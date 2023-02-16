Restaurant header imageView gallery

Anita's Mexican Restaurant Cantina

review star

No reviews yet

2250 South El Camino Real

Oceanside, CA 92054

Popular Items

Two Item Combo
Enchiladas Suizas
Bag of Chips

Anitas Restaurant Food Main Menu

Soft Drinks & Desserts

Coke

$3.65

Sprite

$3.65

Diet Coke

$3.65

Lemonade

$3.65

Dr Pepper

$3.65

Raspberry Ice Tea

$3.65

Root Beer

$3.65

Ice Tea

$3.35

Bottle Mex. Soda

$4.25

Coffee

$4.25

Juice

$4.45

Hot Tea

$4.55

Milk Glass

$4.95

Agua Fresca

$3.95

Cheese Cake

$7.55

Fried Ice Cream

$7.85

Flan

$7.45

Tacos & Enchiladas Combos

One Item Combo

$11.95

Select from Tacos : beef, chicken, ground beef, guacamole From Enchiladas : beef , chicken, ground beef, cheese, guacamole Served with rice and beans

One Item Combo S.C & Guacamole

$13.25

Select from Tacos : beef, chicken, ground beef, guacamole From Enchiladas : beef , chicken, ground beef, cheese, guacamole Served with rice, beans and sides of sour cream and guacamole

Two Item Combo

Two Item Combo

$14.25

Choose two of your choice Select from Tacos : beef, chicken, ground beef, guacamole From Enchiladas : beef , chicken, ground beef, cheese, guacamole Served with rice and beans

Two Item w/ S. Cream & Guacamole

Two Item w/ S. Cream & Guacamole

$15.25

Choose two of your choice Select from Tacos : beef, chicken, ground beef, guacamole From Enchiladas : beef , chicken, ground beef, cheese, guacamole Served with rice and beans with a side of sour cream and guacamole

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$19.25

Sauteed with green bell peppers and onions and comes with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, salsa Fresca and choice of tortillas

Steak Fajitas

$19.95

Sauteed with green bell peppers and onions and comes with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, salsa Fresca and choice of tortillas

Mixed Fajitas

$19.95

Grilled Chicken & Steak sauteed with green bell peppers and onions and comes with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, salsa Fresca and choice of tortillas

Veggie Fajitas

$16.95

Broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, and nopalitos sauteed with green bell peppers and onions and come with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, salsa Fresca, and a choice of tortillas

Fajitas Especiales

$22.95

Shrimp, steak, and chicken sauteed with green bell peppers and onions and comes with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, salsa Fresca, and a choice of tortillas

Fajitas Mazatlan

$21.95

Shrimp, scallops sauteed with green bell peppers and onions and comes with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, salsa Fresca, and a choice of tortillas

Carnitas Fajitas

$18.25

Grilled bell peppers and onions mixed with shredded carnitas, served with rice, beans, salsa Fresca, guac, sour cream, a and choice of tortillas

Anitas Favorites

Tacos de Birria

Tacos de Birria

$15.95

Three birria tacos with consome. Topped with cilantro, and onions

Tacos De Birria Platter

$18.95
Panchos Surprise

Panchos Surprise

$12.85

A round enchilada stuffed with beans, chicken, and cheese served with sour cream and guacamole

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$14.25

Choose from chicken or beef mixed with beans and cheese. Served with rice and beans, sour cream and guacamole

Tamale Plate

$12.55

A beef tamale covered with red sauce and melted cheese served with rice and beans

Carnitas Burrito

$14.75

Stuffed with fried carnitas, salsa Fresca, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream Served with rice and beans

Flautas

$13.75

Two crispy chicken burritos served with rice. beans, sour cream and guacamole

Taquitos Plate

Taquitos Plate

$13.45

Three rolled taquitos, choose from chiceken or beef served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole

Seafood Chimichanga

$17.25

Stuffed with scallops, shrimp, cheese, and rice, covered with sour cream sauce and melted cheese Served with rice and beans, sour cream and guacamole

Chile Relleno Plate

$13.95

House-made, stuffed with melted jack cheese, and served with rice and beans

Quesadilla Ole

$13.95

A quesadilla stuffed with a chile Relleno, shredded beef, and topped with enchilada sauce and sour cream

Stir-Fry

$15.95

Choose from chicken or beef, mixed with broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots and served on a bed of rice

