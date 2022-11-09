Restaurant header imageView gallery

Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale

833 Reviews

$$

22651 Woodward Ave

Ferndale, MI 48220

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma Entrée
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
Hommus

Do You Need Plasticware & Napkins?

Yes, I'd like plasticware

Family Meal Deals

Family Style for 4, 6, or 8 people!
Small Family Meal Deal

Small Family Meal Deal

$52.00

Family Style for 4 people! Choice of chicken, beef, lamb, or kafta kebob - or chicken shawarma - served with brown rice, hommus, fattoush salad, garlic sauce, and pita bread. (dairy-free, soy-free, halal)

Medium Family Meal Deal

Medium Family Meal Deal

$78.00

Family Style for 6 people! Choice of chicken, beef, lamb, or kafta kebob - or chicken shawarma - served with brown rice, hommus, fattoush salad, garlic sauce, and pita bread. (dairy-free, soy-free, halal)

Large Family Meal Deal

Large Family Meal Deal

$104.00

Family Style for 8 people! Choice of chicken, beef, lamb, or kafta kebob - or chicken shawarma - served with brown rice, hommus, fattoush salad, garlic sauce, and pita bread. (dairy-free, soy-free, halal)

Vegetarian Meal Deal

Vegetarian Meal Deal

$52.00+

Family Style for 4, 6, or 8 people! Choice of falafel (16, 24, or 32pc, served with tahini & pickled turnips) or spinach pie (4, 6, or 8pc) served with brown rice, hommus, fattoush salad, and pita bread. (vegetarian)

Appetizers

Hommus

Hommus

Choose our traditional, roasted red pepper, or jalapeño. (vegan, gluten-free, soy-free)

Hommus Trio

Hommus Trio

$9.00

Try all three of our hommus flavors - traditional, roasted red pepper, and jalapeño! Served with pita bread.

Hommus with Hashweh

$10.00
Baba Ghannouge

Baba Ghannouge

$9.00

Roasted eggplant minced with garlic, lemon, and tahini sauce. (vegan, gluten-free, soy-free)

Stuffed Grape Leaves

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$9.00

House-rolled vine leaves stuffed with meat and rice (gluten-free, soy-free, halal), or vegetarian style with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, parsley, and onion (vegetarian, gluten-free, soy-free). Both served with yogurt.

Falafel Appetizer

Falafel Appetizer

$7.00

Ground chick peas mixed with parsley, onion, herbs and spices, served with tahini sauce. (vegan, gluten-free)

Fried Cauliflower

Fried Cauliflower

$8.00

Cauliflower florets flash fried, served with dill tahini sauce. Kick it up a little...have them tossed in our zip sauce for just .50! (vegan, gluten-free)

Joe’s Wings

Joe’s Wings

$11.00+

Crispy chicken wings tossed in our zip sauce, served with creamy feta dressing and carrot sticks. (gluten-free)

Kibbeh Nyeh

Kibbeh Nyeh

$13.00Out of stock

Raw lamb & beef mixed with cracked wheat, minced onion, bell peppers, tomato, and spices. may substitute organic quinoa upon request. (dairy-free, soy-free, halal)

Tomato Kibbeh

Tomato Kibbeh

$11.00

diced tomatoes mixed with cracked wheat, minced onion, bell peppers, and spices. may substitute organic quinoa upon request (vegan)

Loaded House Fries

$8.00

Featured Entrées

Chicken Shawarma Entrée

Chicken Shawarma Entrée

$14.00

Marinated chicken breast with brown rice, hommus, tabbouleh, garlic sauce, and pickles. (gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, halal)

Beef Shawarma Entrée

Beef Shawarma Entrée

$16.00

Marinated beef with brown rice, hommus, tabbouleh, red onions, pickled turnips, and tahini sauce. (gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, halal)

Kebob Entrée

Kebob Entrée

$14.00

Choice of chicken, kafta, beef, or lamb kebob (or grilled chicken breast) with brown rice, hommus, and grilled vegetables. (gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, halal)

Greek Entrée

Greek Entrée

$14.00

Choice of spinach pie (served with fattoush and hommus) or gyro (lamb or chicken) served with fattoush, hommus, brown rice, and gyro sauce.

Mediterranean Entrée

Mediterranean Entrée

$14.00

Choice of falafel (baked or fried, served with tahini sauce) or grape leaves (meat or vegetarian, served with yogurt), both served with mujadra, caramelized onions, hommus, tabbouleh, and pickled turnips. (gluten-free, halal)

Omega Entrée

Omega Entrée

$16.00

North Atlantic salmon with brown rice, hommus, grilled vegetables, and dill tahini sauce. (gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free)

Mixed Grill Entrée

Mixed Grill Entrée

$24.00

A trio of skewers, served with rice, hommus, and tabbouleh. Served with chicken kebob, shish kafta, and your choice of beef or lamb kebob. (gluten free, halal)

Deboned Chicken Entrée

Deboned Chicken Entrée

$24.00

Marinated boneless chicken, served with brown rice, grilled vegetables, and hommus - it's the whole bird! (gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, halal)

Baked Kibbeh Entrée

Baked Kibbeh Entrée

$15.00

Ground lamb with sautéed onions, toasted pine nuts and almonds baked between layers of ground lamb and cracked wheat served with yogurt, rice, hommus and tabbouleh (halal)

Salads

Anita’s Chopped

Anita’s Chopped

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, romaine, tomato, egg, bacon, and feta cheese, with creamy feta dressing. (gluten-free)

Chicken Feta Fattoush

Chicken Feta Fattoush

$14.00

Our traditional fattoush salad topped with chicken shawarma and feta cheese, tossed with fattoush dressing. (soy-free, halal)

Fattoush

Fattoush

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, parsley, and toasted pita chips, tossed with fattoush dressing. (vegan, dairy-free, soy-free)

Tabbouleh

Tabbouleh

Chopped parsley, tomato, onion, mint, and lemon, tossed with organic quinoa. (vegan, gluten-free, soy-free)

B Money

B Money

$12.00

Chickpeas, organic quinoa, parsley, tomato, cucumber, roasted pistachios, and fresh mint, tossed with our lemon garlic vinaigrette. (vegan, gluten-free, soy-free)

Greek

Greek

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, chick peas, beets, red onion, feta cheese, pepperoncini, and kalamata olives, with our house dressing. (vegetarian, gluten-free, soy-free)

Summer Strawberry Salad (Seasonal)

$13.00Out of stock

Wraps & Rolls (Sandwiches)

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$8.00

Marinated chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, garlic sauce, and pickles. (dairy-free, soy-free, halal)

Beef Shawarma Sandwich

Beef Shawarma Sandwich

$8.00

Marinated beef with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickled turnips, and tahini sauce. (dairy-free, soy-free, halal)

Gyro Sandwich

Gyro Sandwich

$8.00

Choice of lamb or chicken, with lettuce, tomato, and house-made gyro sauce.

Falafel Sandwich

Falafel Sandwich

$8.00

With lettuce, tomato, pickled turnips, and tahini sauce. (vegan)

Super Falafel Sandwich

Super Falafel Sandwich

$8.00

With hommus and tabbouleh. (vegan)

Grilled Fajita Pita

$8.00

Marinated chicken breast, grilled onion, red and yellow bell peppers, jalapeños, and provolone cheese, topped with a spicy green salsa. (soy-free, halal)

Lamb Burger

Lamb Burger

$14.00

Seasoned ground lamb mixed with onion and parsley, topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and cucumber sauce, served on a brioche roll with house fries (halal)

Beef Burger

Beef Burger

$14.00

Signature grind with lettuce, tomato, and sumac sauce, served on a brioche roll with house fries. Choice of American, cheddar, feta, or blue cheese.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Tender chicken breast, marinated in buttermilk and spices, with pickles and a tangy sumac sauce.

Soups

All soups are vegan and gluten-free.
Crushed Lentil

Crushed Lentil

Red lentils with onion & spices. (vegan, gluten-free, soy-free)

Lemon Lentil

Lemon Lentil

Whole green lentils with spinach, carrots & potatoes in a lemon broth. (vegan, gluten-free, soy-free)

Mezza Platters

Shareable platters for two or three people
Mixed Mezza

Mixed Mezza

$36.00+

A shareable platter that serves two or four. Includes: chicken shawarma, beef shawarma, chicken kebob, kafta kebob, stuffed grape leaves, falafel, brown rice, hommus, tabbouleh, fattoush, pickled vegetables, tahini sauce, and yogurt. (halal)

Vegetarian Mezza

Vegetarian Mezza

$32.00+

A shareable platter that serves two or four. Includes: hommus trio, baba gannouge, tabbouleh, fattoush, mujadra, stuffed grape leaves, falafel, fried cauliflower, pickled vegetables, tahini sauce, and yogurt. (vegetarian)

Kids

Mini Chicken Kebob

Mini Chicken Kebob

$7.00

Marinated chicken breast skewered and served with choice of side and beverage. (gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, halal)

Chicken Strips (2)

Chicken Strips (2)

$7.00

Seasoned and breaded chicken strips served with choice of side and beverage. (dairy-free)

Stuffed Grape Leaves (2)

Stuffed Grape Leaves (2)

$7.00

House-rolled vine leaves stuffed with lamb and rice (gluten-free, soy-free, halal), or vegetarian style with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, parsley, and onion (vegetarian, gluten-free, soy-free). Both are served with yogurt and choice of side and beverage.

Hot Dog Kebob

Hot Dog Kebob

$7.00

All-beef hot dog skewer served with choice of side and beverage. (gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free)

Pita Bread Pizza

Pita Bread Pizza

$7.00

Cheese or pepperoni, with choice of side and beverage. (soy-free)

Sides & More

Spinach Pie (piece)

Spinach Pie (piece)

$7.00

A blend of feta, cottage cheese, spinach, fresh dill and onions between layers of filo dough. (vegetarian)

Baked Kibbeh (piece)

$7.00

Ground lamb with sautéed onions, toasted pine nuts and almonds, baked between layers of ground lamb and cracked wheat.

Mujadra

Mujadra

$7.00

Lentils, rice, and caramelized onions, served with pickled vegetables and yogurt. (gluten-free, vegetarian)

House Fries

House Fries

$4.00

Tossed in a blend of AK seasonings. (vegan, gluten-free)

Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$3.00

vegan, gluten-free, soy-free.

Feta Cheese 4oz

$1.50

gluten-free, soy-free

Grilled Vegetables

Grilled Vegetables

$5.00

Lightly seasoned bell peppers, red onion, carrot, and zucchini. (vegan, gluten-free, soy-free)

Freshly Cut Vegetables

Freshly Cut Vegetables

$6.00

vegan, gluten-free, soy-free

Pickled Turnips

Pickled Turnips

$3.00

House-made. (vegan, gluten-free, soy-free)

Pickled Vegetables

Pickled Vegetables

$3.00

House-made. (vegan, gluten-free, soy-free)

House Baked Pita Chips

House Baked Pita Chips

$3.00

House-baked and seasoned with sea salt or zaatar. (vegan, soy-free)

Pita Bread

Pita Bread

$0.75

Delivered daily from Cedar's Bakery. (vegan, soy-free)

Feta Cheese (4oz)

$1.50

Chicken Shawarma Portion

$5.00

Chicken Breast (1)

$5.00

Chicken Kebob (1)

$5.00

Beef Shawarma Portion

$7.00

Beef Kebob (1)

$7.00

Lamb Kebob (1)

$7.00

Kafta Kebob (1)

$6.00

Lamb Gyro (4)

$6.00

Salmon Filet (1)

$7.00

Garlic Sauce

House-made whipped garlic spread. (vegan, gluten-free, soy-free)

Gyro Sauce

House-made cucumber sauce. (vegetarian, gluten-free)

Tahini Sauce

House-made from sesame seeds. (vegan, gluten-free, soy-free)

Tahini Sauce - Dill

House-made with fresh dill. (vegan, gluten-free, soy-free)

Yogurt

House-made. (vegetarian, gluten-free, soy-free)

Sumac Sauce

House-made tangy sauce with garlic & sumac. Mild heat. (gluten-free, dairy-free)

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Lebanese style. (vegan, gluten-free, soy-free)

Zip Sauce

House-made tangy sauce with mild heat. (vegan, gluten-free)

Creamy Feta Dressing

House-made. (vegetarian, gluten-free)

Ranch Dressing

House-made. (vegetarian, gluten-free)

Fattoush Dressing

House-made with sumac. (vegan, gluten-free, soy-free)

House Dressing

House-made vinaigrette. (vegan, gluten-free, soy-free)

B Money Vinaigrette

House-made with fresh lemon and garlic. (vegan, gluten-free, soy-free)

Jalapeño Salsa

Raw Juices & Smoothies

ALG (DROUGHT)

ALG (DROUGHT)

$8.00

Organic apple, organic lemon, organic ginger. (gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free)

Beet 1 (DROUGHT)

Beet 1 (DROUGHT)

$8.00

Organic apple, organic carrot, organic beet, organic lemon. (gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free)

Carrot 1 (DROUGHT)

Carrot 1 (DROUGHT)

$8.00

Organic apple, organic carrot, organic celery, organic lemon. (gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free)

Green 1 (DROUGHT)

Green 1 (DROUGHT)

$8.00

Organic apple, organic kale, organic celery, organic lemon. (gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free)

Anti-Oxinator

Anti-Oxinator

$6.00

Blueberry, raspberry, pomegranate. (gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free)

Berries Over Beirut

Berries Over Beirut

$6.00

Strawberry, blueberry, raspberry. (gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free)

Wango Tango

Wango Tango

$6.00

Raspberry, mango, strawberry, banana. (gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free)

Beverages

AK Lemonade

AK Lemonade

$4.00

freshly squeezed in house

AK Mint Iced Tea

AK Mint Iced Tea

$3.00

house brewed, unsweetened

Anita Palmer

Anita Palmer

$4.00

AK's freshly squeezed lemonade and house-brewed mint iced tea.

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.50

a selection of coca-cola options

San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$2.00+

sparkling mineral water

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Absopure natural spring water, a Detroit company since 1906.

Almaza Beer (Lebanese Pilsner)

Almaza Beer (Lebanese Pilsner)

$4.00+

You've had a Mexican beer with a lime, now try a Lebanese beer with a lemon!

$25 Wine Bottles

Grand Traverse Gamay Noir (Bottle)

$25.00

Onyos Nero de Avola (Bottle)

$25.00

Villa Barbi Red Blend (Bottle)

$25.00

Avia Pinto Grigio (Bottle)

$25.00

Broadbent Vinho Verde (Bottle)

$25.00

Romance Rose (Bottle)

$25.00

Desserts

all house made unless otherwise noted
Lemon Tart

Lemon Tart

$6.00

Shortbread crust filled with lemon cream, finished with a white chocolate drizzle.

Tahini Brownie

Tahini Brownie

$5.00

A rich chocolate brownie with a tahini swirl. (gluten-free)

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Delicate cake combining carrots, pineapple & spices, topped with cream cheese frosting, toasted coconut & walnuts. (gluten-free)

Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$4.00

With a touch of orange blossom and topped with cinnamon sugar. (gluten-free, soy-free)

Baklava

Baklava

$3.00

Made by Shatila Bakery.

Chocolate Dream Cake

Chocolate Dream Cake

$5.00

Triple chocolate cupcake. (gluten-free, vegan)

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$4.00

No nuts, just simply delicious!

Ginger Molasses Cookie

Ginger Molasses Cookie

$3.00

Robust molasses flavor brimming with ginger, cinnamon, and cloves. (vegan)

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Proudly serving family recipes since 1980

Website

Location

22651 Woodward Ave, Ferndale, MI 48220

Directions

Gallery
Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale image
Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale image
Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale image
Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pop's for Italian
orange starNo Reviews
280 W. 9 Mile Rd Ferndale, MI 48220
View restaurantnext
Inyo Restaurant and Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
22871 Woodward Ave Ferndale, MI 48220
View restaurantnext
One Eyed Betty's
orange star4.1 • 1,471
175 W Troy St Ferndale, MI 48220
View restaurantnext
The CORNER Grill, Bar + Gameroom
orange starNo Reviews
344 W 9 Mile Rd Ferndale, MI 48220
View restaurantnext
Rosie O'Grady's
orange starNo Reviews
279 W Nine Mile Rd Ferndale, MI 48220
View restaurantnext
The Fly Trap
orange starNo Reviews
22950 Woodward Ave. Ferndale, MI 48220
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ferndale

One Eyed Betty's
orange star4.1 • 1,471
175 W Troy St Ferndale, MI 48220
View restaurantnext
Howe's Bayou
orange star4.3 • 939
22848 Woodward Ave Ferndale, MI 48220
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston