Restaurant header imageView gallery

Anjelica’s Restaurant

1,926 Reviews

$$$

1070 Ocean Ave

Sea Bright, NJ 07760

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chopped salad
Tonno - Panino
Chicken Milanese

Food

Pressed Montanaro

Pressed Montanaro

$18.00

grilled goat gouda, broccoli rabe, maple bacon, hot cherry peppers

Ostriche

$16.00

Baked local oysters, shallot herb butter, house breadcrumbs

Parmigiano & olives

Parmigiano & olives

$16.00

36 month old aged parmigiano reggiano, marinated sicilian olives

Chips & Cherry Peppers

Chips & Cherry Peppers

$9.00

Housemade potato chips, hot cherry peppers

Carciofi

Carciofi

$16.00

baby artichoke hearts, oreganata bread crumbs

Arancini di Riso

Arancini di Riso

$11.00

sicilian rice balls with saffron risotto, veal and beef ragu, english peas, fontina cheese, Calabrian chile oil

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$18.00

little gem lettuce, semolina croutons, classic Caesar dressing

Chopped salad

Chopped salad

$18.00

romaine, radicchio, endive, cucumber, vinegar peppers, red onion, chickpeas, parmigiano reggiano, red wine vinaigrette

La Mela

La Mela

$18.00

honeycrisp apple, shaved fennel, toasted pecans, pecorino romano, honey champagne vinaigrette

iL Verdi

$18.00

Little Fig

$17.00

Fontina cheese, crispy prosciutto di parma, honeycrisp apple, house fig jam with calabrian Chile, country bread, pressed panini

Tonno - Panino

Tonno - Panino

$24.00

Calabrian tuna, salsa verde, mayo, arugula, sweet vinegar peppers, tomatoes, toasted baguette

Honeymoon - Panino

Honeymoon - Panino

$22.00

salami toscano, burrata, radicchio, honey, truffle oil, crispy ciabatta

Meatball Parm - Panino

Meatball Parm - Panino

$16.00

polpette emilia, parmigiano, mozzerella, pomodoro, basil, toasted baguette

Il Toscanello

$18.00
Orecchiette Spicy vodka

Orecchiette Spicy vodka

$24.00

Orecchiette spicy vodka

Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe

Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe

$26.00

spaghetti, cracked black pepper, pecorino romano

Lumace

$24.00

honeynut squash, sweet fennel sausage, pignoli nuts, parmigiano, sage

Chicken Milanese

Chicken Milanese

$24.00

fried scallopini of chicken, il verdi salad

Sole

$26.00

limone or blackened, roasted potato and string beans

Salmon

$26.00

Pan seared, braised fennel, lentils, citrus butter sauce

Il Verdi Panino

$18.00Out of stock

Chicken cutlet, broccoli rabe, pecorino, Cubanelle peppers, and aioli on toasted banquet.

Soup Special

$12.00

Beverage

Aqua panna

$7.00

Aqua panna small

$4.75

Pellegrino small

$4.75

Pellegrino

$7.00

Sparkling Lavender lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Iced tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$3.50

Double espresso

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Iced cappuccino

$5.00

Anjelica's Gift Physical (To Be Shipped)

$25 Gift Card

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

Under special instructions: Please add the Address to be Shipped to **If Card is going to another recipient, please give us their name and a note to be written with card

$50 Gift Card

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

Under special instructions: Please add the Address to be Shipped to **If Card is going to another recipient, please give us their name and a note to be written with card

$75 Gift Card

$75 Gift Card

$75.00

Under special instructions: Please add the Address to be Shipped to **If Card is going to another recipient, please give us their name and a note to be written with card

$100 Gift Card

$100 Gift Card

$100.00

Under special instructions: Please add the Address to be Shipped to **If Card is going to another recipient, please give us their name and a note to be written with card

$125 Gift Card

$125 Gift Card

$125.00

Under special instructions: Please add the Address to be Shipped to **If Card is going to another recipient, please give us their name and a note to be written with card

$150 Gift Card

$150 Gift Card

$150.00

Under special instructions: Please add the Address to be Shipped to **If Card is going to another recipient, please give us their name and a note to be written with card

$175 Gift Card

$175 Gift Card

$175.00

Under special instructions: Please add the Address to be Shipped to **If Card is going to another recipient, please give us their name and a note to be written with card

$200 Gift Card

$200 Gift Card

$200.00

Under special instructions: Please add the Address to be Shipped to **If Card is going to another recipient, please give us their name and a note to be written with card

$225 Gift Card

$225 Gift Card

$225.00

Under special instructions: Please add the Address to be Shipped to **If Card is going to another recipient, please give us their name and a note to be written with card

$250 Gift Card

$250 Gift Card

$250.00

Under special instructions: Please add the Address to be Shipped to **If Card is going to another recipient, please give us their name and a note to be written with card

$275 Gift Card

$275 Gift Card

$275.00

Under special instructions: Please add the Address to be Shipped to **If Card is going to another recipient, please give us their name and a note to be written with card

$300 Gift Card

$300 Gift Card

$300.00

Under special instructions: Please add the Address to be Shipped to **If Card is going to another recipient, please give us their name and a note to be written with card

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday1:01 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

An ode to our heritage...traditional regional Italian sprinkled with Italian American classics

Website

Location

1070 Ocean Ave, Sea Bright, NJ 07760

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Anjelica's Restaurant image
Anjelica's Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Yolks On You kitchen
orange star4.5 • 55
1132 Ocean ave Sea bright, NJ 07760
View restaurantnext
Woody's Ocean Grille - Sea Bright
orange star4.3 • 642
1 East Church St Sea Bright, NJ 07760
View restaurantnext
Almost Home - Sea Bright - 1136 N Ocean Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1136 N Ocean Ave Sea Bright, NJ 07760
View restaurantnext
This Menu and is for Club members and guests you will not be able to pickup your order if you are not a member or a guest of a member!
orange starNo Reviews
1485 Ocean Ave Sea Bright, NJ 07760
View restaurantnext
Driftwood Tiki Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1485 Ocean Ave Sea Bright, NJ 07760
View restaurantnext
Salt and Smoke - 1485 Ocean Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1485 Ocean Ave Sea Bright, NJ 07760
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sea Bright

Donovan's Reef
orange star4.5 • 1,684
1171 Ocean Avenue Sea Bright, NJ 07760
View restaurantnext
Victory Park Tavern
orange star4.7 • 1,291
21 West River Road Rumson, NJ 07760
View restaurantnext
Val's Tavern - 123 E River Rd
orange star4.7 • 1,138
123 E River Rd Rumson, NJ 07760
View restaurantnext
Woody's Ocean Grille - Sea Bright
orange star4.3 • 642
1 East Church St Sea Bright, NJ 07760
View restaurantnext
Crazees
orange star4.5 • 257
2 West River Road Rumson, NJ 07760
View restaurantnext
The French Market - Rumson
orange star4.2 • 169
114 E River Rd Rumson, NJ 07760
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sea Bright
Fair Haven
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Highlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Red Bank
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Shrewsbury
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Long Branch
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Eatontown
review star
Avg 3.2 (4 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Holmdel
review star
No reviews yet
Asbury Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston