mozzarella, parmesan and smoked provolone

Kids

Kids Nuggets

$5.99

5 boneless bites served with fries

Kids Four Wings

$5.99

4 bone-in wings served with fries

Kids Corn Dogs

$5.99

5 mini corn dogs served with fries

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Grilled chicken on skewers served with fries

Kids Burger

$5.99

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.99

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Adult Upcharge

$2.00

To be applied if the person eating the kids meal is over the age of 12 or not a senior citizen

Sides & Sauces

Sauce

$0.60

Celery

$1.25

Carrots

$1.25

Ranch

$0.60

Blue Cheese

$0.60

Side Fries

$3.00

Side O Rings

$3.99

Side Pub Chips

$3.50

Side Bacon & Queso Fries

$5.00

Small Queso

$1.25

Large Queso

$4.00

Large Salsa

$2.50

Large Pico

$2.50

Side Of Cold Pickles

$0.25

Large Marinara

$2.00

Small Sour Cream

$0.50

Large Sour Cream

$1.00

Small Marinara

$0.50

Side Sweet Chilli Sauce

$0.60

Burger Patty

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

2 Extra Pieces Of Fish

$14.00

1 Extra Piece Fish

$7.00

Toasted Hoagie

$2.00

Side Queso Fries

$4.00

Desserts

Sweet Fried Dough

$6.99

Deep fried funnel sticks tossed in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with honey

Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$6.99

Key Lime Pie

$6.99

Beer

12oz Black Butte Whiskey Porter 8% ABV

$7.50

16oz ATB One Hop 6.5% ABV

$6.50

16oz ATB Surry Cream Ale % ABV

$6.50

16oz ATB Octrollberfest Marzen 6% ABV

$6.50

16oz ATB Babka Pastry Stout 6.8%ABV

$6.50

16oz ATB Party Kilt 7% ABV

$6.50

16oz ATB Downtown Brown 5% ABV

$6.50

16oz ATB Cherry Limeade Sour 4.8% ABV

$6.50

6 PACK ATB CANS

$30.00

GET YOUR FAVORITE ATB BEERS IN A 6 PACK OF 16OZ CANS FOR 30.00. JUST LIKE A GROWLER BUT WITHOUT THE GLASS. SPECIFY UPON CHECKOUT WHICH BEERS YOU WOULD LIKE.

4 PACK ATB CANS

$20.00

GET YOUR FAVORITE ATB BEERS IN A 4 PACK OF 16OZ CANS FOR 20.00. JUST LIKE A GROWLER BUT WITHOUT THE GLASS. SPECIFY UPON CHECKOUT WHICH BEERS YOU WOULD LIKE.

4 Oz Pour

$2.00

1\2 Pour Guest Draft

$5.00

ATB Stein Refill

$8.50

Wines

Bottle Gnarly Head Chardonnay

$25.00

Bottle Gnarly Head Pinot Grigio

$25.00

Bottle Gnarly Head Pinot Nior

$25.00

Bottle Line 39 Cabernet

$25.00

Bottle Piccione Chardonnay

$32.00Out of stock

Bottle Piccione Merlot

$32.00Out of stock

Bottle Piccione Pinot Grigio

$32.00Out of stock

Bottle Piccione Sangiovese

$32.00Out of stock

Bottle Piccione Tramonto

$36.00Out of stock

Bottle Piccione Vermentino

$32.00Out of stock

Bottle Slightly Askew Drama Kween

$25.00

Bottle Slightly Askew Elkahol

$25.00

Bottle Slightly Askew Peachy Keen

$25.00

Bottle Slightly Askew Slut Dog

$25.00

Bottle Slightly Askew Summer Daze

$25.00

Bottle Slightly Askew Tattoo On The Beach

$25.00Out of stock

Locally Made By Slightly Askew Winery. Tattoo On The Beach Is a Pineapple/Banana Flavored Sweet Wine. Perfect For Those Gorgeous Days Thinking About Your Toes In The Sand!

Bottle Prosecco

$18.00

Shirts

Angry Troll Shirt 2XL

$28.00

Angry Troll Shirt S-XL

$25.00

ATB Craft Beer Brown T Shirt

$20.00

ATB Craft Beer 2xl Brown T Shirt

$22.00

Sticker

$1.00

Tacker

$20.00

Entry

$5.00

Hats

Legacy Leather Patch

$32.00

Black Mesh Richardson Trucker Hat

$25.00Out of stock

Green Mesh Legacy Trucker Face Logo

$32.00

Faded Black Legacy Trucker Face Logo

$32.00

Legacy All Black Trucker Patch

$32.00Out of stock

Tan Legacy Dad Face Logo

$32.00

Brown Legacy Dad Face Logo

$32.00

Legacy Black Runner Hat

$32.00

Legacy Gray Runner Hat

$32.00

Legacy Blue Trucker Hat

$32.00

Hoodies

Pullover Black

$35.00

Pullover Gray 2XL/3XL

$36.00

Black Zip Hoodie

$48.00

Black Zip Hoodie 2XL

$52.00

Employee Zip Hoodie

$24.00
check markSports
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Pub and Brewery located on the banks of the Yadkin River in Elkin, NC. Wood fired pizza, famous wings, burgers, salads, apps and more. Your neighborhood hangout.

Website

Location

222 E Main St, Elkin, NC 28621

Directions

