Angry Troll Brewing
266 Reviews
$$
222 E Main St
Elkin, NC 28621
Popular Items
Appetizers
Fried Pickles
Hand breaded house made pickles served with Ranch.
Jalapeño Poppers
6 Fried Jalapenos Stuffed With Cream Cheese & a side of Sweet Chili Sauce
Large Fry
Served with a side of ranch dressing. Add our house-made queso cheese & bacon or chili for an additional $2.99
Mini Corn Dogs
12 mini corn dogs served with a side of ketchup and mustard
Onion Ring Basket
Beer-battered and fried thick-cut onion rings served with a side of spicy ranch and ketchup
Pork Skins
Tossed in ranch spice rub and served with a side of ranch
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Topped with cheese and served hot with tortilla chips
Wood Fired Pretzel
Bavarian style Giant pretzel. Served with our house-made queso and mustard
Cheese Curds
BBQ Potato Chips
Seasoned and drizzled with ranch and Sweet Heat BBQ
Salads
Sm House Salad
Spring mix, fresh tomatoes, red onions, cheddar cheese and a side of Mango Vinaigrette dressing
Lg House Salad
Spring mix, fresh tomatoes, red onions, cheddar cheese, and a side of Mango Vinaigrette dressing
Sm Caprese Salad
Spring mix, fresh tomatoes, house-made mozzarella, basil, and drizzled with Balsamic Reduction
Lg Caprese Salad
Spring mix, fresh tomatoes, house-made mozzarella, basil, and drizzled with Balsamic Reduction
Sm Caesar Salad
Chopped leaf lettuce, fresh tomatoes, parmesan, croutons, and drizzled with Caesar dressing
Lg Caesar Salad
Chopped leaf lettuce, fresh tomatoes, parmesan, croutons, and drizzled with Caesar dressing
Sm Greek Salad
Spring mix, fresh tomatoes, red onions, black olives, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, feta and a side of Balsamic Vinaigrette
Lg Greek Salad
Spring mix, fresh tomatoes, red onions, black olives, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, feta and a side of Balsamic Vinaigrette
Side Salad
A smaller version of our house salad complete with Mango Vinaigrette dressing
Side Ceasar Salad
Wings
Sandwiches
Samurai Chicken
Grilled chicken breast tossed in teriyaki and topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion
Gr BBQ Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, sweet heat BBQ, topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion
Pulled BBQ Sandwich
Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved steak with chopped onions, banana peppers, red bell peppers, pickled chiles, served on a bun and topped with house-made queso
Chicken Philly
Pulled chicken with chopped onions, banana peppers, red bell peppers, pickled chiles, served on a bun and topped with house-made queso
Parmesan Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, with parmesan cheese, mozzarella sticks, marinara, topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion
The Godfather
Grilled chicken breast, with parmesan cheese, mozzarella sticks, marinara, pepperoni, prosciutto, banana peppers, topped with lettuce tomato and onion
Grill Chix Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with American cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion
Cod Sandwich
Two beer-battered cod filets on a toasted bun topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tartar sauce
Vegetarian Sub
Nachos
Med. Loaded Nachos
Corn tortilla chips topped with house-made queso, pickled chiles, salsa, pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream
Large Loaded Nacho
Corn tortilla chips topped with house-made queso, pickled chiles, salsa, pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream
Med. BBQ Nachos
Corn tortilla chips topped with chicken, house-made queso, pico de gallo, pickled chiles, lettuce, sour cream, and drizzled with Sweet Heat BBQ
Large BBQ Nachos
Corn tortilla chips topped with chicken, house-made queso, pico de gallo, pickled chiles, lettuce, sour cream, and drizzled with Sweet Heat BBQ
Chips & Queso
Corn tortilla chips served with house-made queso
Med. Buffalo Nacho
Large Buffalo Nacho
Chips & Salsa
Corn tortilla chips served with house-made salsa
Chips & Pico
Corn tortilla chips served with house-made pico de gallo
Extra Chips
Add some extra tortilla chips to your order
Pub Fare
Pub Burger
Locally raised beef with American cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and onion
SoCo Burger
Locally raised beef served with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles, house-made pimento cheese and topped with an onion Ring
Mush Swiss Burger
Fish & Chips
Three beer-battered cod filets with fries served with ketchup, tartar sauce and malt vinegar
Double Pub Burger
Wood Fired Pizzas
9" Build Your Own Pizza
Add whatever toppings you choose to build your favorite pizza!
9" Bianco Pizza
Pesto base, ricotta cheese, caramelized onions, roasted garlic, and topped with toasted almonds
9" Veg Out
Pesto base, spinach, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, artichokes, feta, and a truffle honey drizzle
9" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Sweet Heat BBQ base, pulled chicken, smoked bacon, and a Sweet Heat BBQ drizzle
9" Down South Pizza
Marinara base, pimento cheese, smoked bacon, red peppers, and topped with pork skins
9" Buffalo Pizza
Spicy ranch base, pulled chicken, smoked bacon, gorgonzola, and a buffalo drizzle
9" Triple Threat Pizza
Marinara base, pepperoni, sausage and smoked bacon
9" Americana Pizza
Marinara base, pepperoni, mushroom, and shaved onion
9" Mac N Cheese Pizza
Pesto base, house-made mac and cheese, and white cheddar
9" Shrooms Pizza
Marinara base, mushrooms, caramelized onions, spinach, and a truffle oil drizzle
9" Cheese Burger Pizza
Marinara base, seasoned beef, fresh tomatoes, shaved onions, topped with pickles and fries
9" Mexican Pizza
Queso base, pulled chicken, pico de gallo, pickled chiles, and topped with sour cream
9" Philly Pizza
Our signature Philly Sandwich on a marinara based pizza topped with house-made queso
9" White Pizza
Ricotta cheese base, spinach, shaved onions, and roasted garlic
9" Cheese Pizza
Marinara base with with a blend of our house-made mozzarella, parmesan and smoked provolone
9" Pepperoni Pizza
Marinara base, pepperoni, with a blend of our house-made mozzarella, parmesan and smoked provolone
12" Build Your Own Pizza
Add whatever toppings you choose to build your favorite pizza!
12" Bianco Pizza
Pesto base, ricotta cheese, caramelized onions, roasted garlic, and topped with toasted almonds
12" Veg Out Pizza
Pesto base, spinach, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, artichokes, feta, and a truffle honey drizzle
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Sweet Heat BBQ base, pulled chicken, smoked bacon, and a Sweet Heat BBQ drizzle
12" Down South Pizza
Marinara base, pimento cheese, smoked bacon, red peppers, and topped with pork skins
12" Buffalo Pizza
Spicy ranch base, pulled chicken, smoked bacon, gorgonzola, and a buffalo drizzle
12" Triple Threat Pizza
Marinara base, pepperoni, sausage and smoked bacon
12" Americana Pizza
Marinara base, pepperoni, mushroom, and shaved onion
12" Mac N Cheese Pizza
Pesto base, house-made mac and cheese, and white cheddar
12" Shrooms Pizza
Marinara base, mushrooms, caramelized onions, spinach, and a truffle oil drizzle
12" Cheese Burger Pizza
Marinara base, seasoned beef, fresh tomatoes, shaved onions, topped with pickles and fries
12" Mexican Pizza
Queso base, pulled chicken, pico de gallo, pickled chiles, and topped with sour cream
12" Philly Pizza
Our signature Philly Sandwich on a marinara based pizza topped with house-made queso
12" White Pizza
Ricotta cheese base, spinach, shaved onions, and roasted garlic
12" Cheese Pizza
Marinara base with with a blend of our house-made mozzarella, parmesan and smoked provolone
12" Pepperoni Pizza
Marinara base, pepperoni, with a blend of our house-made mozzarella, parmesan and smoked provolone
Kids
Kids Nuggets
5 boneless bites served with fries
Kids Four Wings
4 bone-in wings served with fries
Kids Corn Dogs
5 mini corn dogs served with fries
Kids Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken on skewers served with fries
Kids Burger
Kids Pepperoni Pizza
Kids Cheese Pizza
Adult Upcharge
To be applied if the person eating the kids meal is over the age of 12 or not a senior citizen
Sides & Sauces
Sauce
Celery
Carrots
Ranch
Blue Cheese
Side Fries
Side O Rings
Side Pub Chips
Side Bacon & Queso Fries
Small Queso
Large Queso
Large Salsa
Large Pico
Side Of Cold Pickles
Large Marinara
Small Sour Cream
Large Sour Cream
Small Marinara
Side Sweet Chilli Sauce
Burger Patty
Grilled Chicken Breast
2 Extra Pieces Of Fish
1 Extra Piece Fish
Toasted Hoagie
Side Queso Fries
Desserts
Beer
12oz Black Butte Whiskey Porter 8% ABV
16oz ATB One Hop 6.5% ABV
16oz ATB Surry Cream Ale % ABV
16oz ATB Octrollberfest Marzen 6% ABV
16oz ATB Babka Pastry Stout 6.8%ABV
16oz ATB Party Kilt 7% ABV
16oz ATB Downtown Brown 5% ABV
16oz ATB Cherry Limeade Sour 4.8% ABV
6 PACK ATB CANS
GET YOUR FAVORITE ATB BEERS IN A 6 PACK OF 16OZ CANS FOR 30.00. JUST LIKE A GROWLER BUT WITHOUT THE GLASS. SPECIFY UPON CHECKOUT WHICH BEERS YOU WOULD LIKE.
4 PACK ATB CANS
GET YOUR FAVORITE ATB BEERS IN A 4 PACK OF 16OZ CANS FOR 20.00. JUST LIKE A GROWLER BUT WITHOUT THE GLASS. SPECIFY UPON CHECKOUT WHICH BEERS YOU WOULD LIKE.
4 Oz Pour
1\2 Pour Guest Draft
ATB Stein Refill
Wines
Bottle Gnarly Head Chardonnay
Bottle Gnarly Head Pinot Grigio
Bottle Gnarly Head Pinot Nior
Bottle Line 39 Cabernet
Bottle Piccione Chardonnay
Bottle Piccione Merlot
Bottle Piccione Pinot Grigio
Bottle Piccione Sangiovese
Bottle Piccione Tramonto
Bottle Piccione Vermentino
Bottle Slightly Askew Drama Kween
Bottle Slightly Askew Elkahol
Bottle Slightly Askew Peachy Keen
Bottle Slightly Askew Slut Dog
Bottle Slightly Askew Summer Daze
Bottle Slightly Askew Tattoo On The Beach
Locally Made By Slightly Askew Winery. Tattoo On The Beach Is a Pineapple/Banana Flavored Sweet Wine. Perfect For Those Gorgeous Days Thinking About Your Toes In The Sand!
Bottle Prosecco
Shirts
Hats
Legacy Leather Patch
Black Mesh Richardson Trucker Hat
Green Mesh Legacy Trucker Face Logo
Faded Black Legacy Trucker Face Logo
Legacy All Black Trucker Patch
Tan Legacy Dad Face Logo
Brown Legacy Dad Face Logo
Legacy Black Runner Hat
Legacy Gray Runner Hat
Legacy Blue Trucker Hat
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
Pub and Brewery located on the banks of the Yadkin River in Elkin, NC. Wood fired pizza, famous wings, burgers, salads, apps and more. Your neighborhood hangout.
222 E Main St, Elkin, NC 28621