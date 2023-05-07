  • Home
  • /
  • Burke
  • /
  • Anita's New Mexican Style Mexican Food - Burke - Burke
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Anita's New Mexican Style Mexican Food - Burke Burke

review star

No reviews yet

9278 Old Keene Mill Rd

Burke, VA 22015

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

CARRY OUT

BB's

BB Special

$2.89

Anita's Famous Breakfast Burritos! Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Bacon

$4.29

Bacon, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Chorizo

$4.19

Homemade Mexican Sausage, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Refried

$4.19

Refried Beans, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Chicano

$4.19

Whole Beans, Rice, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Sausage

$4.29

Sausage, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Chicken

$5.89

Seasoned Chicken, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Adovado

$5.89

Red Chile Pork, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Veggie

$4.89

Grilled Mixed Vegetables, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Potato

$2.89

Home fries, Cheese and New Mexico Red Chile(No EGG)

BB Steak

$7.20

Seasoned Rib Eye, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Big Guy

$5.39

Taco Meat, Eggs, Potatoes, and Chile con Queso wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Smoky

$5.69

Half Smoke Sausage, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Cowboy

$7.75

Stuffed with Eggs, Sausage, Bacon, Ham & Chorizo or Sausage Gravy

BB Popeye

$5.89

Spinach, Eggs, Home Fries, Green Chile, & Cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Machaca

$6.89

Shredded beef or fresh pulled chicken and scrambled eggs wrapped in a flour tortilla w/home fries, cheese, chives & choice of chile

BB Turkey Sausage

$5.69

Turkey Sausage, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Ham

$4.19

Chopped Ham, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Mexicano

$4.19

Taco Meat, Chives, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, and Red Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB San Jose

$4.29

Chorizo, Whole Beans, Rice, Eggs, Cheese, and Chile wrapped in a flour tortilla

BB Chicharon

$4.19

Pork, Whole Beans, Cheese and Red Chile (No EGG & No POTATO)

BB Mr. T

$4.19

Chunks of Spicy Pork grilled and wrapped in a flour tortilla with eggs, refried beans, potatoes, cheese, and red chile sauce

El Verde

$6.89

Spinach, Mushroom, bell peppers, onions, potatoes & green chile

Sausage Vegano

$7.20

Plant based sausage, potatoes, and green chile

BB Potato Chorizo

$4.19

BB Special(No Egg) Home fries, Cheese and New Mexico Red Chile with Homemade Mexican Sausage

BB STK FAJITA

$3.99

C/O

Carry Out Express

C/O Biscuits & Gravy

$4.95

Hot Biscuit smothered with Sausage Gravy

C/O Potatoes & Gravy

$4.95

Grilled Homefries smothered with Chorizo or Sausage Gravy

Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$4.95

Egg and Cheese Biscuit with Meat Choice(Bacon, Sausage, Turk Sausage)

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.95

Egg and Cheese Sandwich with Meat Choice(Bacon, Sausage, Turk Sausage)

Breakfast Taco

$4.05

Soft Corn Tortilla w/ Eggs, Lettuce, Cheese & Tomato

Morning Burger

$7.95

Beef burger, topped with Fried Egg, Cheese and Mayonaise

Zorro Taco Meat

$2.09

Burrito with Rice, Taco Meat, Refried Beans, Queso & Red Chile

Zorro Chicken

$2.09

Burrito w/ Rice, Pulled Chicken, Refried Beans, Queso & Red Chile

Jumbo Chicken & Chorizo

$9.95

Jumbo Burrito with Pulled Chicken and Homemade Chorizo. Stuffed with Spanish Rice, Whole Beans, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Cheese & Sour Cream

Jumbo Burrito

$9.95

Stuffed with your choice of meat, Spanish rice, whole beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, a variety of cheese, and sour cream.

