Angry Fish Sushi 16250 E 14th St Suite A

Popular Items

California Roll

California Roll

$7.50

Imitation Crab, Avocado

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$12.95

IN: Soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, and lettuce drizzled with unagi sauce

Sunshine

Sunshine

$18.95

TOP: Salmon torched w/ Spicy Mayo and topped w/ Green Onion, Masago, and Ikura IN: Spicy Tuna, Avocado


Appetizers

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$10.95

Fried Tofu w/ Tempura sauce topped w/ bonito flakes

Assorted Vegetable Tempura

Assorted Vegetable Tempura

$7.95
Baked Mussels (5pcs)

Baked Mussels (5pcs)

$12.95

Baked w/ house special sauce & drizzled w/ unagi sauce and green onion

Chicken Kaarage

Chicken Kaarage

$9.95

Japanese Popcorn Chicken

Croquette

$4.95
Edamame

Edamame

$6.99

Lightly Salted Steamed Soybean

Fried Calamari (8pcs)

Fried Calamari (8pcs)

$12.95

Fried Chicken Cartilage

$11.95
Fried Oysters (4pcs)

Fried Oysters (4pcs)

$11.95
Grilled Squid

Grilled Squid

$16.95
Gyoza (6pcs)

Gyoza (6pcs)

$7.95

Deep Fried Pork and Vegetable Potstickers

Hamachi Kama (Reg)

Hamachi Kama (Reg)

$14.95

Grilled Yellowtail Collar

Japanese Spring Rolls (8Pcs)

Japanese Spring Rolls (8Pcs)

$15.95

Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Imitation Crab, and Lettuce wrapped in Rice Paper

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.00
Saba Shioyaki

Saba Shioyaki

$9.95

Grilled Salted Mackerel

Salmon Kama

Salmon Kama

$12.95

Grilled Salmon Collar

Sashimi Appetizer (6pcs)

Sashimi Appetizer (6pcs)

$17.95
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$10.95
Shrimp Tempura (3pcs)

Shrimp Tempura (3pcs)

$10.95
Soft Shell Crab

Soft Shell Crab

$13.95
Stir Fry Edamame

Stir Fry Edamame

$12.95

Spicy Garlic Edamame

Salads

Green Salad

$2.95
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$5.95

Hawaiian Poki Salad

$8.95

Sashimi Salad (Small) 4pcs

$12.95

Sashimi Salad (Large) 8pcs

$16.95

Wakame Sunomono

$5.95

Ebi Sunomono

$7.95

Tako Sunomono

$8.95

Angry Chef Specials

Hamachi Truffle (4 Pcs)

$14.95

Tuna Tataki

$16.95

Japanese Taco (4 Pcs)

$14.95

Ahi Tower

$14.95

Udon

Beef Udon

$17.95

Chicken Udon

$15.95

Nabeyaki Udon

$18.95

Tempura Udon

$16.95

Vegetable Udon

$10.95

Udon

$9.95

Soba

$9.95

Japanese Pasta (Vegetable)

$18.95
Japanese Pasta (Steak)

Japanese Pasta (Steak)

$22.95
Japanese Pasta (Chicken)

Japanese Pasta (Chicken)