Deluxe Combinations

#1 Combo

$16.85

Beef enchilada, beef taco & beef tamale Served with rice and beans

#2 Combo

$16.85

Chile relleno, beef enchilada, beef taco Served With rice and beans

#3 Combo

$16.95

Two chicken enchiladas & chicken taco Served with rice and beans

#4 Combo

$16.95

Beef enchilada & two beef tacos Served with rice and beans

#5 Combo

$16.95

Beef taco, beef enchilada, bean tostada Served with rice and beans

#6 Combo

$16.95

Cheese enchilada, beef burrito, bean tostada Served with rice and beans

#7 Combo

$18.45

Chile relleno, guacamole enchilada, beef taco Served with rice and beans

#8 Combo

$18.45

Beef burrito, chile relleno & beef tamale Served with rice and beans

#9 Combo

$16.95

Chicken taco, beef enchilada, bean tostada Served with rice and beans

#10 Combo

$16.95

Chicken enchilada, beef enchilada, bean tostada Served with rice and beans

#11 Combo

$18.45

Chile Relleno, cheese enchilada, guacamole taco Served with rice and beans

#12 Combo

$18.45

Chile relleno, cheese enchilada, bean tostada Served with rice and beans

Chile Relleno/Chzz Ench Combo

$14.95

Tamale/ Cheese Ench Combo

$14.95

Two Chiles Rellenos Combo

$17.95

Chile Relleno/ Beef Taco Combo

$14.95

Taqueria Tacos

Taqueria (Order of 3)

$10.25

Order of 3 Served with chopped onions, cilantro, and salsa

Taqueria Platter of 3

$13.95

Order of 3 Served with chopped onions, cilantro, and salsa Served with rice and beans

Taqueria (Order of 5)

$15.75

Order of 5 Served with chopped onions, cilantro, and salsa

Taqueria Platter of 5

$17.95

Order of 5 Served with chopped onions, cilantro, and salsa Served with rice and beans

Tapas & Appetizers

Side 5oz Guacamole

$5.95

5oz Fresh Guacamole Side

Guacamole

$13.95

Made fresh daily

Nachos

$11.85

Covered with ranchero sauce, beans and cheese

Ceviche

Ceviche

$13.95

Fresh white fish ceviche marinated in lime juice mixed with pico de gallo.

Botanitas

$15.95

A party platter served with quesadilla, nachos and rolled taquitos, sour cream and guacamole

Calamari

$12.95

Rings of fried calamari served with cocktail sauce and lemon

Asada Nachos

$13.95

Served with beans, cheese, diced carne asada, sour cream, guaca & pico.

Queso Fundido

$12.95

Melted Jack Cheese with your choice of tortillas and pico

Queso Fundido con Chorizo

$13.95

Melted Jack Cheese topped with chorizo and your choice of tortillas

Bean Dip

$8.95

Refried Beans covered with red sauce and cheese

Queso Dip

$10.85

Melted white cheese and peppers in a creamy white sauce

Corn Quesadillas

$10.85

Three quesadillas in a corn tortilas with serrano peppers with a side of pico and guacalomle

Taquitos Tapas

$10.95

Choice of beef or chicken, six taquitos served with sour cream, lettuce, and cheese

Asada Fries

$13.95

Covered with cheese, sour cream and guacamole

Coctel de Camaron

$16.95

A shrimp seafood cocktail served in a rich tomato broth with cilantro avocado and salsa fresca

Signature Enchiladas

Verdes Enchiladas

$14.35

Two chicken enchiladas covered with green tomatillo sauce and melted cheese Served with rice and beans

Mole Enchiladas

Mole Enchiladas

$14.35

Two chicken enchiladas covered with mole sauce and melted cheese Served with rice and beans

Crab Enchiladas

$17.45

Two real crab enchiladas covered with green tomatillo and Roja sauce and melted cheese Served with rice and beans

Sour Cream Enchiladas

Sour Cream Enchiladas

$14.35

Two chicken enchiladas covered with creamy sauce and melted cheese Served with rice and beans

Rojas Enchiladas

$14.35

Two chicken enchiladas covered with green tomatillo sauce and melted cheese Served with rice and beans

Enchiladas Suizas

Enchiladas Suizas

$14.35

Two chicken enchiladas covered with green tomatillo sauce and melted cheese Served with rice and beans

Gourmet Burritos

Supremo Burrito

Supremo Burrito

$13.45

Carne asada, avocado sauce, salsa fresca, sour cream, whole beans & cheese

Supremo Burrito Combo

$14.75

Carne asada, avocado sauce, salsa fresca, sour cream, whole beans & cheese

Adobado Burrito

$13.25

Diced seasoned pork, cilantro, onions, salsa roja, lettuce, avocado sauce & beans

