Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale
833 Reviews
$$
22651 Woodward Ave
Ferndale, MI 48220
Family Meal Deals
Small Family Meal Deal
Family Style for 4 people! Choice of chicken, beef, lamb, or kafta kebob - or chicken shawarma - served with brown rice, hommus, fattoush salad, garlic sauce, and pita bread. (dairy-free, soy-free, halal)
Medium Family Meal Deal
Family Style for 6 people! Choice of chicken, beef, lamb, or kafta kebob - or chicken shawarma - served with brown rice, hommus, fattoush salad, garlic sauce, and pita bread. (dairy-free, soy-free, halal)
Large Family Meal Deal
Family Style for 8 people! Choice of chicken, beef, lamb, or kafta kebob - or chicken shawarma - served with brown rice, hommus, fattoush salad, garlic sauce, and pita bread. (dairy-free, soy-free, halal)
Vegetarian Meal Deal
Family Style for 4, 6, or 8 people! Choice of falafel (16, 24, or 32pc, served with tahini & pickled turnips) or spinach pie (4, 6, or 8pc) served with brown rice, hommus, fattoush salad, and pita bread. (vegetarian)
Appetizers
Hommus
Choose our traditional, roasted red pepper, or jalapeño. (vegan, gluten-free, soy-free)
Hommus Trio
Try all three of our hommus flavors - traditional, roasted red pepper, and jalapeño! Served with pita bread.
Hommus with Hashweh
Baba Ghannouge
Roasted eggplant minced with garlic, lemon, and tahini sauce. (vegan, gluten-free, soy-free)
Stuffed Grape Leaves
House-rolled vine leaves stuffed with meat and rice (gluten-free, soy-free, halal), or vegetarian style with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, parsley, and onion (vegetarian, gluten-free, soy-free). Both served with yogurt.
Falafel Appetizer
Ground chick peas mixed with parsley, onion, herbs and spices, served with tahini sauce. (vegan, gluten-free)
Fried Cauliflower
Cauliflower florets flash fried, served with dill tahini sauce. Kick it up a little...have them tossed in our zip sauce for just .50! (vegan, gluten-free)
Joe’s Wings
Crispy chicken wings tossed in our zip sauce, served with creamy feta dressing and carrot sticks. (gluten-free)
Kibbeh Nyeh
Raw lamb & beef mixed with cracked wheat, minced onion, bell peppers, tomato, and spices. may substitute organic quinoa upon request. (dairy-free, soy-free, halal)
Tomato Kibbeh
diced tomatoes mixed with cracked wheat, minced onion, bell peppers, and spices. may substitute organic quinoa upon request (vegan)
Loaded House Fries
Featured Entrées
Chicken Shawarma Entrée
Marinated chicken breast with brown rice, hommus, tabbouleh, garlic sauce, and pickles. (gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, halal)
Beef Shawarma Entrée
Marinated beef with brown rice, hommus, tabbouleh, red onions, pickled turnips, and tahini sauce. (gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, halal)
Kebob Entrée
Choice of chicken, kafta, beef, or lamb kebob (or grilled chicken breast) with brown rice, hommus, and grilled vegetables. (gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, halal)
Greek Entrée
Choice of spinach pie (served with fattoush and hommus) or gyro (lamb or chicken) served with fattoush, hommus, brown rice, and gyro sauce.
Mediterranean Entrée
Choice of falafel (baked or fried, served with tahini sauce) or grape leaves (meat or vegetarian, served with yogurt), both served with mujadra, caramelized onions, hommus, tabbouleh, and pickled turnips. (gluten-free, halal)
Omega Entrée
North Atlantic salmon with brown rice, hommus, grilled vegetables, and dill tahini sauce. (gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free)
Mixed Grill Entrée
A trio of skewers, served with rice, hommus, and tabbouleh. Served with chicken kebob, shish kafta, and your choice of beef or lamb kebob. (gluten free, halal)
Deboned Chicken Entrée
Marinated boneless chicken, served with brown rice, grilled vegetables, and hommus - it's the whole bird! (gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, halal)
Baked Kibbeh Entrée
Ground lamb with sautéed onions, toasted pine nuts and almonds baked between layers of ground lamb and cracked wheat served with yogurt, rice, hommus and tabbouleh (halal)
Salads
Anita’s Chopped
Grilled chicken breast, romaine, tomato, egg, bacon, and feta cheese, with creamy feta dressing. (gluten-free)
Chicken Feta Fattoush
Our traditional fattoush salad topped with chicken shawarma and feta cheese, tossed with fattoush dressing. (soy-free, halal)
Fattoush
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, parsley, and toasted pita chips, tossed with fattoush dressing. (vegan, dairy-free, soy-free)
Tabbouleh
Chopped parsley, tomato, onion, mint, and lemon, tossed with organic quinoa. (vegan, gluten-free, soy-free)
B Money
Chickpeas, organic quinoa, parsley, tomato, cucumber, roasted pistachios, and fresh mint, tossed with our lemon garlic vinaigrette. (vegan, gluten-free, soy-free)
Greek
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, chick peas, beets, red onion, feta cheese, pepperoncini, and kalamata olives, with our house dressing. (vegetarian, gluten-free, soy-free)
Summer Strawberry Salad (Seasonal)
Wraps & Rolls (Sandwiches)
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
Marinated chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, garlic sauce, and pickles. (dairy-free, soy-free, halal)
Beef Shawarma Sandwich
Marinated beef with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickled turnips, and tahini sauce. (dairy-free, soy-free, halal)
Gyro Sandwich
Choice of lamb or chicken, with lettuce, tomato, and house-made gyro sauce.
Falafel Sandwich
With lettuce, tomato, pickled turnips, and tahini sauce. (vegan)
Super Falafel Sandwich
With hommus and tabbouleh. (vegan)
Grilled Fajita Pita
Marinated chicken breast, grilled onion, red and yellow bell peppers, jalapeños, and provolone cheese, topped with a spicy green salsa. (soy-free, halal)
Lamb Burger
Seasoned ground lamb mixed with onion and parsley, topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and cucumber sauce, served on a brioche roll with house fries (halal)
Beef Burger
Signature grind with lettuce, tomato, and sumac sauce, served on a brioche roll with house fries. Choice of American, cheddar, feta, or blue cheese.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Tender chicken breast, marinated in buttermilk and spices, with pickles and a tangy sumac sauce.
Soups
Mezza Platters
Mixed Mezza
A shareable platter that serves two or four. Includes: chicken shawarma, beef shawarma, chicken kebob, kafta kebob, stuffed grape leaves, falafel, brown rice, hommus, tabbouleh, fattoush, pickled vegetables, tahini sauce, and yogurt. (halal)
Vegetarian Mezza
A shareable platter that serves two or four. Includes: hommus trio, baba gannouge, tabbouleh, fattoush, mujadra, stuffed grape leaves, falafel, fried cauliflower, pickled vegetables, tahini sauce, and yogurt. (vegetarian)
Kids
Mini Chicken Kebob
Marinated chicken breast skewered and served with choice of side and beverage. (gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, halal)
Chicken Strips (2)
Seasoned and breaded chicken strips served with choice of side and beverage. (dairy-free)
Stuffed Grape Leaves (2)
House-rolled vine leaves stuffed with lamb and rice (gluten-free, soy-free, halal), or vegetarian style with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, parsley, and onion (vegetarian, gluten-free, soy-free). Both are served with yogurt and choice of side and beverage.
Hot Dog Kebob
All-beef hot dog skewer served with choice of side and beverage. (gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free)
Pita Bread Pizza
Cheese or pepperoni, with choice of side and beverage. (soy-free)
Sides & More
Spinach Pie (piece)
A blend of feta, cottage cheese, spinach, fresh dill and onions between layers of filo dough. (vegetarian)
Baked Kibbeh (piece)
Ground lamb with sautéed onions, toasted pine nuts and almonds, baked between layers of ground lamb and cracked wheat.
Mujadra
Lentils, rice, and caramelized onions, served with pickled vegetables and yogurt. (gluten-free, vegetarian)
House Fries
Tossed in a blend of AK seasonings. (vegan, gluten-free)
Brown Rice
vegan, gluten-free, soy-free.
Feta Cheese 4oz
gluten-free, soy-free
Grilled Vegetables
Lightly seasoned bell peppers, red onion, carrot, and zucchini. (vegan, gluten-free, soy-free)
Freshly Cut Vegetables
vegan, gluten-free, soy-free
Pickled Turnips
House-made. (vegan, gluten-free, soy-free)
Pickled Vegetables
House-made. (vegan, gluten-free, soy-free)
House Baked Pita Chips
House-baked and seasoned with sea salt or zaatar. (vegan, soy-free)
Pita Bread
Delivered daily from Cedar's Bakery. (vegan, soy-free)
Feta Cheese (4oz)
Chicken Shawarma Portion
Chicken Breast (1)
Chicken Kebob (1)
Beef Shawarma Portion
Beef Kebob (1)
Lamb Kebob (1)
Kafta Kebob (1)
Lamb Gyro (4)
Salmon Filet (1)
Garlic Sauce
House-made whipped garlic spread. (vegan, gluten-free, soy-free)
Gyro Sauce
House-made cucumber sauce. (vegetarian, gluten-free)
Tahini Sauce
House-made from sesame seeds. (vegan, gluten-free, soy-free)
Tahini Sauce - Dill
House-made with fresh dill. (vegan, gluten-free, soy-free)
Yogurt
House-made. (vegetarian, gluten-free, soy-free)
Sumac Sauce
House-made tangy sauce with garlic & sumac. Mild heat. (gluten-free, dairy-free)
Hot Sauce
Lebanese style. (vegan, gluten-free, soy-free)
Zip Sauce
House-made tangy sauce with mild heat. (vegan, gluten-free)
Creamy Feta Dressing
House-made. (vegetarian, gluten-free)
Ranch Dressing
House-made. (vegetarian, gluten-free)
Fattoush Dressing
House-made with sumac. (vegan, gluten-free, soy-free)
House Dressing
House-made vinaigrette. (vegan, gluten-free, soy-free)
B Money Vinaigrette
House-made with fresh lemon and garlic. (vegan, gluten-free, soy-free)
Jalapeño Salsa
Raw Juices & Smoothies
ALG (DROUGHT)
Organic apple, organic lemon, organic ginger. (gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free)
Beet 1 (DROUGHT)
Organic apple, organic carrot, organic beet, organic lemon. (gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free)
Carrot 1 (DROUGHT)
Organic apple, organic carrot, organic celery, organic lemon. (gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free)
Green 1 (DROUGHT)
Organic apple, organic kale, organic celery, organic lemon. (gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free)
Anti-Oxinator
Blueberry, raspberry, pomegranate. (gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free)
Berries Over Beirut
Strawberry, blueberry, raspberry. (gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free)
Wango Tango
Raspberry, mango, strawberry, banana. (gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free)
Beverages
AK Lemonade
freshly squeezed in house
AK Mint Iced Tea
house brewed, unsweetened
Anita Palmer
AK's freshly squeezed lemonade and house-brewed mint iced tea.
Fountain Drink
a selection of coca-cola options
San Pellegrino
sparkling mineral water
Bottled Water
Absopure natural spring water, a Detroit company since 1906.
Almaza Beer (Lebanese Pilsner)
You've had a Mexican beer with a lime, now try a Lebanese beer with a lemon!
$25 Wine Bottles
Desserts
Lemon Tart
Shortbread crust filled with lemon cream, finished with a white chocolate drizzle.
Tahini Brownie
A rich chocolate brownie with a tahini swirl. (gluten-free)
Carrot Cake
Delicate cake combining carrots, pineapple & spices, topped with cream cheese frosting, toasted coconut & walnuts. (gluten-free)
Rice Pudding
With a touch of orange blossom and topped with cinnamon sugar. (gluten-free, soy-free)
Baklava
Made by Shatila Bakery.
Chocolate Dream Cake
Triple chocolate cupcake. (gluten-free, vegan)
Banana Bread
No nuts, just simply delicious!
Ginger Molasses Cookie
Robust molasses flavor brimming with ginger, cinnamon, and cloves. (vegan)
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Proudly serving family recipes since 1980
22651 Woodward Ave, Ferndale, MI 48220