Sushi & Japanese
Bars & Lounges

MF Bar 7135 Avalon Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

7135 Avalon Blvd

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Crispy Box
Shrimp Tempura roll
Sake Signature

Soup

Miso Soup with Shitake Mushrooms

$6.00

Miso Soup with Shitake Mushrooms and Snow Crab

$8.00

Salad

House Salad with Ginger Dressing

$8.00

House Salad with Ginger Dressing and Snow Crab

$12.00

Grilled Yuzu Octopus Salad

$16.00

Mix Greens with Wasabi Vinagrette and Tako sashimi

Wakame Salad

$6.00

Seaweed Salad

Ika Salad

$7.00

Marinated Squid Salad

Cucumber Sunomono

$6.00

Cucumber Seaweed Salad

Kani Sunomono

$10.00

Crab Cucumber Seaweed Salad

Tako Sunomono

$9.00

Octopus Cucumber Salad

Ebi Sunomono

$7.00

Shrimp Cucumber Salad

Assorted Sunomono

$10.00

Shrimp, Crab and Octopus Cucumber

Appetizer

Baked Lobster Tempura

$20.00

Lobster Tail, Tempura Fried and Baked in the Oven with aoili, eel sauce, Tobiko, and Scallions

Baked Green Mussels

$14.00

Mussels Tempura fried, baked in aioli, Eel sauce, Tobiko, and Scallions

Baked Scallops

$14.00

Scallops Temoura fried, baked in aioli, eels sauce, scallions, and Tobiko

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

$12.00

5 Shrimp Tempura Fried

Avocado Balls

$10.00

House Spicy Tuna or Salmon, wrapped in Avacado with Truffle Mousse Truffle Soy and Caviar

Spicy Tuna Tartar

$15.00

House Cubed Tuna Mix with qauil egg yoke, Micro greens, And Dried Seaweed

Thinly Sliced Fresh Flounder

$14.00

Thin Sliced Flounder with Ponzu, Scallion, and Yuzu Koshu

Fresh Yellowtail

$18.00

Thin Sliced Yellowtail with Ponzu, Serrano Peppers, Yuzu Juice, Cilantro Microgreens, Grated Fresh Wasabi

Thinly Sliced Tuna

$16.00

Thin Sliced Tuna with Truffle Soy and Caviar

Tuna Tataki

$16.00

Sesame Seasoned Tuna Seared Thinly Sliced with Ponzu, Scallions, Garlich Chip, and Sriracha

Spicy Salmon Sashimi

$15.00

Sesame Seasoned Salmon Seared with Spicy Ponzu And Yuzu Kosho

Truffle Aioli Fresh Salmon

$16.00

Thin Sliced Salmon With Nikiri Sauce, Tuffle Aoili, and Pickled Wasabi Stem

Salmon Carpaccio

$20.00

Thin Sliced Salmon With Carparccio Sauce and a Dollop of Truffle Mousse and Caviar

Edamame

$7.00

Takoyaki

$9.00

Octopus Stuffed Dough Balls with Eel Sauce and Bonito Flakesa

Kampachi Appetizer

$22.00

Thin Sliced Amberjack with Lime Zest, E.V.O.O, Yuzu, Yuzu Koshu and Seasalt

Otoro Carpaccio

$38.00

Thin Sliced Fatty Tuna with Carpaccio Sauce and Micro greens

Kinmadai Appetizer

$35.00

Thin Sliced Goldeneye Red Snapper with Yuzu Koshu, Ponzu, and Scallionsa

MF Signature Nigiri

Otoro Signature

$22.00

Super fatty tuna with serrano pepper, Dijon-mustard, caviar with truffle soy

A5 Wagyu Signature

$26.00

Seared & top with dijon mustard, caviar, serrano pepper & truffle soy

Chutoro Signature

$18.00

Fatty Tuna with truffle mouse & caviar

Kampachi Signature

$14.00

Japanese Amberjack with lime zest, yuzu & Himalayan rock salt

Maguro Signature

$12.00

Spicy tuna, masago, sesame oil, wrapped with seaweed

Anago Signature

$10.00

Japanese eel grilled, topped with eel sauce & sansyo powder

Shima Aji Signature

$14.00

Japanese skip jack with lemon juice & shiso oil

Hamachi Signature

$13.00

apanese Yellowtail seared with truffle soy, black pepper

Sake Signature

$11.00

Fresh salmon with aioli sauce, truffle soy, black pepper & caviar

Saketoro Signature

$13.00

Salmon belly seared with nikiri sauce & wasabi relish

Hirame Signature

$11.00

Flounder with a shisho leaf & ponzu and Yuzu Kosho

Madai Signature

$13.00

Japanese snapper seasoned with ponzu sauce, scallions & konzuri

Kinmadai Signature

$20.00

Golden-eye red snapper with ponzu & yuzu koshu

Akamustu Signature Nigiri

$26.00

Classic Nigiri

Ama Ebi (N)

$16.00

Raw Sweet Shrimp with Fried shrimp Head

Ebi (N)

$7.00

Blanched Shrimp

Maguro (N)

$10.00Out of stock

Tuna

Chutoro (N)

$16.00

Low Fatty Tuna

Toro (N)

$18.00

Fatty Tuna

Otoro (N)

$20.00

High End Fatty Tuna

Uni (N)

$24.00

Japanese Sea Urchin

Aji (N)

$18.00

Japanese Mackerel

Unagi (N)

$8.00

Fresh Water Eel

Sake (N)

$9.00

Salmon

Sake Toro (N)

$9.00

Salmon belly

King Salmon (N)

$13.00

Wild Caught Alaskan King Salmon

Shima Aji (N)

$11.00

Striped Jack

Tako (N)

$8.00

Octopus

Ocean Trout (N)

$11.00Out of stock

Wild Caught Ocean Trout

Hamachi (N)

$10.00

Yellowtail

Hirame (N)

$10.00

Flounder

Ika (N)

$7.00

Squid

Ikura (N)

$9.00

Salmon Roe

Kani (N)

$8.50

Snow Crab

Madai (N)

$10.00

Seabream/ Snapper

Kinmadai (N)

$18.00

Golden eye Red Snapper

Kampachi (N)

$11.00

Amberjack

Tamago (N)

$6.00

Sweet Egg Omlette

Bluefin Akame (N)

$14.00

Blue Fin Tuna

Hokkaido Sea Scallop (N)

$10.00

Sashimi

Ama Ebi Sashimi

$30.00

Raw Sweet Shrimp with Fried shrimp Head

Ebi Sashimi

$13.00

Blanched Shrimp

Maguro Sashimi

$16.00Out of stock

Tuna

Chutoro Sashimi

$30.00

Low Fatty Tuna

Toro Sashimi

$32.00

Fatty Tuna

Otoro Sashimi

$35.00

High End Fatty Tuna

Uni Sashimi

$36.00

Japanese Sea Urchin

Aji Sashimi

$18.00

Japanese Mackerel

Unagi Sashimi

$14.00

Fresh Water Eel

Sake Sashimi

$15.00

Salmon

Saketoro Sashimi

$17.00

Salmon Belly

King Salmon Sashimi

$24.00

Wild Caught King Salmon

Shima Aji Sashimi

$19.00

Striped Jack

Tako Sashimi

$14.00

Octopus

Ocean Trout Sashimi

$19.00Out of stock

Wild Caught Ocean Trout

Hamachi Sashimi

$16.00

Yellowtail

Hirame Sashimi

$13.00

Flounder

Ika Sashimi

$12.00

Squid

Ikura Sashimi

$15.00

Salmon Roe

Kani Sashimi

$16.00

Snow Crab

Madai Sashimi

$17.00

Seabream/ Snapper

Kinmadai Sashimi

$32.00

Golden eye Red Snapper

Akagame Bluefin Sashimi

$22.00

Kampachi Sashimi

$19.00

Akamustu Sashimi

$38.00

Special Rolls

A5 Wagyu Beef Roll

$30.00

Asparagus topped with Wagyu & Truffle soy

Avalon Roll

$27.00

Lobster Tempura, Cucumber, Mayo, topped with Spicy Tuna Mix

Caterpillar Roll

$14.00

Tuna & Avocado topped with Salmon, Avocado & Masago

Crunchy Roll

$16.00

Tempura Crunch Mix, topped with Smoked Salmon & Eel sauce

Dynamite Roll

$17.00

Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, Crab Meat Mix in Spicy Mayo, Topped With Dynamite Mix, Baked with Chili Oil & Tobiko

Eel Roll

$16.00

Eel topped with Smoked Salmon, Avocado & Eel sauce

Hollywood Roll

$21.00

Tuna, Salmon & Avocado wrapped in Cucumber Serve with Ponzu

Kamakazi Roll

$16.00

Crab Mix, Tempura Crunch, Spicy Tuna, topped with Avocado, Tobiko, Eel & Eel Sauce

Lobster Box

$27.00

Lobster Tempura Mix, Scallion, Tobiko & Eel Sauce

Lobster Cucumber Roll

$26.00

Lobster Tempura topped with Smoked Salmon, Avocado & Eel sauce

Negi Salmon Roll

$17.00

Salmon & Scallion topped with Tuna, Yellowtail, Avocado & Tobiko

Red Dragon Roll

$16.00

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Crab Mix, topped with Spicy Tuna, Chili Oil, Tobiko, Eel Sauce

Sapphire Roll

$15.00

Shrimp Tempura, Crab Mix, Avocado, topped with Seared Fresh Salmon, Scallion, Masago & Eel Sauce

Shrimp Tempura roll

$16.00

Tempura Shrimp with mayo topped with Shrimp, Avocado & Eel Sauce

Snow Crab Tempura Roll

$17.00

Snow Crab Tempura topped with Shrimp, Avocado & Eel Sauce

Spicy Rainbow Roll

$17.00

Avocado, Spicy Tuna, Crab Mix, Cucumber, topped with Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail & Shrimp

Spicy Tuna Crispy Box

$18.00

Tempura Rice topped with Crunchy Garlic, Spicy Tuna Mix, Nikiri Sauce & Micro Arugula

Spicy Tuna Osaka Box

$18.00

Spicy Tuna topped with Tuna, Salmon, Masago, Scallions & Sriracha

Spicy Tuna Roll

$17.00

Spicy Tuna topped with Yellowtail, Masago, Scallions & Sriracha Cucumber

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$18.00

Spicy Yellowtail topped with Salmon, Yellowtail & Avocado

Spider Roll/ Soft Shell Crab Roll

$17.00

Tempura Soft Shell Crab, Lettuce, Carrots, Cucumber & Light Mayo

Sweetheart Roll

$17.00

Shrimp Tempura topped with Seared Spicy Scallops & Shrimp,  Tobiko, Scallion, Eel Sauce, Volcano Sauce

Toro Osaka Box Style Roll

$22.00

Fatty Tuna Tartar with Masago, Scallions & Sriracha

Veggi Roll

$12.00

Cucumber, Lettuce & Carrot, Topped with Avocado

Volcano Roll

$18.00

California Roll with Baked Crab, Scallops in Light Mayo, Scallion, Masago with Tempura Crab, Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce

Hurricane Roll

$15.00

Shrimp Tempura, Crab Mix, Serrano on the inside topped with house spicy Mayo, Sriacha, and Masago

Classic Rainbow Roll

$14.00

California Roll on The Inside Topped With Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Shrimp and Avacado

Tuna Paradise Roll

$14.00

House Spicy Tuna with Serrano Peppers on the Inside Topped with Tuna and Spicy Mayo

Surf & Turf

$50.00

Makimono

Kappa Maki

$6.00

Cucumber Roll

Tekka Maki

$7.00

Tuna Roll

Sake Maki

$7.00

Salmon Roll

Negitoro Maki

$12.00

Fatty Tuna and Green Onion Roll

Negihama Maki

$9.00

Yellowtail and Green Onion Roll

Ume-Shisho Maki

$7.00

Shisho Leaf with Pickled Plum Paste

Kampyo Maki

$7.00

Japanese Squash Melon Roll

Futomaki

$11.00

Pickled vegetables with tamago & crab

California Roll

$13.00

Real snow crab avocado cucumber

Avacado Maki Rice on the outside

$7.00

Avacado Roll

Unagi Maki

$10.50

Eel Roll

Tuna Avocado Maki

$10.00

Tuna Avacado Roll

Avocado Cucumber Maki

$8.00

Avacado Cucumber

Salmon Skin Maki

$10.50

Fried Salmon Skin Roll

Spicy Tuna Maki

$10.50

Spicy Tuna and Cucumber

Spicy Salmon Maki

$10.50

Spicy Salmon and Cucumber

Salmon Avocado Maki

$11.00

Salmon Avacado roll

Yakitori

Chicken Yakitori

$6.00

Pork Belly Yakitori

$7.00

Beef and Green Onion Yakitori

$8.00

Sea Scallop Yakitori

$7.00

Baby Octopus Yakitori

$7.00

Shrimp Yakitori

$8.00

Smelt Fish Yakitori

$6.00

Grape Tomato Yakitori

$5.00

Shiitake Mushroon Yakitori

$7.00

Asparagus Yakitori

$7.00

Okra Yakitori

$6.00

Chicken Gizzards Yakitori

$6.00

Chicken Wings Yakitori

$10.00

Chicken Thigh Yakitori

$7.00Out of stock

Bacon Wrapped Asparagus Yakitori

$9.00

Bacon Wrapped Scallop Yakitori

$12.00

Japanese Sausage Yakitori

$8.00Out of stock

Robata

Fillet Mignon Tobanyaki

$34.00

Tare Marinated Filet cooked on a toban tableside

Miso Duck Breast

$19.00

Miso marinated Duck Breast with a Miso Glaze

Eggplant Miso Yaki

$12.00

Grilled Eggplant with a Miso Glazed topped with Bonito Flakes

Organic Corn

$10.00

Organic Corn grilled & glazed with Tare Sauce

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Shishito Peppers grilled & glazed with Tare

Chilean Sea Bass

$26.00

Miso Chilean Seabass marinated for 3 Days in a miso Mirin Glaze

Japanese Black Cod

$24.00

Miso Japanese Black Cod Marinated for 3 Days in a Miso Mirin Glaze

Grilled Salmon

$18.00

Grilled Salmon with a Tare Glaze

Hamachi Kama

$20.00

Whole Yellowtail Cheek grilled & served with ponzu

Lump Crab

$24.00

Lump Crab with Aioli, Tobiko, & Scallions served on a hot Toban

Whole Squid

$19.00Out of stock

Whole Grilled Squid glazed with Tare

Grilled Eel

$18.00

Grilled Fresh Water Eel

Lightly Broiled Octopus

$17.00

Broiled Octopus served in Tare

BOTTLED SAKE

Dassai 23

$240.00

Wings Of Japan

$280.00

Koji Premium

$72.00

110 Black Mask

$95.00

Yukisuzume

$120.00

Kikusui Sakamai

$120.00

Dassai 39

$130.00

Dassai 45

$90.00Out of stock

Hakkaisan Tokubestu

$35.00

Akashi-Tai

$35.00

Seshu Otokoyama

$35.00

Heiwa Shuzou

$80.00

Kimino

$50.00

Kitaya

$35.00

Koji Hot

$18.00

Perfect Snow

$35.00

Sacred Mist

$65.00

Sayuri Hakutsuru

$24.00

Shirakawago Sasanigori

$35.00

Shibata

$25.00

Nanbu Bejin

$95.00

Shinpaku Nanbubijin

$120.00

Kurodasho Tako

$300.00

Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Fiji

$6.00

Pellegrino

$6.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Perrier

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7135 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Directions

Gallery
MF Bar image
MF Bar image
MF Bar image

