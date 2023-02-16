Anita's Mexican Restaurant Cantina
2250 South El Camino Real
Oceanside, CA 92054
Popular Items
Anitas Restaurant Food Main Menu
Soft Drinks & Desserts
Tacos & Enchiladas Combos
One Item Combo
Select from Tacos : beef, chicken, ground beef, guacamole From Enchiladas : beef , chicken, ground beef, cheese, guacamole Served with rice and beans
One Item Combo S.C & Guacamole
Select from Tacos : beef, chicken, ground beef, guacamole From Enchiladas : beef , chicken, ground beef, cheese, guacamole Served with rice, beans and sides of sour cream and guacamole
Two Item Combo
Choose two of your choice Select from Tacos : beef, chicken, ground beef, guacamole From Enchiladas : beef , chicken, ground beef, cheese, guacamole Served with rice and beans
Two Item w/ S. Cream & Guacamole
Choose two of your choice Select from Tacos : beef, chicken, ground beef, guacamole From Enchiladas : beef , chicken, ground beef, cheese, guacamole Served with rice and beans with a side of sour cream and guacamole
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Sauteed with green bell peppers and onions and comes with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, salsa Fresca and choice of tortillas
Steak Fajitas
Sauteed with green bell peppers and onions and comes with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, salsa Fresca and choice of tortillas
Mixed Fajitas
Grilled Chicken & Steak sauteed with green bell peppers and onions and comes with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, salsa Fresca and choice of tortillas
Veggie Fajitas
Broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, and nopalitos sauteed with green bell peppers and onions and come with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, salsa Fresca, and a choice of tortillas
Fajitas Especiales
Shrimp, steak, and chicken sauteed with green bell peppers and onions and comes with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, salsa Fresca, and a choice of tortillas
Fajitas Mazatlan
Shrimp, scallops sauteed with green bell peppers and onions and comes with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, salsa Fresca, and a choice of tortillas
Carnitas Fajitas
Grilled bell peppers and onions mixed with shredded carnitas, served with rice, beans, salsa Fresca, guac, sour cream, a and choice of tortillas
Anitas Favorites
Tacos de Birria
Three birria tacos with consome. Topped with cilantro, and onions
Tacos De Birria Platter
Panchos Surprise
A round enchilada stuffed with beans, chicken, and cheese served with sour cream and guacamole
Chimichanga
Choose from chicken or beef mixed with beans and cheese. Served with rice and beans, sour cream and guacamole
Tamale Plate
A beef tamale covered with red sauce and melted cheese served with rice and beans
Carnitas Burrito
Stuffed with fried carnitas, salsa Fresca, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream Served with rice and beans
Flautas
Two crispy chicken burritos served with rice. beans, sour cream and guacamole
Taquitos Plate
Three rolled taquitos, choose from chiceken or beef served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole
Seafood Chimichanga
Stuffed with scallops, shrimp, cheese, and rice, covered with sour cream sauce and melted cheese Served with rice and beans, sour cream and guacamole
Chile Relleno Plate
House-made, stuffed with melted jack cheese, and served with rice and beans
Quesadilla Ole
A quesadilla stuffed with a chile Relleno, shredded beef, and topped with enchilada sauce and sour cream
Stir-Fry
Choose from chicken or beef, mixed with broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots and served on a bed of rice
Deluxe Combinations
#1 Combo
Beef enchilada, beef taco & beef tamale Served with rice and beans
#2 Combo
Chile relleno, beef enchilada, beef taco Served With rice and beans
#3 Combo
Two chicken enchiladas & chicken taco Served with rice and beans
#4 Combo
Beef enchilada & two beef tacos Served with rice and beans
#5 Combo
Beef taco, beef enchilada, bean tostada Served with rice and beans
#6 Combo
Cheese enchilada, beef burrito, bean tostada Served with rice and beans
#7 Combo
Chile relleno, guacamole enchilada, beef taco Served with rice and beans
#8 Combo
Beef burrito, chile relleno & beef tamale Served with rice and beans
#9 Combo
Chicken taco, beef enchilada, bean tostada Served with rice and beans
#10 Combo
Chicken enchilada, beef enchilada, bean tostada Served with rice and beans
#11 Combo
Chile Relleno, cheese enchilada, guacamole taco Served with rice and beans
#12 Combo
Chile relleno, cheese enchilada, bean tostada Served with rice and beans
Chile Relleno/Chzz Ench Combo
Tamale/ Cheese Ench Combo
Two Chiles Rellenos Combo
Chile Relleno/ Beef Taco Combo
Taqueria Tacos
Taqueria (Order of 3)
Order of 3 Served with chopped onions, cilantro, and salsa
Taqueria Platter of 3
Order of 3 Served with chopped onions, cilantro, and salsa Served with rice and beans
Taqueria (Order of 5)
Order of 5 Served with chopped onions, cilantro, and salsa
Taqueria Platter of 5
Order of 5 Served with chopped onions, cilantro, and salsa Served with rice and beans
Tapas & Appetizers
Side 5oz Guacamole
5oz Fresh Guacamole Side
Guacamole
Made fresh daily
Nachos
Covered with ranchero sauce, beans and cheese
Ceviche
Fresh white fish ceviche marinated in lime juice mixed with pico de gallo.
