Restaurant header imageView gallery

Anita's Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

777 E Water St

Pendleton, IN 46064

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Rise & Shine

Al's Big Breakfast

Al's

$10.49

Biscuits & Gravy

1/2 B&G

$4.49

1/2 B&G w/Potato

$6.39

Full B&G

$5.99

Full B&G w/Potato

$7.89

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.99

BYO Scramble/Omelet

BYO Scramble

$6.29

Includes 3 ingredients, your choice of cheese and toast

BYO Omelette

$6.29

Includes 3 ingredients, your choice of cheese and toast. Additional ingredients add 1.19 each

Everything Omelet w/Cheese

$9.99

Everything Scramble w/Cheese

$9.99

Pancakes

1 Cake

$3.19

2 Cakes

$5.29

1 Cake & 1 Egg Combo

$5.59

Choice of 2 bacon or 2 links or 1 patty

French Toast

1 French Toast

$3.19

2 French Toast

$5.29

3 French Toast

$6.99

1 French Toast, 1 Egg, & Meat Combo

$5.59

Choice of 2 bacon or 2 links or 1 patty

2 French Toast & 2 Eggs Combo

$8.89

Choice of 4 bacon or 4 links or 2 patties

Waffle Iron

Single Waffle

$5.29

1 Waffle, 2 Eggs & Choice of Meat

$8.89

A La Carte Favorites

1 Egg

$1.39

1 Toast

$1.49

2 Toast

$2.29

White, wheat, rye, sourdough, raisin or 7-grain

Croissant

$3.79

English Muffin

$2.29

2 Mush

$2.39

4 Mush

$3.39

Cereal

$3.49

Full Grits

$3.39

Half Grits

$2.69

Full Oatmeal

$3.39

Half Oatmeal

$2.69

Gravy 1/2 Cup

$1.79

Gravy Full Cup

$2.49

Gravy Bowl

$3.29

Meat & Potatoes

Bacon 2 Slices

$2.99

Bacon 4 Slices

$4.89

Sausage 1 Patty

$2.99

Sausage 2 Patties

$4.89

Sausage 2 Links

$2.99

Sausage 4 Links

$4.89

Ham

$4.89

Smoked Sausage

$4.89

Side Potato

$2.79

Extras

Peanut Butter

$0.39

Dressing

Bun

$1.29

2 Egg/Meat/Toast Combo

2 Egg/Meat/Combo

$5.19

2 Eggs/Potatoes/Toast Combo

2 Egg/Potato Combo

$5.99

2 Eggs/Country Fried Steak Combo

Combo

Sit & Dine

Sandwiches - Classics

Hamburger

$6.59

Cheeseburger

$6.99

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$6.99

Meat Loaf Sandwich

$6.79

Patty Melt on Marbled Rye

$7.49

BLT

$6.19

Club Sandwich on Your Choice of Toast

$8.59

Chicken Salad on Your Choice of Toast

$6.99

Tuna Salad (Seasonal) on Your Choice of Toast

$6.99

Philly Steak

$7.99

With Swiss, peppers and onion

Chicken Philly

$7.99

With Swiss, peppers and onion

Cup Chicken Salad

$5.99

Double Cheeseburger

$10.49

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$7.19

Grilled Turkey & Cheese

$7.19

Sandwiches - Specialty

Fresh Hand Breaded Tenderloin

$8.29

Fresh Grilled Tenderloin

$7.19

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$5.99

Grilled Triple Cheese

$5.99

Fried Perch

$6.89

Reuben

$8.29

Fresh sliced corn beef, swiss, 1000 island, sauerkraut & marbled rye

Dinners

Meatloaf

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.29

Fried Perch

$9.29

Breaded Tenderloin

$10.59

Chicken Tenders

$9.59

Grilled Tenderloin

$8.99

Chicken Salad

$8.99

Tuna Salad (Seasonal)

$8.99

Fried Shrimp (21 Piece)

$10.29

Country Fried Steak Topped with Sausage Gravy

$11.99

Sides

Coleslaw

$2.79

Potato Salad (Seasonal)

$2.79

Applesauce

$2.79

Cottage Cheese

$2.79

Mashed Potatoes with Gravy

$2.79

Mashed Potatoes Without Gravy

$2.79

Tots

$2.79

Hot Veggie of the Day

$2.79

Plain French Fries

$2.79

Seasoned Fries

$2.79

Hashbrowns

$2.79

Fried Potatoes

$2.79

Gourmet Chips

$1.79

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.79

Manhattans

Hamburger

$8.99

Turkey

$8.99

Roast Beef

$8.99

Breaded Tenderloin

$10.99

1/2 Manhattan Hambuger

$5.49

1/2 Manhattan Turkey

$5.49

1/2 Manhattan Roast Beef

$5.49

Chef Salad

Chef Salad with Ham

$7.99

Lettuce, onion, tomato, cheese & egg

Chef Salad with Turkey

$7.99

Lettuce, onion, tomato, cheese & egg

Chef Salad with Chicken Breast

$10.89

Lettuce, onion, tomato, cheese & egg

1/2 Chef Salad with Ham

$5.99

1/2 Chef Salad Turkey

$5.99

1/2 Chef Salad With Chicken Breast

$5.99

Specialty Sides

Onion Rings

$3.69

Corn Nuggets

$3.69

House Salad

$3.29

Extras

Extra Bun

$1.29

Extra Dressing

$0.39

Peanut Butter

$0.39

To Go honey: side

$0.39

To Go honey: bottle

$8.00

Soup

Cup Soup

$3.79

Bowl Soup

$4.99

Kids Menu

Kids Breakfast

I Kids Pancake & 1 Bacon

$3.59

1 Kids Pancake & 1 Link

$3.59

1 French Toast & 1 Bacon

$3.59

1 French Toast & 1 Link

$3.59

1 Egg, 1 Kids Pancake & 1 Bacon

$4.29

1 Egg, 1 Kids Pancake & 1 Link

$4.29

1 Egg, 1 Bacon & 1 Piece Toast

$2.99

1 Egg, 1 Link & 1 Piece Toast

$2.99

Kids Lunch

Grilled Cheese & Chips

$3.29

Hamburger & Chips

$3.99

Cheeseburger & Chips

$4.29

Chicken Tenders (2) & Chips

$4.29

Kids Drinks

Kid's Juice

$1.19

No refills

Kid's Milk

$1.19

No refills

Kid's Pop

$0.99

Beverages

Coffee

Regular

$2.39

Decaf

$2.39

Teas

Sweet Tea

$2.39

Unsweet Tea

$2.39

Hot Tea

$2.39

Juices

Small OJ

$2.59

Medium Oj

$3.69

Large Oj

$4.19

Small Apple juice

$2.59

Medium Apple Juice

$3.69

Large Apple Juice

$4.19

Small Cranberry

$2.59

Medium Cranberry

$3.69

Large Cranberry

$4.19

Milk

Small Milk

$2.19

Large Milk

$3.69

Small Chocolate

$2.19

Large Chocolate

$3.69

Cola

Pepsi

$2.39

Diet Pepsi

$2.39

Mt. Dew

$2.39

Cherry Pepsi

$2.39

Mug Rootbeer

$2.39

Dr. Pepper

$2.39

Seira Mist

$2.39

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.39

Desserts/ Pies

Pies

Pie

$4.29
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned, small town restaurant! Includes breakfast all day, daily specials, and homemade pies!

Location

777 E Water St, Pendleton, IN 46064

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Catello’s Mozzarella Bar
orange star4.6 • 227
103 E State St Pendleton, IN 46064
View restaurantnext
Edicta 39 CORP - 104 West State Street
orange starNo Reviews
104 West State Street Pendleton, IN 46064
View restaurantnext
Sahm's Smokehouse - Pendleton - Pendleton
orange starNo Reviews
Greater Indiana Greater, IN 46064
View restaurantnext
Art's Pizza - Scatterfield
orange star4.6 • 1,166
4762 S. Scatterfield Rd. Anderson, IN 46013
View restaurantnext
Lantern House Asian Bistro
orange star4.6 • 1,152
4708 S SCATTERFIELD RD Anderson, IN 46013
View restaurantnext
Taylor's Bar & Table - 8015 S. State Road 13
orange starNo Reviews
8015 S. State Road 13 Ingalls, IN 46064
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pendleton

The Bank Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 591
110 E State St Pendleton, IN 46064
View restaurantnext
Catello’s Mozzarella Bar
orange star4.6 • 227
103 E State St Pendleton, IN 46064
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pendleton
Anderson
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Fortville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Fishers
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Noblesville
review star
Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Muncie
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Indianapolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston