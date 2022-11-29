  • Home
Anh's Kitchen Downtown 16 Jesse Hill Jr Dr

review star

No reviews yet

16 Jesse Hill Jr Dr

Atlanta, GA 30303

Popular Items

Grilled Pork Banh Mi
Banh Mi & Drink Combo
Pho Tai

Thai Food

Thai Eggroll

$4.50

Cabbage, carrot, and vermicelli

Tom Yum Soup

$9.00

Sour soup served with chicken and mushroom

Angel Wing

Angel Wing

$13.95

Chicken wing stuffed with pork, shrimp and veggie sausage, deep fried with house sweet and sour sauce

B.B.Q. Chicken Wings

B.B.Q. Chicken Wings

$11.95

Marinated grilled wings

Calamari

Calamari

$11.95

Fried calamari sautéed in onion salt and pepper

Spicy Beef Salad (Num Tuk)

Spicy Beef Salad (Num Tuk)

$10.50

Sautéed beef served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and onion in a spicy citrus sauce

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$15.95

Rice noodle with egg in a sweet tangy sauce served with bean sprouts and peanuts

Drunken Noodle

Drunken Noodle

$15.95

Sautéed flat noodle in chili garlic sauce with basil and onion

Angel Noodle

$15.95

Stir-fry glass noodle

Pad See Ew

$15.95

Stir-fry soy sauce flat noodle

Mixed Veggie with Basil Sauce

Mixed Veggie with Basil Sauce

$12.95

Stir fried steamed veggies in a spicy basil garlic sauce

Sir-fry Basil

$12.95

sautéed with bell peppers, onion, and basil

Spicy Basil Ground Pork

$14.95

Ground pork with onions, bell peppers, and basil

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$17.95

Fried rice with crab meat, egg, onion, peas, and carrots

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$13.95

Zesty red curry with coconut milk served with basil, bell pepper, and broccoli

Green Curry

$13.95

Green curry, coconut milk served with basil, eggplant, and bell-pepper

Red Curry

$13.95

Red curry coconut milk base served with bamboo shoot, carrot, and bell-pepper

Appetizers

Spring Roll

Spring Roll

$8.50

Rice paper mixed greens, mint, cilantro and served with house sauce

Crispy Imperial Roll

Crispy Imperial Roll

$9.50

Egg Roll with shrimp, pork, taro, carrots, woodier mushroom, and glass noodle served with vermicelli noodles,  lettuce, and house sauce

Eggroll

Eggroll

$9.50

Taro, carrots, woodier mushrooms and glass noodle 

Shrimp Eggroll

Shrimp Eggroll

$9.00

Seasoned shrimp wrapped in egg roll paper 

Crispy Battered Shrimp

Crispy Battered Shrimp

$9.00

Tempura battered shrimp with sweet and sour sauce

Butterstone Eggplant

Butterstone Eggplant

$10.50

deep fried crispy eggplant sautéed with onions and chili peppers

Wings

Wings

$9.00
Salt Pepper Shrimp

Salt Pepper Shrimp

$12.00

Deep fried shrimp sautéed with  salt pepper 

Pho/ Soups

Pho Filet Mignon

$16.50

Pho Tai

$13.50

Pho Meatball

$13.50
PhoTai Chin

PhoTai Chin

$14.00

Pho Combo

$14.50

Pho Chicken

$14.00
Vegetarian Pho

Vegetarian Pho

$14.00
Pho Shrimp

Pho Shrimp

$15.00
Spicy Beef Noodle

Spicy Beef Noodle

$15.00

Rare beef, brisket and pork sausage in a robust herb spicy broth with round rice noodle