Botanitas
A party platter served with quesadilla, nachos and rolled taquitos, sour cream and guacamole
Calamari
Rings of fried calamari served with cocktail sauce and lemon
Asada Nachos
Served with beans, cheese, diced carne asada, sour cream, guaca & pico.
Queso Fundido
Melted Jack Cheese with your choice of tortillas and pico
Queso Fundido con Chorizo
Melted Jack Cheese topped with chorizo and your choice of tortillas
Bean Dip
Refried Beans covered with red sauce and cheese
Queso Dip
Melted white cheese and peppers in a creamy white sauce
Corn Quesadillas
Three quesadillas in a corn tortilas with serrano peppers with a side of pico and guacalomle
Taquitos Tapas
Choice of beef or chicken, six taquitos served with sour cream, lettuce, and cheese
Asada Fries
Covered with cheese, sour cream and guacamole
Coctel de Camaron
A shrimp seafood cocktail served in a rich tomato broth with cilantro avocado and salsa fresca
Signature Enchiladas
Verdes Enchiladas
Two chicken enchiladas covered with green tomatillo sauce and melted cheese Served with rice and beans
Mole Enchiladas
Two chicken enchiladas covered with mole sauce and melted cheese Served with rice and beans
Crab Enchiladas
Two real crab enchiladas covered with green tomatillo and Roja sauce and melted cheese Served with rice and beans
Sour Cream Enchiladas
Two chicken enchiladas covered with creamy sauce and melted cheese Served with rice and beans
Rojas Enchiladas
Two chicken enchiladas covered with green tomatillo sauce and melted cheese Served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Suizas
Two chicken enchiladas covered with green tomatillo sauce and melted cheese Served with rice and beans
Gourmet Burritos
Supremo Burrito
Carne asada, avocado sauce, salsa fresca, sour cream, whole beans & cheese
Supremo Burrito Combo
Carne asada, avocado sauce, salsa fresca, sour cream, whole beans & cheese
Adobado Burrito
Diced seasoned pork, cilantro, onions, salsa roja, lettuce, avocado sauce & beans
Adobado Burrito Combo
Diced seasoned pork, cilantro, onions, salsa Roja, lettuce, avocado sauce & beans served with a side of rice and beans
Marinero Burrito
Grilled Scallops & shrimp, salsa Fresca, creamy sauce, avocado sauce, lettuce, and cheese
Marinero Burrito Combo
Grilled Scallops & shrimp, salsa fresca, creamy sauce, avocado sauce, lettuce and cheese Served with a side of rice and beans
Buffalo Burrito
Breaded chicken strips, buffalo sauce, creamy dressing, lettuce, cilantro, and onions
Buffalo Burrito Combo
Breaded chicken strips, buffalo sauce, creamy dressing, lettuce, cilantro, and onions Served with a side of rice and beans
Grilled Chicken Burrito
Chicken, lettuce, cheese, avocado sauce, sour cream & whole beans
Grilled Chicken Burrito Combo
Chicken, lettuce, cheese, avocado sauce, sour cream & whole beans Served with a side of rice and beans
California DeLuxe Burrito
Carne Asada, fries, cheese, avocado sauce, sour cream & refried beans
Cali Deluxe Burrito Combo
Carne Asada, fries, cheese, avocado sauce, sour cream & refried beans Served with a side of rice and beans
Cali-Veggie Burrito
Grilled bell peppers, onions, and veggies with fries, cheese, sour cream avocado sauce, and beans
Cali-Veggie Burrito Combo
Served With Rice and Beans
Quesadillas
Plain Quesadilla
Crispy Quesadilla
A flat crispy quesadilla covered with melted cheese
Carnitas Quesadilla
Stuffed with crispy fried pork
Chicken Quesadilla
Filled with grilled chicken
Buffalo Quesadilla
Filled with tender chicken smothered in buffalo sauce
Shrimp Quesadilla
Filled with frilled shrimp
Steak Quesadilla
Filled with diced carne asada
Seafood Quesadilla
Filled with shrimp, scallops and crab meat
Tochos Quesadilla
A special Quesadilla made with a whole wheat tortilla, grilled chicken, avocado slices, tomatoes, and lettuce. Side of pico and sour cream and salad mix
Salads & Tostadas
Soups
Albondigas Bowl
A meatball and vegetables soup
Albondigas Soup Cup
Tortilla soup Bowl
Pieces of chicken meat, sweet corn, black beans, and veggies served with tortilla strips and cheese
Cup Tortilla Soup
Menudo
Serve on Saturdays and Sundays Only Served with garnishes and choice of tortillas
Tortas
Torta Carne Asada
Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and avocados with a side of fries
Chicken Torta
Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and avocados with a side of fries
Torta De Crnitas
Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and avocados with a side of fries
Torta de Chorizo
Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and avocados with a side of fries
Torta de chorizo con Huevos
Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and avocados with a side of fries
Torta Al Pastor
Seasoned Pork. Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and avocados with a side of fries
Torta De Milanesa
Breaded Steak. Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and avocados with a side of fries
Torta de Birria
With melted cheese, onions, and cilantro with a side of fries
Platos Grandes
Carne Asada
Tender charbroiled steak served with guacamole and salsa Fresca Served with rice and beans and your choice of tortillas
Chile Colorado Plate
Chunks of delicious beef smothered in a red chile sauce Served with rice and beans and your choice of tortillas
Steak Picado
Diced New York steak strips marinated in a rich tomato sauce with bell peppers and onions Served with rice and beans and your choice of tortillas
Chile Verde
Tender chunks of pork smothered in a green tomatillo sauce Served with rice and beans and your choice of tortillas
Carnitas Plate
Pork fried to perfection and served with salsa Fresca and guacamole Served with rice and beans and your choice of tortillas
Tampiqueña
A juicy carne asada steak accompanied by a cheese enchilada and guacamole Served with rice and beans and your choice of tortillas
Pollo Picado
Tender diced chicken mixed in rich tomato sauce with bell peppers and onions Served with rice and beans and your choice of tortillas
Pechuga en mole
Grilled chicken breast covered with mole sauce and topped with melted cheese Served with rice and beans and your choice of tortillas
Pollo A la Parilla
Charbroiled chicken breast served with salsa Fresca and guacamole Served with rice and beans and your choice of tortillas
Arroz Con Pollo
Grilled chicken mixed with rice, peas & carrots
Pechuga En Salsa Verde
Charbroiled Chicken breast covered with tomatillo sauce and melted jack cheese Served with rice and beans and your choice of tortillas
Shrimp
A la Diabla Shrimp
Shrimp marinated in a peppery chipotle sauce Served with rice and beans and a choice of tortillas
Costa Azul Shrimp
Shrimp wrapped in bacon and fried to perfection Served with rice and beans and a choice of tortillas
El Trio Shrimp
The perfect combo of costa azul, al mojo and breaded Served with rice and beans and a choice of tortillas
Rancheros Shrimp
Shrimp cooked in a rich tomato sauce with bell peppers and onions Served with rice and beans and a choice of tortillas
Empanizados Shrimp
Breaded large shrimp served with cocktail sauce Served with rice and beans and a choice of tortillas
Shrimp Al Mojo
Shrimp cooked scampi style in a buttery sauce Served with rice and beans and a choice of tortillas
Seafood Plates
Baja Combo
Large grilled shrimp served with a carne asada steak and a chicken enchilada, side of guacamole Served with rice, beans, and a choice of tortillas
Cancun Combo
Grilled Shrimp, crab enchilada, and a charbroiled chicken breast Served with rice, beans, and a choice of tortillas
Surf & Turf
A carne asada steak, side of carnitas, and grilled shrimp with guacamole Served with rice, beans, and a choice of tortillas
Cabo Combo
Large grilled shrimp, Mahi Mahi taco, and a crab enchilada covered with green sauce Served with rice, beans, and a choice of tortillas
Arroz Español
Spanish rice with grilled shrimp, scallops, and chicken mixed with peas and carrots Served with your choice of tortillas
Ensenada Combo
Two sea food enchiladas covered with sour cream sauce accompanied by a carne asada steak Served with rice, beans, and a choice of tortillas
Chile Relleno de Camarones
House-made chile relleno, stuffed with melted cheese and grilled shrimp covered with sauce Served with rice, beans, and a choice of tortillas
Breakfasts
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs on a corn tortilla covered with ranchero sauce Served with rice, beans and a choice of tortillas
Huevos Divorciados
Two eggs on a corn tortilla covered with red and green sauces Served with rice, beans, and a choice of tortillas
Machaca
Zesty shredded beef mixed with bell peppers, onions, tomato and scrambled eggs Served with rice, beans and a choice of tortillas
Nopalitos con huevo
Tender nopal cactus mixed with eggs, onions, tomato, and serrano peppers Served with rice, beans and a choice of tortillas
Chorizo con huevos
Seasoned Mexican sausage scrambled with eggs Served with rice, beans and a choice of tortillas
Huevos con Tocino
Scrambled eggs with diced bacon and salsa fresca Served with rice, beans and a choice of tortillas
Spanish Omelet
An omelet stuffed with melted cheese and covered with ranchero sauce Served with rice, beans and a choice of tortillas
Ranchero Asada Combo
Ranchero Style egg served with aside of carne asada steak Served with rice, beans and a choice of tortillas
Bacon Burrito
A burrito stuffed with diced bacon, eggs, potatoes, beans, cheese, and salsa fresca
Chorizo Burrito
Stuffed with chorizo, eggs, beans, cheese, potatoes, and salsa fresca
Machaca Burrito
A machaca burrito stuffed with eggs, beans, cheese, potatoes, and salsa fresca
Eggs/ Avocado Burrito
Stuffed with avocado slices and eggs, beans, cheese, potatoes, and salsa fresca
Chilaquiles
Chilaquiles Verdes
Covered with green tomatillo salsa Served with two eggs, salsa Fresca, sour cream, beans, and grated Cotija cheese
Chilaquiles Rojos
Topped with a rich tomato sauce Served with two eggs, salsa Fresca, sour cream, beans, and grated Cotija cheese
Chilaquiles con mole
Smothered in our own mole sauce Served with two eggs, salsa Fresca, sour cream, beans, and grated Cotija cheese
Ala Carte
Beef Taco Carte
Chicken Taco Carte
Ground Beef Taco Carte
Guaca Taco Carte
Beef & Guaca Taco Carte
Grilled Fish Taco Carte
Grilled Shrimp Taco Carte
Grilled shrimp taco topped with cabbage, salsa Fresca, and creamy chipotle sauce
Carne Asada Taco Carte
Carnitas Tacos Carte
Beef Enchilada Carte
Chicken Enchilada Carte
Guacamole Enchilada Carte
Cheese Enchilada Carte
Crab Meat Enchilada Carte
Gr. Beef Enchilada Carte
Beef Burrito Carte
Mixed Burrito Carte
Beef & Beans Burrito
Bean Burrito Carte
Mix Chick Burrito
Chicken Burrito Carte
Chile Verde Burrito Carte
Chile Colo. Burrito Carte
Tostada Beef Carte
Chicken Tostada Carte
Bean Tostada Carte
beef taco
Sides & Extras
Guacamole Side (5oz)
Avocado Slices
Side Salsa Fresca
Side Guac & Cream on plate
5oz Sour Cream
2 oz Sour cream
2oz Guac
Cup (6oz) Cheese
Extra Cheese plate
Side of Rice & Beans
Side Rice
Side Beans
Side Veggies
Side Flour Tortillas
Side of Corn Tortillas
Side Jalapenos (5)
Side Salad
Side Fries
Chiles toreados
Side of Lettuce
Side of Shredded Chicken
Extra Chicken Breast
Extra Carne Asada Fillet
Side Chile Relleno
Side Tamale
Eggs Side
Catering & To Go Items
Trays & By The Dozen
Other Trays
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Since 1973 Anitas has been serving your favorite mexican dishes, from traditional to seafood specialties.
