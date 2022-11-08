- Home
MF Bar 7135 Avalon Blvd
No reviews yet
7135 Avalon Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Salad
House Salad with Ginger Dressing
House Salad with Ginger Dressing and Snow Crab
Grilled Yuzu Octopus Salad
Mix Greens with Wasabi Vinagrette and Tako sashimi
Wakame Salad
Seaweed Salad
Ika Salad
Marinated Squid Salad
Cucumber Sunomono
Cucumber Seaweed Salad
Kani Sunomono
Crab Cucumber Seaweed Salad
Tako Sunomono
Octopus Cucumber Salad
Ebi Sunomono
Shrimp Cucumber Salad
Assorted Sunomono
Shrimp, Crab and Octopus Cucumber
Appetizer
Baked Lobster Tempura
Lobster Tail, Tempura Fried and Baked in the Oven with aoili, eel sauce, Tobiko, and Scallions
Baked Green Mussels
Mussels Tempura fried, baked in aioli, Eel sauce, Tobiko, and Scallions
Baked Scallops
Scallops Temoura fried, baked in aioli, eels sauce, scallions, and Tobiko
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer
5 Shrimp Tempura Fried
Avocado Balls
House Spicy Tuna or Salmon, wrapped in Avacado with Truffle Mousse Truffle Soy and Caviar
Spicy Tuna Tartar
House Cubed Tuna Mix with qauil egg yoke, Micro greens, And Dried Seaweed
Thinly Sliced Fresh Flounder
Thin Sliced Flounder with Ponzu, Scallion, and Yuzu Koshu
Fresh Yellowtail
Thin Sliced Yellowtail with Ponzu, Serrano Peppers, Yuzu Juice, Cilantro Microgreens, Grated Fresh Wasabi
Thinly Sliced Tuna
Thin Sliced Tuna with Truffle Soy and Caviar
Tuna Tataki
Sesame Seasoned Tuna Seared Thinly Sliced with Ponzu, Scallions, Garlich Chip, and Sriracha
Spicy Salmon Sashimi
Sesame Seasoned Salmon Seared with Spicy Ponzu And Yuzu Kosho
Truffle Aioli Fresh Salmon
Thin Sliced Salmon With Nikiri Sauce, Tuffle Aoili, and Pickled Wasabi Stem
Salmon Carpaccio
Thin Sliced Salmon With Carparccio Sauce and a Dollop of Truffle Mousse and Caviar
Edamame
Takoyaki
Octopus Stuffed Dough Balls with Eel Sauce and Bonito Flakesa
Kampachi Appetizer
Thin Sliced Amberjack with Lime Zest, E.V.O.O, Yuzu, Yuzu Koshu and Seasalt
Otoro Carpaccio
Thin Sliced Fatty Tuna with Carpaccio Sauce and Micro greens
Kinmadai Appetizer
Thin Sliced Goldeneye Red Snapper with Yuzu Koshu, Ponzu, and Scallionsa
MF Signature Nigiri
Otoro Signature
Super fatty tuna with serrano pepper, Dijon-mustard, caviar with truffle soy
A5 Wagyu Signature
Seared & top with dijon mustard, caviar, serrano pepper & truffle soy
Chutoro Signature
Fatty Tuna with truffle mouse & caviar
Kampachi Signature
Japanese Amberjack with lime zest, yuzu & Himalayan rock salt
Maguro Signature
Spicy tuna, masago, sesame oil, wrapped with seaweed
Anago Signature
Japanese eel grilled, topped with eel sauce & sansyo powder
Shima Aji Signature
Japanese skip jack with lemon juice & shiso oil
Hamachi Signature
apanese Yellowtail seared with truffle soy, black pepper
Sake Signature
Fresh salmon with aioli sauce, truffle soy, black pepper & caviar
Saketoro Signature
Salmon belly seared with nikiri sauce & wasabi relish
Hirame Signature
Flounder with a shisho leaf & ponzu and Yuzu Kosho
Madai Signature
Japanese snapper seasoned with ponzu sauce, scallions & konzuri
Kinmadai Signature
Golden-eye red snapper with ponzu & yuzu koshu
Akamustu Signature Nigiri
Classic Nigiri
Ama Ebi (N)
Raw Sweet Shrimp with Fried shrimp Head
Ebi (N)
Blanched Shrimp
Maguro (N)
Tuna
Chutoro (N)
Low Fatty Tuna
Toro (N)
Fatty Tuna
Otoro (N)
High End Fatty Tuna
Uni (N)
Japanese Sea Urchin
Aji (N)
Japanese Mackerel
Unagi (N)
Fresh Water Eel
Sake (N)
Salmon
Sake Toro (N)
Salmon belly
King Salmon (N)
Wild Caught Alaskan King Salmon
Shima Aji (N)
Striped Jack
Tako (N)
Octopus
Ocean Trout (N)
Wild Caught Ocean Trout
Hamachi (N)
Yellowtail
Hirame (N)
Flounder
Ika (N)
Squid
Ikura (N)
Salmon Roe
Kani (N)
Snow Crab
Madai (N)
Seabream/ Snapper
Kinmadai (N)
Golden eye Red Snapper
Kampachi (N)
Amberjack
Tamago (N)
Sweet Egg Omlette
Bluefin Akame (N)
Blue Fin Tuna
Hokkaido Sea Scallop (N)
Sashimi
Ama Ebi Sashimi
Raw Sweet Shrimp with Fried shrimp Head
Ebi Sashimi
Blanched Shrimp
Maguro Sashimi
Tuna
Chutoro Sashimi
Low Fatty Tuna
Toro Sashimi
Fatty Tuna
Otoro Sashimi
High End Fatty Tuna
Uni Sashimi
Japanese Sea Urchin
Aji Sashimi
Japanese Mackerel
Unagi Sashimi
Fresh Water Eel
Sake Sashimi
Salmon
Saketoro Sashimi
Salmon Belly
King Salmon Sashimi
Wild Caught King Salmon
Shima Aji Sashimi
Striped Jack
Tako Sashimi
Octopus
Ocean Trout Sashimi
Wild Caught Ocean Trout
Hamachi Sashimi
Yellowtail
Hirame Sashimi
Flounder
Ika Sashimi
Squid
Ikura Sashimi
Salmon Roe
Kani Sashimi
Snow Crab
Madai Sashimi
Seabream/ Snapper
Kinmadai Sashimi
Golden eye Red Snapper
Akagame Bluefin Sashimi
Kampachi Sashimi
Akamustu Sashimi
Special Rolls
A5 Wagyu Beef Roll
Asparagus topped with Wagyu & Truffle soy
Avalon Roll
Lobster Tempura, Cucumber, Mayo, topped with Spicy Tuna Mix
Caterpillar Roll
Tuna & Avocado topped with Salmon, Avocado & Masago
Crunchy Roll
Tempura Crunch Mix, topped with Smoked Salmon & Eel sauce
Dynamite Roll
Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, Crab Meat Mix in Spicy Mayo, Topped With Dynamite Mix, Baked with Chili Oil & Tobiko
Eel Roll
Eel topped with Smoked Salmon, Avocado & Eel sauce
Hollywood Roll
Tuna, Salmon & Avocado wrapped in Cucumber Serve with Ponzu
Kamakazi Roll
Crab Mix, Tempura Crunch, Spicy Tuna, topped with Avocado, Tobiko, Eel & Eel Sauce
Lobster Box
Lobster Tempura Mix, Scallion, Tobiko & Eel Sauce
Lobster Cucumber Roll
Lobster Tempura topped with Smoked Salmon, Avocado & Eel sauce
Negi Salmon Roll
Salmon & Scallion topped with Tuna, Yellowtail, Avocado & Tobiko
Red Dragon Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Crab Mix, topped with Spicy Tuna, Chili Oil, Tobiko, Eel Sauce
Sapphire Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Crab Mix, Avocado, topped with Seared Fresh Salmon, Scallion, Masago & Eel Sauce
Shrimp Tempura roll
Tempura Shrimp with mayo topped with Shrimp, Avocado & Eel Sauce
Snow Crab Tempura Roll
Snow Crab Tempura topped with Shrimp, Avocado & Eel Sauce
Spicy Rainbow Roll
Avocado, Spicy Tuna, Crab Mix, Cucumber, topped with Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail & Shrimp
Spicy Tuna Crispy Box
Tempura Rice topped with Crunchy Garlic, Spicy Tuna Mix, Nikiri Sauce & Micro Arugula
Spicy Tuna Osaka Box
Spicy Tuna topped with Tuna, Salmon, Masago, Scallions & Sriracha
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Tuna topped with Yellowtail, Masago, Scallions & Sriracha Cucumber
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Spicy Yellowtail topped with Salmon, Yellowtail & Avocado
Spider Roll/ Soft Shell Crab Roll
Tempura Soft Shell Crab, Lettuce, Carrots, Cucumber & Light Mayo
Sweetheart Roll
Shrimp Tempura topped with Seared Spicy Scallops & Shrimp, Tobiko, Scallion, Eel Sauce, Volcano Sauce
Toro Osaka Box Style Roll
Fatty Tuna Tartar with Masago, Scallions & Sriracha
Veggi Roll
Cucumber, Lettuce & Carrot, Topped with Avocado
Volcano Roll
California Roll with Baked Crab, Scallops in Light Mayo, Scallion, Masago with Tempura Crab, Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce
Hurricane Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Crab Mix, Serrano on the inside topped with house spicy Mayo, Sriacha, and Masago
Classic Rainbow Roll
California Roll on The Inside Topped With Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Shrimp and Avacado
Tuna Paradise Roll
House Spicy Tuna with Serrano Peppers on the Inside Topped with Tuna and Spicy Mayo
Surf & Turf
Makimono
Kappa Maki
Cucumber Roll
Tekka Maki
Tuna Roll
Sake Maki
Salmon Roll
Negitoro Maki
Fatty Tuna and Green Onion Roll
Negihama Maki
Yellowtail and Green Onion Roll
Ume-Shisho Maki
Shisho Leaf with Pickled Plum Paste
Kampyo Maki
Japanese Squash Melon Roll
Futomaki
Pickled vegetables with tamago & crab
California Roll
Real snow crab avocado cucumber
Avacado Maki Rice on the outside
Avacado Roll
Unagi Maki
Eel Roll
Tuna Avocado Maki
Tuna Avacado Roll
Avocado Cucumber Maki
Avacado Cucumber
Salmon Skin Maki
Fried Salmon Skin Roll
Spicy Tuna Maki
Spicy Tuna and Cucumber
Spicy Salmon Maki
Spicy Salmon and Cucumber
Salmon Avocado Maki
Salmon Avacado roll
Yakitori
Chicken Yakitori
Pork Belly Yakitori
Beef and Green Onion Yakitori
Sea Scallop Yakitori
Baby Octopus Yakitori
Shrimp Yakitori
Smelt Fish Yakitori
Grape Tomato Yakitori
Shiitake Mushroon Yakitori
Asparagus Yakitori
Okra Yakitori
Chicken Gizzards Yakitori
Chicken Wings Yakitori
Chicken Thigh Yakitori
Bacon Wrapped Asparagus Yakitori
Bacon Wrapped Scallop Yakitori
Japanese Sausage Yakitori
Robata
Fillet Mignon Tobanyaki
Tare Marinated Filet cooked on a toban tableside
Miso Duck Breast
Miso marinated Duck Breast with a Miso Glaze
Eggplant Miso Yaki
Grilled Eggplant with a Miso Glazed topped with Bonito Flakes
Organic Corn
Organic Corn grilled & glazed with Tare Sauce
Shishito Peppers
Shishito Peppers grilled & glazed with Tare
Chilean Sea Bass
Miso Chilean Seabass marinated for 3 Days in a miso Mirin Glaze
Japanese Black Cod
Miso Japanese Black Cod Marinated for 3 Days in a Miso Mirin Glaze
Grilled Salmon
Grilled Salmon with a Tare Glaze
Hamachi Kama
Whole Yellowtail Cheek grilled & served with ponzu
Lump Crab
Lump Crab with Aioli, Tobiko, & Scallions served on a hot Toban
Whole Squid
Whole Grilled Squid glazed with Tare
Grilled Eel
Grilled Fresh Water Eel
Lightly Broiled Octopus
Broiled Octopus served in Tare
BOTTLED SAKE
Dassai 23
Wings Of Japan
Koji Premium
110 Black Mask
Yukisuzume
Kikusui Sakamai
Dassai 39
Dassai 45
Hakkaisan Tokubestu
Akashi-Tai
Seshu Otokoyama
Heiwa Shuzou
Kimino
Kitaya
Koji Hot
Perfect Snow
Sacred Mist
Sayuri Hakutsuru
Shirakawago Sasanigori
Shibata
Nanbu Bejin
Shinpaku Nanbubijin
Kurodasho Tako
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
7135 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta, GA 30009