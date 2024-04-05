Angus Mexican Restaurant
13995 Wards Road
Lynchburg, VA 24501
Food
Combos
- 1. Taco, Two Enchiladas, and Rice$10.79
- 2. Two Tacos, Enchilada and Chile Con Queso$10.79
- 3. Two Beef Enchiladas, Rice, and Beans$10.79
- 4. Enchilada, Tamale, Rice, and Beans$10.79
- 5. Two Beef Tacos, Rice, and Beans$10.79
- 6. Beef Burritos, Taco and Enchilada$10.79
- 7. Chicken Burrito, Cheese Quesadilla and Rice$10.79
- 8. Chili Relleno, Tacos, Rice and Beans$10.79
- 9. Taco, Burrito and Chalupa$10.79
- 10. Burrito, Chile Relleno and Taco$10.79
- 11. Taco, Burrito, Rice, and Beans$10.79
- 12. Taco, Quesadilla, Rice, and Beans$10.79
- 13. Burrito, Taco and Beans$10.79
- 14. Burrito, Enchilada and Quesadilla$10.79
- 15. Burrito Chicken Enchilada and Two Tacos$10.79
- 16. Chalupa, Taco, Rice, and Beans$10.79
Vegetarian
- A. Cheese Burrito, Taco with Beans and Spanish Rice$9.99
- B. Bean Burrito, Cheese Enchilada and Quesadilla$9.99
- C. Potato Burrito, Spinach Enchilada and Mushroom Quesadilla$9.99
- D. Chalupa, Bean Taco, Rice, and Fried Beans$9.99
- E. Two Cheese Burritos and Spanish Rice$9.99
- F. Vegetarian Fajitas$11.99
Grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and zucchini on a sizzling skillet served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo salad, and tortillas
- G. Quesadilla Vegetarian$10.99
Quesadilla stuffed with cheese, grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, zucchini, and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo salad
- H. Spinach Enchiladas$10.99
Three enchiladas filled with spinach and cheese, topped with a delicious creamy spinach salsa. Garnished with queso fresco, sour cream and served with a side of rice
- I. Super Veggie Burrito$10.99
A flour tortilla filled with onions, bell peppers, zucchini, squash, spinach and mushrooms. Topped with cheese dip and served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and fresh tomatoes
Menu
House Dip & Appetizers
- Cheese Dip$4.50
- Guacamole Dip$5.00
- Angus Dip$5.59
Ground beef, pico de gallo, and cheese sauce
- Table Side Guacamole$9.50
- Elote De La Calle$6.00
Corn on the cob with queso fresco, mayo and tajin
- Wings Mango Habanero$7.99
Jumbo chicken wings with our mango habanero sauce
- Queso Fundido$7.00
Chorizo with cheese sauce
- Camarones Cucaracha$11.99
Shrimp marinated in house sauce
Nachos
- Nachos$7.99
Ground beef or chicken with cheese sauce
- Nachos San Jose$11.50
Nachos grilled with chicken, steak, bell peppers and onions served with cheese sauce on bottom and melted cheese on top
- Nachos Grilled$9.79
Nachos grilled with steak or chicken served with cheese sauce
- Nachos Supreme$10.99
Beef, chicken and beans with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and sour cream topping
Salads
- Taco Salad$7.79
A crisp flour tortilla filled with ground beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese, and sour cream
- Taco Salad Fajita$9.99
A crisp flour tortilla filled with tender sliced chicken or beef cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce, grated cheese, fresh tomatoes, and guacamole
- Chuy's Salad$15.99
Tilapia, romaine, cucumber, carrot, tomato, onion, avocado, and grilled vegetables (green pepper, onion, and zucchini)
- Baja Salad$7.50
Romaine tossed with tomato, tortilla strips, Monterey Jack, Cheddar cheese, avocado, roasted corn, and bean mix
Enchiladas & Favorites
- Enchiladas Bandera$11.79
Three enchiladas, one chicken, one beef, one cheese, drizzled with three different sauces. Garnished with queso fresco and sour cream. Served with rice
- Enchiladas Yucatan$12.79
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with cheese dip and chipotle sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes
- Enchiladas Los Cabos$13.79
Three shrimp enchiladas topped with cheese dip and spinach sauce. Served with rice and lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes
- Birria Tacos$12.99
Three birria beef tacos with melted cheese, cilantro, and onions. Served with a birria consommé
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla Rellena$7.99
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, chopped beef and beans. Served with guacamole, tomato, and sour cream salad
- Quesadilla Yucatan$12.99
Big, 10" tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and beans, topped with chipotle sauce. Pico de gallo on the side
- Quesadilla Texana$13.29
A flour tortilla stuffed with grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, cheese, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo salad
Seafood
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo$14.99
Shrimp grilled with onions in a mild garlic butter. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo salad, rice, beans and tortillas
- Tilapia Special$11.49
Grilled tilapia served with rice, tossed salad with sliced avocados, onions, lime, jalapeños, and tortillas
- Camarones a La Diabla$14.99
Shrimp grilled with onions marinated in spicy chipotle sauce. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo salad, rice, beans and tortillas
- Cabo Shrimp$14.99
Grilled shrimp and scallop mix topped with cheese sauce. Served with California vegetables, rice, and tortillas
- Tilapia Tacos$10.99
Three grilled tilapia soft tacos served with lettuce, pico de gallo, lime, tomatillo sauce, and rango sauce
- Camarones Cucaracha$14.99
Shrimp marinated in house sauce. Served with rice and cucumber salad
- Coctel De Camarón$14.50
Shrimp cocktail. Boiled shrimp with pico de gallo, avocado, ketchup and sauce
- Mango Shrimp$15.99
Grilled shrimp sautéed with our creamy mango salsa, onion, and red bell peppers. Served with rice and house salad
- Ceviche De Camaron$14.29
Chopped shrimp cured with lime and lemon tossed with a fresh zesty mix of tomatoes, avocado, jalapeño, and onion. Served with 3 corn tostadas and a lime wedge
- Ceviche De Pescado$14.29
Fresh tilapia fillet diced and cured with lime and lemon tossed with a fresh zesty mix of tomatoes, avocado, jalapeño, and onion. Served with 3 corn tostadas and a lime wedge
- Playa Del Carmen$17.50
Tilapia, shrimp, scallops with grilled colorful veggie smothered with cheese dip and served with rice, and house salad
- Salmon Mango Habanero$17.99
Grilled salmon with our mango habanero sauce. Served with steamed rice and California vegetables
Steak
- Carne a La Mexicana$13.99
Steak tips grilled with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and Mexican sauce (red chili sauce made from dried Mexican chiles, broth and spices)
- Carne Asada$16.99
Thin rib-eye asada served with a tossed salad with sliced avocados, onions, lime, and jalapeños
- Steak & Shrimp$18.99
Rib-eye steak and grilled shrimp served with grilled onions and mushrooms
- Pina Loca$17.99
One half of a pineapple filled with shrimp, scallops, tilapia, onions, peppers, pineapple and cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Special La Azteca$18.99
T-bone steak prepared with onions, mushrooms, peppers, tomatoes, and California vegetables
- Steak Vallarta$21.99
T-bone steak topped with grilled shrimp, and cheese dip. Served with rice and California vegetables
- Steak Don Juan$18.99
T-bone steak cooked with zucchini, and squash topped with cheese dip
- Carne en Su Jugo$16.99
One of our most traditional dishes which is the steak in its own juices. Grilled steak strips and bacon in a mild tomatillo sauce. Topped with spring onions and cilantro
- Steak Angus$23.99
16 oz porterhouse steak served with corn on the cob, and California vegetables
- Angus Hamburger$12.99
8 oz fresh angus beef patty topped with Cheddar, jalapeño pepper, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and fries.
- El Molcajete$19.99
A traditional feast for all! A hot stone bowl filled with grilled beef, chicken, shrimp and chorizo (Mexican sausage), red peppers, onions, nopalitos (cactus) and hot tomatillo sauce. Topped with shredded cheese
- El Cazuelon$15.99
Steak, chicken and shrimp topped with cheese sauce. Served with pico de gallo
Chicken
- Pollo Loco$11.49
Grilled chicken breast topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, salad, and tortillas
- Pollo Michoacan$12.79
Chicken breast grilled with mushrooms, topped with cheese sauce, and served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Chori Pollo$12.99
One grilled, marinated chicken breast and pork chorizo topped with cheese dip. Served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo salad, rice, beans and tortillas
- Spicy Chilaquiles Mexicanos$11.29
Tortilla strips fried with special sauce, chicken and melted cheese. Served with jalapeños, onions, rice, and guacamole salad
- Pollo a La Parrilla$12.79
Grilled chicken breast marinated in spices and grilled with onions. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo salad, rice, beans, and tortillas
- Pollo Adobe$12.00
Chicken breast grilled with spinach. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, California vegetables and tortillas
- Pollo Tropical$12.00
Chicken breast topped with pineapple and melted cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo salad, rice, beans and tortillas
- Pollo Jalisco$11.99
A bed of rice topped with grilled chicken, bell peppers, mushrooms, corn kernels, and cheese sauce
Fajitas
- Fajitas$13.50
Tender-sliced steak or chicken grilled with bell peppers, tomatoes and onions
- Half Dinner Fajitas$10.50
Tender-sliced steak or chicken with grilled bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Fajitas Texanas$14.99
For the cowboy! Tender-sliced steak, chicken and shrimp with grilled onions, tomatoes and bell peppers
- Fajitas Del Campo$12.50
Grilled broccoli, cauliflower, yellow squash, zucchini and carrots on a sizzling skillet served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas
- Baked Potato Fajita$17.00
Our delicious fajitas served in a baked potato cooked with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and topped with cheese dip and creamy chipotle sauce
Mixed
- Enchiladas Supremas$10.99
Combination of one chicken, one beef, one bean and one cheese enchilada topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
- Pollo Ixtapa$13.99
Chicken breast and shrimp grilled with onions and bell peppers, topped with cheese sauce. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo salad rice, beans and tortillas
- Mar Y Tierra$14.29
A bed of rice topped with grilled shrimp, scallops, chicken, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, zucchini, mushrooms, and cheese dip
- Tacos De Asada$10.50
Three chicken or steak soft tacos in flour tortillas with grilled onions and tomatoes, served with a side of special sauce
Burritos
- Burrito Deluxe$8.99
Two combination burritos - one chicken with beans and one beef with beans. Topped with lettuce, tomato, grated cheese, and sour cream
- Burrito Fiesta$9.00
Grilled chicken burrito topped with rice and cheese sauce
- Special La Casa$8.50
Two beef tips burritos topped with cheese sauce
- Burrito Grande$11.50
Big, 10" tortilla rolled with grilled chicken or steak, rice, and beans. Topped with cheese sauce
- Burrito Tequila$12.50
8" tortilla wrapped with grilled steak, chicken, shrimp and rice. Topped with cheese sauce and fried onion
- Burrito Panchito$12.50
Marinated grilled chicken with steak, shrimp, rice and beans rolled in a tortilla and topped with pico de gallo, corn, and cheese sauce
- Burrito Sonora$11.50
Grilled chicken, steak, rice, beans, grilled onion and bell pepper rolled in a tortilla and topped with cheese sauce and chipotle sauce
- Burrito Fajita$12.99
Flour tortilla filled with grilled steak or chicken, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo salad, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans
Pork
- Carnitas$12.99
Chunks of pork served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, tomatillo sauce, and tortillas
- Carnitas Tacos$12.00
Three soft white corn tacos stuffed with pork, cilantro and onions. Served with a side of tomatillo sauce
- Tacos Al Pastor$11.00
Three soft tacos stuffed with marinated pork, chopped onions, and cilantro. Served with a side of tomatillo sauce
Chimichangas
A La Carte
Side Order
- Cheesy Rice$6.00
- French Fries$3.99
- 10 Pieces Shrimp with Cheese Dip$8.00
- Cilantro$1.25
- Lettuce$1.25
- Tomatoes$1.25
- Onions$1.25
- Tomatillo Sauce$1.50
- Sour Cream$2.00
- Salsa Blanca$1.25
- Queso Fresco and Sour Cream$8.00
Served with a side of rice
- Jalapeño$1.79
- Corn Tortillas$1.50
- Flour Tortillas$1.50
- Pico De Gallo$2.25
- Grated Cheese$2.79
- Rice$3.99
- Beans$3.99
- Side of Grilled Chicken$6.50
- Side of Grilled Steak$6.50
- Chili Relleno$3.99
Kids
Lunch
Lunch Menu
- Speedy González$7.99
One enchilada, one taco and choice of rice or beans
- Special Angus$7.99
Cheese or chicken enchilada with rice and beans
- Special No.1$7.99
Chili poblano or chili relleno, taco, beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo salad
- Special No. 2$7.99
Burrito, rice, and beans
- Special No. 3$7.99
Enchilada, taco, rice, and beans
- Special No. 4$7.99
Burrito, taco and rice
- Special No. 5$7.99
Chili relleno or chili poblano, taco, rice, and beans
- Special No. 6$7.99
Enchilada and burrito
- Special No. 7$7.99
Burrito and quesadilla
- Special No. 8$7.99
Chalupa, quesadilla and taco
- Special No. 9$7.99
Taco, enchilada and quesadilla
- Special No. 10$7.99
Burrito, chili poblano, or chili relleno and tamal
- Lunch Time ACP$8.00
Bed of rice topped with your choice of meat (chicken, steak or both) and cheese sauce
Lunch Specialties
- Half Chimichanga$7.99
One soft or fried flour tortilla with beef or chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese sauce, and guacamole. Served with beans
- Half Lunch Fajitas$9.25
Steak or chicken grilled with bell peppers, tomatoes and onions served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Burrito Special$5.99
Beef or chicken with beans inside. Cheese and sour cream salad on top
- Half Lunch Nachos San Jose$8.50
Grilled chicken, steak, bell peppers and onions with cheese sauce on bottom and melted cheese on top
- Lunch Quesadilla Fajita$9.25
Steak or chicken grilled with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with beans, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo salad
- Lunch Burrito Fajita$9.25
Steak or chicken grilled with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, topped with cheese sauce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo salad. Served with a side of beans
- Huevos Rancheros$9.50
Ranch-style eggs topped with Mexican sauce and served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Huevos Con Chorizo$9.50
Scrambled eggs with pork sausage (chorizo) served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Lunch Birria Tacos$8.00
Two flour tortillas filled with beef and melted cheese, cilantro and onions. Served with a birria consommé
- Lunch Chicken and Spinach Enchiladas$8.00
Two enchiladas filled with grilled chicken, cheese and spinach. Drizzled with creamy spinach salsa. Garnished with queso fresco and sour cream. Served with a side of rice
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
At Angus Mexican Grill & Cantina, we take pride in crafting dishes that tantalize the taste buds and create lasting memories. Our chefs use the finest ingredients to bring you a menu inspired by both classic and innovative flavors.