$21.95

Dinner Combo

Chicken Teriyaki, Tempura

$18.95

Served with Soup, Salad, and Rice

Salmon Teriyaki, Chicken Kaarage

$20.95

Served with Soup, Salad, and Rice

Rib Eye Steak Teriyaki, Croquette

$20.95

Served with Soup, Salad, and Rice

Chicken Katsu, Gyoza

$19.95

Served with Soup, Salad, and Rice

Tonkatsu, Tempura

$19.95

Served with Soup, Salad, and Rice

Entree

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$15.99

Chicken Teriyaki

$18.95

Served with Soup, Salad, and Rice

Rib Eye Steak Teriyaki

$19.95

Served with Soup, Salad, and Rice

Salmon Teriyaki

$19.95

Served with Soup, Salad, and Rice

Tofu Teriyaki

$15.95

Served with Soup, Salad, and Rice

Saba Shioyaki

$16.95

Served with Soup, Salad, and Rice

Salmon Shioyaki

$18.95

Served with Soup, Salad, and Rice

Tempura

$16.95

Served with Soup, Salad, and Rice

Vegetable Tempura

$15.95

Served with Soup, Salad, and Rice

Curry

$13.95

Served with Soup, Salad, and Rice

Curry Chicken Katsu

$19.95

Served with Soup, Salad, and Rice

Curry Pork Katsu

$18.95

Served with Soup, Salad, and Rice

Chicken Katsu

$19.95

Served with Soup, Salad, and Rice

Tonkatsu

$18.95

Served with Soup, Salad, and Rice

Chicken Katsu Don

$20.95Out of stock

Served with Soup, Salad, and Rice

Pork Katsu Don

$19.95Out of stock

Served with Soup, Salad, and Rice

Oyako Don

$19.95Out of stock

Served with Soup, Salad, and Rice

Unagi Don

$20.95

Served with Soup, Salad, and Rice

Angry Fish Remix

Remix 1

Remix 1

$66.00

Angry Bomb Roll (7pcs) assorted sashimi (6pcs) assorted sashimi

Remix 2

Remix 2

$125.00

Sunshine Titanic Fairytale 20 pieces assorted sashimi

Remix 3

Remix 3

$135.00

(34pcs) Assorted Sashimi

Sashimi

Served with Soup, Salad, and Rice

Chirashi

$24.95

Served with Soup, Salad, and Rice

Hamachi Sashimi (8pcs)

$24.95

Served with Soup, Salad, and Rice

Salmon Sashimi (8pcs)

$24.95

Served with Soup, Salad, and Rice

Tuna Sashimi (8pcs)

$26.95

Served with Soup, Salad, and Rice

Sashimi Combo (10pcs)

$26.95

Served with Soup, Salad, and Rice

Omakase Sashimi (14pcs)

$34.95

Served with Soup, Salad, and Rice

Nigiri (2pcs)

Ama Ebi (Sweet Shrimp)

Ama Ebi (Sweet Shrimp)

$14.95

Sweet Shrimp

Ankimo (Monk Fish Liver)

$9.95
Dry-Aged Rib-Eye

Dry-Aged Rib-Eye

$12.95
Ebi (Cooked Shrimp)

Ebi (Cooked Shrimp)

$7.50
Escolar (Butterfish)

Escolar (Butterfish)

$8.50
Hamachi (Yellowtail)

Hamachi (Yellowtail)

$8.50
Hotate (Scallop)

Hotate (Scallop)

$9.95
Ika (Squid)

Ika (Squid)

$7.50
Ikura (Salmon Roe)

Ikura (Salmon Roe)

$10.50
Inari (Fried Bean Curd)

Inari (Fried Bean Curd)

$6.50
Maguro (Tuna)

Maguro (Tuna)

$8.50
Saba (Mackerel)

Saba (Mackerel)

$7.50
Sake (Salmon)

Sake (Salmon)

$8.50
Seared Salmon

Seared Salmon

$10.95
Shiro Maguro (Albacore)

Shiro Maguro (Albacore)

$8.50
Smoked Salmon

Smoked Salmon

$8.50
Tai (Snapper)

Tai (Snapper)

$6.50
Tako (Octopus)

Tako (Octopus)

$7.50
Tamago

Tamago

$6.50
Tobiko

Tobiko

$7.50
Unagi (Eel)

Unagi (Eel)

$9.50

A5 Wagyu

$16.00

Rolls

Avo Hamachi Roll

Avo Hamachi Roll

$9.95

Yellowtail, Avocado

Avo Salmon Roll

Avo Salmon Roll

$9.95

Salmon, Avocado

Avo Tuna Roll

$9.95

Tuna, Avocado

California Roll

California Roll

$7.50

Imitation Crab, Avocado

Crispy California Roll

Crispy California Roll

$8.95

Imitation Crab and Avocado topped with Unagi Sauce and Tempura Flakes

Negi Hama Roll

Negi Hama Roll

$8.95

Hamachi, Green Onion

New York Roll

New York Roll

$8.95

Cooked Shrimp, Cucumber

Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$9.95

Smoked Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese

Rock N Roll

Rock N Roll

$9.95

Unagi, Avocado topped with Unagi Sauce

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$8.95

Salmon

Salmon Skin Roll

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.95

Salmon Skin, Green Onion topped with Unagi Sauce

Spicy Avo Hamachi Roll

Spicy Avo Hamachi Roll

$10.45

Yellowtail and Avocado with Spicy Mayo on top

Spicy Avo Salmon Roll

Spicy Avo Salmon Roll

$10.45

Salmon and Avocado with Spicy Mayo on top

Spicy Avo Tuna Roll

Spicy Avo Tuna Roll

$10.45

Spicy Tuna and Avocado with Spicy Mayo on top

Spicy Scallop Roll

Spicy Scallop Roll

$10.95

Scallop, Avocado, and Tobiko with Spicy Mayo on top

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.95

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber

Tekka Maki Roll

Tekka Maki Roll

$8.95

Tuna

Special Rolls

49er

$16.50

TOP: Salmon, Lemon Slices IN: Crab Meat, Avocado

Anger Management

Anger Management

$16.50

TOP: Deep Fried, Teriyaki Sauce, Garlic Mayo, Masago, Green Onion IN: Crab Meat, Avocado, Salmon