Morning Burger

$7.95

Beef burger, topped with Fried Egg, Cheese and Mayonaise

Buf Wings- 2

$5.35

Wings dipped in red chile, served with a side of refried beans or Spanish rice

Buf Wings- 3

$6.35

Wings dipped in red chile, served with a side of refried beans or Spanish rice

Buf Wings- 6

$9.35

Wings dipped in red chile, served with a side of refried beans or Spanish rice

Empanadas- 2

$4.95

Fried Pastry stuff w/Ground Beef or Chicken and vegetables

Empanadas- 3

$5.95

Fried Pastry stuff w/Ground Beef or Chicken and vegetables

Plantains- 5

$7.95

Fried Plantains w/ side of refried beans and plantain cream

C/O Chips & Queso

$4.95

Tortilla chips with Chile Con Queso

Pupusa- 1

$3.95

Corn meal w/ cheese and your choice of Pork or Beans. Served w/ cabbage salad

Pupusa- 2

$7.35

Corn meal w/ cheese and your choice of Pork or Beans. Served w/ cabbage salad

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

Pint/Half Pint

Pint Queso

$15.25

Outstanding cheese dip! No other like it. Pint served with Med Chips

1/2 Pint Queso

$8.05

Outstanding cheese dip! No other like it. 1/2 Pint served with Small Chips

Pint Queso/Mt

$16.25

Outstanding cheese dip w/Taco Meat! No other like it. Pint served with Med Chips

1/2 Pint Queso/Mt

$9.05

Outstanding cheese dip w/Taco Meat! No other like it. 1/2 Pint served with Small Chips

Pint Queso/Chorizo

$16.25

Outstanding cheese dip w/Chorizo! No other like it. Pint served with Med Chips

1/2 Pint Queso/Chorizo

$9.05

Outstanding cheese dip w/Chorizo! No other like it. 1/2 Pint served with Small Chips

Pint Bean Dip

$12.10

A specialty for 30 years! Superbly seasoned bean dip, topped with green chile and a variety of melted cheeses. Pint served with Med Chips

1/2 Pint Bean Dip

$6.30

A specialty for 30 years! Superbly seasoned bean dip, topped with green chile and a variety of melted cheeses. 1/2 Pint with Small Chips

Pint Guacamole

$18.40

Made from California Haas avocados. Topped with tomatoes and cheese. Pint served with Med Chips

1/2 Pint Guacamole

$9.45

Made from California Haas avocados. Topped with tomatoes and cheese. 1/2 Pint with Small Chips

Pint Salsa

$4.95

Anita’s homemade “salsa picante” with a variety of spices normally served at the table. Pint served with Med Chips

1/2 Pint Salsa

$2.95

Anita’s homemade “salsa picante” with a variety of spices normally served at the table. 1/2 Pint with Small Chips

2 Oz X Sm Chips

$1.25

5 Oz Sm Chips

$3.25

10 Oz Md Chips

$5.25

20 Oz Lg Chips

$7.25

Upgrade Chips

$2.00

Pint Red Chile

$7.95

1/2 Pint Red Chile

$3.95

Pint Green Chile

$7.95

1/2 Pint Green Chile

$3.95

Pint Chile Bowl

$2.99

Taco Meat, Beans, Red Chile, Cheese and Chopped Onions

1/2 Pint Chile Bowl

$2.29

Taco Meat, Beans, Red Chile, Cheese and Chopped Onions

Pint Posole

$2.99

Carne Adovada, Hominy, & Red Chile

1/2 Pint Posole

$2.29

Carne Adovada, Hominy, & Red Chile

Pint Chicken Soup

$2.99

Pulled Chicken, Mushrooms, Corn, & Celery

1/2 Pint Chicken Soup

$2.29

Pulled Chicken, Mushrooms, Corn, & Celery

Pint GC Pork Soup

$2.99

Green Chile Pork, Green Chile, Corn, & Potatoes

1/2 Pint GC Pork Soup

$2.29

Green Chile Pork, Green Chile, Corn, & Potatoes

Pint Refried Beans

$6.54

1/2 Pint Refried Beans

$3.54

Pint Rice

$6.54

1/2 Pint Rice

$3.54

Breakfast Platters

Breakfast Platters

Smoky Platter

$13.95

Two Half Smoke Sausages, Two Eggs, Hash Browns, and Toast

Classic Breakfast

$13.95

Two eggs any style, three strips of bacon or two sausage patties, hash browns and toast

Biscuits & Gravy Meal

$13.95

Hot biscuits smothered in sausage gravy and topped with two scrambled eggs, a sausage patty & served with hash browns

Hungry Man

$15.95

Three eggs style, three strips of bacon or two sausage patties, hash browns and a short stack topped with hot apple and whipped cream

NY Strip & Eggs

$17.95

A USDA choice 8 oz New York Strip steak with two eggs any style. Served with hash browns and toast

French Toast

$10.95

Served with cinnamon sugar, hot maple syrup, and butter

Pancakes

$10.95

Three buttermilk pancakes served with eggs, syrup & butter

Short Stack

$6.95

Two pancakes served with hot maple syrup and butter

Famous Burrito Meal

$12.95

Anita’s homemade chorizo, scrambled eggs & cheese wrapped in hot flour tortilla & smothered with RED CHILE & cheese. Served with refried beans & home fries

Chorizo con Huevos

$12.95

A delicious mix of scrambled eggs and mexican sausage, topped with red chile and cheese. Served with Flour Tortillas

Huevos Rancheros

$12.95

Two eggs any style served over hot corn tortillas with your choice of “New Mexico Style” RED OR GREEN CHILE. Served with refried beans, home fries, and two hot flour tortillas

Spanish Scramble

$11.95

Two scrambled eggs topped with salsa verde and a variety of cheeses. Served with home fries and two hot flour tortillas

Mr. T & Eggs

$15.65

Strips of pork marinated in “New Mexico Style” RED CHILE, grilled and served with two eggs any style, refried beans smothered in RED CHILE, home fries, and hot flour tortillas

Carne Adovado & Eggs

$14.95

Chunks of pork marinated in Anita’s “New Mexico Style” RED CHILE no less than 24 hours and baked to perfection. Served with two eggs any style, home fries, and two hot flour tortillas

Breakfast Quesadilla

$11.95

Three scrambled eggs, melted cheese, and a filling choice. Topped with sour cream

Old Town Special

$14.95

Tender chunks of pork marinated in “New Mexico Style” GREEN CHILE, served with two eggs any style. Served w/ refried beans w/ cheese & green chile, side of home fries & hot flour tortillas

Enchiladas Rancheras

$13.65

“New Mexico Style” RED CHILE cheese enchiladas topped with two eggs style, crowned with shredded lettuce, and RED CHILE. Served with refried beans and two hot flour tortillas

Ricardo Especial

$12.95

Two corn tortillas rolled with scrambled eggs & chorizo. Smothered with RED CHILE and cheeses. Served with home fries and refried bean

Centro American

$11.95

Omelette Cheese

$12.95

Three Egg Omelet with cheese, served with a side and toast

Omelette Bacon

$14.95

Three Egg Omelet with cheese and bacon, served with a side and toast

Omelette Sausage

$14.95

Three Egg Omelet with cheese and sausage, served with a side and toast

Omelette Ham

$14.95

Three Egg Omelet with cheese and ham, served with a side and toast

Omelette Turk Saus

$14.95

Omelette Veggie

$14.95

Three Egg Omelet with cheese and veggies, served with a side and toast

Omelette Spin & Mush

$14.95

Three Egg Omelet with cheese, spinach and mushrooms, served with a side and toast

Omelette Steak Fajita

$15.95

Three Egg Omelet with cheese and fajita steak, served with a side and toast

Denver Omelette

$14.95

Three Egg Omelet with cheese, ham, onion and green pepper, served with a side and toast

Starters

Taquitos

$11.65

3 Chicken or Shredded Beef Taquitos with your choice of Guacamole, Sour Cream, or Chile Con Queso

Flautas

$9.45

2 lightly fried flour tortillas filled with chicken or shredded beef and served with Guacamole, Chile con Queso, or Sour Cream

Sampler

$15.95

Perfect to share! A beef taquito, chicken flauta, meat nacho, mini veggie crisp, and 6" cheese quesadilla, served with sour cream and guacamole

Nacho- Cheese

$9.95

Platter of flat corn tortillas topped with Cheese

Nacho- Taco Meat

$9.95

Platter of flat corn tortillas topped with Taco Meat

Nacho- Chicken

$9.95

Platter of flat corn tortillas topped with Chicken

Nacho- Refried Bean

$9.95

Platter of flat corn tortillas topped with Refried Beans

Nacho- Veggie

$9.95

Platter of flat corn tortillas topped with Grilled Veggies

Nacho Grande

$13.65

A large platter of flat corn tortillas topped with chicken, taco meat and BBQ pork, a variety of cheeses, and sour cream

Macho Nacho

$13.95

A large platter of Anita’s chips, topped with chorizo, whole beans, queso, tomatoes, chives, & sour cream

Pizza- Cheese

$11.20

A crispy 10" flour tortillas topped with tomatoes and chives & lots of cheese

Pizza- Taco Meat

$13.95

A crispy 10" flour tortillas topped with tomatoes and chives & lots of cheese topped with Taco Meat

Pizza- Chicken

$13.95

A crispy 10" flour tortillas topped with tomatoes and chives & lots of cheese topped with Chicken

Pizza- Refried Bean

$13.95

A crispy 10" flour tortillas topped with tomatoes and chives & lots of cheese topped with Refried Beans

Pizza- Veggie

$13.95

A crispy 10" flour tortillas topped with tomatoes and chives & lots of cheese topped with Grilled Veggies

Pizza- Spin/Mush

$13.95

A crispy 10" flour tortillas topped with tomatoes and chives & lots of cheese topped with Spinach and Mushrooms

Rosita Snack

$10.95

A crispy 10" fried flour tortilla topped w/ variety of cheese & jalapeno

Ques-Cheese

$12.95

Filled with Cheese, garnished w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Sour Cream

Ques- Taco Meat

$13.95

Filled with Taco Meat, garnished w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Sour Cream

Ques- Chicken

$12.95

Filled with Seasoned Chicken, garnished w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Sour Cream

Ques- Refried Bean

$12.95

Filled with Refried Beans, garnished w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Sour Cream

Ques- Veggie

$12.95

Filled with Grilled Veggies, garnished w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Sour Cream

Ques- Spin/Mush

$12.95

Filled with Spinach and Mushrooms, garnished w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Sour Cream

Ques- Chicken Fajita

$13.95

Filled with Fajita Chicken, garnished w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Sour Cream

Ques- Steak Fajita

$14.95

Filled with Fajita Steak, garnished w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Sour Cream

Burritos

Bur- Bean

$9.30

Refried Beans, cheese & GREEN CHILE

Bur- Taco Meat

$10.30

Taco Meat, lettuce, cheese & RED CHILE

Bur- Beef

$11.30

Shredded Beef, cheese & GREEN CHILE

Bur- GC Pork

$11.00

Chunks of pork simmered in GREEN CHILE with cheese

Bur- BBQ Pork

$10.30

Chunks of pork prepared in SPICY RED CHILE and barbeque

Bur- Super

$10.30

Your choice of shredded beef, seasoned chicken or green chile pork w/ refried beans & RED CHILE

Bur- Adovado

$10.30

Tender Chunks of pork marinated no less than 24 hours in Anita's "New Mexico Style" RED CHILE. Spicy!

Bur- Chicken

$10.30

Fresh pulled chicken, cheese & RED CHILE

Bur- Chicken Fajita

$11.30

Chicken, grilled onion, bell peppers, and smothered with GREEN CHILE

Bur- Steak Fajita

$11.30

Steak, grilled onion, bell peppers, and smothered with GREEN CHILE

Bur- Hollenbeck

$15.30

A large flour tortilla stuffed w/ taco meat, refried beans, & Spanish rice. Smothered w/ GREEN CHILE, topped w/ chile con queso, chives, & tomatoes. Delicioso!

Bur- Mr. T Special

$15.30

Chunks of pork marinated in New Mexico style red chile, refried beans and a variety of cheeses wrapped up in a large flour torilla. Smothered with red chile, topped with sour cream & served with Spanish rice, chicken flautas, and queso

Bur- Sante Fe

$15.70

A large flour tortilla, with seasoned chicken, Spanish rice, & lettuce. Smothered with RED CHILE & queso, then topeed with chives and tomatoes. Super!

Bur- Loco

$15.30

An open end burrito w/ taco meat & fresh pulled chicken, spanish rice, & refried beans smothered in RED AND GREEN CHILE & then topped w/ Queso, chives, and tomatoes

Jumbo Veggie Platter

$15.30

A large flour tortilla filled w/ Spanish Rice, refried beans & mixed vegetables, smothered with GREEN CHILE. Topped w/ lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & sour cream

Chimichanga Chicken

$15.30

Shredded chicken burrito with GREEN CHILE: Served with queso or lettuce, guac, and sour cream

Chimichanga Beef

$15.30

Shreded beef burrito with GREEN CHILE: Served with queso or lettuce, guac, and sour cream

Enchiladas

Ench- Cheese

$10.80

Ench- Taco Meat

$11.80

Ench- Adovado

$11.80

Ench- Chicken

$11.80

Ench- BBQ Pork

$11.80

Ench- Beef

$11.80

Ench- GC Pork

$11.80

Ench- Veggie

$11.80

Ench- Spin/Mush

$11.80

Ench- Mexicana

$11.80

Ench- Rancheras

$11.80

Enchiladas NM

Ench-NM-Cheese

$10.80

Ench-NM-Taco Meat

$11.80

Ench-NM-Adovado

$11.80

Ench-NM-Chicken

$11.80

Ench-NM-BBQ Pork

$11.80

Ench-NM-Beef

$11.80

Ench-NM-GC Pork

$11.80

Ench-NM-Veggie

$11.80

Ench-NM-Spin/Mush

$11.80

Grill/Spec/Combo

Pescado Adovado

$17.95

Fish Taco Dinner

$16.95

Tres Amigos

$17.30

One Beef, one Chicken, & one Veggie Enchilada with a Meat Taco. Served with Rice and Beans

Ench & Taco Combo

$15.30

Chicken, Beef or Veggie Enchilada and a Meat Taco. Served with Rice and Beans

Anitas Combo

$17.30

“New Mexico Style” red chile cheese enchilada, a pork tamale with a meat taco. Served with Rice and Beans

Faj- Steak

$19.30

Faj- Combo

$19.30

Faj- Shrimp

$19.30

Faj- Chicken

$17.30

Faj- Veggie

$16.30

Faj- Pork

$17.30

Mr. T Dinner

$15.30

Strips of spicy pork grilled and served with potatoes and refried beans, all smothered in RED CHILE and served with flour tortillas.

Steak Asado

$20.30

A Grilled 8 oz New York Strip Steak served wtih “New Mexico Style” RED CHILE cheese enchiladas, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, and Hot Flour tortillas

Plantain Platter

$15.30

Lightly Fried plantains & Taco Meat

Empanada Platter

$15.30

Beef or Chicken empanadas, side salad, and sour cream.

Pupusa Platter

$14.30

Pork or Bean pupusas and pickled cabbage

Anitas Sandwich

$11.95

Chicken Breast, Breaded Cod Fish or Double Cheeseburger topped with a variety of cheeses, lettuce, onions, & tomatoes on texas toast. Served with french fries

Chile Relleno Dinner

$17.30

A large New Mexico Green Chile pepper stuffed w/ cheese dipped in batter & deep fried crispy.. Smothered with GREEN CHILE sauce & melted chees. Served with rice and refried beans.

Chile Relleno Ala

$9.45

A large New Mexico Green Chile pepper stuffed w/ cheese dipped in batter & deep fried crispy.. Smothered with GREEN CHILE sauce & melted chees. Served with rice and refried beans.

Tamale Dinner

$14.30

2 Handmade steamed Mexican pork tamales smothered w/ RED CHILE. Served with Rice and Beans.

Tamale Ala

$7.30

2 Handmade steamed Mexican pork tamales smothered w/ RED CHILE. Served with Rice and Beans.

Las Cruces

$17.70

Tender boneless breast of grilled chicken topped with salsa verde ansd a variety of cheeses. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, flour tortillas & a chicken flauta topped with guacamole or queso.

Pollo Adovado Dinner

$17.30

Grilled boneless chicken breast marinated in a speacial "New Mexico Style" RED CHILE served on a bed of steaming Spanish rice, refried beans and hot flour tortillas.

Carne Adovado Dinner

$17.30

Chunks of pork marinated no less than 24 hours in Anita's "New Mexico Style" RED CHILE and baked to perfection

Arroz con Pollo

$16.30

A large platter of seasoned chicken served on Spanish rice & smothered w/ RED CHILE and Cheeses. Garnished with lettuce, & tomatoes,. Served with hot flour tortillas and refried beans.

Tacos/Taqs/Flautas

All Dinners are Served w/ Spanish Rice & Refried Beans

Taco Dinner

$16.00

2 meat tacos served with guacamole or chile con queso

Taco & Taquito Dinner

$16.00

2 meat tacos & 2 meat or chicken taquitos served with guacamole or chile con queso

Flauta Combo

$14.30

2 Chicken Flautas & a Taco of your choice, served with Guacamole or Chile Con Queso.

Taco Mexicano Combo

$16.00

Two 6 inch corn tortillas with taco meat, potatoes & chives, topped with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese served with a beef taquito, & chicken flauta & a side of queso

Taco- Taco Meat

$3.05

Taco Meat with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

Taco- Chicken

$3.05

Chicken with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

Taco- BBQ Pork

$3.05

BBQ Pork with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

Taco- GC Pork

$3.05

Taco Meat with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

Taco- Refried Bean

$3.05

Refried Beans with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

Taco- Veggie

$3.05

Grilled Veggies with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

Taco- Beef

$3.05

Shredded Beef with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

Taco- Mexicano

$4.20

Two 6 inch corn tortillas with taco meat, potatoes & chives, topped with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese

Taco- Chicken Fajita

$5.00

Fajita Chicken with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

Taco- Steak Fajita

$6.00

Fajita Steak with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

Taco- Fish

$6.00

Fish with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

Soups & Salads

Taco Salad- Chicken

$11.95

Large fried flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes chives and a variety of cheeses with your choice of toppings

Taco Salad- Taco Meat

$11.95

Large fried flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes chives and a variety of cheeses with your choice of toppings

Taco Salad- Refried Bean

$10.95

Large fried flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes chives and a variety of cheeses with your choice of toppings

Taco Salad- Whole Bean

$10.95

Large fried flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes chives and a variety of cheeses with your choice of toppings

Burrito Bowl

$10.15

Spanish Rice, whole pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, olives, a variety of cheeses, sour cream and a choice of meat

Chalupa- Chicken

$10.95

A crisp flat corn tortilla served with your choice of filling crowned with lettuce, tomatoes, and a variety of cheeses

Chalupa- Taco Meat

$10.95

A crisp flat corn tortilla served with your choice of filling crowned with lettuce, tomatoes, and a variety of cheeses

Chalupa- Refried Bean

$9.95

A crisp flat corn tortilla served with your choice of filling crowned with lettuce, tomatoes, and a variety of cheeses

Chalupa- Whole Bean

$9.95

A crisp flat corn tortilla served with your choice of filling crowned with lettuce, tomatoes, and a variety of cheeses

Chalupa- GC Pork

$10.95

A crisp flat corn tortilla served with your choice of filling crowned with lettuce, tomatoes, and a variety of cheeses

Chalupa- BBQ Pork

$10.95

A crisp flat corn tortilla served with your choice of filling crowned with lettuce, tomatoes, and a variety of cheeses

Steak Fajita Salad

$14.95

Tender strips of marinated grilled steak served on a bed of crisp iceberg lettuce and topped with tomatoes, chives, and a variety of cheeses

Chicken Fajita Salad

$13.95

Tender strips of marinated grilled chicken served on a bed of crisp iceberg lettuce and topped with tomatoes, chives, and a variety of cheeses

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Anita’s spiced up Caesar dressing topped with sliced chicken breast or salmon, parmesan cheese and croutons

House Salad

$4.00

Side House Salad with choice of dressing.

Tostada- Taco Meat

$12.95

A crisp flat corn tortilla served with your choice of filling, crowned with lettuce, tomatoes, and a variety of cheeses. Served with a side of guacamole.

Tostada- Chicken

$12.95

A crisp flat corn tortilla served with your choice of filling, crowned with lettuce, tomatoes, and a variety of cheeses. Served with a side of guacamole.

Ensalada Maria

$12.55

A large green salad topped with grilled marinated chicken breast, cheese, and tomatoes Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole

Tostada- Refried Bean

$11.95

A crisp flat corn tortilla served with your choice of filling, crowned with lettuce, tomatoes, and a variety of cheeses. Served with a side of guacamole.

Tostada- Whole Bean

$11.95

A crisp flat corn tortilla served with your choice of filling, crowned with lettuce, tomatoes, and a variety of cheeses. Served with a side of guacamole.

Posole- Cup

$6.95

Posole- Bowl

$8.95

Chile Bean- Cup

$5.95

Chile Bean- Bowl

$8.95

GC Pork Stew- Cup

$7.30

GC Pork Stew- Bowl

$9.40

Chicken Soup- Cup

$6.25

Chicken Soup- Bowl

$8.35

Kids & Desserts

Kids- Hot Cakes

$6.20

One egg any style and 2 mini hot cakes, Add 2 bacon strips or 1 sausage patty $1.50

Kids- Rise & Shine

$6.20

One scrambled egg served with hash browns and toast

Kids- French Toast

$6.20

2 pieces and one egg any style, Add 2 bacon strips or 1 sausage patty $1.50

Kids- Mini Wheats

$4.00

Kids- Granola Raisin

$4.00

Kids- Go Lean Crunch

$4.00

Kids- Special K Red Berries

$4.00

Kids- Special K Fruit & Yogurt

$4.00

Kids- Bkfast Quesadilla

$7.60

1 toasted 6" flour tortilla with scrambled eggs, cheese, and your choice of sausage, bacon, or ham served with homefries

Kids- BB Special

$2.89

Scrambled eggs, cheese, home fries and new Mexico Style Red Chile, Add bacon sausage or ham $1.50

Kids- Mini Super Burrito

$6.95

Burrito with Refried Beans and a variety of cheeses wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with French Fries

Kids- Taco Taquito Bandito

$8.30

A Meat Taco and 2 Mini Beef Taquitos served with Spanish Rice, Refried Beans and a choice of Sauce

Kids- Chicken Fingers

$5.95

Chicken Fingers served with French Fries

Kids- Vegan Burrito

$6.95

Plant Based Sausage, Potatoes, Vegan Cheese, & Red Chile

Kids- Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.95

Grilled Cheese served with french fries, add Ham for additional $1

Kids- Cheese Burger

$4.95

Cheeseburger served with French Fries

Kids- Mac Attack

$6.95

Macaroni & Cheese with French Fries

Kids- Nemo Special

$7.95

Two breaded Cod Fish served with French Fries

Kids- Fajita's Jr

$11.30

Marinated Fajitas, Grilled Peppers, Onions. Served with Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, Flour Tortillas, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream & Shredded Cheese

Kids- Enchilada Jr

$9.30

Enchilada smothered with Cheese and Green Chile. Choice of TacoMeat, Chicken, or Cheese. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans

Kids- Ice Cream

$3.95

Kids- Quesadilla

$5.95

Brownie Only

$4.95

Brownie & Ice Cream

$6.95

Brownie served hot Topped w/ Ice cream, Cherry & chocolate syrup

Churro Only

$4.95

Churro & Ice Cream

$6.95

Churros served hot Topped w/ Ice cream, Cherry & chocolate syrup

Cherry Burrito

$6.95

Apple Burrito

$6.95

Flan

$6.95

A smooth custard topped w/ a light caramel sauce, whipped cream & a cherry

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$6.95

Topped w/ whipped cream, cherry & chocolate syrup

Sopapilla- 1

$1.95

Four pillow like pastries topped w/ powdered sugar and honey.

Sopapilla- 4

$5.95

Four pillow like pastries topped w/ powdered sugar and honey.

Sides Bkf

Sd- Bacon- 4

$2.99

Crisp bacon grilled to perfection

Sd- Sausage Pat- 2

$2.99

Grilled, just the way you like it

Sd- Home Fries

$2.99

Sd- Hash Browns

$2.99

Golden hasbrowns seasoned and grilled

Sd- Ham

$2.99

Sd- Toast

$2.10

Sd- Biscuit

$2.10

Piping hot from the oven

Sd- Sausage Gravy

$2.99

Sd- Strawberry

$2.25

Sd- Cinnamon Apple

$2.25

Sd- Whip Cream

$1.25

Sd- 1 Egg

$1.95

Sd- Half Smoke

$2.99

Sd- Turk Sausage- 3

$2.99

Sd- Plantain

$3.95

Sides LN/DN

Sd- Refried Beans

$3.54

Sd- Whole Beans

$3.54

Sd- Spanish Rice

$3.54

Sd- White rice

$3.54

Sd- Sour Cream

$1.75

Sd- Guacamole

$3.54

Sd- Cheese

$2.20

Sd- Tomato

$2.20

Sd- Fries

$3.54

Sd- Flour Tort- 2

$2.20

Sd- Corn Tort- 3

$2.20

Sd- Red Chile 2oz

$2.20

Sd- Green Chile 2oz

$2.20

Sd- Veggies

$3.54

Sd- Mushrooms

$2.20

Sd- Salsa Verde

$2.20

Sd- Queso 2oz

$2.54

Sd- Taco Salad Shell

$3.00

Sd- Jalapenos

Sd- White Onion

Sd- Chives

Sd- Bell Pepper

Sd- Lettuce

$1.00

Sd- Plantain

$3.95

DRINKS

Bevs

Coffee

$3.29

Decaf Coffee

$3.29

Hot Tea

$3.29

Hot Chocolate

$3.29

Md OJ

$3.60

Lg OJ

$3.95

FREE WATER

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Pink Lemonade

$2.95Out of stock

Sierra Mist

$2.95