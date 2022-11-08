Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ani Ramen House Cranford

1,319 Reviews

$$

109 Walnut Ave

Cranford, NJ 07016

Order Again

Popular Items

Shoyu Ramen
Chef's Special Ramen
Spicy Miso Ramen

Big Bites

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$12.00

Boneless Japanese style fried chicken thigh

Kurobuta Sausage

Kurobuta Sausage

$10.00

Japanese Berkshire sausage with sweet & spicy glaze (4 pieces) ; All locations - 4 pieces except BFPL(QSR) - 3 pieces ;

Edamame

Edamame

$10.00

chili charred + sea salt

Ani Salad

Ani Salad

$11.00

kale + crispy tofu + pickled vegetables + yuzu sesame dressing

Japanese Cucumbers

Japanese Cucumbers

$8.00

yuzu marinated + sesame seeds

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Bao Buns

Pork Buns

Pork Buns

$11.00

Pork Belly, shredded cabbage, pickled cucumber, spicy miso mayo

Shrimp Buns

Shrimp Buns

$11.00

Crispy Panko Shrimp, shredded cabbage, pickled cucumber, spicy miso mayo

Chicken Karaage Buns

Chicken Karaage Buns

$11.00

boneless fried chicken, shredded cabbage, pickled cucumber, spicy miso mayo

Tofu Buns

Tofu Buns

$11.00

Tofu, shredded cabbage, pickled cucumber, spicy miso mayo

Kimchi Buns

Kimchi Buns

$11.00

Pulled pork with soy glaze, spicy mayo, and sweet hot glaze, topped with kimchi

Soft Shell Crab Bao Bun

Soft Shell Crab Bao Bun

$22.00

Tempura Soft Shell Crab Bao - Special For 8/22 (Bao Bun Day)

Ramen

Panko Shrimp Kimchi Ramen

Panko Shrimp Kimchi Ramen

$22.00

classic chicken broth, shoyu & kimchi tare, topped with shrimp tempura, cabbage, scallions, chives, kimchi + pickled mustard greens.

Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$19.00

classic chicken broth, shoyu tare, kakuni (pork belly), cabbage, chives, scallions, black garlic oil

Spicy Miso Ramen

Spicy Miso Ramen

$19.00

classic chicken broth, miso tare, kakuni (pork belly), cabbage, chives, & scallions, roasted chili oil

Chef's Special Ramen

Chef's Special Ramen

$19.00

Stamina Ramen, our version features classic chicken broth, shoyu tare (base) enriched with chili paste, chives, garlic, ginger, onion, lemongrass, and shallot, kakuni (pork belly), cabbage, chives, and scallions.

Vegan Ramen

Vegan Ramen

$19.00

vegetable broth, sesame shoyu tare, roasted shiitake mushrooms, carrots and onions, topped with tofu, cabbage, scallions, and chives.

Mazemen

Mazemen

$19.00

brothless bowl, kakuni (pork belly), cabbage, chives, scallions, tsukemono

Short Rib Ramen

Short Rib Ramen

$30.00Out of stock

3oz sliced braised short rib with togarashi, ginger, yuzu kosho, garlic, soy sauce, with thin noodles, menma, garlic oil, chili paste, shoyu tare, shredded cabbage, yu choy, crispy garlic, scallions.

Don Buri Bowls

Don Chicken Bowl

Don Chicken Bowl

$11.00

a perfect starter . . . soy-glazed chicken on top of steamed white rice, sake soy glaze, pickled vegetables + kale with miso dressing

Don Pork Bowl

Don Pork Bowl

$12.00

a perfect starter . . . pulled pork on top of steamed white rice, sake soy glaze, pickled vegetables + kale with miso dressing

Don Shrimp Bowl

Don Shrimp Bowl

$12.00

a perfect starter . . . crispy panko shrimp on top of steamed white rice, sake soy glaze, pickled vegetables + kale with miso dressing

Don Tofu Bowl

Don Tofu Bowl

$12.00

a perfect starter . . . fried tofu on top of steamed white rice, sake soy glaze, pickled vegetables + kale with miso dressing

Sides + Add-ons

Side Kakuni

Side Kakuni

$4.00

Braised Pork Belly

Side Soy Glazed Chicken

Side Soy Glazed Chicken

$4.00

marinated chicken thigh

Side Shrimp

Side Shrimp

$6.00

marinated, panko fried

Side Ajitama (6 minute egg)

Side Ajitama (6 minute egg)

$3.00

24 hour marinated, 6 min soft boiled egg

Side of Mushrooms

$2.00
Side Umami Bomb

Side Umami Bomb

$1.00

miso, chili, & spices, a.k.a. yummy goodness

Side Tofu

Side Tofu

$4.00

seasoned, crispy

Side Kimchi

Side Kimchi

$4.00

spicy pickled napa cabbage

Side Kae Dama

Side Kae Dama

$3.00

extra noodles, fresh from Sun Noodle

Side Broth

Side Broth

$4.00
Side of Menma

Side of Menma

$2.00

marinated bamboo

Side Garlic Yu Choy

Side Garlic Yu Choy

$4.00

served cold, steamed Yu Choy topped with sesame-soy garlic sauce

Spicy Mayo

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Chili Oil

$1.00

Soy Sauce

$1.00

Tsukemono

$4.00

Ani Dressing

$1.00

Tonkatsu sauce

$1.00

Black Garlic Oil

$1.00

Sake Soy Glaze

$1.00

Gyoza Sauce

$1.00

Beverages

Can of Soda (12 oz)

$4.00
Can of Seltzer (12 oz)

Can of Seltzer (12 oz)

$4.00

Napkins & Cutlery

YES, Include Utensils. Thanks !

NO, Don't include Utensils , Thanks !

Attributes and Amenities
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

109 Walnut Ave, Cranford, NJ 07016

Directions

