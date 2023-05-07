Anita's New Mexican Style Mexican Food - Burke Burke
9278 Old Keene Mill Rd
Burke, VA 22015
BB's
BB Special
Anita's Famous Breakfast Burritos! Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Bacon
Bacon, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Chorizo
Homemade Mexican Sausage, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Refried
Refried Beans, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Chicano
Whole Beans, Rice, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Sausage
Sausage, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Chicken
Seasoned Chicken, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Adovado
Red Chile Pork, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Veggie
Grilled Mixed Vegetables, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Potato
Home fries, Cheese and New Mexico Red Chile(No EGG)
BB Steak
Seasoned Rib Eye, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Big Guy
Taco Meat, Eggs, Potatoes, and Chile con Queso wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Smoky
Half Smoke Sausage, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Cowboy
Stuffed with Eggs, Sausage, Bacon, Ham & Chorizo or Sausage Gravy
BB Popeye
Spinach, Eggs, Home Fries, Green Chile, & Cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Machaca
Shredded beef or fresh pulled chicken and scrambled eggs wrapped in a flour tortilla w/home fries, cheese, chives & choice of chile
BB Turkey Sausage
Turkey Sausage, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Ham
Chopped Ham, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Mexicano
Taco Meat, Chives, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB San Jose
Chorizo, Whole Beans, Rice, Eggs, Cheese, and Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla
BB Chicharon
Pork, Whole Beans, Cheese and Red Chile (No EGG & No POTATO)
BB Mr. T
Chunks of Spicy Pork grilled and wrapped in a flour tortilla with eggs, refried beans, potatoes, cheese, and red chile sauce
El Verde
Spinach, Mushroom, bell peppers, onions, potatoes & green chile
Sausage Vegano
Plant based sausage, potatoes, and green chile
BB Potato Chorizo
BB Special(No Egg) Home fries, Cheese and New Mexico Red Chile with Homemade Mexican Sausage
BB STK FAJITA
C/O
C/O Biscuits & Gravy
Hot Biscuit smothered with Sausage Gravy
C/O Potatoes & Gravy
Grilled Homefries smothered with Chorizo or Sausage Gravy
Egg & Cheese Biscuit
Egg and Cheese Biscuit with Meat Choice(Bacon, Sausage, Turk Sausage)
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Egg and Cheese Sandwich with Meat Choice(Bacon, Sausage, Turk Sausage)
Breakfast Taco
Soft Corn Tortilla w/ Eggs, Lettuce, Cheese & Tomato
Morning Burger
Beef burger, topped with Fried Egg, Cheese and Mayonaise
Zorro Taco Meat
Burrito with Rice, Taco Meat, Refried Beans, Queso & Red Chile
Zorro Chicken
Burrito w/ Rice, Pulled Chicken, Refried Beans, Queso & Red Chile
Jumbo Chicken & Chorizo
Jumbo Burrito with Pulled Chicken and Homemade Chorizo. Stuffed with Spanish Rice, Whole Beans, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Cheese & Sour Cream
Jumbo Burrito
Stuffed with your choice of meat, Spanish rice, whole beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, a variety of cheese, and sour cream.
Buf Wings- 2
Wings dipped in red chile, served with a side of refried beans or Spanish rice
Buf Wings- 3
Wings dipped in red chile, served with a side of refried beans or Spanish rice
Buf Wings- 6
Wings dipped in red chile, served with a side of refried beans or Spanish rice
Empanadas- 2
Fried Pastry stuff w/Ground Beef or Chicken and vegetables
Empanadas- 3
Fried Pastry stuff w/Ground Beef or Chicken and vegetables
Plantains- 5
Fried Plantains w/ side of refried beans and plantain cream
C/O Chips & Queso
Tortilla chips with Chile Con Queso
Pupusa- 1
Corn meal w/ cheese and your choice of Pork or Beans. Served w/ cabbage salad
Pupusa- 2
Corn meal w/ cheese and your choice of Pork or Beans. Served w/ cabbage salad
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Pint/Half Pint
Pint Queso
Outstanding cheese dip! No other like it. Pint served with Med Chips
1/2 Pint Queso
Outstanding cheese dip! No other like it. 1/2 Pint served with Small Chips
Pint Queso/Mt
Outstanding cheese dip w/Taco Meat! No other like it. Pint served with Med Chips
1/2 Pint Queso/Mt
Outstanding cheese dip w/Taco Meat! No other like it. 1/2 Pint served with Small Chips
Pint Queso/Chorizo
Outstanding cheese dip w/Chorizo! No other like it. Pint served with Med Chips
1/2 Pint Queso/Chorizo
Outstanding cheese dip w/Chorizo! No other like it. 1/2 Pint served with Small Chips
Pint Bean Dip
A specialty for 30 years! Superbly seasoned bean dip, topped with green chile and a variety of melted cheeses. Pint served with Med Chips
1/2 Pint Bean Dip
A specialty for 30 years! Superbly seasoned bean dip, topped with green chile and a variety of melted cheeses. 1/2 Pint with Small Chips
Pint Guacamole
Made from California Haas avocados. Topped with tomatoes and cheese. Pint served with Med Chips
1/2 Pint Guacamole
Made from California Haas avocados. Topped with tomatoes and cheese. 1/2 Pint with Small Chips
Pint Salsa
Anita’s homemade “salsa picante” with a variety of spices normally served at the table. Pint served with Med Chips
1/2 Pint Salsa
Anita’s homemade “salsa picante” with a variety of spices normally served at the table. 1/2 Pint with Small Chips
2 Oz X Sm Chips
5 Oz Sm Chips
10 Oz Md Chips
20 Oz Lg Chips
Upgrade Chips
Pint Red Chile
1/2 Pint Red Chile
Pint Green Chile
1/2 Pint Green Chile
Pint Chile Bowl
Taco Meat, Beans, Red Chile, Cheese and Chopped Onions
1/2 Pint Chile Bowl
Taco Meat, Beans, Red Chile, Cheese and Chopped Onions
Pint Posole
Carne Adovada, Hominy, & Red Chile
1/2 Pint Posole
Carne Adovada, Hominy, & Red Chile
Pint Chicken Soup
Pulled Chicken, Mushrooms, Corn, & Celery
1/2 Pint Chicken Soup
Pulled Chicken, Mushrooms, Corn, & Celery
Pint GC Pork Soup
Green Chile Pork, Green Chile, Corn, & Potatoes
1/2 Pint GC Pork Soup
Green Chile Pork, Green Chile, Corn, & Potatoes
Pint Refried Beans
1/2 Pint Refried Beans
Pint Rice
1/2 Pint Rice
Breakfast Platters
Smoky Platter
Two Half Smoke Sausages, Two Eggs, Hash Browns, and Toast
Classic Breakfast
Two eggs any style, three strips of bacon or two sausage patties, hash browns and toast
Biscuits & Gravy Meal
Hot biscuits smothered in sausage gravy and topped with two scrambled eggs, a sausage patty & served with hash browns
Hungry Man
Three eggs style, three strips of bacon or two sausage patties, hash browns and a short stack topped with hot apple and whipped cream
NY Strip & Eggs
A USDA choice 8 oz New York Strip steak with two eggs any style. Served with hash browns and toast
French Toast
Served with cinnamon sugar, hot maple syrup, and butter
Pancakes
Three buttermilk pancakes served with eggs, syrup & butter
Short Stack
Two pancakes served with hot maple syrup and butter
Famous Burrito Meal
Anita’s homemade chorizo, scrambled eggs & cheese wrapped in hot flour tortilla & smothered with RED CHILE & cheese. Served with refried beans & home fries
Chorizo con Huevos
A delicious mix of scrambled eggs and mexican sausage, topped with red chile and cheese. Served with Flour Tortillas
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs any style served over hot corn tortillas with your choice of “New Mexico Style” RED OR GREEN CHILE. Served with refried beans, home fries, and two hot flour tortillas
Spanish Scramble
Two scrambled eggs topped with salsa verde and a variety of cheeses. Served with home fries and two hot flour tortillas
Mr. T & Eggs
Strips of pork marinated in “New Mexico Style” RED CHILE, grilled and served with two eggs any style, refried beans smothered in RED CHILE, home fries, and hot flour tortillas
Carne Adovado & Eggs
Chunks of pork marinated in Anita’s “New Mexico Style” RED CHILE no less than 24 hours and baked to perfection. Served with two eggs any style, home fries, and two hot flour tortillas
Breakfast Quesadilla
Three scrambled eggs, melted cheese, and a filling choice. Topped with sour cream
Old Town Special
Tender chunks of pork marinated in “New Mexico Style” GREEN CHILE, served with two eggs any style. Served w/ refried beans w/ cheese & green chile, side of home fries & hot flour tortillas
Enchiladas Rancheras
“New Mexico Style” RED CHILE cheese enchiladas topped with two eggs style, crowned with shredded lettuce, and RED CHILE. Served with refried beans and two hot flour tortillas
Ricardo Especial
Two corn tortillas rolled with scrambled eggs & chorizo. Smothered with RED CHILE and cheeses. Served with home fries and refried bean
Centro American
Omelette Cheese
Three Egg Omelet with cheese, served with a side and toast
Omelette Bacon
Three Egg Omelet with cheese and bacon, served with a side and toast
Omelette Sausage
Three Egg Omelet with cheese and sausage, served with a side and toast
Omelette Ham
Three Egg Omelet with cheese and ham, served with a side and toast
Omelette Turk Saus
Omelette Veggie
Three Egg Omelet with cheese and veggies, served with a side and toast
Omelette Spin & Mush
Three Egg Omelet with cheese, spinach and mushrooms, served with a side and toast
Omelette Steak Fajita
Three Egg Omelet with cheese and fajita steak, served with a side and toast
Denver Omelette
Three Egg Omelet with cheese, ham, onion and green pepper, served with a side and toast
Starters
Taquitos
3 Chicken or Shredded Beef Taquitos with your choice of Guacamole, Sour Cream, or Chile Con Queso
Flautas
2 lightly fried flour tortillas filled with chicken or shredded beef and served with Guacamole, Chile con Queso, or Sour Cream
Sampler
Perfect to share! A beef taquito, chicken flauta, meat nacho, mini veggie crisp, and 6" cheese quesadilla, served with sour cream and guacamole
Nacho- Cheese
Platter of flat corn tortillas topped with Cheese
Nacho- Taco Meat
Platter of flat corn tortillas topped with Taco Meat
Nacho- Chicken
Platter of flat corn tortillas topped with Chicken
Nacho- Refried Bean
Platter of flat corn tortillas topped with Refried Beans
Nacho- Veggie
Platter of flat corn tortillas topped with Grilled Veggies
Nacho Grande
A large platter of flat corn tortillas topped with chicken, taco meat and BBQ pork, a variety of cheeses, and sour cream
Macho Nacho
A large platter of Anita’s chips, topped with chorizo, whole beans, queso, tomatoes, chives, & sour cream
Pizza- Cheese
A crispy 10" flour tortillas topped with tomatoes and chives & lots of cheese
Pizza- Taco Meat
A crispy 10" flour tortillas topped with tomatoes and chives & lots of cheese topped with Taco Meat
Pizza- Chicken
A crispy 10" flour tortillas topped with tomatoes and chives & lots of cheese topped with Chicken
Pizza- Refried Bean
A crispy 10" flour tortillas topped with tomatoes and chives & lots of cheese topped with Refried Beans
Pizza- Veggie
A crispy 10" flour tortillas topped with tomatoes and chives & lots of cheese topped with Grilled Veggies
Pizza- Spin/Mush
A crispy 10" flour tortillas topped with tomatoes and chives & lots of cheese topped with Spinach and Mushrooms
Rosita Snack
A crispy 10" fried flour tortilla topped w/ variety of cheese & jalapeno
Ques-Cheese
Filled with Cheese, garnished w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Sour Cream
Ques- Taco Meat
Filled with Taco Meat, garnished w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Sour Cream
Ques- Chicken
Filled with Seasoned Chicken, garnished w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Sour Cream
Ques- Refried Bean
Filled with Refried Beans, garnished w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Sour Cream
Ques- Veggie
Filled with Grilled Veggies, garnished w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Sour Cream
Ques- Spin/Mush
Filled with Spinach and Mushrooms, garnished w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Sour Cream
Ques- Chicken Fajita
Filled with Fajita Chicken, garnished w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Sour Cream
Ques- Steak Fajita
Filled with Fajita Steak, garnished w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Sour Cream
Burritos
Bur- Bean
Refried Beans, cheese & GREEN CHILE
Bur- Taco Meat
Taco Meat, lettuce, cheese & RED CHILE
Bur- Beef
Shredded Beef, cheese & GREEN CHILE
Bur- GC Pork
Chunks of pork simmered in GREEN CHILE with cheese
Bur- BBQ Pork
Chunks of pork prepared in SPICY RED CHILE and barbeque
Bur- Super
Your choice of shredded beef, seasoned chicken or green chile pork w/ refried beans & RED CHILE
Bur- Adovado
Tender Chunks of pork marinated no less than 24 hours in Anita's "New Mexico Style" RED CHILE. Spicy!
