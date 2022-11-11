Anna Maria Oyster Bar - Landside
6906 14th Street W.
Bradenton, FL 34207
Popular Items
N/A BEVERAGES
Coke
Diet Coke
Unsweetened Tea
Sweet Tea
Pink Lemonade
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Raspberry Tea
Rootbeer
Bottled Water
Water
Club Soda
Coffee
Tonic
Cranberry Juice
Decaf Coffee
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Tea
Milk
OJ
Pineapple Juice
Tomato Juice
Ginger Beer N/A
Flavored Tea
AMOB SIGNATURE COCKTAILS
AMOB Grand Rita
1800 Blanco Tequila with Gran Gala Orange Liqueur and our own Margarita Mix.
Top Shelf Margarita
Skinny Margarita
House Margarita
Key Lime Margarita
Just like a Traditional Jose Cuervo Blanco Margarita made with KeKe Lime Liqueur.
Watermelon Jalapeno Margarita
Half Gallon Margarita
Gallon Margarita
Rum Runner
Ron Corina Light Rum and Ron Corina Dark Rum, Banana Liqueur, Blackberry Brandy, Orange Juice and Pineapple Juice.
Long island tea
Mai Tai
2 oz Bacardi Lite 1 oz Cointreau 1 oz Lime Juice 1 oz Amaretto 1/2 oz O.J. 1/2 oz Pineapple Shake and Strain into hurricane glass w/ ice Top with 1 oz Meyers Rum Garnish with a flag (cherry & orange)
White Sandy Beaches
Tequila Sunrise
Sunrise Cosmo
WINES BY THE BOTTLE
BTL Giesen Sauv Blanc
BTL Banfi Pinot Grigio
BTL Hahn Chardonnay
BTL Pine Ridge White Blend
BTL Relax Riesling
BTL Angeline Pinot Noir
BTL Ironstone Cabernet
BTL J Lohr Cabernet Sauv
BTL Farmhouse Red
BTL Cline Zinfandel
BTL St. Francis Chard
BTL Maschio Prosecco
BTL Chloe Rose
BTL Angeline Cab
Oysters Our Way!
4 Loaded Oysters
6 Raw Oysters (GF)
6-Gulf oysters served with all the fixins'
12 Raw Oysters (GF)
Dozen Gulf oysters served with all the fixins'
6 Steamed Oysters (GF)
12 Steamed Oysters (GF)
6 Garlic Parmesan Oysters
6-Gulf oysters baked with our our garlic butter and parmesan cheese.
12 Garlic Parmesan Oysters
12-Gulf oysters baked with garlic butter and parmesan cheese.
6 Grandma Georgie's Oysters
6-Gulf oysters baked with garlic butter, chipotle seasoning and parmesan cheese.
12 Grandma Georgie's Oysters
12-Gulf oysters baked with our garlic butter, chipotle seasoning and parmesan cheese.
6 Rockefeller
6-Gulf oysters topped with a mixture of spinach, bacon, cheese and spices.
12 Rockefeller
12-Gulf oysters topped with a mixture of spinach, bacon, cheese and spices.
6 Fried Oysters App
12 Fried Oyster App
6 Tequila Lime Oysters
6-Gulf oysters baked with tequila lime butter, parmesan cheese and topped with scallions.
12 Tequila Lime Oysters
6-Gulf oysters baked with tequila lime butter, parmesan cheese and topped with scallions.
Grandaddy Jake's Oyster Stew
A Horne family recipe. Oysters sautéed in a sherry-cream broth.
RAW BAR
6ea Peel & Eat Shrimp
Gulf shrimp steamed with house seasoning and served hot or cold.
12ea Peel & Eat Shrimp
Gulf shrimp steamed with house seasoning and served hot or cold.
Trident Platter
A trio of our finest seafood: Tuna Sashimi, Raw Oysters (4ea) and Gulf Peel & Eat Shrimp (6ea).
Tuna Sashimi
Dusted with Cajun seasoning and seared rare. Served thinly-sliced with wasabi and pickled ginger.
Tuna Stack
Ahi Tuna Poke layered with Guacamole and Carrots & Cabbage drizzled with wasabi dressing and served with Wonton Crisps.
Florida Viagra
Get the party started right! Shooter with vodka, Bloody Mary mix, horseradish...and a raw oyster. *MUST BE 21*
STARTERS
Buffalo Chicken Strips
Lightly battered chicken breast tossed with wing sauce. Served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
Calamari
Dusted with a spicy breading, lightly fried and served with homemade marinara.
Chicken Quesadillas
Blackened chicken breast enveloped in a flour tortilla and smothered with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses, drizzled with a Chipotle sauce. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Chicken Wings
Nine huge seasoned wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
Coconut Shrimp App
(6) Served with an apricot horseradish sauce.
Portabella Mushrooms
Lightly breaded, deep fried strips. Served with our own horseradish sauce.
Mussels Provencal
Sauteed in white wine with scallions, garlic, tomato, basil, and finished with parmesan cheese. Served with garlic toast.
Hush Puppies
Kaboom Shrimp
Fried shrimp tossed in our spicy Kaboom sauce and served over our homemade coleslaw.
Onion Straws
Thin slivers, deep fried and served with our horseradish sauce.
Smoked Fish Dip
Made with fresh Amberjack & King Mackerel. Served with your choice of Wonton Crisp or carrots and celery.
Conch Fritters
BOWLS
Dn Shrimp Stir Fry
Served over our seasoned rice, Asian-inspired vegetables, topped with wonton strips.