Vermicelli Noodle Salad

Grilled Pork Vermicelli

Grilled Pork Vermicelli

$15.00
Grilled Shrimp Vermicelli

Grilled Shrimp Vermicelli

$15.50
Grilled Pork and Shrimp Vermicelli

Grilled Pork and Shrimp Vermicelli

$16.00

Lemongrass Vermicelli

$15.00
Grilled Chicken Vermicelli

Grilled Chicken Vermicelli

$15.00

Banh Mi Sandwiches

Special Banh Mi

Special Banh Mi

$10.50

BBQ Banh Mi

$10.00
Grilled Pork Banh Mi

Grilled Pork Banh Mi

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Banh Mi

$10.00

Tofu Banh Mi

$10.00

Entrees

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$15.00

Eggplant, taro, shallots and red chili 

Claypot Salmon

Claypot Salmon

$19.00Out of stock

Sushi grade salmon with caramelized garlic sauce green onions and fried shallots 

Claypot Gulf Shrimp

$18.00

caramelized garlic sauce green onions and fried shallots 

Claypot Chicken

$16.50

White meat chicken with caramelized garlic sauce and fried shallots

Grilled Pork Chop

Grilled Pork Chop

$15.00

Marinated Grilled pork chops with pickled cabbage and a side of fish sauce

Grilled Pork With Rice

Grilled Pork With Rice

$13.50

Marinated Grilled pork with pickled cabbage and a side of fish sauce

Grilled Chicken With Rice

$13.50

Marinated Chicken  with pickled cabbage and a side of fish sauce

Shaken Beef

Shaken Beef

$22.50

Cubed filet mignon, watercress, and onions

Saute Lemongrass

Saute Lemongrass

$15.00
Crispy Chicken Quarter Leg

Crispy Chicken Quarter Leg

$15.50
Basil Chicken

Basil Chicken

$15.00

Crispy Salt Pepper Chicken

$16.00Out of stock

Noodle

Garlic Noodles

Garlic Noodles

$15.00

Garlic butter, noodles and parmesan cheese 

Stirfry Egg Noodles

Stirfry Egg Noodles

$15.00

served with pork, shrimp, egg, and mixed vegetables

Crispy Pan Fried Noodle

Crispy Pan Fried Noodle

$16.50

Mixed vegetables on top of crispy noodles choice of protein beef, chicken, and tofu

Saigon Noodles

Saigon Noodles

$15.00

Turmeric flavored glass noodles with pork, shrimp, egg, and onions 

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$16.00

rice noodle with egg in a sweet and tangy sauce served with bean sprouts and peanuts

Fried Rice

Claypot Combination

Claypot Combination

$20.00

Shrimp, Chinese sausage, shredded scallop, shrimp, chicken, beef, young bamboo, and mushrooms served in a sizzling claypot

Anh's Fried Rice

$15.00

Shrimp, chicken, Pork, Chinese sausage, egg, carrot and green pea

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$14.00

Egg, carrot, and green pea.

Vegetables

Crispy Sautéed Green Beans

$13.00

Sautéed green beans with garlic

Crispy Lemongrass

$14.50

Sautéed lemongrass and chili

Stir Fry Broccoli

Stir Fry Broccoli

$14.50

Stir fry broccoli  and carrots in asian gravy

Stir Fry Green Beans

Stir Fry Green Beans

$14.50

Stir fry green beans in asian gravy

Stir Fry Eggplant

$14.50

Crispy glazed eggplant sautéed with onion and house sauce

Stir Fry Tofu

$14.50

Broccoli, bok choy, carrots, baby corn, and mushroom

Sides

Garlic Noodle

$8.00

Steamed Veggies

$5.00

LA Corn

$4.50

Vietnam Corn

$4.50

Side of Pho Broth Small

$4.00

Side of Pho Broth Large

$7.00

Side of white Rice

$3.00

Side of Fried Rice

$5.00

Extra Sauces

Extra Sriracha Pack

$0.25

Extra Hoisin Pack

$0.25

Extra Peanut Sauce

$0.50

Extra House Fish Sauce

$0.50

Extra Sweet and Sour Sauce

$0.50

Beverages

Dasani Water

Dasani Water

$1.50
Smart Water

Smart Water

$2.50
Vitamin Water XXX

Vitamin Water XXX

$2.50
Vitamin Water Power C

Vitamin Water Power C

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.50
Powerade Mountain Blast

Powerade Mountain Blast

$2.50
Powerade Fruit Blast

Powerade Fruit Blast

$2.50
Monster Energy

Monster Energy

$5.00
Gold Peaks Sweet Tea

Gold Peaks Sweet Tea

$2.50
Gold Peaks Green Tea

Gold Peaks Green Tea

$2.50
Gold Peaks Georgia Peach

Gold Peaks Georgia Peach

$2.50
Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$4.50
Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.50

Passion Fruit Lemonaide

$4.50

Lunch Combos

Banh Mi & Drink Combo

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

16 Jesse Hill Jr Dr, Atlanta, GA 30303