Bur- Chicken
Fresh pulled chicken, cheese & RED CHILE
Bur- Chicken Fajita
Chicken, grilled onion, bell peppers, and smothered with GREEN CHILE
Bur- Steak Fajita
Steak, grilled onion, bell peppers, and smothered with GREEN CHILE
Bur- Hollenbeck
A large flour tortilla stuffed w/ taco meat, refried beans, & Spanish rice. Smothered w/ GREEN CHILE, topped w/ chile con queso, chives, & tomatoes. Delicioso!
Bur- Mr. T Special
Chunks of pork marinated in New Mexico style red chile, refried beans and a variety of cheeses wrapped up in a large flour torilla. Smothered with red chile, topped with sour cream & served with Spanish rice, chicken flautas, and queso
Bur- Sante Fe
A large flour tortilla, with seasoned chicken, Spanish rice, & lettuce. Smothered with RED CHILE & queso, then topeed with chives and tomatoes. Super!
Bur- Loco
An open end burrito w/ taco meat & fresh pulled chicken, spanish rice, & refried beans smothered in RED AND GREEN CHILE & then topped w/ Queso, chives, and tomatoes
Jumbo Veggie Platter
A large flour tortilla filled w/ Spanish Rice, refried beans & mixed vegetables, smothered with GREEN CHILE. Topped w/ lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & sour cream
Chimichanga Chicken
Shredded chicken burrito with GREEN CHILE: Served with queso or lettuce, guac, and sour cream
Chimichanga Beef
Shreded beef burrito with GREEN CHILE: Served with queso or lettuce, guac, and sour cream
Enchiladas
Enchiladas NM
Grill/Spec/Combo
Pescado Adovado
Fish Taco Dinner
Tres Amigos
One Beef, one Chicken, & one Veggie Enchilada with a Meat Taco. Served with Rice and Beans
Ench & Taco Combo
Chicken, Beef or Veggie Enchilada and a Meat Taco. Served with Rice and Beans
Anitas Combo
“New Mexico Style” red chile cheese enchilada, a pork tamale with a meat taco. Served with Rice and Beans
Faj- Steak
Faj- Combo
Faj- Shrimp
Faj- Chicken
Faj- Veggie
Faj- Pork
Mr. T Dinner
Strips of spicy pork grilled and served with potatoes and refried beans, all smothered in RED CHILE and served with flour tortillas.
Steak Asado
A Grilled 8 oz New York Strip Steak served wtih “New Mexico Style” RED CHILE cheese enchiladas, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, and Hot Flour tortillas
Plantain Platter
Lightly Fried plantains & Taco Meat
Empanada Platter
Beef or Chicken empanadas, side salad, and sour cream.
Pupusa Platter
Pork or Bean pupusas and pickled cabbage
Anitas Sandwich
Chicken Breast, Breaded Cod Fish or Double Cheeseburger topped with a variety of cheeses, lettuce, onions, & tomatoes on texas toast. Served with french fries
Chile Relleno Dinner
A large New Mexico Green Chile pepper stuffed w/ cheese dipped in batter & deep fried crispy.. Smothered with GREEN CHILE sauce & melted chees. Served with rice and refried beans.
Chile Relleno Ala
A large New Mexico Green Chile pepper stuffed w/ cheese dipped in batter & deep fried crispy.. Smothered with GREEN CHILE sauce & melted chees. Served with rice and refried beans.
Tamale Dinner
2 Handmade steamed Mexican pork tamales smothered w/ RED CHILE. Served with Rice and Beans.
Tamale Ala
2 Handmade steamed Mexican pork tamales smothered w/ RED CHILE. Served with Rice and Beans.
Las Cruces
Tender boneless breast of grilled chicken topped with salsa verde ansd a variety of cheeses. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, flour tortillas & a chicken flauta topped with guacamole or queso.
Pollo Adovado Dinner
Grilled boneless chicken breast marinated in a speacial "New Mexico Style" RED CHILE served on a bed of steaming Spanish rice, refried beans and hot flour tortillas.
Carne Adovado Dinner
Chunks of pork marinated no less than 24 hours in Anita's "New Mexico Style" RED CHILE and baked to perfection
Arroz con Pollo
A large platter of seasoned chicken served on Spanish rice & smothered w/ RED CHILE and Cheeses. Garnished with lettuce, & tomatoes,. Served with hot flour tortillas and refried beans.
Tacos/Taqs/Flautas
Taco Dinner
2 meat tacos served with guacamole or chile con queso
Taco & Taquito Dinner
2 meat tacos & 2 meat or chicken taquitos served with guacamole or chile con queso
Flauta Combo
2 Chicken Flautas & a Taco of your choice, served with Guacamole or Chile Con Queso.
Taco Mexicano Combo
Two 6 inch corn tortillas with taco meat, potatoes & chives, topped with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese served with a beef taquito, & chicken flauta & a side of queso
Taco- Taco Meat
Taco Meat with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Taco- Chicken
Chicken with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Taco- BBQ Pork
BBQ Pork with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Taco- GC Pork
Taco Meat with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Taco- Refried Bean
Refried Beans with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Taco- Veggie
Grilled Veggies with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Taco- Beef
Shredded Beef with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Taco- Mexicano
Two 6 inch corn tortillas with taco meat, potatoes & chives, topped with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
Taco- Chicken Fajita
Fajita Chicken with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Taco- Steak Fajita
Fajita Steak with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Taco- Fish
Fish with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Soups & Salads
Taco Salad- Chicken
Large fried flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes chives and a variety of cheeses with your choice of toppings
Taco Salad- Taco Meat
Large fried flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes chives and a variety of cheeses with your choice of toppings
Taco Salad- Refried Bean
Large fried flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes chives and a variety of cheeses with your choice of toppings
Taco Salad- Whole Bean
Large fried flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes chives and a variety of cheeses with your choice of toppings
Burrito Bowl
Spanish Rice, whole pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, olives, a variety of cheeses, sour cream and a choice of meat
Chalupa- Chicken
A crisp flat corn tortilla served with your choice of filling crowned with lettuce, tomatoes, and a variety of cheeses
Chalupa- Taco Meat
A crisp flat corn tortilla served with your choice of filling crowned with lettuce, tomatoes, and a variety of cheeses
Chalupa- Refried Bean
A crisp flat corn tortilla served with your choice of filling crowned with lettuce, tomatoes, and a variety of cheeses
Chalupa- Whole Bean
A crisp flat corn tortilla served with your choice of filling crowned with lettuce, tomatoes, and a variety of cheeses
Chalupa- GC Pork
A crisp flat corn tortilla served with your choice of filling crowned with lettuce, tomatoes, and a variety of cheeses
Chalupa- BBQ Pork
A crisp flat corn tortilla served with your choice of filling crowned with lettuce, tomatoes, and a variety of cheeses
Steak Fajita Salad
Tender strips of marinated grilled steak served on a bed of crisp iceberg lettuce and topped with tomatoes, chives, and a variety of cheeses
Chicken Fajita Salad
Tender strips of marinated grilled chicken served on a bed of crisp iceberg lettuce and topped with tomatoes, chives, and a variety of cheeses
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Anita’s spiced up Caesar dressing topped with sliced chicken breast or salmon, parmesan cheese and croutons
House Salad
Side House Salad with choice of dressing.
Tostada- Taco Meat
A crisp flat corn tortilla served with your choice of filling, crowned with lettuce, tomatoes, and a variety of cheeses. Served with a side of guacamole.
Tostada- Chicken
A crisp flat corn tortilla served with your choice of filling, crowned with lettuce, tomatoes, and a variety of cheeses. Served with a side of guacamole.
Ensalada Maria
A large green salad topped with grilled marinated chicken breast, cheese, and tomatoes Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole
Tostada- Refried Bean
A crisp flat corn tortilla served with your choice of filling, crowned with lettuce, tomatoes, and a variety of cheeses. Served with a side of guacamole.
Tostada- Whole Bean
A crisp flat corn tortilla served with your choice of filling, crowned with lettuce, tomatoes, and a variety of cheeses. Served with a side of guacamole.
Posole- Cup
Posole- Bowl
Chile Bean- Cup
Chile Bean- Bowl
GC Pork Stew- Cup
GC Pork Stew- Bowl
Chicken Soup- Cup
Chicken Soup- Bowl
Kids & Desserts
Kids- Hot Cakes
One egg any style and 2 mini hot cakes, Add 2 bacon strips or 1 sausage patty $1.50
Kids- Rise & Shine
One scrambled egg served with hash browns and toast
Kids- French Toast
2 pieces and one egg any style, Add 2 bacon strips or 1 sausage patty $1.50
Kids- Mini Wheats
Kids- Granola Raisin
Kids- Go Lean Crunch
Kids- Special K Red Berries
Kids- Special K Fruit & Yogurt
Kids- Bkfast Quesadilla
1 toasted 6" flour tortilla with scrambled eggs, cheese, and your choice of sausage, bacon, or ham served with homefries
Kids- BB Special
Scrambled eggs, cheese, home fries and new Mexico Style Red Chile, Add bacon sausage or ham $1.50
Kids- Mini Super Burrito
Burrito with Refried Beans and a variety of cheeses wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with French Fries
Kids- Taco Taquito Bandito
A Meat Taco and 2 Mini Beef Taquitos served with Spanish Rice, Refried Beans and a choice of Sauce
Kids- Chicken Fingers
Chicken Fingers served with French Fries
Kids- Vegan Burrito
Plant Based Sausage, Potatoes, Vegan Cheese, & Red Chile
Kids- Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Cheese served with french fries, add Ham for additional $1
Kids- Cheese Burger
Cheeseburger served with French Fries
Kids- Mac Attack
Macaroni & Cheese with French Fries
Kids- Nemo Special
Two breaded Cod Fish served with French Fries
Kids- Fajita's Jr
Marinated Fajitas, Grilled Peppers, Onions. Served with Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, Flour Tortillas, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream & Shredded Cheese
Kids- Enchilada Jr
Enchilada smothered with Cheese and Green Chile. Choice of TacoMeat, Chicken, or Cheese. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans
Kids- Ice Cream
Kids- Quesadilla
Brownie Only
Brownie & Ice Cream
Brownie served hot Topped w/ Ice cream, Cherry & chocolate syrup
Churro Only
Churro & Ice Cream
Churros served hot Topped w/ Ice cream, Cherry & chocolate syrup
Cherry Burrito
Apple Burrito
Flan
A smooth custard topped w/ a light caramel sauce, whipped cream & a cherry
Deep Fried Ice Cream
Topped w/ whipped cream, cherry & chocolate syrup
Sopapilla- 1
Four pillow like pastries topped w/ powdered sugar and honey.
Sopapilla- 4
Four pillow like pastries topped w/ powdered sugar and honey.
Sides Bkf
Sd- Bacon- 4
Crisp bacon grilled to perfection
Sd- Sausage Pat- 2
Grilled, just the way you like it
Sd- Home Fries
Sd- Hash Browns
Golden hasbrowns seasoned and grilled
Sd- Ham
Sd- Toast
Sd- Biscuit
Piping hot from the oven