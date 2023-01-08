A map showing the location of Ani Ramen House PrincetonView gallery

Ani Ramen House Princeton

review star

No reviews yet

140 Nassau St

Princeton, NJ 08542

RAMEN

Shoyu Ramen

$20.40

pork belly, black garlic chili oil, chicken broth

Spicy Miso Ramen

$20.40

pork belly, miso tare, roasted chili oil, chicken broth

Chefs Special Ramen

$20.40

Pork belly, lemongrass, Ani Signature chicken broth

Vegan Ramen

$20.40

shiitake mushrooms, seasoned tofu, vegetable broth

Mazemen Ramen

$20.40

pork belly, yu choy, tsukemono

Short Rib Ramen

$26.40

Braised short ribs, beef broth, cabbage

RICE BOWL

Pulled Pork Bowl (Small)

$13.20

Japanese rice, sake soy glaze, pickled vegetables, kale

Panko Shrimp Bowl (Small)

$13.20

Japanese rice, sake soy glaze, pickled vegetables, kale

Soy Glazed Chicken Bowl (Small)

$13.20

Japanese rice, sake soy glaze,pickled vegetables,kale

Pulled Pork Bowl (Large)

$20.40

Japanese rice, sake soy glaze, pickled vegetables, kale

Panko Shrimp Bowl (Large)

$20.40

Japanese rice, sake soy glaze, pickled vegetables, kale

Soy Glazed Chicken Bowl (Large)

$20.40

Japanese rice, sake soy glaze,pickled vegetables,kale

MAKE IT YOURS

Ramen Lover

$7.00

choice extra protein, ajitama, umAni Bomb

Pork Belly

$4.00

Pork belly

Soy Glazed Chicken

$4.00

Marinated chicken thigh

Shrimp

$5.00

Marinated, panko -fried

UmANI Bomb

$1.50

House blend of miso, chili, spices

LITTLE EXTRAS

Kae Dama

$4.80

Extra Noodles

Side Broth

$2.40
Menma

$2.40

Bamboo shoots

Yu Choy

$6.00

leafy, slender, crisp vegetable

Ajitama (6 minute egg)

$3.60

Twenty four hour marinated, 6 minute soft boiled egg

Fried Tofu

$3.60

Mushrooms

$2.40
Rice

$3.00

BAO BUNS

Tofu Buns

$12.00

2 buns with Cabbage, Pickled Cucumber, Spicy miso mayo

Pork Buns

$12.00

2 buns with Cabbage, Pickled Cucumber, Spicy miso mayo

Panko Shrimp Buns

$13.20

2 buns with Cabbage, Pickled Cucumber, Spicy miso mayo

Karaage Buns

$12.00

2 buns with Cabbage, Pickled Cucumber, Spicy miso mayo

The Bao Royale

$50.40Out of stock

An assortment of make it your own bao's and includes Two Tofu, Two Pork, Two Panko Shrimp, Two Karaage. Served with our marinated cucumbers, tsukemono, sake soy glaze and spicy mayo

BITES/SALADS

Chicken Karaage

$15.60

Boneless Japanese fried chicken with sesame soy dipping sauce.

Edamame

$10.80

chili-charred+sea salt

Japanese Cucumbers

$8.40

Yuzu marinated, sesame seeds

Japanese Crispy Cauliflower

$14.40

Pickled vegetables, sesame soy dipping sauce

Silken Tofu

$12.00

Chili soy

Crispy Miso Sake Wings

$16.80

5 jumbo and double fried miso sake-soy glaze. Add 2 extra jumbo wings for $5!

Ani Salad

$12.00

Kale, Pickled Vegetables, Cucumbers, Fried Tofu and Sesame Dressing

Seasonal Japanese Salad

$14.40

Cabbage, Mesclun, Edamame, Menma, Carrots, Ani Dressing

BEVERAGES

Yuzu Lemonade

$4.00

Saratoga Still Water 28 oz

$7.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water 28 oz

$7.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Lemon-Lime

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Ito En Green Tea Chilled

$3.30

HOT Sencha Green Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Calpico Drinks

Japanese Ramune Soda

ORDER ATTENTION REQUIRED

Order Attention Required

ANI SWAG

Ani Pin

$5.00

Ani Snapback Hat

$20.00

Ani Beanie

$18.00

Ani Mask

$5.00

Ani Logo Hoodie

$44.00+

Ani We Love Ramen Hoodie

$50.00+

Ani Orange Buns Tee

$20.00+

Ani Glowing Heat Tee

$20.00+
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location

140 Nassau St, Princeton, NJ 08542

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

