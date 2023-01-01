Mochinut Princeton
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
140 NASSAU STREET B, PRINCETON, NJ 08542
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
