Ramen

Ani Ramen

review star

No reviews yet

210 Hudson Street

Jersey City, NJ 07302

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Miso Ramen
Chef's Special Ramen
Shoyu Ramen

BIG BITES

Chicken Karaage*

Chicken Karaage*

$12.00

Boneless Japanese style fried chicken

Kurobuta Sausage

Kurobuta Sausage

$9.00

Japanese Berkshire sausage with sweet & spicy glaze (4 pieces) ; All locations - 4 pieces except BFPL(QSR) - 3 pieces ;

Edamame

Edamame

$9.00

chili charred + sea salt

Ani Salad

Ani Salad

$10.45

kale + crispy tofu + pickled vegetables + carrot + red onion with yuzu sesame dressing

Shishito Peppers
$10.00

Shishito Peppers

$10.00
Japanese Cucumbers

Japanese Cucumbers

$8.00

yuzu marinated + sesame seeds

BAO BUNS

Pork Belly Buns

Pork Belly Buns

$10.50

Pork Belly, shredded cabbage, pickled cucumber, spicy miso mayo

Shrimp Buns

Shrimp Buns

$11.00

Crispy Panko Shrimp, shredded cabbage, pickled cucumber, spicy miso mayo

Chicken Karaage Buns

$10.50

boneless fried chicken, shredded cabbage, pickled cucumber, spicy miso mayo

Crispy Tofu Buns

Crispy Tofu Buns

$10.50

Tofu, shredded cabbage, pickled cucumber, spicy miso mayo

Kimchi Buns

Kimchi Buns

$10.50

Pulled pork with soy glaze, spicy mayo, and sweet hot glaze, topped with kimchi

Sausage Buns

Sausage Buns

$10.50

Japanese Berkshire sausage tucked our steamed bao buns with pickled cucumber, cabbage and mustard mayo.

RAMEN

Panko Shrimp Kimchi Ramen

Panko Shrimp Kimchi Ramen

$19.50

classic chicken broth, shoyu & kimchi tare, topped with shrimp tempura, cabbage, scallions, chives, kimchi + pickled mustard greens.

Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$17.50

classic chicken broth, shoyu tare, kakuni (pork belly), cabbage, chives, scallions, black garlic oil

Spicy Miso Ramen

Spicy Miso Ramen

$17.50

classic chicken broth, miso tare, kakuni (pork belly), cabbage, chives, & scallions, roasted chili oil

Chef's Special Ramen

Chef's Special Ramen

$17.50

Stamina Ramen, our version features classic chicken broth, shoyu tare (base) enriched with chili paste, chives, garlic, ginger, onion, lemongrass, and shallot, kakuni (pork belly), cabbage, chives, and scallions.

Vegan Ramen

Vegan Ramen

$17.50

vegetable broth, sesame shoyu tare, roasted shiitake mushrooms, carrots and onions, topped with tofu, cabbage, scallions, and chives.

Mazemen

Mazemen

$17.50

brothless bowl, kakuni (pork belly), cabbage, chives, scallions, tsukemono

Brisket Ramen

$22.00Out of stock
Short Rib Ramen

Short Rib Ramen

$30.00Out of stock

3oz sliced braised short rib with togarashi, ginger, yuzu kosho, garlic, soy sauce, with thin noodles, menma, garlic oil, chili paste, shoyu tare, shredded cabbage, yu choy, crispy garlic, scallions.

DON BURI BOWLS

Don Chicken Bowl

Don Chicken Bowl

$10.00

a perfect starter . . . soy-glazed chicken on top of steamed white rice, sake soy glaze, pickled vegetables + kale with miso dressing

Don Pork Bowl

Don Pork Bowl

$11.00

a perfect starter . . . pulled pork on top of steamed white rice, sake soy glaze, pickled vegetables + kale with miso dressing

Don Panko Shrimp Bowl

Don Panko Shrimp Bowl

$12.00

a perfect starter . . . crispy panko shrimp on top of steamed white rice, sake soy glaze, pickled vegetables + kale with miso dressing

Don Tofu Bowl

$11.00

a perfect starter . . . fried tofu on top of steamed white rice, sake soy glaze, pickled vegetables + kale with miso dressing

SIDES + ADD-ONs

Side Kakuni

Side Kakuni

$4.40

Braised Pork Belly

Side Soy Glazed Chicken

Side Soy Glazed Chicken

$4.40

marinated chicken thigh

Side Panko Shrimp

Side Panko Shrimp

$5.50

marinated, panko fried

Side Ajitama (6 minute egg)

Side Ajitama (6 minute egg)

$2.75

24 hour marinated, 6 min soft boiled egg

Side of Mushrooms
$2.20

Side of Mushrooms

$2.20
Side UmANI Bomb

Side UmANI Bomb

$1.10

miso, chili, & spices, a.k.a. yummy goodness

Side of Fried Tofu

Side of Fried Tofu

$3.30

seasoned, crispy

Side Kimchi

Side Kimchi

$4.40

spicy pickled napa cabbage

Side Kae Dama

Side Kae Dama

$3.30

extra noodles, fresh from Sun Noodle

Side Broth

Side Broth

$4.40
Side of Menma

Side of Menma

$2.20

marinated bamboo

Side Garlic Yu Choy

Side Garlic Yu Choy

$4.40Out of stock

served cold, steamed Yu Choy topped with sesame-soy garlic sauce

DRINKS

Can of Soda (12 oz)
$3.30

Can of Soda (12 oz)

$3.30
Can of Seltzer (12 oz)
$3.30

Can of Seltzer (12 oz)

$3.30
Bottled Still Water
$3.30

Bottled Still Water

$3.30
Bottled Sparkling Water
$3.30

Bottled Sparkling Water

$3.30
Ito En Green Tea Chilled

Ito En Green Tea Chilled

$3.30Out of stock
Ito En Oolong Tea Chilled
$3.30

Ito En Oolong Tea Chilled

$3.30
Ito En Jasmine Tea Chilled
$3.30

Ito En Jasmine Tea Chilled

$3.30

Napkins & Cutlery

YES, Include Utensils. Thanks !

NO, Don't include Utensils , Thanks !

All hours
Sunday11:15 am - 3:00 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:15 am - 3:00 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:15 am - 3:00 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 3:00 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 3:00 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:15 am - 3:00 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 3:00 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:00 pm
traditional Japanese ramen and izakaya style small plates

Ani Ramen House image
Ani Ramen House image

