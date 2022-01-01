Restaurant header imageView gallery
Korean
Bars & Lounges

Anju Bar and Eatery in White Center

102 Reviews

$$

9641 15th Ave SW

Seattle, WA 98106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Mild Soju BTL

FOOD To-Go

Kimchi Fried Rice w/ Spam

$11.00Out of stock

Pan-fried rice with kimchi and spam. Spam can be optional. The classic comfort food. Reheats really well in microwave or on skillet.

"Koreadilla" - no modifications

$11.00Out of stock

Sorry, no modifications to this item. Kimchi quesadilla with Korean bbq beef and cheese. No substitutions. Our homage to Roy Choi ! Reheats well on a skillet.

Korean Curry - Vegetarian

$10.00Out of stock

Classic Korean style curry with potatoes, carrots, onions, on a bed of rice. Not gluten-free. Contains dairy. Comfort food!! Reheats well.

Korean Curry w/ chicken

$11.00Out of stock

Classic Korean style curry with potatoes, carrots, onions, and chicken on a bed of rice. Not gluten-free. Contains dairy. Reheats well.

Korean Fried Chicken bites (boneless)

$11.00Out of stock

Classic boneless, crispy chicken bites with sweet/savory glaze. "dak-gang-jung" in Korean. Popular bar food snack, a little different from the classic bone-in Korean Fried Chicken.

Japchae

$11.00Out of stock

Traditional Korean sweet potato noodles with mixed veggies and beef. Gluten-free. Can be made Vegan. Please specify. Reheats well in microwave or skillet.

Rice Bowl w/Korean bbq chicken

$10.50Out of stock

Tender strips of Korean BBQ chicken on a bed of rice. Not gluten-free. Contains trace amounts of shellfish. Reheats well.

Rice Bowl w/Veggies

$10.00Out of stock

Mixed, sauteed veggies over rice. Can be made gluten-free and vegan. Please specify. Reheats well.

Chicken Teriyaki bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Classic Seattle chicken teriyaki bowl with rice. Not gluten-free. **Limited quantities each day.**

Spicy Chicken Teriyaki bowl

$10.50Out of stock

Classic Seattle teriyaki spicy chicken bowl with rice. 2 star spice level. Not gluten-free. **Limited quantities each day.**

Chicken Katsu bowl

$10.50Out of stock

Classic Seattle chicken katsu bowl with rice. Not gluten-free. **Limited quantities each day.**

Katsu / Teriyaki combo

$11.00Out of stock

Combo bowl of chicken katsu and teriyaki with rice. Not gluten-free. **Limited quantities each day.**

Ssam jang dip w Cucumber

$7.50Out of stock

Traditional ssam jang paste with cucumbers for dipping. Ssam jang is a soybean based dip, savory and full of flavor. Great for adding to rice or dipping veggies!

Side of Rice

$2.00Out of stock

Side of Gochujang hot sauce - 4 oz.

$2.00Out of stock

Gochujang is the most popular "hot sauce" in Korea. Think of it like our version of Tapatio or Sriracha.

Side of in-house BBQ sauce - 4 oz.

$2.00Out of stock

Our house made bbq sauce. This contains trace amounts of shellfish. Not gluten-free.

Side of Stir-fried Veggies

$3.50Out of stock

Stir-fried veggies are pan fried with our in-house bbq sauce, which is not vegetarian. This dish can be made vegan. Please specify.

Side of Fries

$4.00Out of stock

Beer

Can of Rainier

$2.50Out of stock

The old classic R

Wine

Disruption Cab BTL

$20.00

LO-VE Garnacha BTL

$20.00

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$20.00Out of stock

Gruner Veltliner BTL

$20.00

Borsao BTL

$20.00

Sparkling BTL

$20.00

Soju Bottles

Classic Korean Soju, in the green bottle, Original, Mild, and various flavors. Soju is a traditional Korean alcohol distilled from grains or rice.

Mild Soju BTL

$12.00

Citron Soju BTL

$12.00Out of stock

Grapefruit Soju BTL

$12.00

Green Grape Soju BTL

$12.00

Peach Soju BTL

$12.00Out of stock

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00Out of stock

Topo Chico

$3.00

The best soda water ever!!

Fever Tree Tonic

$3.00

T-Shirt

W-Small

$20.00

W-Medium

$20.00

W-Large

$20.00

W-XL

$20.00

M-Small

$20.00

M-Medium

$20.00

M-Large

$20.00

M-XL

$20.00

M-XXL

$22.00

Hat

Trucker Hat

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Anju is a Korean term for food eaten with alcohol...Bar food! Come try our unique Korean-inspired bar food and beverage offerings! Bringing a little of that LA and Korean bar culture to Seattle!

Website

Location

9641 15th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98106

Directions

Gallery
Anju Bar and Eatery image
Anju Bar and Eatery image
Anju Bar and Eatery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Can Bar
orange star4.8 • 221
9427 17TH AVE SW Seattle, WA 98106
View restaurantnext
South Town Pie - South Park
orange star4.5 • 924
8611 14th Ave S Seattle, WA 98108
View restaurantnext
El Sirenito
orange star4.4 • 404
5901 Airport Way S Seattle, WA 98108
View restaurantnext
The Box Bar
orange starNo Reviews
5401 California Av SW. Seattle, WA 98136
View restaurantnext
The Matador - West Seattle
orange star4.7 • 1,006
4546 California Ave SW Seattle, WA 98116
View restaurantnext
Lady Jaye - West Seattle
orange star4.9 • 1,070
4523 CALIFORNIA AVE SW SEATTLE, WA 98116
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Seattle

The Pink Door
orange star4.6 • 14,469
1919 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Elliott's Oyster House
orange star4.3 • 12,462
1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100 Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Purple - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 9,052
1225 4TH AVE SEATTLE, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Acres of Clams
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Fish Bar - Alaskan Way
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Umi Sake House
orange star4.1 • 8,197
2230 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.2 (62 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 3.9 (21 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston