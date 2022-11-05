Anjelica’s Restaurant
1,926 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|1:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
An ode to our heritage...traditional regional Italian sprinkled with Italian American classics
Location
1070 Ocean Ave, Sea Bright, NJ 07760
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Almost Home - Sea Bright - 1136 N Ocean Ave
No Reviews
1136 N Ocean Ave Sea Bright, NJ 07760
View restaurant
This Menu and is for Club members and guests you will not be able to pickup your order if you are not a member or a guest of a member!
No Reviews
1485 Ocean Ave Sea Bright, NJ 07760
View restaurant