Dn Chicken Stir Fry
Served over our seasoned rice, Asian-inspired vegetables, topped with wonton strips
Pier Poke Bowl
Yellowfin tuna served poke-style with a splash of ponzu, guacamole and served on a bed of quinoa. Topped with crunchy wontons.
PASTAS
SOUPS
SALADS
House Salad
Fresh mixed greens tossed with tomatoes, toasted almonds, seasonal fruit, and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Calamari Salad
Our fresh calamari dusted with spicy breading and lightly fried. Served atop romaine lettuce and tossed with parmesan cheese and wasabi ranch dressing.
Caesar Salad
Garden fresh romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons and our own special Caesar dressing.
Fiesta Salad w/chicken
Romaine & mixed greens with tomatoes, cheese, red onions, black beans and crispy wonton strips.
Side House Salad
Side Ceasar Salad
HANDHELDS
Burger Your Way
1/2 lb. Angus ground beef. Add bacon, America cheese, cheddar cheese, provolone, sautéed mushrooms or Bleu cheese. Each item $1.00
Old Bay Shrimp Burger
Shrimp patty seasoned with lemon, ginger and Old Bay. Served with Old Bay mayo and dill pickle relish on a toasted bun.
Carolina Chicken Sandwich
Panko-battered and tossed in a spicy Carolina mustard sauce, topped with our sweet coleslaw.
Chicken Sandwich
Marinated chicken topped with provolone. Try it fried, grilled, blackened or Buffalo style.
Fish Taco
Mahi, pineapple jalapeno Pico de Gallo, queso fresco, drizzled with chili-lime sauce. Two per order.
Shrimp Taco
Shrimp, pineapple jalapeno Pico de Gallo, queso fresco, drizzled with chili-lime sauce. Two per order.
Chicken Taco
Chicken, pineapple jalapeno Pico de Gallo, queso fresco, drizzled with chili-lime sauce. Two per order.
Fried Fish Sandwich
Batter dipped North Atlantic Pollock, fried and served on a toasted Bakery bun.
Grouper Sandwich
1/2 lb. Fresh Grouper. Fried, grilled or blackened.
FISH MARKET
Ruby Red Trout
Grouper Entrée
The BASICS-Blackened, Fried, Grilled or Sautéed FANCY LIKE $3-Coconut, Cucumber Dill, Teriyaki or Tomato Dill Premium Toppings $3.49-Roma, Almandine, Nutty (walnut-crusted) or Parmesan crusted.
Salmon Your Way
The BASICS-Blackened, Fried, Grilled or Sautéed FANCY LIKE $3-Coconut, Cucumber Dill, Teriyaki or Tomato Dill Premium Toppings $3.49-Roma, Almandine, Nutty (walnut-crusted) or Parmesan crusted.
Cod
The BASICS-Blackened, Fried, Grilled or Sautéed FANCY LIKE $3-Coconut, Cucumber Dill, Teriyaki or Tomato Dill Premium Toppings $3.49-Roma, Almandine, Nutty (walnut-crusted) or Parmesan crusted.
Flounder Dinner
The BASICS-Blackened, Fried, Grilled or Sautéed FANCY LIKE $3-Coconut, Cucumber Dill, Teriyaki or Tomato Dill Premium Toppings $3.49-Roma, Almandine, Nutty (walnut-crusted) or Parmesan crusted.
Whole Snapper
Things That Don't Swim
DN Chicken Breast
Try it fried, grilled, blackened, Buffalo or Carolina style.
Ribeye
12 oz. steakhouse-style, seasoned and grilled. Topped with onion straws.
Rib Dinner
A full rack of tender pork ribs served with a sweet BBQ sauce.
Ribs & Shrimp
Ribs & Chicken
Half Rack of Baby Back Ribs
A half rack of tender pork ribs served with a sweet BBQ sauce.
SEAFOOD
Shrimp Dinner
12 shrimp cooked fried, grilled, blackened or sautéed.
Coconut Shrimp
Served with apricot-horseradish sauce.
Popcorn Shrimp Dinner
Catfish Dinner
Farmed in the USA. Fried, grilled or blackened.
Fish & Chips Dinner
Flaky, North Atlantic Pollock deep-fried to a golden brown.
Sea Scallops Dinner
Plump and buttery. Choose fried, blackened or sautéed.
Shrimp & Scallops Dinner
6 shrimp and 6 scallops. Choose all fried, sautéed or blackened.
Maine Lobster
Flown in from Maine daily. 1 to 1.25 lb. whole lobster, freshly steamed.
Florida Lobster Tail
Baked warm-water lobster tail (8oz).
Fried Clam Strip Dinner
Fried Oyster Dinner
Crab Cake Dinner
SIDES a' la carte
Kids Menu
DESSERT
Key lime pie (Slice)
Chocolate Cake
Whole Key Lime Pie
Coconut Key Lime Cake
Fried Cheese Cake
Strawberry tarts
NEW Chocolate Cake
NEW Red Velvet Cake
NEW NY Turtle ChzCake
NEW Carrot Cake
NEW Cookie Cake
Fried Apple Slices
Condiments & Extras
Take Out Silverware
No Take Out Silverware
Tartar Sauce
Cocktail Sauce
Butter Packets (2ea)
Horseradish (raw)
Mayo
Mustard
Ketchup (3ea)
Hot Sauce
Extra Lemon (3ea)
Ranch Dressing
Honey Mustard
Bleu Cheese Dressing
Creamy Horseradish Sauce
Coconut Horseradish Sauce
BBQ Sauce
Saltine Crackers
Oyster Crackers
Buffalo Sauce
Malt vinegar
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
We are located on US-41 1 mile North of the Sarasota Airport.
