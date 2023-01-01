A map showing the location of Mochinut PrincetonView gallery

Mochinut Princeton

review star

No reviews yet

140 NASSAU STREET B

PRINCETON, NJ 08542

BOX OF DONUTS

Box of 3 Donuts

$8.75

Box of 6 Donuts

$17.50

Box of 12 Donuts

$29.95

MOCHINUT SINGLE

Mango Single

$3.00

Mango Glaze

Ube Single

$3.00

Purple Sweet Potato

Oreo Single

$3.00

Oreo Cookie Crumbs

Nutella Single

$3.00

Hazelnut

Strawberry Single

$3.00

Strawberry- Fruity Pebble

Matcha Single

$3.00

Green Tea

Churro Single

$3.00

Cinnamon- Sugar Dusted

Glazed Single

$3.00

Royal Icing

Seasonal Single

$4.00
Dec flavor!: Chocolate Peppermint

Dec flavor!: Chocolate Peppermint

$4.00
Dec flavor!: Emoji NYE

Dec flavor!: Emoji NYE

$4.00
Dec flavor!: Jelly Donut

Dec flavor!: Jelly Donut

$4.00
Dec flavor!: Carrot Cake

Dec flavor!: Carrot Cake

$4.00

RICE CORN DOG

Original CornDog

$3.99

Panko Hot Dog

Half&Half CornDog

$4.99

Half Panko Hot Dog/ Hald Panko Mozz

Mozzarella CornDog

$5.99

Panko Mozz

Potato Original CornDog

$4.99

Potato Crusted Hot Dog

Potato Half & Half CornDog

$5.99

Half Potato Hot Dog/ Half Mozz

Potato Mozzarella CornDog

$6.99

Potato Crusted Mozz

Crispy Ramen CornDog

$4.99

Ramen Crusted Hot Dog

Crispy Ramen Half&Half CornDog

$5.99

Half Ramen Hot Dog/ Half Ramen Mozz

Crispy Mozzarella CornDog

$6.99

Ramen Battered Mozz

Hot Cheetos Original CornDog

$4.99

Chettos Crusted Hot Dog,

Hot Cheetos Half &Half CornDog

$5.99

Half Chettos Hot Dog/ Half Cheetos Mozz

Hot Cheetos Mozzarella CornDog

$6.99

Chettos Crusted Mozz

BOBA TEA

Brown Sugar Bobba

$5.95

Tapioca Pearls

Ube Bobba

$5.95

Sweet Potato, Tapioca

Milk Tea Bobba

$5.95

Tapioca Pearls

Matcha Bobba

$5.95

Green Tea, Tapioca

Thai Coffee Bobba

$5.95

Tapioca Pearls

Coffee Bobba

$5.95

Tapioca Pearls

COMBO BREAKFAST

Donut & Coffee Combo

$3.00

Donut & Boba Tea Combo

$8.00

3 Donuts & a Coffee Combo

$9.00

3 Donuts & a Boba Tea Combo

$12.00

DIY KIT

DIY KIT BOX 6

$18.00

DIY KIT BOX 12

$27.00

MERCHANDISE

Hello Kitty Wafer Cookies

$3.00

Peko Peach Gummy

$3.00

Pocky Chocolate Biscuits

$4.00

Wasabi Peas

$4.00

Sesame Chip

$4.00

CHAI & MATCHA DRINKS

Chai Tea

$3.55

Chai Latte

$3.55

Dirty Chai

$3.55

Dirty Chai Decaf

$3.55

Matcha Tea

$3.55

Matcha Tea w/ Milk

$3.55

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

ESPRESSO DRINKS

Americano

$3.55

Americano Decaf

$3.55

Cappuccino

$3.55

Cappuccino Decaf

$3.55

Latte

$3.55

Latte Decaf

$3.55

Mocha

$3.55

Mocha Decaf

$3.55

Macchiato

$3.55

Macchiato Decaf

$3.55

Espresso

$2.15

Espresso Decaf

$2.15

Red Eye

$4.50

COFFEE

Black Drip Coffee*

$2.55+Out of stock

Black Drip Coffee Decaf*

$2.55+Out of stock

JS Ice Coffee

$4.00

SODA & WATER

Pepsi Can

$1.88

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.88

Sprite Can

$1.88

Orange Soda Can

$1.88

Ginger Ale Can

$1.88

Bottle Water

$1.88

Ramune Original

$5.00

Ramune Strawberry

$5.00

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
140 NASSAU STREET B, PRINCETON, NJ 08542

Directions

