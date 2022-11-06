Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ani Ramen House Montclair

1,623 Reviews

$$

511 Bloomfield Ave

Montclair, NJ 07042

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Shoyu Ramen
Spicy Miso Ramen
Chef's Special Ramen

Big Bites

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$12.00

Boneless Japanese style fried chicken thigh

Kurobuta Sausage

Kurobuta Sausage

$10.00

Japanese Berkshire sausage with sweet & spicy glaze (4 pieces) ; All locations - 4 pieces except BFPL(QSR) - 3 pieces ;

Edamame

Edamame

$10.00

chili charred + sea salt

Ani Salad

Ani Salad

$11.00

kale + crispy tofu + pickled vegetables + yuzu sesame dressing

Japanese Cucumbers

Japanese Cucumbers

$8.00

yuzu marinated + sesame seeds

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Bao Buns

Pork Buns

Pork Buns

$11.00

Pork Belly, shredded cabbage, pickled cucumber, spicy miso mayo

Shrimp Buns

Shrimp Buns

$11.00

Crispy Panko Shrimp, shredded cabbage, pickled cucumber, spicy miso mayo

Chicken Karaage Buns

Chicken Karaage Buns

$11.00

boneless fried chicken, shredded cabbage, pickled cucumber, spicy miso mayo

Tofu Buns

Tofu Buns

$11.00

Tofu, shredded cabbage, pickled cucumber, spicy miso mayo

Kimchi Buns

Kimchi Buns

$11.00

Pulled pork with soy glaze, spicy mayo, and sweet hot glaze, topped with kimchi

Soft Shell Crab Bao Bun

Soft Shell Crab Bao Bun

$22.00Out of stock

Tempura Soft Shell Crab Bao - Special For 8/22 (Bao Bun Day)

Ramen

Panko Shrimp Kimchi Ramen

Panko Shrimp Kimchi Ramen

$22.00

classic chicken broth, shoyu & kimchi tare, topped with shrimp tempura, cabbage, scallions, chives, kimchi + pickled mustard greens.

Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$19.00

classic chicken broth, shoyu tare, kakuni (pork belly), cabbage, chives, scallions, black garlic oil

Spicy Miso Ramen

Spicy Miso Ramen

$19.00

classic chicken broth, miso tare, kakuni (pork belly), cabbage, chives, & scallions, roasted chili oil

Chef's Special Ramen

Chef's Special Ramen

$19.00

Stamina Ramen, our version features classic chicken broth, shoyu tare (base) enriched with chili paste, chives, garlic, ginger, onion, lemongrass, and shallot, kakuni (pork belly), cabbage, chives, and scallions.

Vegan Ramen

Vegan Ramen

$19.00

vegetable broth, sesame shoyu tare, roasted shiitake mushrooms, carrots and onions, topped with tofu, cabbage, scallions, and chives.

Mazemen

Mazemen

$19.00

brothless bowl, kakuni (pork belly), cabbage, chives, scallions, tsukemono

Short Rib Ramen

Short Rib Ramen

$30.00

3oz sliced braised short rib with togarashi, ginger, yuzu kosho, garlic, soy sauce, with thin noodles, menma, garlic oil, chili paste, shoyu tare, shredded cabbage, yu choy, crispy garlic, scallions.

Don Buri Bowls

Don Chicken Bowl

Don Chicken Bowl

$11.00

a perfect starter . . . soy-glazed chicken on top of steamed white rice, sake soy glaze, pickled vegetables + kale with miso dressing

Don Pork Bowl

Don Pork Bowl

$12.00

a perfect starter . . . pulled pork on top of steamed white rice, sake soy glaze, pickled vegetables + kale with miso dressing

Don Shrimp Bowl

Don Shrimp Bowl

$12.00

a perfect starter . . . crispy panko shrimp on top of steamed white rice, sake soy glaze, pickled vegetables + kale with miso dressing