Adobado Burrito Combo

$14.75

Diced seasoned pork, cilantro, onions, salsa Roja, lettuce, avocado sauce & beans served with a side of rice and beans

Marinero Burrito

$14.25

Grilled Scallops & shrimp, salsa Fresca, creamy sauce, avocado sauce, lettuce, and cheese

Marinero Burrito Combo

$15.45

Grilled Scallops & shrimp, salsa fresca, creamy sauce, avocado sauce, lettuce and cheese Served with a side of rice and beans

Buffalo Burrito

$13.25

Breaded chicken strips, buffalo sauce, creamy dressing, lettuce, cilantro, and onions

Buffalo Burrito Combo

$14.75

Breaded chicken strips, buffalo sauce, creamy dressing, lettuce, cilantro, and onions Served with a side of rice and beans

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$13.45

Chicken, lettuce, cheese, avocado sauce, sour cream & whole beans

Grilled Chicken Burrito Combo

$14.75

Chicken, lettuce, cheese, avocado sauce, sour cream & whole beans Served with a side of rice and beans

California DeLuxe Burrito

$13.65

Carne Asada, fries, cheese, avocado sauce, sour cream & refried beans

Cali Deluxe Burrito Combo

Cali Deluxe Burrito Combo

$14.95

Carne Asada, fries, cheese, avocado sauce, sour cream & refried beans Served with a side of rice and beans

Cali-Veggie Burrito

$13.65

Grilled bell peppers, onions, and veggies with fries, cheese, sour cream avocado sauce, and beans

Cali-Veggie Burrito Combo

$14.95

Served With Rice and Beans

Quesadillas

Plain Quesadilla

Plain Quesadilla

$11.95

Crispy Quesadilla

$11.95

A flat crispy quesadilla covered with melted cheese

Carnitas Quesadilla

$12.45

Stuffed with crispy fried pork

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.75

Filled with grilled chicken

Buffalo Quesadilla

$12.95

Filled with tender chicken smothered in buffalo sauce

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.25

Filled with frilled shrimp

Steak Quesadilla

$13.95

Filled with diced carne asada

Seafood Quesadilla

$13.85

Filled with shrimp, scallops and crab meat

Tochos Quesadilla

$14.85

A special Quesadilla made with a whole wheat tortilla, grilled chicken, avocado slices, tomatoes, and lettuce. Side of pico and sour cream and salad mix

Salads & Tostadas

Chicken Salad

$15.75

Grilled chicken breast, served with greens, avocado, cheese, tomato and a boiled egg

Mexican Caesar Salad

$15.75

Grilled Chicken, tortilla strips, Caesar dressing, and parmesan cheese

Soups

Albondigas Bowl

$13.25

A meatball and vegetables soup

Albondigas Soup Cup

$5.25

Tortilla soup Bowl

$12.95

Pieces of chicken meat, sweet corn, black beans, and veggies served with tortilla strips and cheese

Cup Tortilla Soup

$5.25

Menudo

$15.45

Serve on Saturdays and Sundays Only Served with garnishes and choice of tortillas

Tortas

Torta Carne Asada

$14.95

Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and avocados with a side of fries

Chicken Torta

$14.45

Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and avocados with a side of fries

Torta De Crnitas

$14.45

Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and avocados with a side of fries

Torta de Chorizo

$13.95

Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and avocados with a side of fries

Torta de chorizo con Huevos

$13.95

Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and avocados with a side of fries

Torta Al Pastor

$14.95

Seasoned Pork. Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and avocados with a side of fries

Torta De Milanesa

$15.95

Breaded Steak. Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and avocados with a side of fries

Torta de Birria

Torta de Birria

$15.95

With melted cheese, onions, and cilantro with a side of fries

Platos Grandes

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$19.95

Tender charbroiled steak served with guacamole and salsa Fresca Served with rice and beans and your choice of tortillas

Chile Colorado Plate

Chile Colorado Plate

$18.95

Chunks of delicious beef smothered in a red chile sauce Served with rice and beans and your choice of tortillas

Steak Picado

Steak Picado

$19.95

Diced New York steak strips marinated in a rich tomato sauce with bell peppers and onions Served with rice and beans and your choice of tortillas

Chile Verde

Chile Verde

$17.95

Tender chunks of pork smothered in a green tomatillo sauce Served with rice and beans and your choice of tortillas

Carnitas Plate

Carnitas Plate

$18.75

Pork fried to perfection and served with salsa Fresca and guacamole Served with rice and beans and your choice of tortillas

Tampiqueña

Tampiqueña

$18.95

A juicy carne asada steak accompanied by a cheese enchilada and guacamole Served with rice and beans and your choice of tortillas

Pollo Picado

$18.45

Tender diced chicken mixed in rich tomato sauce with bell peppers and onions Served with rice and beans and your choice of tortillas

Pechuga en mole

Pechuga en mole

$17.95

Grilled chicken breast covered with mole sauce and topped with melted cheese Served with rice and beans and your choice of tortillas

Pollo A la Parilla

Pollo A la Parilla

$17.95

Charbroiled chicken breast served with salsa Fresca and guacamole Served with rice and beans and your choice of tortillas

Arroz Con Pollo

Arroz Con Pollo

$17.25

Grilled chicken mixed with rice, peas & carrots

Pechuga En Salsa Verde

Pechuga En Salsa Verde

$18.55

Charbroiled Chicken breast covered with tomatillo sauce and melted jack cheese Served with rice and beans and your choice of tortillas

Shrimp

A la Diabla Shrimp

$20.45

Shrimp marinated in a peppery chipotle sauce Served with rice and beans and a choice of tortillas

Costa Azul Shrimp

Costa Azul Shrimp

$22.95

Shrimp wrapped in bacon and fried to perfection Served with rice and beans and a choice of tortillas

El Trio Shrimp

$21.95

The perfect combo of costa azul, al mojo and breaded Served with rice and beans and a choice of tortillas

Rancheros Shrimp

$20.95

Shrimp cooked in a rich tomato sauce with bell peppers and onions Served with rice and beans and a choice of tortillas

Empanizados Shrimp

Empanizados Shrimp

$20.95

Breaded large shrimp served with cocktail sauce Served with rice and beans and a choice of tortillas

Shrimp Al Mojo

$20.45

Shrimp cooked scampi style in a buttery sauce Served with rice and beans and a choice of tortillas

Seafood Plates

Baja Combo

$22.95

Large grilled shrimp served with a carne asada steak and a chicken enchilada, side of guacamole Served with rice, beans, and a choice of tortillas

Cancun Combo

$22.65

Grilled Shrimp, crab enchilada, and a charbroiled chicken breast Served with rice, beans, and a choice of tortillas

Surf & Turf

$22.95

A carne asada steak, side of carnitas, and grilled shrimp with guacamole Served with rice, beans, and a choice of tortillas

Cabo Combo

$22.65

Large grilled shrimp, Mahi Mahi taco, and a crab enchilada covered with green sauce Served with rice, beans, and a choice of tortillas

Arroz Español

Arroz Español

$20.45

Spanish rice with grilled shrimp, scallops, and chicken mixed with peas and carrots Served with your choice of tortillas

Ensenada Combo

$23.45

Two sea food enchiladas covered with sour cream sauce accompanied by a carne asada steak Served with rice, beans, and a choice of tortillas

Chile Relleno de Camarones

$19.95

House-made chile relleno, stuffed with melted cheese and grilled shrimp covered with sauce Served with rice, beans, and a choice of tortillas

Breakfasts

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$14.25

Two eggs on a corn tortilla covered with ranchero sauce Served with rice, beans and a choice of tortillas

Huevos Divorciados

$14.25

Two eggs on a corn tortilla covered with red and green sauces Served with rice, beans, and a choice of tortillas

Machaca

$15.95

Zesty shredded beef mixed with bell peppers, onions, tomato and scrambled eggs Served with rice, beans and a choice of tortillas

Nopalitos con huevo

$13.95

Tender nopal cactus mixed with eggs, onions, tomato, and serrano peppers Served with rice, beans and a choice of tortillas

Chorizo con huevos

$14.25

Seasoned Mexican sausage scrambled with eggs Served with rice, beans and a choice of tortillas

Huevos con Tocino

$14.25

Scrambled eggs with diced bacon and salsa fresca Served with rice, beans and a choice of tortillas

Spanish Omelet

$14.25

An omelet stuffed with melted cheese and covered with ranchero sauce Served with rice, beans and a choice of tortillas

Ranchero Asada Combo

$16.95

Ranchero Style egg served with aside of carne asada steak Served with rice, beans and a choice of tortillas

Bacon Burrito

$13.45

A burrito stuffed with diced bacon, eggs, potatoes, beans, cheese, and salsa fresca

Chorizo Burrito

$13.45

Stuffed with chorizo, eggs, beans, cheese, potatoes, and salsa fresca

Machaca Burrito

$13.45

A machaca burrito stuffed with eggs, beans, cheese, potatoes, and salsa fresca

Eggs/ Avocado Burrito

$13.25

Stuffed with avocado slices and eggs, beans, cheese, potatoes, and salsa fresca

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles Verdes

$15.25

Covered with green tomatillo salsa Served with two eggs, salsa Fresca, sour cream, beans, and grated Cotija cheese

Chilaquiles Rojos

$15.25

Topped with a rich tomato sauce Served with two eggs, salsa Fresca, sour cream, beans, and grated Cotija cheese

Chilaquiles con mole

$15.25

Smothered in our own mole sauce Served with two eggs, salsa Fresca, sour cream, beans, and grated Cotija cheese

Ala Carte

Beef Taco Carte

$5.55

Chicken Taco Carte

$5.55

Ground Beef Taco Carte

$5.55

Guaca Taco Carte

$6.45

Beef & Guaca Taco Carte

$6.75

Grilled Fish Taco Carte

$6.95

Grilled Shrimp Taco Carte

$7.50

Grilled shrimp taco topped with cabbage, salsa Fresca, and creamy chipotle sauce

Carne Asada Taco Carte

$7.25

Carnitas Tacos Carte

$6.95

Beef Enchilada Carte

$7.95

Chicken Enchilada Carte

$7.95

Guacamole Enchilada Carte

$8.25

Cheese Enchilada Carte

$7.95

Crab Meat Enchilada Carte

$9.25

Gr. Beef Enchilada Carte

$7.95

Beef Burrito Carte

$9.95

Mixed Burrito Carte

$9.95

Beef & Beans Burrito

Bean Burrito Carte

$9.55

Mix Chick Burrito

$9.95

Chicken Burrito Carte

$9.95

Chile Verde Burrito Carte

$10.95

Chile Colo. Burrito Carte

$10.95

Tostada Beef Carte

$9.75

Chicken Tostada Carte

$9.75

Bean Tostada Carte

$9.25

beef taco

$5.55

Sides & Extras

Guacamole Side (5oz)

$5.25

Avocado Slices

$5.95

Side Salsa Fresca

$3.25

Side Guac & Cream on plate

$4.65

5oz Sour Cream

$4.95

2 oz Sour cream

$1.25

2oz Guac

$2.25

Cup (6oz) Cheese

$5.99

Extra Cheese plate

$1.50

Side of Rice & Beans

$7.95

Side Rice

$5.95

Side Beans

$5.95

Side Veggies

$7.25

Side Flour Tortillas

$1.95

Side of Corn Tortillas

$1.95

Side Jalapenos (5)

$4.45

Side Salad

$4.65

Side Fries

$6.95

Chiles toreados

$4.85

Side of Lettuce

$2.50

Side of Shredded Chicken

$8.25

Extra Chicken Breast

$9.00

Extra Carne Asada Fillet

$9.00

Side Chile Relleno

$9.95

Side Tamale

$8.25

Eggs Side

$3.95

Beverages

Soft Drinks

$3.65

Aguas Frescas

$3.95

Bottled Mexican Soda

$4.25

Ice Tea

$3.35

Coffee

$4.25

Hot Tea

$4.55

Milk

$4.95

Soda Water

$3.65

Small Soda

$1.85

Catering & To Go Items

Trays & By The Dozen

Enchiladas

$47.00

Crispy Tacos

$47.00

Quesadillas Plain

$43.00

Quesadillas Chicken

$51.00

Quesadillas Steak

$55.00

Chiles Rellenos

$102.00

Tamales

$60.00

Other Trays

Full Tray Rice

$44.00

Full Tray Beans

$48.00

Half Tray Beans

$23.00

Half Tray Rice

$23.00

Rolled Taquitos Tray

$48.00

Half Tray Hot SAUCE

$32.00

Extras

Bag of Chips

$3.45

Pint Salsa

$6.00

1/2 Pint of Salsa

$3.45

Pint Guacamole

$14.95

1/2 Pint Guacamole

$7.45

Pint Beans

$7.25

Pint Rice

$7.25

Pint Salsa Fresca

$6.45

Pint of Ranch Dressing

$7.85

Big Bag of Chips

$13.00
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Since 1973 Anitas has been serving your favorite mexican dishes, from traditional to seafood specialties.