Angry Bomb

Angry Bomb

$16.50

TOP: Fried Tiger Prawn, Angry Sauce, Masago, Green Onion IN: Imitation Crab, Avocado

Angry Fish

$13.95

IN: Double Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Lettuce with Angry Sauce

Baked Scallop

$16.95

TOP: Scallops baked with Angry Sauce, Masago, Green Onion, Unagi Sauce IN: Crab Meat, Avocado

Caterpillar

$16.50

TOP: Avocado, Unagi Sauce In: Unagi, Cucumber

Cherry Bomb

Cherry Bomb

$18.95

OUT: Tuna TOP: Deep Fried Tiger Prawns with Angry Sauce, Masago, Green Onion IN: Crab Meat, Avocado

Double Hamachi Roll

$17.95

TOP: Hamachi, Green Onions IN: Hamachi, Avocado

Double Salmon Roll

$17.95

TOP: Salmon, IN: Salmon, Avocado

Dragon Roll

$16.50

TOP: Unagi, Avocado IN: Imitation Crab, Avocado

Fairytale

Fairytale

$18.95

TOP: Scallop, Mayo, Angry Sauce, Tobiko IN: Salmon, Avocado

King of the Jungle on Fire

$17.50

TOP: Baked Salmon, Fish Flake, Tobiko, Green Onion IN: Crab meat, Avocado

Lion King

$17.50

TOP: Baked Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Unagi Sauce, Masago, and Green Onion IN: Imitation Crab, Avocado

Mango Passion

$18.50

TOP: Salmon, Mango w/ house sauce IN: Tuna, Avocado

Poki Me

Poki Me

$17.95

TOP: Salmon, Big Eye Tuna, Onion Slices Drizzled w/ Green Onion and Poki Sauce IN: Crab meat, Avocado

Raiders

Raiders

$17.95

TOP: Albacore, Green Onion, Masago, Torched w/Spicy Mayo and Unagi Sauce IN: Spicy Tuna, Avocado

Rainbow

Rainbow

$16.50

TOP: Salmon, Tuna, Ebi, Tai, Avocado IN: Imitation Crab, Avocado

Rockin Crawfish

Rockin Crawfish

$17.95

TOP: Baked Langostino, Avocado, Tobiko, Bonito Flakes w/Unagi Sauce IN: Crab Meat, Soy Paper

Sex in the City

Sex in the City

$17.50

TOP: Tuna, Salmon, Tobiko, Tako w/Unagi Sauce IN: Shrimp Tempura, Avocado

SF Giant

SF Giant

$18.95

TOP: Snapper, Spicy Tuna, Jalapeno, Torched w/ Mayo and Sriracha IN: Crab meat

Snow White

Snow White

$17.50

TOP: Salmon, Hamachi, Tempura Flakes w/Mayo IN: Crab meat, Avocado, Cream Cheese

Spicy Mango

Spicy Mango

$18.50

TOP: Salmon, Mango, Tobiko, w/ Spicy Mayo IN: Spicy Tuna, Avocado

Sunshine

Sunshine

$18.95

TOP: Salmon torched w/ Spicy Mayo and topped w/ Green Onion, Masago, and Ikura IN: Spicy Tuna, Avocado

Super White

$16.50

TOP: Escolar, Green Onion, House Sauce IN: Imitation Crab, Avocado

Taste the Rainbow

Taste the Rainbow

$17.95

TOP: Salmon, Tai, Ebi, Avocado, Tempura Flakes w/ Spicy Mayo IN: Shrimp Tempura, Avocado

Tempura Dragon

$17.95

TOP: Unagi, Avocado IN: Shrimp Tempura, Avocado

Titanic

Titanic

$17.95

TOP: Salmon, Tuna, Spicy Imitation Crab, Green Onion and Tobiko IN: Shrimp Tempura and Avocado

TKO

$17.50

TOP: Spicy Tuna, Tempura Flakes w/ Unagi Sauce and Spicy Mayo IN: Shrimp Tempura, Avocado

Victoria Secret

Victoria Secret

$18.95

TOP: Avocado slices w/ house special sauce IN: Tuna, Hamachi, Salmon wrapped w/ soy paper

Super Size Rolls

Girl on Fire

Girl on Fire

$19.95

TOP: Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Unagi Sauce, and Tempura Flakes IN: Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Avocado

Golden State

Golden State

$19.95

TOP: Big Eye Tuna IN: Salmon, Imitation Crab, Avocado

Green Dragon

Green Dragon

$19.95

TOP: Spicy Tuna, Seaweed Salad, Unagi Sauce IN: Shrimp Tempura, Imitation Crab, Avocado

San Leandro

San Leandro

$19.95

TOP: Tuna, Avocado, Unagi, Tobiko, Green Onion w/ Unagi Sauce IN: Shrimp Tempura, Imitation Crab, Avocado

Spiderman

Spiderman

$19.95

TOP: Unagi IN: Soft Shell Crab, Imitation Crab, Cucumber

5 Piece Rolls

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$12.95

IN: Soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, and lettuce drizzled with unagi sauce

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$11.95

IN: Double shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, and lettuce drizzled with unagi sauce on top

Vegetable Tempura Roll

Vegetable Tempura Roll

$10.50

IN: Tempura Zucchini, Sweet Potato, and Carrot

Chicken Teriyaki Roll

$10.95

Deep Fried Rolls

Deep Fried California Roll

Deep Fried California Roll

$10.95

Imitation crab and Avocado inside with unagi sauce on top

Deep Fried Spicy Tuna Roll

Deep Fried Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.95

IN: Spicy tuna and cucumber inside drizzled with unagi sauce on top

Deep Fried Spicy Avo Salmon Roll

$11.95

IN: Salmon and avocado inside with spicy mayo and unagi sauce on top

Deep Fried Philly Roll

$11.95

IN: Smoked salmon, avocado, and cream cheese with unagi sauce on top

Deep Fried Spicy Avo Hamachi Roll

$11.95

IN: Yellowtail and avocado inside with spicy mayo and unagi sauce on top

Hand Rolls

HR Angry Fish

$7.50

Fried Tiger Prawns with Spicy Mayo, Cucumber, and Rice wrapped in Nori ****CONE****

HR Avo Hamachi

$8.50

Hamachi, Avocado, and Rice wrapped in Nori ***CONE***"

HR Avo Tuna

$8.50

Tuna, Avocado, and Rice wrapped in Nori ***CONE***"

HR California

HR California

$6.00

Imitation Crab, Avocado, and Rice wrapped in Nori ****CONE****

HR Salmon Avocado

HR Salmon Avocado

$8.50

Salmon, Avocado, and Rice wrapped in Nori ***CONE***"

HR Salmon Skin

HR Salmon Skin

$6.00

Salmon Skin, Rice, Green Onion, and Tobiko wrapped in Nori ***CONE***"

HR Shrimp Tempura

HR Shrimp Tempura

$7.50

Tempura Shrimp, Avocado, Imitation Crab, and Rice wrapped in Nori ****CONE****"

HR Spicy Salmon Mango

HR Spicy Salmon Mango

$8.50

Salmon, Mango, Tobiko, Green Onion, Rice, and Spicy Mayo wrapped in Nori ****CONE****"

HR Spicy Scallop

HR Spicy Scallop

$9.50

Scallop, Avocado, Green Onion, Spicy Mayo, Tobiko, and Rice wrapped in Nori ****Cone****

HR Spicy Tuna

HR Spicy Tuna

$7.50

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, and Rice wrapped in Nori ***CONE***"

HR Unagi

HR Unagi

$9.50

Unagi, Avocado, and Rice wrapped in Nori ***CONE****"

Vegetable Rolls

Avo Kappa Roll

Avo Kappa Roll

$8.50

Avocado, Cucumber

Avocado (6pcs)

Avocado (6pcs)

$7.50

Avocado

Futomaki

Futomaki

$13.50

Tamago, Inari, Oshinko, Cucumber, Seaweed Salad, Yamagobo

Kampyo

Kampyo

$5.00

Pickled Calabash

Kappa

Kappa

$6.00

Cucumber

Oshinko

Oshinko

$5.00

Pickled Radish

Vegetable

$8.50
Wakame (Seaweed)

Wakame (Seaweed)

$5.00

Seaweed Salad

Yamagobo

Yamagobo

$5.00

Pickled Burdock Root

Soft Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Ramune Soda

Ramune Soda

$3.75
Yuzu Soda

Yuzu Soda

$3.50
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$3.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

16250 E 14th St Suite A, San Leandro, CA 94578

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