Don Tofu Bowl

Don Tofu Bowl

$12.00

a perfect starter . . . fried tofu on top of steamed white rice, sake soy glaze, pickled vegetables + kale with miso dressing

Sides + Add-ons

Side Kakuni

Side Kakuni

$4.00

Braised Pork Belly

Side Soy Glazed Chicken

Side Soy Glazed Chicken

$4.00

marinated chicken thigh

Side Shrimp

Side Shrimp

$6.00

marinated, panko fried

Side Ajitama (6 minute egg)

Side Ajitama (6 minute egg)

$3.00

24 hour marinated, 6 min soft boiled egg

Side of Mushrooms

$2.00Out of stock
Side Umami Bomb

Side Umami Bomb

$1.00

miso, chili, & spices, a.k.a. yummy goodness

Side Tofu

Side Tofu

$4.00

seasoned, crispy

Side Kimchi

Side Kimchi

$4.00

spicy pickled napa cabbage

Side Kae Dama

Side Kae Dama

$3.00

extra noodles, fresh from Sun Noodle

Side Broth

Side Broth

$4.00
Side of Menma

Side of Menma

$2.00Out of stock

marinated bamboo

Side Garlic Yu Choy

Side Garlic Yu Choy

$4.00

served cold, steamed Yu Choy topped with sesame-soy garlic sauce

Spicy Mayo

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Chili Oil

$1.00

Soy Sauce

$1.00

Tsukemono

$4.00

Ani Dressing

$1.00

Tonkatsu sauce

$1.00

Black Garlic Oil

$1.00

Sake Soy Glaze

$1.00

Gyoza Sauce

$1.00

Beverages

Can of Soda (12 oz)

$4.00
Can of Seltzer (12 oz)

Can of Seltzer (12 oz)

$4.00

Desserts

Assorted Mochidoki (4)

Assorted Mochidoki (4)

$13.20Out of stock

4 assorted mochi ice cream flavors - Mango, Ube, Matcha and Vanilla; Mochidoki is a Japanese-inspired delicacy made by wrapping premium ice cream in a thin layer of chewy mochi rice cake

Box of Donuts

Box of Donuts specials - box of 3/ box of 6
3 Mochinut Donuts

3 Mochinut Donuts

$10.99Out of stock

Flavors included : Nutella, Churro, Oreo

6 Mochinut Donuts

6 Mochinut Donuts

$21.99Out of stock

Flavors included : (2)Nutella, (2)Churro, (2) Oreo

Napkins & Cutlery

YES, Include Utensils. Thanks !

NO, Don't include Utensils , Thanks !

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

slurp. sip. repeat.

Website

Location

511 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042

Directions

Gallery
Ani Ramen House image
Ani Ramen House image
Ani Ramen House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Proven Poke Co - Montclair
orange starNo Reviews
19 Church Street Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Cuban Pete's
orange star3.2 • 4,030
428 Bloomfield Ave Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Worldflats Montclair - Montclair
orange starNo Reviews
58 Church Street Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
480 Bloomfield Ave - NJ, Montclair [28]
orange starNo Reviews
480 Bloomfield Ave Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Teglia Pizza Bar
orange star4.5 • 45
438 Bloomfield Ave Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Palazzo Pasta Company
orange star4.3 • 1,102
33 Walnut Street Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Montclair

CARS: Sandwiches & Shakes (Montclair)
orange star4.6 • 7,185
150 Valley Rd Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair - 718 bloomfield ave
orange star4.5 • 2,746
718 bloomfield ave Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Egan & Sons
orange star4.1 • 1,541
116 Walnut St Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Palazzo Pasta Company
orange star4.3 • 1,102
33 Walnut Street Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Teglia Pizza Bar
orange star4.5 • 45
438 Bloomfield Ave Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
daikichi
orange star4.9 • 37
608 Valley Rd Montclair, NJ 07043
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Montclair
Verona
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Bloomfield
review star
No reviews yet
West Orange
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Passaic
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Rutherford
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
South Orange
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston