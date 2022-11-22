Anna Maria Bake House

Main picView gallery

BAKED GOODS

These holiday items will be available to be picked up on either 11/22 or 11/23 at our Beach House or Gamble Farm location.
HONEY BUTTER (1 CUP)

HONEY BUTTER (1 CUP)

$4.00

Locally-sourced butter with Pure Florida Apiary honey from Brazilian Pepper blossoms – a perfect accompaniment for your dinner rolls!

DINNER ROLLS (MILK BREAD)

DINNER ROLLS (MILK BREAD)

$12.00

A sweet, buttery milk bread baked in an 6-pack, perfect for your breadbasket this holiday.

5” MINI PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

5” MINI PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

$6.00

Our 5-inch single-serving mini pumpkin cheesecake has a sweet and creamy filling and homemade graham cracker crust.

PUMPKIN BREAD LOAF

PUMPKIN BREAD LOAF

$10.00

Delicious spiced cake with a buttery crumble.

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

$35.00

A holiday favorite! Our classic New York style cheesecake, swirled with our secret house-made puree, baked on a graham cracker crust.

BOURBON PECAN PIE

BOURBON PECAN PIE

$35.00

A 9-inch southern classic, deep delicious brown butter molasses-flavored pecan pie.

DUTCH APPLE PIE

DUTCH APPLE PIE

$35.00

A 9-inch Pennsylvania Dutch-style apple pie with a buttery streusel crumb topping.

10" KEY LIME PIE

10" KEY LIME PIE

$35.00

Made with our homemade graham cracker crust and filled with our key lime batter.

MINI PIE 4-PACK

$25.00

The perfect Fall combo of 4 delicious 5-inch pies: pumpkin cheesecake, key lime, Dutch apple, and bourbon pecan!

